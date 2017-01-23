New CBA makes Jose Quintana -- and his contract -- valuable
Because Quintana's deal is modest and low risk, the White Sox can afford to wait for a trade that would net them a Chris Sale-like haul of prospects.
Because Quintana's deal is modest and low risk, the White Sox can afford to wait for a trade that would net them a Chris Sale-like haul of prospects.
The way Hall of Famer Frank Thomas sees it, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens might as well be enshrined if players linked to performance-enhancing drugs are getting elected.
Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?
From a player signed to play a position he has never tried to a pitcher moved to an Andrew Miller-esque role, these eyebrow-raising decisions will be fascinating to watch play out on the field.
White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana, coming off a season in which he posted a career-high 13 wins, is ignoring trade rumors and is focused on helping rebuild the team.
The GM of the White Sox, Rick Hahn, joins Waddle and Silvy! He discusses Soxfest, the beginning stages of the rebuild, and what to expect moving forward from the team.
The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.
Keith Law doesn't think Collins, already big for the position and not that agile, will make it to the majors as a catcher. But he does think Collins can really hit, and do so with power and some on-base ability, so it might not matter in the end. 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)
Jim Bowden sees Houston's need in the rotation as one of the greatest current needs across the majors. He sees Jose Quintana as a logical addition. Biggest holes (Insider)
5'8" Tim Raines said his idol, 5'7" Joe Morgan, inspired him as a young athlete to give up football for baseball when the Reds' second-baseman won two straight MVP awards. Until receiving a congratulatory call Wednesday, Raines said they hadn't been in touch for a few years and he was concerned about Morgan's health. "Just to hear his voice made this day so much more special."
If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include the first-timer. Stark calls Thome an "easy" pick, noting that his high character helps combat his poor defense and baserunning. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot
Among notable first-timers on the ballot will be Chipper Jones, Scott Rolen, Andruw Jones, Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel.
Cooperstown opened its doors to a trio of stars while another hopeful just missed the cut. Here's what we learned from the 2017 Hall ballots.
Tim Raines was more than just fast. He was an incredibly efficient basestealer and a great hitter in clutch situations.
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the White Sox would reveal if the competitive Jerry Reinsdorf held up approval of their rebuild. Front-office truths (Insider)
Yoan Moncada might not be ready to start the season in the majors, but Giolito should be, Tony Blengino writes. What can pitching coach Don Cooper get out of the 22-year-old after he went through a trial by fire in the NL last summer? MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
President Barack Obama welcomed the Chicago Cubs to the White House on Monday to celebrate their World Series win and speak to the power of sports to unite a divided nation.
Third baseman Todd Frazier has agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract with the White Sox after a mixed first season in Chicago.
Relief pitcher Dan Jennings agreed to a $1.4 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, and right-hander Jake Petricka struck an $825,000, one-year deal.
Former two-sport star Bo Jackson told USA Today that he never would have played football had he known about the risks for head injuries when he was younger.
Spring training is nearly here! White Sox pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 18.
Brian Dozier, Andrew McCutchen and Jose Quintana could all be dealt. When does it make the most sense to swap them, for what and with which teams?
Former major league pitcher and pitching coach Jackie Brown has died. He was 73.
Dealing prospects for a veteran is usually a bad idea for small-market teams, but acquiring Chicago's left-hander would be smart for Pittsburgh.
Geovany Soto, the NL Rookie of the Year with the Chicago Cubs in 2008, has reached a minor league deal with the White Sox, according to several media reports Friday.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Cleveland
|94
|67
|.584
|-
|W3
|Detroit
|86
|75
|.534
|8
|L2
|Kansas City
|81
|81
|.500
|13.5
|L4
|Chicago
|78
|84
|.481
|16.5
|L2
|Minnesota
|59
|103
|.364
|35.5
|W2
Camelback Ranch - Sat 2/25