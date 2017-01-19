2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
94-67, 1st in AL Cent
AP Photo/Tony Dejak
2d

Francona thought no chance to get Encarnacion

Indians manager Terry Francona credited the Cleveland front office for being persistent with their pitch in landing free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion on a three-year, $65 million deal.

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

Speaking before Boston Baseball Writers' Dinner, Terry Francona said Theo Epstein visited him after Cubs' Game 7 celebration. "He's in a suit and smells like champagne, yet he was comfortable enough to come over. I thought that was really, really nice of him."

Sporting News via Getty Images

Early 2018 support for Thome, Vizquel?

If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include first-timers Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel. Stark calls Thome an "easy" pick and says Vizquel's defense alone should get him in. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot

Stats & Info

Looking ahead to the 2018 HOF ballot

Among notable first-timers on the ballot will be Chipper Jones, Scott Rolen, Andruw Jones, Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel.

ESPN
3dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The middle 10

As the world champion Cubs and a group of playoff contenders in this tier prove, you can win without sacrificing your farm system.

G Fiume/Getty Images

Lackluster HOF ballot debut for Manny

In his first year on the ballot, Manny Ramirez received 23.8 percent of the vote to fall well short of the 75 percent threshold required for induction. Full results

Jason Miller/Getty Images

What would Indians say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Indians would reveal they have no idea how Michael Brantley will respond to his offseason shoulder treatment. Front-office truths (Insider)

John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports

Will Roberto Perez step up in 2017?

The Indians are a set veteran club, but Perez showed during last year's postseason that he's capable of more. Don't be shocked if he presses Yan Gomes for playing time behind the plate once again, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

ESPN Illustration

Are the Indians MLB's best team?

Given the state of the AL Central, Cleveland might have the best chance of any team to win its division. However, Danny Salazar (injuries) and Trevor Bauer (inconsistency) remain wild cards. Where do the Indians rank on Buster Olney's list? Top teams (Insider)

Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

Indians among MLB's best defensive teams

The departure of Mike Napoli will hurt Cleveland's defense, but AL Platinum Glove-winner Francisco Lindor is a huge plus. Where do the Indians rank on Buster Olney's list? Top defenses (Insider)

Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

Brantley among MLB's best left fielders

Some evaluators placed Michael Brantley as high as No. 3 on their lists, but his injury issues in 2016 make it impossible to determine how much he'll contribute next season. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top left fielders (Insider)

Elsa/Getty Images
7dESPN.com

Merritt, fiancée send thank-you notes to Indians fans

Indians pitcher Ryan Merritt and his fiancée expressed gratitude to fans of the team who bought gifts off their online wedding registry following the southpaw's ALCS performance last October.

AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Tribe should boast feared batting order

One of the majors' top run-producing lineups welcomes Edwin Encarnacion. Buster Olney notes the Indians also look forward to the return of Michael Brantley. Top 2017 lineups (Insider)

Jason Miller/Getty Images

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Cleveland pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Goodyear, Ariz. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 19.

AP Photo/Charles Krupa
14dJayson Stark and Tim Kurkjian

Manny being Manny, does he belong in the Hall of Fame?

Manny Ramirez has a place in the Cooperstown conversation. But where? From PED bans and beyond, two of our Hall of Fame voters discuss his complicated credentials.

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs7775th
Batting Average.2626th
On Base Percentage.3298th
Slugging Percentage.4309th
Earned Run Average3.847th
Quality Starts8110th
WHIP1.246th
BAA.2435th

Find Tickets

Indians vs Reds

Goodyear Ballpark - Sat 2/25

484 tickets available

ESPN Fan Shop Powered By

  • New Era Men's Cleveland Indians 59Fifty Alternate 2 Navy Authentic HatPrice: $34.99 Shop

  • New Era Men's Cleveland Indians 59Fifty Road Navy Authentic HatPrice: $34.99 Shop