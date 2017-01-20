2016 ScheduleAll times ET

68-94, 5th in NL Cent
2dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The top 10

The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.

ESPN Stats and Information  

On Thursday, the Marlins obtained pitcher Dan Straily from the Reds for a package of minor leaguers. Straily had his best season in 2016, posting a 3.76 ERA. However, he allowed 31 home runs, which tied with Max Scherzer for most in the NL. He also had a 4.88 FIP. The differential between his ERA and FIP (which technically comes out to 1.11 not 1.12) was 2nd-highest among ERA-title qualifiers. Only former teammate Brandon Finnegan (1.21) had a bigger difference.

William Weinbaum ESPN 

5'8" Tim Raines said his idol, 5'7" Joe Morgan, inspired him as a young athlete to give up football for baseball when the Reds' second-baseman won two straight MVP awards. Until receiving a congratulatory call Wednesday, Raines said they hadn't been in touch for a few years and he was concerned about Morgan's health. "Just to hear his voice made this day so much more special."

Stats & Info

Looking ahead to the 2018 HOF ballot

Among notable first-timers on the ballot will be Chipper Jones, Scott Rolen, Andruw Jones, Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel.

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Outfield defense a positive for Reds

It isn't enough to make Cincinnati a contender, but the combined defensive efforts of Adam Duvall in left and Billy Hamilton in center give the rebuilding team something for others to envy, Jeff Sullivan writes. Difference-making outfield defenses (Insider)

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

The Cincinnati Reds have made a tremendous lopsided deal acquiring top pitching prospect Luis Castillo, legitimate bullpen arm in Austin Brice and an athletic OF prospect in Isaiah White. They sell high on Dan Straily, who's coming off his career best season but his peripherals say he won't repeat it. A back of rotation type starter. Castillo straight up for Straily would have been a win for the Reds. Great job of grinding by Reds GM Dick Williams on this one.

Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

What would Reds say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Reds would say Joey Votto's contract will be something they have to work around for years to come. Front-office truths (Insider)

Adam Rubin/ESPN

Will Dilson Herrera step up in 2017?

Tony Blengino expects the Reds to continue trying to move 2B Brandon Phillips to make move for Herrera, whom the team acquired from the Mets in the Jay Bruce trade. The 22-year-old should provide an offensive jolt. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Pouya Dianat/Getty Images
8d

6 minor leaguers suspended for drug violations

Four minor league players were suspended Friday for 50 games following positive tests for banned stimulants, and two more were suspended following their second positive tests for drugs of abuse.

USA TODAY Sports

Larkin weighs in on Hall of Fame voting

Jerry Crasnick spoke with former Reds shortstop Barry Larkin and other Hall of Famers to discuss the various issues surrounding induction. Does character count in Cooperstown?

Tony Gutierrez/AP Photo

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Reds pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Goodyear, Ariz. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.

AP Photo/Jime Mone

Reds sign Coleman to minor league deal

The Reds announced Tuesday that they signed RHP Louis Coleman to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league spring training. Coleman has posted a 3.51 ERA in six major league seasons, five with the Royals (2011-15) and one with the Dodgers (2016).

Getty Images
12dDavid Schoenfield

Is Ivan Rodriguez the greatest catcher ever?

Would you take Pudge behind the plate over, say, Johnny Bench? Here's where soon-to-be-Hall of Famer Rodriguez ranks among baseball's best backstops.

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

2 months into the offseason, 6 teams have yet to sign a free agent who will make more than $3 million a year: Royals, Tigers, Padres, Reds, Diamondbacks & Nationals. Asterisk alert: Washington did trade for Adam Eaton ($4M in 2017). And KC traded for Jorge Soler ($3.67M). Nevertheless, a large group of teams clearly have been trying to wait out this market. Let's just say agents have noticed!

AP Photo/Al Behrman

Is Votto baseball's best first baseman?

In 2016, Joey Votto had a .434 OBP and .500 SLG. He reached base 304 times last season, including 232 times in his final 113 games. It was the fourth year he had reached base at least 299 times. How does Votto fare in Buster Olney's rankings? Top first basemen (Insider)

Reds rank poorly

The Reds have been the most inactive team in baseball this offseason, which doesn't bode well for a team trying to acquire better prospects or trade veterans who are blocking prospects, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Reds signed Drew Storen to a 1-year deal. Storen had a career-worst 5.23 ERA in 2016 after posting a 2.26 ERA in the 2 seasons prior combined. His 2.6 WAR in 2014 was second among NL relievers to only Jonathan Papelbon, then with the Phillies.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
18d

Storen, Reds agree to 1-year, $3M contract

The Reds agreed to a one-year contract with right-hander Drew Storen, their first move to improve Cincinnati's historically bad bullpen.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Can Stephenson improve location?

Cincinnati took Robert Stephenson in the first round of the 2011 draft. The 23-year-old at times lookes like a future top-of-the-rotation starter, but he still needs to make the proper adjustments to improve his pitching location. Make-or-break season (Insider)

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Who could be the Reds' Ben Zobrist?

Jose Peraza could be the eventual replacement for shortstop Zack Cozart in Cincinnati, or he could continue to start at multiple positions like he did last season. The latter might be the best option for the Reds. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

Team Stats

  • Pitching
  • Batting
Earned Run Average4.9128th
Quality Starts6723rd
WHIP1.4527th
BAA.26323rd
Runs71618th
Batting Average.25616th
On Base Percentage.31624th
Slugging Percentage.40819th

