Cubs' World Series trophy pays Pat Summitt a visit
The Chicago Cubs' World Series trophy traveled to the University of Tennessee and paid a visit to the one and only Pat Summitt.
The Chicago Cubs' World Series trophy traveled to the University of Tennessee and paid a visit to the one and only Pat Summitt.
Dustin Pedroia getting down and dirty. Trea Turner's speed. Nelson Cruz's power. Put those all together and there's a lot to be excited about in 2017.
For the second year in a row, Keith Law lists de la Cruz as the Cubs' top sleeper. The right-hander has No. 2 starter upside, if he can stay healthy. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)
The Cubs GM is focused on another title, but he's also a Patriots fan with a knack for nailing the final score. Who does he like in Sunday's big game?
The Cubs traded pitcher James Farris to Colorado for righty Eddie Butler who can be viewed as starting pitching depth as he has a minor league option available for use. The deal includes a swap of intl bonus slot money as well. Cubs get 94, Colorado gets 28. Butler was a decent prospect at one time so it's a buy low opportunity for the Cubs. RHP Dylan Floro was DFA'd to make room for Butler on the 40 man roster.
The Cubs' pipeline of top-tier talent isn't about to run dry. They're well-stocked with electric arms, and Eloy Jimenez raked in his full-season debut.
The Pirates and the Brewers have star prospects, the Reds have depth, the Cards always find gems and the Cubs still have talent. When it comes to farm systems, this division is baseball's best.
There are plenty of hard throwers in the first tier of the rankings, including Riley Pint and Dylan Cease, both of whom can reach 100 on the radar gun.
Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?
Is he the guy who posted a 1.74 ERA through his first 15 starts of 2016, or the guy who had a 4.44 ERA over his final 16 starts? How Arrieta performs in 2017 figures to dictate his free-agent market. Schoenfield: MLB players motivated for next contract
David Ross has accepted a role as baseball analyst at ESPN after winning the World Series with the Cubs this past season.
The Cubs invited 24 non rostered players to camp including ESPN.com's 12th rank prospect in all of baseball, OF Eloy Jimenez. Also attending his first big league camp is the 63rd ranked prospect, Ian Happ. Popular teammate Munenori Kawasaki will be there as well but is Jimenez who will get plenty of attention as he's the next hot name coming up through the Cubs system. He has the physical tools to do it all on the baseball diamond.
Feel good story re Kyle Schwarber: Young fan got his autographed ball stolen the same night he got it after the convention. Family's car was broken into while they were at dinner. Schwarber heard about it, replaced it with WS autographed ball and picture and is now having the boy as his guest at a charity event in Champaign tonight.
The Cubs made the Brett Anderson signing official. One year deal for $3.5 million with incentives, according to a source. He's been good at inducing ground balls but has been injured throughout his career. It means another lefty in the pen whether it's Anderson or Mike Montgomery. The Cubs were thin on lefties after the departures of Aroldis Chapman and Travis Wood. The latter player is still a free agent. The move also adds to the Cubs starting depth, a must going into spring training.
Can Bryce Harper resurrect the magic of his 2015 MVP season? Will Jason Heyward retool his swing? Here's a look at each team's biggest question mark.
Will Jason Heyward's new swing help? What's Kyle Schwarber's role? There's no need to wait until Opening Day to find out, games are only a month away.
Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks joins Mason and Ireland to talk about beating the Dodgers in Game 6 of the NLCS last year and receiving the OC Sportsman of the Year Award.
Given Jason Heyward's dismal offensive production last season, it's important that he gets off to at least a decent start -- or he could lose playing time. Jake Arrieta, meanwhile, has a ton of money on the line in 2017, as he's eligible for free agency later this year. Olney: Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)
Andrew Benintendi went one pick ahead of the Cubs' first-round selection in 2015, which meant Chicago ended up with Happ. He might not be quite the best prospect in baseball, but is a valuable trade piece for a team with a crowded infield, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)
Pitcher Brett Anderson is in town for a physical (according to his twitter timeline he flew in last night) as the Cubs add needed depth to their pitching staff. Anderson missed most of 2016 with injuries but had two starts in late September after making 31 in 2015 for the Dodgers. The team won't comment until the deal is official but a healthy Anderson is likely to compete for a back end rotation spot or come out of the pen as the Cubs are thin on lefty veterans.
Free-agent left-hander Brett Anderson, who spent the past two seasons with the Dodgers, has agreed to a deal with the Cubs, Fox Sports reports.
The Cubs announced on Monday all spring games will be broadcast in some capacity this year including 10 on local tv, 10 more on radio and 27 on Cubs.com. National tv networks could also add games. The spring opener against Oakland on Feb. 25 will air on WGN-TV.
With spring training approaching, the World Series champion Cubs are still in search of pitching depth -- especially in their starting rotation.
Upon receiving his NL MVP Award at Saturday's BBWAA New York dinner, the Cubs' Kris Bryant said, "I think I've had a pretty dang good year." Bryant, who received the rookie of the year award a season ago, noted that he'd won the World Series, visited the White House and recently got married.
The World Series trophy just made an appearance at the Notre Dame-Syracuse basketball game Saturday in South Bend, Indiana. They brought the trophy out during the first timeout of the game and then played "Go Cubs Go," with most of the crowd singing along.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Chicago
|103
|58
|.640
|-
|W1
|Washington
|95
|67
|.586
|8.5
|W2
|Los Angeles
|91
|71
|.562
|12.5
|L3
|New York
|87
|75
|.537
|16.5
|L1
|San Francisco
|87
|75
|.537
|16.5
|W4
|St. Louis
|86
|76
|.531
|17.5
|W4
|Miami
|79
|82
|.491
|24
|L2
|Pittsburgh
|78
|83
|.484
|25
|L3
|Colorado
|75
|87
|.463
|28.5
|L2
|Milwaukee
|73
|89
|.451
|30.5
|W2
|Philadelphia
|71
|91
|.438
|32.5
|W1
|Arizona
|69
|93
|.426
|34.5
|W3
|Atlanta
|68
|93
|.422
|35
|W2
|San Diego
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L4
|Cincinnati
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L1