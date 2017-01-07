2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
94-67, 1st in AL Cent
2dJayson Stark and Tim Kurkjian

Manny being Manny, does he belong in the Hall of Fame?

Manny Ramirez has a place in the Cooperstown conversation. But where? From PED bans and beyond, two of our Hall of Fame voters discuss his complicated credentials.

Ramirez among top third basemen

Jose Ramirez batted .355 with runners in scoring position, with 14 extra-base hits, 13 walks and 19 strikeouts in those situations, becoming an integral part of what the Indians accomplished. He also stole 22 bases. Where does Ramirez rank on Buster Olney's list? Top third basemen (Insider)

3d

Olney: I expect an Indians/Cubs repeat

ESPN MLB analyst Buster Olney joins Emmett Golden and Jerod Cherry to talk about his 2016 top 10 lists, an update on Michael Brantley and his 2017 predictions.

Is Lindor baseball's best shortstop?

Only 257 games into his big league career, Francisco Lindor has a .306 average and an OPS of .810. He was named the Platinum Glove winner as his league's best fielder last season. Where does Lindor rank on Buster Olney's list? Top shortstops (Insider)

Edwin Encarnación no jugará con RD en el Clásico Mundial

A pedido de su nuevo equipo, los Indios de Cleveland, Edwin Encarnación anunció que no formará parte del equipo de República Dominicana para el Clásico Mundial de Béisbol en marzo de 2017, según confirmó este jueves. Leer

4d

Goal of 'perfect fit' Encarnacion: Title for Indians

With his family watching proudly, Edwin Encarnacion stood in front of his new locker inside Cleveland's clubhouse, pulled on a fitted cap and slowly buttoned the front of his white No. 10 jersey.

Kipnis among top second basemen

The past three seasons, Jason Kipnis has batted .276 with a .349 on-base percentage plus power: 23 homers among 68 extra-base hits last season. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top second basemen (Insider)

Is Santana baseball's best first baseman?

Carlos Santana played 64 games at first base last season and may get more time there this year, now that the Indians have signed Edwin Encarnacion. He had a .366 OBP and a career-high 34 home runs in 2016. How does Santana fare in Buster Olney's rankings? Top first basemen (Insider)

Indians at top of midwinter rankings

The Indians have the best starting rotation and bullpen in the AL Central and are clearly the team to beat. Signing Edwin Encarnacion doesn't hurt, either. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

5dJim Bowden

Which MLB sluggers are on deck to sign next?

Cancel the next 'Party at Napoli's' in Cleveland, because Mike Napoli is looking elsewhere after the Encarnacion deal. Who will sign next, and where?

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

It's the 1st All-Unemployed team of 2017! 1B) Mike Napoli 2B) Chase Utley SS) Erick Aybar 3B) Luis Valbuena LF) Brandon Moss CF) Michael Bourn RF) Jose Bautista DH) Mark Trumbo C) Matt Wieters

Miller ranks second on Olney's list

ESPN's Buster Olney named Andrew Miller the second-best reliever in baseball. Miller faced 176 batters last season and struck out 76, allowing just seven walks. His teammate Cody Allen grabbed the 10th spot. Top relievers (Insider)

Kluber fifth among starters

Corey Kluber comes in at No. 5 on Buster Olney's list of the top 10 starters in the majors. Kluber, the 2014 AL Cy Young recipient, was key in carrying the Indians to the World Series. Top 10 starters (Insider)

Naquin helped bring fun to baseball

Bryce Harper issued the opening salvo in the "Make Baseball Fun Again" movement, but plenty of others played their part as well. Tyler Naquin's walk-off, inside-the-park homer against Toronto is just one example. Who made baseball fun again

Who could be the Indians' Ben Zobrist?

With Jason Kipnis and Francisco Lindor locked in at second base and shortstop, respectively, Erik Gonzalez is without a place to play in Cleveland. His OPS at Triple-A last season suggests he could provide value in a utility role. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

Will the Tribe end drought in 2017?

ESPN's Bradford Doolittle believes the Indians haven't quite reached “cursed” territory, but 68 years is still a long time. Cleveland's young core, with the addition of Edwin Encarnacion's bat, could be enough to earn another ALCS title and a trip back to the World Series. Questions entering 2017

12dDavid Schoenfield

Path to the playoffs for every AL Central team

With the Twins and White Sox rebuilding and the Tigers and Royals in limbo, the Indians remain the overwhelming favorites in the AL Central.

13dDan Szymborski

Indians adding to baseball's imbalance of power

Edwin Encarnacion joining the Tribe almost guarantees you'll see Cleveland in October. Are next year's contenders already clear before the first pitch?

17d

Lewis: Encarnacion signing creates superteam

Fox Sportstime Ohio Indians analyst Jensen Lewis joined Aaron Goldhammer to give his insight on the Indians agreeing to terms with free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion.

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Indians add Edwin Encarnación, who is the only player in MLB with at least 30 HR in each of the last 5 seasons. Encarnación had 42 HR and 127 RBI last season. The last Indians player to hit both of those benchmarks in a season was Manny Ramírez in 1999.

ESPN Stats and Information  

New Indians DH Edwin Encarnación has 193 HR over the last 5 seasons. The only player with more is Chris Davis of the Orioles with 197.

