White Sox agree to $12 million deal with Frazier
Third baseman Todd Frazier has agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract with the White Sox after a mixed first season in Chicago.
Third baseman Todd Frazier has agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract with the White Sox after a mixed first season in Chicago.
Third baseman Todd Frazier has agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract with the White Sox after a mixed first season in Chicago.
Former two-sport star Bo Jackson told USA Today that he never would have played football had he known about the risks for head injuries when he was younger.
The Chicago White Sox and reliever Dan Jennings have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $1.4 million, one-year contract, according to the AP.
Spring training is nearly here! White Sox pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 18.
Brian Dozier, Andrew McCutchen and Jose Quintana could all be dealt. When does it make the most sense to swap them, for what and with which teams?
Former major league pitcher and pitching coach Jackie Brown has died. He was 73.
Dealing prospects for a veteran is usually a bad idea for small-market teams, but acquiring Chicago's left-hander would be smart for Pittsburgh.
Geovany Soto, the NL Rookie of the Year with the Chicago Cubs in 2008, has reached a minor league deal with the White Sox, according to several media reports Friday.
White Sox VP/GM Rick Hahn talks to Buster Olney about the club's strategy when it came to trading Chris Sale, an active offseason for the team and much more.
Buster Olney talks to Peter Gammons and Tim Kurkjian about offseason oddities, Hall of Fame opinions and much more. Plus, he catches up with Red Sox President of Baseball Ops Dave Dombrowski and White Sox VP/GM Rick Hahn.
The White Sox and veteran catcher Geovany Soto have agreed to terms on a minor league deal, according to multiple reports.
The White Sox are having discussions about Jose Quintana, and the Pirates and Astros are both involved in talks for the All-Star southpaw.
Jose Abreu's slugging percentage dropped to .468 last season, more than 100 points lower than in his rookie year of 2014 (.581). He's been made available to other teams, with some wondering if he'll return to MVP-candidate form. How does Abreu fare in Buster Olney's rankings? Top first basemen (Insider)
The White Sox kicked off a rebuild at the winter meetings, trading Chris Sale and Adam Eaton for top prospects, including Yoan Moncada and Lucas Giolito. Veteran players on the South Side will be the subject of trade rumors this summer, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
Bryce Harper issued the opening salvo in the "Make Baseball Fun Again" movement, but plenty of others played their part as well. The White Sox's three triple plays last season were remarkable, especially the 9-3-2-6-2-5 one against the Rangers. Who made baseball fun again
If anyone could truly be the next Zobrist, Yoan Moncada is the guy. The 21-year-old's offensive potential is special, and he already has experience at second, third and shortstop. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
ESPN's Bradford Doolittle is optimistic about Chicago's young core entering 2017, but still expects plenty of growing pains. GM Rick Hahn has his team on a clear rebuilding path that could make the White Sox interesting. Questions entering 2017
Being patient paid off for the White Sox in dealing Chris Sale, and the team is willing to wait to get another big return for Jose Quintana
With the Twins and White Sox rebuilding and the Tigers and Royals in limbo, the Indians remain the overwhelming favorites in the AL Central.
The Yankees reportedly are open to taking on David Robertson and his contract in talks with the White Sox in an effort to land Jose Quintana.
When the White Sox landed a huge return by trading their ace, it upped the ante for every contender hunting for rotation help this winter.
The Detroit Tigers are bringing back catcher Alex Avila on a $2 million, one-year contract.
A deal with Ivan Nova does not preclude the Pirates from continuing their pursuit of Jose Quintana.
The Pirates are "working hard" in an attempt to land left-hander Jose Quintana from the White Sox.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Cleveland
|94
|67
|.584
|-
|W3
|Detroit
|86
|75
|.534
|8
|L2
|Kansas City
|81
|81
|.500
|13.5
|L4
|Chicago
|78
|84
|.481
|16.5
|L2
|Minnesota
|59
|103
|.364
|35.5
|W2