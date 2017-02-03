2017 ScheduleAll times ET

RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images
Puerto Rico earns first win in Caribbean Series

Rusney Castillo, a center fielder for the Red Sox, homered and drove in three runs, helping Puerto Rico beat the Dominican Republic 10-2 on Saturday in the Caribbean Series.

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Sky is the limit for Taylor Trammell

Trammell's advanced approach at the plate for a kid his age (19) could lead to him becoming a top 50 prospect next offseason, Keith Law writes. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
4dBradford Doolittle

The state of baseball's worst teams

From the usual suspects to a recent world champion, the 2017 season likely isn't about contention for these struggling squads. Which are on their way to brighter days?

Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
5dKeith Law

NL Central team-by-team top prospects

The Pirates and the Brewers have star prospects, the Reds have depth, the Cards always find gems and the Cubs still have talent. When it comes to farm systems, this division is baseball's best.

Mike Janes/Four Seam Images via AP
5dKeith Law

Cincinnati Reds: Top prospects report

The rebuilding Reds have assembled a promising crew of likely big leaguers, and drafting Nick Senzel last year gave them a potential All-Star.

ESPN
6dKeith Law

2017 prospect rankings: 40-21

The players in this group, including nine outfielders and the son of a former major leaguer, may not be in the top tier, but boast major potential.

ESPN
6dKeith Law

2017 prospect rankings: 20-1

Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?

Photo By John Cordes/Icon Sportswire

Phillips has much to prove this year

Brandon Phillips has no value to the rebuilding Reds and has turned down trades due to his 10-and-5 rights. In the last year of his contract, Cincinnati releasing the veteran could be a possibility, David Schoenfield notes. MLB players motivated for next contract

AP Photo/John Minchillo
7d

Feldman guaranteed $2.3M by Reds

Scott Feldman is guaranteed $2.3 million in his contract with the Cincinnati Reds and can make $2.2 million in performance bonuses based on starts and $1.5 million for relief appearances.

ESPN
10dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The top 10

The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Jesse Winker among Law's Top 60 prospects

There isn't big upside here -- the 23-year-old Winker hasn't changed much at all since high school, physically or in his approach -- but there's a very high floor, and he's ready to play in the majors right now, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Two Reds make Law's Top 100

How do right-handers Luis Castillo and Robert Stephenson fare in Keith Law's prospect rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)

ESPN Stats and Information  

On Thursday, the Marlins obtained pitcher Dan Straily from the Reds for a package of minor leaguers. Straily had his best season in 2016, posting a 3.76 ERA. However, he allowed 31 home runs, which tied with Max Scherzer for most in the NL. He also had a 4.88 FIP. The differential between his ERA and FIP (which technically comes out to 1.11 not 1.12) was 2nd-highest among ERA-title qualifiers. Only former teammate Brandon Finnegan (1.21) had a bigger difference.

William Weinbaum ESPN 

5'8" Tim Raines said his idol, 5'7" Joe Morgan, inspired him as a young athlete to give up football for baseball when the Reds' second-baseman won two straight MVP awards. Until receiving a congratulatory call Wednesday, Raines said they hadn't been in touch for a few years and he was concerned about Morgan's health. "Just to hear his voice made this day so much more special."

Stats & Info

Looking ahead to the 2018 HOF ballot

Among notable first-timers on the ballot will be Chipper Jones, Scott Rolen, Andruw Jones, Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel.

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Outfield defense a positive for Reds

It isn't enough to make Cincinnati a contender, but the combined defensive efforts of Adam Duvall in left and Billy Hamilton in center give the rebuilding team something for others to envy, Jeff Sullivan writes. Difference-making outfield defenses (Insider)

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

The Cincinnati Reds have made a tremendous lopsided deal acquiring top pitching prospect Luis Castillo, legitimate bullpen arm in Austin Brice and an athletic OF prospect in Isaiah White. They sell high on Dan Straily, who's coming off his career best season but his peripherals say he won't repeat it. A back of rotation type starter. Castillo straight up for Straily would have been a win for the Reds. Great job of grinding by Reds GM Dick Williams on this one.

Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

What would Reds say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Reds would say Joey Votto's contract will be something they have to work around for years to come. Front-office truths (Insider)

Adam Rubin/ESPN

Will Dilson Herrera step up in 2017?

Tony Blengino expects the Reds to continue trying to move 2B Brandon Phillips to make move for Herrera, whom the team acquired from the Mets in the Jay Bruce trade. The 22-year-old should provide an offensive jolt. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Team Stats

  • Pitching
  • Batting
Earned Run Average4.9128th
Quality Starts6723rd
WHIP1.4527th
BAA.26323rd
Runs71618th
Batting Average.25616th
On Base Percentage.31624th
Slugging Percentage.40819th

