78-84, 4th in AL Cent
Will Astros acquire another starter?

Jim Bowden sees Houston's need in the rotation as one of the greatest current needs across the majors. He sees Jose Quintana as a logical addition. Biggest holes (Insider)

2dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The top 10

The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.

play0:08

William Weinbaum ESPN 

5'8" Tim Raines said his idol, 5'7" Joe Morgan, inspired him as a young athlete to give up football for baseball when the Reds' second-baseman won two straight MVP awards. Until receiving a congratulatory call Wednesday, Raines said they hadn't been in touch for a few years and he was concerned about Morgan's health. "Just to hear his voice made this day so much more special."

Early 2018 support for Jim Thome?

If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include the first-timer. Stark calls Thome an "easy" pick, noting that his high character helps combat his poor defense and baserunning. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot

Stats & Info

Looking ahead to the 2018 HOF ballot

Among notable first-timers on the ballot will be Chipper Jones, Scott Rolen, Andruw Jones, Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel.

3dESPN Stats & Information

What makes Tim Raines a Hall of Famer?

Tim Raines was more than just fast. He was an incredibly efficient basestealer and a great hitter in clutch situations.

What would White Sox say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the White Sox would reveal if the competitive Jerry Reinsdorf held up approval of their rebuild. Front-office truths (Insider)

Will Lucas Giolito step up in 2017?

Yoan Moncada might not be ready to start the season in the majors, but Giolito should be, Tony Blengino writes. What can pitching coach Don Cooper get out of the 22-year-old after he went through a trial by fire in the NL last summer? MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

5dJesse Rogers

President: Among Sox fans, I'm No. 1 Cubs fan

President Barack Obama welcomed the Chicago Cubs to the White House on Monday to celebrate their World Series win and speak to the power of sports to unite a divided nation.

9d

Jennings, Petricka agree to deals with White Sox

Relief pitcher Dan Jennings agreed to a $1.4 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, and right-hander Jake Petricka struck an $825,000, one-year deal.

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! White Sox pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 18.

15d

White Sox sign 2008 NL ROY Soto to minors deal

Geovany Soto, the NL Rookie of the Year with the Chicago Cubs in 2008, has reached a minor league deal with the White Sox, according to several media reports Friday.

15d

BBTN: Offseason Activity & Inactivity, HOF Opinions

Buster Olney talks to Peter Gammons and Tim Kurkjian about offseason oddities, Hall of Fame opinions and much more. Plus, he catches up with Red Sox president of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski and White Sox VP/GM Rick Hahn.

Is Abreu baseball's best first baseman?

Jose Abreu's slugging percentage dropped to .468 last season, more than 100 points lower than in his rookie year of 2014 (.581). He's been made available to other teams, with some wondering if he'll return to MVP-candidate form. How does Abreu fare in Buster Olney's rankings? Top first basemen (Insider)

White Sox near bottom of rankings

The White Sox kicked off a rebuild at the winter meetings, trading Chris Sale and Adam Eaton for top prospects, including Yoan Moncada and Lucas Giolito. Veteran players on the South Side will be the subject of trade rumors this summer, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Triple the fun for White Sox baseball

Bryce Harper issued the opening salvo in the "Make Baseball Fun Again" movement, but plenty of others played their part as well. The White Sox's three triple plays last season were remarkable, especially the 9-3-2-6-2-5 one against the Rangers. Who made baseball fun again

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs686Tied-20th
Batting Average.25713th
On Base Percentage.31720th
Slugging Percentage.41017th
Earned Run Average4.1014th
Quality Starts953rd
WHIP1.3416th
BAA.25715th

