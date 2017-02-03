Players worth the price of admission for every MLB team
Dustin Pedroia getting down and dirty. Trea Turner's speed. Nelson Cruz's power. Put those all together and there's a lot to be excited about in 2017.
Although he technically isn't among the top 100 prospects, Hansen showed last season that he's more than just a second-rounder, Keith Law writes. The White Sox made the adjustments to get the right-hander touching 98 mph. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)
Texas has reportedly increased its pursuit of White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana, but it is unclear if a deal is imminent.
From the usual suspects to a recent world champion, the 2017 season likely isn't about contention for these struggling squads. Which are on their way to brighter days?
The Royals are deep, the Tigers are top heavy and the Twins have pitching in the pipeline. But thanks to two big trades, Chicago's system has enough quality prospects to push it into the top 10.
Adding a huge haul of prospects in two major trades reloaded the White Sox farm system with high-end talent like power right-hander Michael Kopech.
Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?
David Kaplan and Pat Boyle talk with Frank Thomas about his comments on PEDs and the Hall of Fame.
Frazier has hit 75 home runs the past two seasons, but he has posted a weak .306 OBP. Boosting that this year could earn him a bigger payday as a free agent, David Schoenfield writes. MLB players motivated for next contract
Given the haul of prospects the White Sox have already received in other trades this offseason, it makes sense for GM Rick Hahn to deal Jose Quintana for even more young talent.
Because Quintana's deal is modest and low risk, the White Sox can afford to wait for a trade that would net them a Chris Sale-like haul of prospects.
The way Hall of Famer Frank Thomas sees it, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens might as well be enshrined if players linked to performance-enhancing drugs are getting elected.
White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana, coming off a season in which he posted a career-high 13 wins, is ignoring trade rumors and is focused on helping rebuild the team.
The GM of the White Sox, Rick Hahn, joins Waddle and Silvy. He discusses Soxfest, the beginning stages of the rebuild and what to expect moving forward from the team.
The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.
Keith Law doesn't think Collins, already big for the position and not that agile, will make it to the majors as a catcher. But he does think Collins can really hit, and do so with power and some on-base ability, so it might not matter in the end. 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)
Jim Bowden sees Houston's need in the rotation as one of the greatest current needs across the majors. He sees Jose Quintana as a logical addition. Biggest holes (Insider)
5'8" Tim Raines said his idol, 5'7" Joe Morgan, inspired him as a young athlete to give up football for baseball when the Reds' second-baseman won two straight MVP awards. Until receiving a congratulatory call Wednesday, Raines said they hadn't been in touch for a few years and he was concerned about Morgan's health. "Just to hear his voice made this day so much more special."
If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include the first-timer. Stark calls Thome an "easy" pick, noting that his high character helps combat his poor defense and baserunning. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot
Among notable first-timers on the ballot will be Chipper Jones, Scott Rolen, Andruw Jones, Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel.
Cooperstown opened its doors to a trio of stars while another hopeful just missed the cut. Here's what we learned from the 2017 Hall ballots.
Tim Raines was more than just fast. He was an incredibly efficient basestealer and a great hitter in clutch situations.
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the White Sox would reveal if the competitive Jerry Reinsdorf held up approval of their rebuild. Front-office truths (Insider)
Yoan Moncada might not be ready to start the season in the majors, but Giolito should be, Tony Blengino writes. What can pitching coach Don Cooper get out of the 22-year-old after he went through a trial by fire in the NL last summer? MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
President Barack Obama welcomed the Chicago Cubs to the White House on Monday to celebrate their World Series win and speak to the power of sports to unite a divided nation.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Texas
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|L2
|Cleveland
|94
|67
|.584
|0.5
|W3
|Boston
|93
|69
|.574
|2
|L2
|Baltimore
|89
|73
|.549
|6
|W1
|Toronto
|89
|73
|.549
|6
|W2
|Detroit
|86
|75
|.534
|8.5
|L2
|Seattle
|86
|76
|.531
|9
|L2
|New York
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Houston
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Kansas City
|81
|81
|.500
|14
|L4
|Chicago
|78
|84
|.481
|17
|L2
|Los Angeles
|74
|88
|.457
|21
|W1
|Oakland
|69
|93
|.426
|26
|W2
|Tampa Bay
|68
|94
|.420
|27
|W2
|Minnesota
|59
|103
|.364
|36
|W2
Camelback Ranch - Sat 2/25