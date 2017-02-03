Players worth the price of admission for every MLB team
Dustin Pedroia getting down and dirty. Trea Turner's speed. Nelson Cruz's power. Put those all together and there's a lot to be excited about in 2017.
Trammell's advanced approach at the plate for a kid his age (19) could lead to him becoming a top 50 prospect next offseason, Keith Law writes. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)
Some skills you can't teach, and these players are proof of that. Which star's natural talent is most impressive? Weigh in now.
The Reds may look to add a veteran catcher as insurance behind Tucker Barnhart and Devin Mesoraco.
From the usual suspects to a recent world champion, the 2017 season likely isn't about contention for these struggling squads. Which are on their way to brighter days?
The Pirates and the Brewers have star prospects, the Reds have depth, the Cards always find gems and the Cubs still have talent. When it comes to farm systems, this division is baseball's best.
The rebuilding Reds have assembled a promising crew of likely big leaguers, and drafting Nick Senzel last year gave them a potential All-Star.
The players in this group, including nine outfielders and the son of a former major leaguer, may not be in the top tier, but boast major potential.
Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?
Brandon Phillips has no value to the rebuilding Reds and has turned down trades due to his 10-and-5 rights. In the last year of his contract, Cincinnati releasing the veteran could be a possibility, David Schoenfield notes. MLB players motivated for next contract
Scott Feldman is guaranteed $2.3 million in his contract with the Cincinnati Reds and can make $2.2 million in performance bonuses based on starts and $1.5 million for relief appearances.
The Reds have signed veteran right-handed pitcher Scott Feldman to a one-year contract.
Cincinnati is interested in giving the almost 40-year-old pitcher a minor-league deal after seeing him throw recently.
The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.
There isn't big upside here -- the 23-year-old Winker hasn't changed much at all since high school, physically or in his approach -- but there's a very high floor, and he's ready to play in the majors right now, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)
How do right-handers Luis Castillo and Robert Stephenson fare in Keith Law's prospect rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)
On Thursday, the Marlins obtained pitcher Dan Straily from the Reds for a package of minor leaguers. Straily had his best season in 2016, posting a 3.76 ERA. However, he allowed 31 home runs, which tied with Max Scherzer for most in the NL. He also had a 4.88 FIP. The differential between his ERA and FIP (which technically comes out to 1.11 not 1.12) was 2nd-highest among ERA-title qualifiers. Only former teammate Brandon Finnegan (1.21) had a bigger difference.
5'8" Tim Raines said his idol, 5'7" Joe Morgan, inspired him as a young athlete to give up football for baseball when the Reds' second-baseman won two straight MVP awards. Until receiving a congratulatory call Wednesday, Raines said they hadn't been in touch for a few years and he was concerned about Morgan's health. "Just to hear his voice made this day so much more special."
Among notable first-timers on the ballot will be Chipper Jones, Scott Rolen, Andruw Jones, Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel.
It isn't enough to make Cincinnati a contender, but the combined defensive efforts of Adam Duvall in left and Billy Hamilton in center give the rebuilding team something for others to envy, Jeff Sullivan writes. Difference-making outfield defenses (Insider)
The Cincinnati Reds have made a tremendous lopsided deal acquiring top pitching prospect Luis Castillo, legitimate bullpen arm in Austin Brice and an athletic OF prospect in Isaiah White. They sell high on Dan Straily, who's coming off his career best season but his peripherals say he won't repeat it. A back of rotation type starter. Castillo straight up for Straily would have been a win for the Reds. Great job of grinding by Reds GM Dick Williams on this one.
The Miami Marlins have acquired RHP Dan Straily from the Cincinnati Reds for three players.
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Reds would say Joey Votto's contract will be something they have to work around for years to come. Front-office truths (Insider)
Tony Blengino expects the Reds to continue trying to move 2B Brandon Phillips to make move for Herrera, whom the team acquired from the Mets in the Jay Bruce trade. The 22-year-old should provide an offensive jolt. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
Moving Trevor Hoffman to the mound gave him a shot at the Hall. But the GM who helped the former shortstop take a chance risked losing him -- and did.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Chicago
|103
|58
|.640
|-
|W1
|Washington
|95
|67
|.586
|8.5
|W2
|Los Angeles
|91
|71
|.562
|12.5
|L3
|New York
|87
|75
|.537
|16.5
|L1
|San Francisco
|87
|75
|.537
|16.5
|W4
|St. Louis
|86
|76
|.531
|17.5
|W4
|Miami
|79
|82
|.491
|24
|L2
|Pittsburgh
|78
|83
|.484
|25
|L3
|Colorado
|75
|87
|.463
|28.5
|L2
|Milwaukee
|73
|89
|.451
|30.5
|W2
|Philadelphia
|71
|91
|.438
|32.5
|W1
|Arizona
|69
|93
|.426
|34.5
|W3
|Atlanta
|68
|93
|.422
|35
|W2
|San Diego
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L4
|Cincinnati
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L1
Scottsdale Stadium - Fri 2/24