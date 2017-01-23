2016 ScheduleAll times ET

Thomas upset alleged PED users joining HOF

The way Hall of Famer Frank Thomas sees it, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens might as well be enshrined if players linked to performance-enhancing drugs are getting elected.

2017 prospect rankings: 20-1

Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?

The most intriguing moves of the offseason

From a player signed to play a position he has never tried to a pitcher moved to an Andrew Miller-esque role, these eyebrow-raising decisions will be fascinating to watch play out on the field.

Quintana wants to remain with White Sox

White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana, coming off a season in which he posted a career-high 13 wins, is ignoring trade rumors and is focused on helping rebuild the team.

Rick Hahn, White Sox GM

The GM of the White Sox, Rick Hahn, joins Waddle and Silvy! He discusses Soxfest, the beginning stages of the rebuild, and what to expect moving forward from the team.

Farm system rankings: The top 10

The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.

Zack Collins makes Law's Top 100

Keith Law doesn't think Collins, already big for the position and not that agile, will make it to the majors as a catcher. But he does think Collins can really hit, and do so with power and some on-base ability, so it might not matter in the end. 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)

Will Astros acquire another starter?

Jim Bowden sees Houston's need in the rotation as one of the greatest current needs across the majors. He sees Jose Quintana as a logical addition. Biggest holes (Insider)

William Weinbaum ESPN 

5'8" Tim Raines said his idol, 5'7" Joe Morgan, inspired him as a young athlete to give up football for baseball when the Reds' second-baseman won two straight MVP awards. Until receiving a congratulatory call Wednesday, Raines said they hadn't been in touch for a few years and he was concerned about Morgan's health. "Just to hear his voice made this day so much more special."

Early 2018 support for Jim Thome?

If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include the first-timer. Stark calls Thome an "easy" pick, noting that his high character helps combat his poor defense and baserunning. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot

Stats & Info

Looking ahead to the 2018 HOF ballot

Among notable first-timers on the ballot will be Chipper Jones, Scott Rolen, Andruw Jones, Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel.

What makes Tim Raines a Hall of Famer?

Tim Raines was more than just fast. He was an incredibly efficient basestealer and a great hitter in clutch situations.

What would White Sox say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the White Sox would reveal if the competitive Jerry Reinsdorf held up approval of their rebuild. Front-office truths (Insider)

Will Lucas Giolito step up in 2017?

Yoan Moncada might not be ready to start the season in the majors, but Giolito should be, Tony Blengino writes. What can pitching coach Don Cooper get out of the 22-year-old after he went through a trial by fire in the NL last summer? MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

President: Among Sox fans, I'm No. 1 Cubs fan

President Barack Obama welcomed the Chicago Cubs to the White House on Monday to celebrate their World Series win and speak to the power of sports to unite a divided nation.

Jennings, Petricka agree to deals with White Sox

Relief pitcher Dan Jennings agreed to a $1.4 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, and right-hander Jake Petricka struck an $825,000, one-year deal.

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! White Sox pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 18.

White Sox sign 2008 NL ROY Soto to minors deal

Geovany Soto, the NL Rookie of the Year with the Chicago Cubs in 2008, has reached a minor league deal with the White Sox, according to several media reports Friday.

Team Stats

  • Pitching
  • Batting
Earned Run Average4.1014th
Quality Starts953rd
WHIP1.3416th
BAA.25715th
Runs686Tied-20th
Batting Average.25713th
On Base Percentage.31720th
Slugging Percentage.41017th

