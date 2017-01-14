Top teams: Can anyone stop the Cubs?
The Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years and have the foundation for a dynasty, but will another team step up to the plate to challenge them?
For the Cubs, Monday's visit to the White House comes at an opportune time -- during the last week of Chicago native Barack Obama's administration, and on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Kris Bryant has won an extraordinary pile of hardware in his two seasons with the Cubs, but the third baseman still has plenty on his 2017 to-do list.
Pitcher for pitcher, New York's fab five can overpower any team, but its difficulty staying healthy could stop it from outdoing the Cubs and Indians.
Cubs president Theo Epstein is among the sports executives who are studying how the Spurs have kept a culture of winning for so long.
A fan favorite after his breakout 2016 season, Kyle Hendricks is getting ready for the next chapter in his career.
David Ross gets a standing ovation at the United Center.
The Red Sox and Indians were one-two in the AL in runs scored, but one of them misses the top five as an NL West team takes a big step in the survey.
Ben Zobrist: "For everyone's stress levels let's do it in 4 instead of 7 next time."
Kris Bryant, Addison Russell and Ben Zobrist discuss their fav moments of 2016.
After struggling mightily at the plate in his first season with the Cubs, Jason Heyward got back to work soon after the World Series to find his form.
Fan asks Joe Maddon about using his pre game strategy for Game 7 instead of allowing the game to dictate moves: "The biggest difference was Jon Lester was available."
The Cubs coaching staff prepares to answer questions at the team convention.
Cubs GM Jed Hoyer on Kyle Schwarber returning: "No one believes us but we never had a discussion about him returning."
Cubs owner Tom Ricketts says they'll "raise" a championship banner on opening night then do the ring ceremony before the next game.
Cubs owner Tom Ricketts said 4 days after the team won the World Series he had a nightmare they had lost Game 7. His wife said he had postseason traumatic stress disorder.
Day 2 of the Cubs convention has begun. The first panel features ownership. As you can imagine questions from fans are a lot less hostile than in most years.
When the World Series champion Chicago Cubs visit President Barack Obama at the White House on Monday, star pitcher Jake Arrieta won't be with them, saying he has family reasons.
David Ross introduced last after Bryant and Rizzo at the Cubs convention. He comes on stage with the World Series trophy.
Watch Cubs fans as they hang out in a packed ballroom at the team's annual convention.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Chicago
|103
|58
|.640
|-
|W1
|St. Louis
|86
|76
|.531
|17.5
|W4
|Pittsburgh
|78
|83
|.484
|25
|L3
|Milwaukee
|73
|89
|.451
|30.5
|W2
|Cincinnati
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L1