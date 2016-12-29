2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
103-58, 1st in NL Cent
Ed McGregor/ESPN.com
2dEd McGregor

Cubs fandom finally pays off for father and son

After years of rooting for the lovable losers in stadiums up and down the East Coast, one faithful family was rewarded for their "foul-weather fandom" with a World Series championship.

play
2016's best sports celebrations (1:23)
John Euland

Cubs defined making baseball fun again

Bryce Harper issued the opening salvo in the "Make Baseball Fun Again" movement, but plenty of others played their part as well. From ending their 108-year championship drought to Matt Szczur's magic underwear and plenty of other moments, the Cubs did it best. Who made baseball fun again

Tannen Maury/EPA
4dDavid Schoenfield

A Zobrist for every team

Who needs a super-utility player like the World Series MVP? Everyone! But because there's only one Ben Zobrist, we identify a player on each roster who can play the part(s).

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Here's to the grandest finale

No player had hit a Game 7 homer on the final swing of his career -- until David Ross did it as part of an epic finish to the World Series. Strange but true

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
5dDavid Schoenfield

Path to the playoffs for every NL Central team

The Cubs have a chance to become a legendary team, but that won't stop two of the other four clubs in the NL Central from having a shot at the playoffs.

Michael F. McElroy for ESPN
5dSam Miller

After the curse ends, the Cubs' real work begins

For Cubs players and fans, the curse of the billy goat is finally over -- but the curse of happiness has just begun. In Chicago, figuring out how to stay happy is going to be the hard part.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Happy Festivus, Kris Bryant!

Seinfeld fans know that Dec. 23 is the date when the "feats of strength" are held. It's therefore worth noting the Cubs slugger tied for the eighth-longest home run of 2016. Feats of strength

Russell Lansford/Getty Images

Will Mike Montgomery start for the Cubs?

It appears Montgomery will get the first shot to be the Cubs' No. 5 starter in 2017, Buster Olney writes. His increased use of his curveball after joining Chicago last season evokes comparison to successful starters Rich Hill and Drew Pomeranz. MLB Roundup (Insider)

Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports
10dJeff Sullivan

Do projected superteams deliver super results?

With their active winters, two teams might push the Cubs as baseball's best in 2017. Does being great on paper mean anything once the games begin?

Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Plenty of Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball

The World Series champions are currently scheduled to appear five times on Sunday Night Baseball in 2017. Highlights include Opening Night against the Cardinals and back-to-back matchups against the Red Sox (April 30) and Yankees (May 7). Story

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
15dDavid Schoenfield

Chapman, Maddon almost became MLB's biggest goats

Does Aroldis Chapman have a legit beef about his World Series role? Or was Cubs manager Joe Maddon right to use him early? Or did both dodge a bullet?

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
15d

Maddon defends usage of Chapman in playoffs

After former Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman said Joe Maddon misused him during the playoffs, the manager defended his usage of the reliever during the team's World Series run.

Marly Rivera ESPN Writer 

Puerto Rican Pride! Bernie Williams, Carlos Beltrán, Joe Colón, Edwin Díaz, René Rivera, Carlos Delgado and Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar taking part in the MLBPA tour honoring the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente!

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs8083rd
Batting Average.25614th
On Base Percentage.3432nd
Slugging Percentage.42910th
Earned Run Average3.151st
Quality Starts100Tied-1st
WHIP1.111st
BAA.2121st

Find Tickets

Cubs @ Cardinals

Busch Stadium - Sun 4/2

2,386 tickets available

ESPN Fan Shop Powered By

  • Party Animal Chicago Cubs Applique Banner FlagPrice: $34.99 Shop

  • '47 Men's Chicago Cubs Clean Up Royal Adjustable HatPrice: $22.00 Shop