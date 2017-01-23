Indians reach deal with OF Austin Jackson
The Indians have agreed to a minor league deal with Austin Jackson, sources told ESPN.
A right-hander, Triston McKenzie has the potential to be a No. 2 starter. How does the Indians prospect fare in Keith Law's rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)
Former major league infielder Andy Marte died Sunday morning in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic, Marte's agency announced. He was 33.
Indians manager Terry Francona credited the Cleveland front office for being persistent with their pitch in landing free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion on a three-year, $65 million deal.
Speaking before Boston Baseball Writers' Dinner, Terry Francona said Theo Epstein visited him after Cubs' Game 7 celebration. "He's in a suit and smells like champagne, yet he was comfortable enough to come over. I thought that was really, really nice of him."
If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include first-timers Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel. Stark calls Thome an "easy" pick and says Vizquel's defense alone should get him in. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot
Among notable first-timers on the ballot will be Chipper Jones, Scott Rolen, Andruw Jones, Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel.
As the world champion Cubs and a group of playoff contenders in this tier prove, you can win without sacrificing your farm system.
In his first year on the ballot, Manny Ramirez received 23.8 percent of the vote to fall well short of the 75 percent threshold required for induction. Full results
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Indians would reveal they have no idea how Michael Brantley will respond to his offseason shoulder treatment. Front-office truths (Insider)
Outfielder Brandon Guyer agrees to two-year deal with Cleveland Indians.
The choice is easier than ever -- and that's why more teams should opt to push their best young arms to relief roles.
Longtime major league executive Dan O'Brien Sr. has died at 87.
The Indians are a set veteran club, but Perez showed during last year's postseason that he's capable of more. Don't be shocked if he presses Yan Gomes for playing time behind the plate once again, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
Given the state of the AL Central, Cleveland might have the best chance of any team to win its division. However, Danny Salazar (injuries) and Trevor Bauer (inconsistency) remain wild cards. Where do the Indians rank on Buster Olney's list? Top teams (Insider)
The departure of Mike Napoli will hurt Cleveland's defense, but AL Platinum Glove-winner Francisco Lindor is a huge plus. Where do the Indians rank on Buster Olney's list? Top defenses (Insider)
Some evaluators placed Michael Brantley as high as No. 3 on their lists, but his injury issues in 2016 make it impossible to determine how much he'll contribute next season. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top left fielders (Insider)
Pitcher for pitcher, New York's fab five can overpower any team, but its difficulty staying healthy could stop it from outdoing the Cubs and Indians.
Cleveland has reportedly been in contact with free-agent outfielder Jose Bautista this winter.
Indians pitcher Ryan Merritt and his fiancée expressed gratitude to fans of the team who bought gifts off their online wedding registry following the southpaw's ALCS performance last October.
One of the majors' top run-producing lineups welcomes Edwin Encarnacion. Buster Olney notes the Indians also look forward to the return of Michael Brantley. Top 2017 lineups (Insider)
Mike Napoli and Mark Trumbo made big mistakes this winter: They said "no" to multi-year contracts with their old teams. Can they recoup on the rebound?
Cody Allen has agreed to a one-year, $7.35 million deal with the Cleveland Indians, avoiding salary arbitration with the reigning American League champions.
The Yankees closer returned to New York after winning it all with the Cubs. So how will this influence the relief rankings?
Not always in accord, Trevor Bauer and the Cleveland Indians met in the middle on something.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Cleveland
|94
|67
|.584
|-
|W3
|Detroit
|86
|75
|.534
|8
|L2
|Kansas City
|81
|81
|.500
|13.5
|L4
|Chicago
|78
|84
|.481
|16.5
|L2
|Minnesota
|59
|103
|.364
|35.5
|W2
Goodyear Ballpark - Sat 2/25