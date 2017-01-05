Is Ivan Rodriguez the greatest catcher ever?
Would you take Pudge behind the plate over, say, Johnny Bench? Here's where soon-to-be-Hall of Famer Rodriguez ranks among baseball's best backstops.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips used his 10-and-5 rights to veto a trade to the Atlanta Braves in November, according to a FoxSports.com report.
With all the snow coming down across the country, the Colorado Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds decided to make the most of it in an epic virtual snowball fight on Twitter.
2 months into the offseason, 6 teams have yet to sign a free agent who will make more than $3 million a year: Royals, Tigers, Padres, Reds, Diamondbacks & Nationals. Asterisk alert: Washington did trade for Adam Eaton ($4M in 2017). And KC traded for Jorge Soler ($3.67M). Nevertheless, a large group of teams clearly have been trying to wait out this market. Let's just say agents have noticed!
In 2016, Joey Votto had a .434 OBP and .500 SLG. He reached base 304 times last season, including 232 times in his final 113 games. It was the fourth year he had reached base at least 299 times. How does Votto fare in Buster Olney's rankings? Top first basemen (Insider)
The Reds have been the most inactive team in baseball this offseason, which doesn't bode well for a team trying to acquire better prospects or trade veterans who are blocking prospects, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
The Reds signed Drew Storen to a 1-year deal. Storen had a career-worst 5.23 ERA in 2016 after posting a 2.26 ERA in the 2 seasons prior combined. His 2.6 WAR in 2014 was second among NL relievers to only Jonathan Papelbon, then with the Phillies.
The Reds agreed to a one-year contract with right-hander Drew Storen, their first move to improve Cincinnati's historically bad bullpen.
Cincinnati took Robert Stephenson in the first round of the 2011 draft. The 23-year-old at times lookes like a future top-of-the-rotation starter, but he still needs to make the proper adjustments to improve his pitching location. Make-or-break season (Insider)
Jose Peraza could be the eventual replacement for shortstop Zack Cozart in Cincinnati, or he could continue to start at multiple positions like he did last season. The latter might be the best option for the Reds. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
With the health of Devin Mesoraco a concern, the Reds could be looking for a veteran catcher.
The Reds completed their front office reorganization on Tuesday, with Dick Williams succeeding Walt Jocketty as general manager.
The Cubs have a chance to become a legendary team, but that won't stop two of the other four clubs in the NL Central from having a shot at the playoffs.
Phil Gagliano, who played for four teams in a 12-year major league career, has died. He was 74.
Staying quiet is the last thing Cincinnati can afford to do this offseason. Instead, the team should be convincing Brandon Phillips to waive his no-trade clause and trying to sell high on someone like Dan Straily. Szymborski: Good winters for bad teams (Insider)
Eight clubs at rock bottom are trying to claw their way to the top. We rank who is headed in the right direction and who could get left behind?
The Braves are moving into a new park. The Twins have shaken up their leadership. But for the A's, Rays, Reds and Padres, it's looking bleak. How long will they be major league laughingstocks?
The Reds have been the quietest team in baseball this offseason and haven't done anything to improve their future, unblock their prospects or add depth to their roster, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter report card (Insider)
Charlie Blackmon, Billy Hamilton and Jarrod Dyson are bound to draw interest from several clubs still looking for an upgrade in center field.
Via the competitive balance rounds, Cincinnati has tentatively earned the 32nd pick (Round A) of the 2017 MLB draft. Pick numbers are subject to change based on trades and free-agent signings. Thirteen other teams were also awarded competitive balance picks. MLB.com
The Mariners have made it known they'd like to acquire a starter, and the Rays and Reds could be potential trade partners.
The Padres, after selecting third overall in the Rule 5 draft, traded for the No. 1 selection from the Twins and acquired the No. 2 pick from the Reds as well.
Before the Nationals traded for Adam Eaton, they made a run at Billy Hamilton but came away thinking the Reds aren't motivated to trade him
The Blue Jays, Reds and Padres are among the teams that have reportedly checked in on free-agent reliever Neftali Feliz.
The Reds reportedly are talking trades with the Rangers and are interested in reliever Jeremy Jeffress.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Chicago
|103
|58
|.640
|-
|W1
|St. Louis
|86
|76
|.531
|17.5
|W4
|Pittsburgh
|78
|83
|.484
|25
|L3
|Milwaukee
|73
|89
|.451
|30.5
|W2
|Cincinnati
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L1
Scottsdale Stadium - Fri 2/24