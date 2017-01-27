2017 prospect rankings: 100-81
There are plenty of hard throwers in the first tier of the rankings, including Riley Pint and Dylan Cease, both of whom can reach 100 on the radar gun.
There are plenty of hard throwers in the first tier of the rankings, including Riley Pint and Dylan Cease, both of whom can reach 100 on the radar gun.
Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?
The Cubs invited 24 non rostered players to camp including ESPN.com's 12th rank prospect in all of baseball, OF Eloy Jimenez. Also attending his first big league camp is the 63rd ranked prospect, Ian Happ. Popular teammate Munenori Kawasaki will be there as well but is Jimenez who will get plenty of attention as he's the next hot name coming up through the Cubs system. He has the physical tools to do it all on the baseball diamond.
Feel good story re Kyle Schwarber: Young fan got his autographed ball stolen the same night he got it after the convention. Family's car was broken into while they were at dinner. Schwarber heard about it, replaced it with WS autographed ball and picture and is now having the boy as his guest at a charity event in Champaign tonight.
The Cubs made the Brett Anderson signing official. One year deal for $3.5 million with incentives, according to a source. He's been good at inducing ground balls but has been injured throughout his career. It means another lefty in the pen whether it's Anderson or Mike Montgomery. The Cubs were thin on lefties after the departures of Aroldis Chapman and Travis Wood. The latter player is still a free agent. The move also adds to the Cubs starting depth, a must going into spring training.
Can Bryce Harper resurrect the magic of his 2015 MVP season? Will Jason Heyward retool his swing? Here's a look at each team's biggest question mark.
Will Jason Heyward's new swing help? What's Kyle Schwarber's role? There's no need to wait until Opening Day to find out, games are only a month away.
Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks joins Mason and Ireland to talk about beating the Dodgers in Game 6 of the NLCS last year and receiving the OC Sportsman of the Year Award.
Given Jason Heyward's dismal offensive production last season, it's important that he gets off to at least a decent start -- or he could lose playing time. Jake Arrieta, meanwhile, has ton of money on the line in 2017, as he's eligible for free agency later this year. Olney: Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)
Andrew Benintendi went one pick ahead of the Cubs' first-round selection in 2015, which meant Chicago ended up with Happ. He might not be quite the best prospect in baseball, but is a valuable trade piece for a team with a crowded infield, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)
Pitcher Brett Anderson is in town for a physical (according to his twitter timeline he flew in last night) as the Cubs add needed depth to their pitching staff. Anderson missed most of 2016 with injuries but had two starts in late September after making 31 in 2015 for the Dodgers. The team won't comment until the deal is official but a healthy Anderson is likely to compete for a back end rotation spot or come out of the pen as the Cubs are thin on lefty veterans.
Free-agent left-hander Brett Anderson, who spent the past two seasons with the Dodgers, has agreed to a deal with the Cubs, Fox Sports reports.
In a new study, jet lag has been found to be the culprit of an unseen drag on Major League Baseball players that can make pitchers give up more home runs and can wipe out home-field advantage.
The Cubs announced on Monday all spring games will be broadcast in some capacity this year including 10 on local tv, 10 more on radio and 27 on Cubs.com. National tv networks could also add games. The spring opener against Oakland on Feb. 25 will air on WGN-TV.
With spring training approaching, the World Series champion Cubs are still in search of pitching depth -- especially in their starting rotation.
Upon receiving his NL MVP Award at Saturday's BBWAA New York dinner, the Cubs' Kris Bryant said, "I think I've had a pretty dang good year." Bryant, who received the rookie of the year award a season ago, noted that he'd won the World Series, visited the White House and recently got married.
The World Series trophy just made an appearance at the Notre Dame-Syracuse basketball game Saturday in South Bend, Indiana. They brought the trophy out during the first timeout of the game and then played "Go Cubs Go," with most of the crowd singing along.
Speaking before Boston Baseball Writers' Dinner, Terry Francona said Theo Epstein visited him after Cubs' Game 7 celebration. "He's in a suit and smells like champagne, yet he was comfortable enough to come over. I thought that was really, really nice of him."
As the world champion Cubs and a group of playoff contenders in this tier prove, you can win without sacrificing your farm system.
In his final year on the ballot, Lee Smith received 34.2 percent of the vote, falling well short of the 75 percent threshold required for induction. Sammy Sosa (8.6 percent) didn't fare much better in his fifth year on the ballot. Full results
Sammy Sosa received 8.6 percent of the vote for the Hall of Fame making the cut to stay on the ballot for another year but he's not close to getting in. Meanwhile Lee Smith got 34.1 percent but did not get in as he's still far from the 75 percent needed for induction. Derek Lee did not appear on a ballot in his first year of eligibility so he won't be considered for enshrinement next year as players need 5 percent of the vote to be considered the following year.
The good news for Sammy Sosa: His vote total went up, from 7.0 to 8.6 pct. The bad news: This makes 4 straight years in single digits. He would need to add nearly 300 votes to get elected. Good luck on that!
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Cubs would be more open about how unsure they are of Jason Heyward's offense entering 2017. Front-office truths (Insider)
The choice is easier than ever -- and that's why more teams should opt to push their best young arms to relief roles.
It'll be tough for Contreras to improve upon his per-AB numbers from last season, but the 24-year-old still projects as a well-above-average offensive catcher, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Chicago
|103
|58
|.640
|-
|W1
|St. Louis
|86
|76
|.531
|17.5
|W4
|Pittsburgh
|78
|83
|.484
|25
|L3
|Milwaukee
|73
|89
|.451
|30.5
|W2
|Cincinnati
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L1