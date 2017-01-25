2016 ScheduleAll times ET

Feldman guaranteed $2.3M by Reds

Scott Feldman is guaranteed $2.3 million in his contract with the Cincinnati Reds and can make $2.2 million in performance bonuses based on starts and $1.5 million for relief appearances.

ESPN Stats and Information  

On Thursday, the Marlins obtained pitcher Dan Straily from the Reds for a package of minor leaguers. Straily had his best season in 2016, posting a 3.76 ERA. However, he allowed 31 home runs, which tied with Max Scherzer for most in the NL. He also had a 4.88 FIP. The differential between his ERA and FIP (which technically comes out to 1.11 not 1.12) was 2nd-highest among ERA-title qualifiers. Only former teammate Brandon Finnegan (1.21) had a bigger difference.

William Weinbaum ESPN 

5'8" Tim Raines said his idol, 5'7" Joe Morgan, inspired him as a young athlete to give up football for baseball when the Reds' second-baseman won two straight MVP awards. Until receiving a congratulatory call Wednesday, Raines said they hadn't been in touch for a few years and he was concerned about Morgan's health. "Just to hear his voice made this day so much more special."

Stats & Info

Outfield defense a positive for Reds

It isn't enough to make Cincinnati a contender, but the combined defensive efforts of Adam Duvall in left and Billy Hamilton in center give the rebuilding team something for others to envy, Jeff Sullivan writes. Difference-making outfield defenses (Insider)

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

The Cincinnati Reds have made a tremendous lopsided deal acquiring top pitching prospect Luis Castillo, legitimate bullpen arm in Austin Brice and an athletic OF prospect in Isaiah White. They sell high on Dan Straily, who's coming off his career best season but his peripherals say he won't repeat it. A back of rotation type starter. Castillo straight up for Straily would have been a win for the Reds. Great job of grinding by Reds GM Dick Williams on this one.

6 minor leaguers suspended for drug violations

Four minor league players were suspended Friday for 50 games following positive tests for banned stimulants, and two more were suspended following their second positive tests for drugs of abuse.

Reds sign Coleman to minor league deal

The Reds announced Tuesday that they signed RHP Louis Coleman to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league spring training. Coleman has posted a 3.51 ERA in six major league seasons, five with the Royals (2011-15) and one with the Dodgers (2016).

Team Stats

  • Pitching
  • Batting
Earned Run Average4.9128th
Quality Starts6723rd
WHIP1.4527th
BAA.26323rd
Runs71618th
Batting Average.25616th
On Base Percentage.31624th
Slugging Percentage.40819th

