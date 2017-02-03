Jesse Rogers ESPN Staff Writer

Pitcher Brett Anderson is in town for a physical (according to his twitter timeline he flew in last night) as the Cubs add needed depth to their pitching staff. Anderson missed most of 2016 with injuries but had two starts in late September after making 31 in 2015 for the Dodgers. The team won't comment until the deal is official but a healthy Anderson is likely to compete for a back end rotation spot or come out of the pen as the Cubs are thin on lefty veterans.