78-84, 4th in AL Cent
White Sox sign 2008 NL ROY Soto to minors deal

Geovany Soto, the NL Rookie of the Year with the Chicago Cubs in 2008, has reached a minor league deal with the White Sox, according to several media reports Friday.

BBTN: Offseason Activity & Inactivity, HOF Opinions

Buster Olney talks to Peter Gammons and Tim Kurkjian about offseason oddities, Hall of Fame opinions and much more. Plus, he catches up with Red Sox President of Baseball Ops Dave Dombrowski and White Sox VP/GM Rick Hahn.

Is Abreu baseball's best first baseman?

Jose Abreu's slugging percentage dropped to .468 last season, more than 100 points lower than in his rookie year of 2014 (.581). He's been made available to other teams, with some wondering if he'll return to MVP-candidate form. How does Abreu fare in Buster Olney's rankings? Top first basemen (Insider)

White Sox near bottom of rankings

The White Sox kicked off a rebuild at the winter meetings, trading Chris Sale and Adam Eaton for top prospects, including Yoan Moncada and Lucas Giolito. Veteran players on the South Side will be the subject of trade rumors this summer, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Triple the fun for White Sox baseball

Bryce Harper issued the opening salvo in the "Make Baseball Fun Again" movement, but plenty of others played their part as well. The White Sox's three triple plays last season were remarkable, especially the 9-3-2-6-2-5 one against the Rangers. Who made baseball fun again

Who could be the White Sox's Ben Zobrist?

If anyone could truly be the next Zobrist, Yoan Moncada is the guy. The 21-year-old's offensive potential is special, and he already has experience at second, third and shortstop. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

Will the White Sox's kids create a stir?

ESPN's Bradford Doolittle is optimistic about Chicago's young core entering 2017, but still expects plenty of growing pains. GM Rick Hahn has his team on a clear rebuilding path that could make the White Sox interesting. Questions entering 2017

12dDavid Schoenfield

Path to the playoffs for every AL Central team

With the Twins and White Sox rebuilding and the Tigers and Royals in limbo, the Indians remain the overwhelming favorites in the AL Central.

Taking apart core a win for White Sox

For years, the White Sox have pushed to be contenders in the AL Central, but it constantly didn't work out. That said, accepting reality and rebuilding is the right course of action toward future success. Szymborski: Good winters for bad teams (Insider)

20dJim Bowden

Which rebuilding team is doing it best?

Eight clubs at rock bottom are trying to claw their way to the top. We rank who is headed in the right direction and who could get left behind?

Andrew Marchand ESPN Senior Writer 

Yankees GM Brian Cashman has repeatedly said he is pessimistic about adding another quality starter this winter. That, of course, won't cool down the Hot Stove with the latest re-linking the Yankees to the White Sox Jose Quintana. Cashman touches base for nearly every available player; especially when it is need base. However, the White Sox want a boatload of prospects. The Yankees have been disinclined to trade any of them so, unless that changes, it seems unlikely Quintana will end up in the Bronx.

Padres trade for White Sox's Barnette

San Diego acquired right-hander Tyler Barnette from Chicago in exchange for cash. The 24-year-old posted a 6.00 ERA in 37 games (eight starts) between Double-A and Triple-A this year.

Rangers acquire Dykstra from White Sox

Texas acquired right-hander James Dykstra from Chicago in exchange for cash. The 26-year-old posted a 4.93 ERA in 28 games (15 starts) at the Double-A level in 2016.

23d

Abreu, ChiSox avoid arbitration with 1-year deal

The Chicago White Sox have avoided salary arbitration with Jose Abreu, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $10.825 million deal with the slugging first baseman.

Team Stats

  • Pitching
  • Batting
Earned Run Average4.1014th
Quality Starts953rd
WHIP1.3416th
BAA.25715th
Runs686Tied-20th
Batting Average.25713th
On Base Percentage.31720th
Slugging Percentage.41017th

