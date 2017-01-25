Jesse Rogers ESPN Staff Writer

Sammy Sosa received 8.6 percent of the vote for the Hall of Fame making the cut to stay on the ballot for another year but he's not close to getting in. Meanwhile Lee Smith got 34.1 percent but did not get in as he's still far from the 75 percent needed for induction. Derek Lee did not appear on a ballot in his first year of eligibility so he won't be considered for enshrinement next year as players need 5 percent of the vote to be considered the following year.