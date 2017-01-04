MLB Roundup: Why the Pirates should trade for Jose Quintana
Dealing prospects for a veteran is usually a bad idea for small-market teams, but acquiring Chicago's left-hander would be smart for Pittsburgh.
Geovany Soto, the NL Rookie of the Year with the Chicago Cubs in 2008, has reached a minor league deal with the White Sox, according to several media reports Friday.
White Sox VP/GM Rick Hahn talks to Buster Olney about the club's strategy when it came to trading Chris Sale, an active offseason for the team and much more.
Buster Olney talks to Peter Gammons and Tim Kurkjian about offseason oddities, Hall of Fame opinions and much more. Plus, he catches up with Red Sox President of Baseball Ops Dave Dombrowski and White Sox VP/GM Rick Hahn.
The White Sox and veteran catcher Geovany Soto have agreed to terms on a minor league deal, according to multiple reports.
The White Sox are having discussions about Jose Quintana, and the Pirates and Astros are both involved in talks for the All-Star southpaw.
Jose Abreu's slugging percentage dropped to .468 last season, more than 100 points lower than in his rookie year of 2014 (.581). He's been made available to other teams, with some wondering if he'll return to MVP-candidate form. How does Abreu fare in Buster Olney's rankings? Top first basemen (Insider)
The White Sox kicked off a rebuild at the winter meetings, trading Chris Sale and Adam Eaton for top prospects, including Yoan Moncada and Lucas Giolito. Veteran players on the South Side will be the subject of trade rumors this summer, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
Bryce Harper issued the opening salvo in the "Make Baseball Fun Again" movement, but plenty of others played their part as well. The White Sox's three triple plays last season were remarkable, especially the 9-3-2-6-2-5 one against the Rangers. Who made baseball fun again
If anyone could truly be the next Zobrist, Yoan Moncada is the guy. The 21-year-old's offensive potential is special, and he already has experience at second, third and shortstop. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
ESPN's Bradford Doolittle is optimistic about Chicago's young core entering 2017, but still expects plenty of growing pains. GM Rick Hahn has his team on a clear rebuilding path that could make the White Sox interesting. Questions entering 2017
Being patient paid off for the White Sox in dealing Chris Sale, and the team is willing to wait to get another big return for Jose Quintana
With the Twins and White Sox rebuilding and the Tigers and Royals in limbo, the Indians remain the overwhelming favorites in the AL Central.
The Yankees reportedly are open to taking on David Robertson and his contract in talks with the White Sox in an effort to land Jose Quintana.
When the White Sox landed a huge return by trading their ace, it upped the ante for every contender hunting for rotation help this winter.
The Detroit Tigers are bringing back catcher Alex Avila on a $2 million, one-year contract.
A deal with Ivan Nova does not preclude the Pirates from continuing their pursuit of Jose Quintana.
The Pirates are "working hard" in an attempt to land left-hander Jose Quintana from the White Sox.
For years, the White Sox have pushed to be contenders in the AL Central, but it constantly didn't work out. That said, accepting reality and rebuilding is the right course of action toward future success. Szymborski: Good winters for bad teams (Insider)
Eight clubs at rock bottom are trying to claw their way to the top. We rank who is headed in the right direction and who could get left behind?
Yankees GM Brian Cashman has repeatedly said he is pessimistic about adding another quality starter this winter. That, of course, won't cool down the Hot Stove with the latest re-linking the Yankees to the White Sox Jose Quintana. Cashman touches base for nearly every available player; especially when it is need base. However, the White Sox want a boatload of prospects. The Yankees have been disinclined to trade any of them so, unless that changes, it seems unlikely Quintana will end up in the Bronx.
San Diego acquired right-hander Tyler Barnette from Chicago in exchange for cash. The 24-year-old posted a 6.00 ERA in 37 games (eight starts) between Double-A and Triple-A this year.
Texas acquired right-hander James Dykstra from Chicago in exchange for cash. The 26-year-old posted a 4.93 ERA in 28 games (15 starts) at the Double-A level in 2016.
Boston and Chicago get top marks after trading Chris Sale for Yoan Moncada and more. Who still needs an all-nighter to catch up? We grade all 30 teams.
The Chicago White Sox have avoided salary arbitration with Jose Abreu, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $10.825 million deal with the slugging first baseman.
