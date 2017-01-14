2016 ScheduleAll times ET

103-58, 1st in NL Cent
Top teams: Can anyone stop the Cubs?

The Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years and have the foundation for a dynasty, but will another team step up to the plate to challenge them?

Visiting the White House will be an honor for Cubs (1:00)
15hJesse Rogers

Cubs: White House visit holds added significance

For the Cubs, Monday's visit to the White House comes at an opportune time -- during the last week of Chicago native Barack Obama's administration, and on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Maddon doesn't want Cubs getting too comfortable (0:41)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

David Ross gets a standing ovation at the United Center.

Jesse Rogers ESPN Staff Writer 

Ben Zobrist: "For everyone's stress levels let's do it in 4 instead of 7 next time."

Jesse Rogers ESPN Staff Writer 

Kris Bryant, Addison Russell and Ben Zobrist discuss their fav moments of 2016.

Jesse Rogers ESPN Staff Writer 

Fan asks Joe Maddon about using his pre game strategy for Game 7 instead of allowing the game to dictate moves: "The biggest difference was Jon Lester was available."

Jesse Rogers ESPN Staff Writer 

The Cubs coaching staff prepares to answer questions at the team convention.

Jesse Rogers ESPN Staff Writer 

Cubs GM Jed Hoyer on Kyle Schwarber returning: "No one believes us but we never had a discussion about him returning."

Jesse Rogers ESPN Staff Writer 

Cubs owner Tom Ricketts says they'll "raise" a championship banner on opening night then do the ring ceremony before the next game.

Jesse Rogers ESPN Staff Writer 

Cubs owner Tom Ricketts said 4 days after the team won the World Series he had a nightmare they had lost Game 7. His wife said he had postseason traumatic stress disorder.

Jesse Rogers ESPN Staff Writer 

Day 2 of the Cubs convention has begun. The first panel features ownership. As you can imagine questions from fans are a lot less hostile than in most years.

Jesse Rogers ESPN Staff Writer 

David Ross introduced last after Bryant and Rizzo at the Cubs convention. He comes on stage with the World Series trophy.

Fan interactions never get old for Epstein (1:13)
Jesse Rogers ESPN Staff Writer 

Watch Cubs fans as they hang out in a packed ballroom at the team's annual convention.

Schwarber shares what being recognizable is like (1:29)
Heyward looks back at Game 7 10th inning players-only meeting (1:27)

