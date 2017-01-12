2016 ScheduleAll times ET

6 minor leaguers suspended for drug violations

Four minor league players were suspended Friday for 50 games following positive tests for banned stimulants, and two more were suspended following their second positive tests for drugs of abuse.

Larkin weighs in on Hall of Fame voting

Jerry Crasnick spoke with former Reds shortstop Barry Larkin and other Hall of Famers to discuss the various issues surrounding induction. Does character count in Cooperstown?

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Reds pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Goodyear, Ariz. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.

Reds sign Coleman to minor league deal

The Reds announced Tuesday that they signed RHP Louis Coleman to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league spring training. Coleman has posted a 3.51 ERA in six major league seasons, five with the Royals (2011-15) and one with the Dodgers (2016).

Is Ivan Rodriguez the greatest catcher ever?

Would you take Pudge behind the plate over, say, Johnny Bench? Here's where soon-to-be-Hall of Famer Rodriguez ranks among baseball's best backstops.

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

2 months into the offseason, 6 teams have yet to sign a free agent who will make more than $3 million a year: Royals, Tigers, Padres, Reds, Diamondbacks & Nationals. Asterisk alert: Washington did trade for Adam Eaton ($4M in 2017). And KC traded for Jorge Soler ($3.67M). Nevertheless, a large group of teams clearly have been trying to wait out this market. Let's just say agents have noticed!

Is Votto baseball's best first baseman?

In 2016, Joey Votto had a .434 OBP and .500 SLG. He reached base 304 times last season, including 232 times in his final 113 games. It was the fourth year he had reached base at least 299 times. How does Votto fare in Buster Olney's rankings? Top first basemen (Insider)

Reds rank poorly

The Reds have been the most inactive team in baseball this offseason, which doesn't bode well for a team trying to acquire better prospects or trade veterans who are blocking prospects, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Reds signed Drew Storen to a 1-year deal. Storen had a career-worst 5.23 ERA in 2016 after posting a 2.26 ERA in the 2 seasons prior combined. His 2.6 WAR in 2014 was second among NL relievers to only Jonathan Papelbon, then with the Phillies.

Storen, Reds agree to 1-year, $3M contract

The Reds agreed to a one-year contract with right-hander Drew Storen, their first move to improve Cincinnati's historically bad bullpen.

Can Stephenson improve location?

Cincinnati took Robert Stephenson in the first round of the 2011 draft. The 23-year-old at times lookes like a future top-of-the-rotation starter, but he still needs to make the proper adjustments to improve his pitching location. Make-or-break season (Insider)

Who could be the Reds' Ben Zobrist?

Jose Peraza could be the eventual replacement for shortstop Zack Cozart in Cincinnati, or he could continue to start at multiple positions like he did last season. The latter might be the best option for the Reds. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

Path to the playoffs for every NL Central team

The Cubs have a chance to become a legendary team, but that won't stop two of the other four clubs in the NL Central from having a shot at the playoffs.

Reds need to kick rebuild up a notch

Staying quiet is the last thing Cincinnati can afford to do this offseason. Instead, the team should be convincing Brandon Phillips to waive his no-trade clause and trying to sell high on someone like Dan Straily. Szymborski: Good winters for bad teams (Insider)

27dJim Bowden

Which rebuilding team is doing it best?

Eight clubs at rock bottom are trying to claw their way to the top. We rank who is headed in the right direction and who could get left behind?

Is there any hope for baseball's basement dwellers?

The Braves are moving into a new park. The Twins have shaken up their leadership. But for the A's, Rays, Reds and Padres, it's looking bleak. How long will they be major league laughingstocks?

Reds grading poor this winter

The Reds have been the quietest team in baseball this offseason and haven't done anything to improve their future, unblock their prospects or add depth to their roster, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter report card (Insider)

Center your attention on these guys

Charlie Blackmon, Billy Hamilton and Jarrod Dyson are bound to draw interest from several clubs still looking for an upgrade in center field.

Reds receive comp pick in 2017 draft

Via the competitive balance rounds, Cincinnati has tentatively earned the 32nd pick (Round A) of the 2017 MLB draft. Pick numbers are subject to change based on trades and free-agent signings. Thirteen other teams were also awarded competitive balance picks. MLB.com

