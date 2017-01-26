2017 prospect rankings: 20-1
Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?
Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?
Indians legend Len Barker joins Munch to talk about his Notre Dame College baseball team and relive some old Indians memories.
Indians TV broadcaster Matt Underwood joins Munch to talk some Tribe and how the team looks coming out of the offseason.
Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred and Cleveland Indians owner Paul Dolan have discussed possible solutions to the team's divisive Chief Wahoo logo.
Arizona's entire rotation could be unpredictable, but the focus is on Greinke given his large swing in results from 2015 to 2016 and a lucrative contract (6 years, $206.5 million) that raises the expectations of him.
One reason teams have been slow in signing Mike Napoli: He hit .205 against fastballs, worst among qualified regulars, and just .144 against 93 mph and higher, also worst. He's smart enough to hunt out the slow stuff, but there have to be concerns about his bat speed.
The American League champions are open to adding a reliever and are keeping an eye on free agent Joe Blanton.
The Indians will host the 90th All-Star Game in 2019 at Progressive Field, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday.
The Indians have agreed to a minor league deal with Austin Jackson, sources told ESPN.
A right-hander, Triston McKenzie has the potential to be a No. 2 starter. How does the Indians prospect fare in Keith Law's rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)
Former major league infielder Andy Marte died Sunday morning in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic, Marte's agency announced. He was 33.
Indians manager Terry Francona credited the Cleveland front office for being persistent with their pitch in landing free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion on a three-year, $65 million deal.
Speaking before Boston Baseball Writers' Dinner, Terry Francona said Theo Epstein visited him after Cubs' Game 7 celebration. "He's in a suit and smells like champagne, yet he was comfortable enough to come over. I thought that was really, really nice of him."
If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include first-timers Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel. Stark calls Thome an "easy" pick and says Vizquel's defense alone should get him in. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot
Among notable first-timers on the ballot will be Chipper Jones, Scott Rolen, Andruw Jones, Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel.
As the world champion Cubs and a group of playoff contenders in this tier prove, you can win without sacrificing your farm system.
In his first year on the ballot, Manny Ramirez received 23.8 percent of the vote to fall well short of the 75 percent threshold required for induction. Full results
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Indians would reveal they have no idea how Michael Brantley will respond to his offseason shoulder treatment. Front-office truths (Insider)
Outfielder Brandon Guyer agrees to two-year deal with Cleveland Indians.
The choice is easier than ever -- and that's why more teams should opt to push their best young arms to relief roles.
Longtime major league executive Dan O'Brien Sr. has died at 87.
The Indians are a set veteran club, but Perez showed during last year's postseason that he's capable of more. Don't be shocked if he presses Yan Gomes for playing time behind the plate once again, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
Given the state of the AL Central, Cleveland might have the best chance of any team to win its division. However, Danny Salazar (injuries) and Trevor Bauer (inconsistency) remain wild cards. Where do the Indians rank on Buster Olney's list? Top teams (Insider)
The departure of Mike Napoli will hurt Cleveland's defense, but AL Platinum Glove-winner Francisco Lindor is a huge plus. Where do the Indians rank on Buster Olney's list? Top defenses (Insider)
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Cleveland
|94
|67
|.584
|-
|W3
|Detroit
|86
|75
|.534
|8
|L2
|Kansas City
|81
|81
|.500
|13.5
|L4
|Chicago
|78
|84
|.481
|16.5
|L2
|Minnesota
|59
|103
|.364
|35.5
|W2
Goodyear Ballpark - Sat 2/25