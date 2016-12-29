Cubs fandom finally pays off for father and son
After years of rooting for the lovable losers in stadiums up and down the East Coast, one faithful family was rewarded for their "foul-weather fandom" with a World Series championship.
Topping a championship 108 years in the making might not possible, but a Wrigley repeat would make it a sweet 2017 in the Windy City.
Bryce Harper issued the opening salvo in the "Make Baseball Fun Again" movement, but plenty of others played their part as well. From ending their 108-year championship drought to Matt Szczur's magic underwear and plenty of other moments, the Cubs did it best. Who made baseball fun again
A curse ended. Legends said goodbye. No matter whom you root for, drama on the diamond wasn't scarce in 2016. What do fans have to look forward to in the new year?
Who needs a super-utility player like the World Series MVP? Everyone! But because there's only one Ben Zobrist, we identify a player on each roster who can play the part(s).
Nearly two months removed from the epic finale of the 2016 World Series, we break down seven pivotal moments that rocked Game 7 and changed the history of baseball.
No player had hit a Game 7 homer on the final swing of his career -- until David Ross did it as part of an epic finish to the World Series. Strange but true
The Cubs have a chance to become a legendary team, but that won't stop two of the other four clubs in the NL Central from having a shot at the playoffs.
For Cubs players and fans, the curse of the billy goat is finally over -- but the curse of happiness has just begun. In Chicago, figuring out how to stay happy is going to be the hard part.
New Cubs reliever Wade Davis discusses his trade to Chicago, how his arm is feeling, rejoining Ben Zobrist again and pitching for Joe Maddon.
Seinfeld fans know that Dec. 23 is the date when the "feats of strength" are held. It's therefore worth noting the Cubs slugger tied for the eighth-longest home run of 2016. Feats of strength
It appears Montgomery will get the first shot to be the Cubs' No. 5 starter in 2017, Buster Olney writes. His increased use of his curveball after joining Chicago last season evokes comparison to successful starters Rich Hill and Drew Pomeranz. MLB Roundup (Insider)
Phil Gagliano, who played for four teams in a 12-year major league career, has died. He was 74.
Trevor Cahill reportedly has drawn interest from three teams that see him as a starter and three that prefer him as a reliever.
With their active winters, two teams might push the Cubs as baseball's best in 2017. Does being great on paper mean anything once the games begin?
The World Series champions are currently scheduled to appear five times on Sunday Night Baseball in 2017. Highlights include Opening Night against the Cardinals and back-to-back matchups against the Red Sox (April 30) and Yankees (May 7). Story
As the Chicago Cubs celebrated winning the World Series last month, much of the attention centered on the contributions of young, homegrown players...
Despite missing almost all of last season, around 20 teams, including the Cubs, Rangers, Indians and Pirates, have reportedly checked in on Tyson Ross.
The Cubs have been judicious with the moves they've made, passing on the big splash for smaller moves they hope pay off in the long run.
Does Aroldis Chapman have a legit beef about his World Series role? Or was Cubs manager Joe Maddon right to use him early? Or did both dodge a bullet?
What do you get when you put Simone Biles, David Ross and J.R. Smith in a room together? The unpredictable energy that defined 2016.
After former Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman said Joe Maddon misused him during the playoffs, the manager defended his usage of the reliever during the team's World Series run.
Puerto Rican Pride! Bernie Williams, Carlos Beltrán, Joe Colón, Edwin Díaz, René Rivera, Carlos Delgado and Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar taking part in the MLBPA tour honoring the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente!
The Dodgers ($31.8 million) and the Yankees ($27.4M) lead the way of the record six MLB teams set to pay the luxury tax.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Chicago
|103
|58
|.640
|-
|W1
|St. Louis
|86
|76
|.531
|17.5
|W4
|Pittsburgh
|78
|83
|.484
|25
|L3
|Milwaukee
|73
|89
|.451
|30.5
|W2
|Cincinnati
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L1
Busch Stadium - Sun 4/2