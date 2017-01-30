2016 ScheduleAll times ET

94-67, 1st in AL Cent
Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports
1dKeith Law

AL Central team-by-team top prospects

The Royals are deep, the Tigers are top heavy and the Twins have pitching in the pipeline. But thanks to two big trades, Chicago's system has enough quality prospects to push it into the top 10.

Larry Goren/AP Images
1dKeith Law

Cleveland Indians: Top prospects report

Even after trading talent to aid their AL pennant chase, the Indians have both ready-now prospects and future stars like catcher Francisco Mejia.

Harry How/Getty Images
2d

Indians acquire RHP Frias from Dodgers

Carlos Frias, who has gone 6-6 with a 4.50 ERA in 33 games over the past three seasons for the Dodgers, has been acquired in a trade by the Cleveland Indians for cash.

Doug Padilla ESPN Staff Writer 

The Dodgers traded RHP Carlos Frias to the Indians in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Frias was removed from the Dodgers' 40-man roster last week when OF Brett Eibner was acquired from the A's.

ESPN
2dKeith Law

2017 prospect rankings: 20-1

Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?

5d

Len Barker w/ Munch

Indians legend Len Barker joins Munch to talk about his Notre Dame College baseball team and relive some old Indians memories.

5d

Matt Underwood w/ Munch

Indians TV broadcaster Matt Underwood joins Munch to talk some Tribe and how the team looks coming out of the offseason.

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
6dDavid Schoenfield

Greinke is the D-Backs' most unpredictable player

Arizona's entire rotation could be unpredictable, but the focus is on Greinke given his large swing in results from 2015 to 2016 and a lucrative contract (6 years, $206.5 million) that raises the expectations of him.

David Schoenfield ESPN Senior Writer 

One reason teams have been slow in signing Mike Napoli: He hit .205 against fastballs, worst among qualified regulars, and just .144 against 93 mph and higher, also worst. He's smart enough to hunt out the slow stuff, but there have to be concerns about his bat speed.

David Richard/USA TODAY Sports

AP Photo/ Gregory Bull
10d

Ex-major leaguer Marte dies in car crash

Former major league infielder Andy Marte died Sunday morning in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic, Marte's agency announced. He was 33.

AP Photo/Tony Dejak
13d

Francona thought no chance to get Encarnacion

Indians manager Terry Francona credited the Cleveland front office for being persistent with their pitch in landing free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion on a three-year, $65 million deal.

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

Speaking before Boston Baseball Writers' Dinner, Terry Francona said Theo Epstein visited him after Cubs' Game 7 celebration. "He's in a suit and smells like champagne, yet he was comfortable enough to come over. I thought that was really, really nice of him."

Sporting News via Getty Images

Stats & Info

Looking ahead to the 2018 HOF ballot

Among notable first-timers on the ballot will be Chipper Jones, Scott Rolen, Andruw Jones, Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel.

ESPN
13dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The middle 10

As the world champion Cubs and a group of playoff contenders in this tier prove, you can win without sacrificing your farm system.

G Fiume/Getty Images

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs7775th
Batting Average.2626th
On Base Percentage.3298th
Slugging Percentage.4309th
Earned Run Average3.847th
Quality Starts8110th
WHIP1.246th
BAA.2435th

