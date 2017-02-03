Players worth the price of admission for every MLB team
Dustin Pedroia getting down and dirty. Trea Turner's speed. Nelson Cruz's power. Put those all together and there's a lot to be excited about in 2017.
Even in a down season last year, Castro has Keith Law confident that he's due for big numbers offensively if he can add some strength entering his age-20 season. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)
The Indians added Boone Logan to a bullpen that blew a MLB-low nine wins for their starters in 2016 and returns its top four relief arms. Nicely done.
Cleveland has fortified its bullpen with the addition of Boone Logan, sources confirmed to ESPN.
Wily Mo Pena reportedly will make $700,000 if he makes the major league roster for the Indians.
Indians manager Terry Francona is donating $1 million to the Arizona baseball program, for which he played.
The Royals are deep, the Tigers are top heavy and the Twins have pitching in the pipeline. But thanks to two big trades, Chicago's system has enough quality prospects to push it into the top 10.
Even after trading talent to aid their AL pennant chase, the Indians have both ready-now prospects and future stars like catcher Francisco Mejia.
Carlos Frias, who has gone 6-6 with a 4.50 ERA in 33 games over the past three seasons for the Dodgers, has been acquired in a trade by the Cleveland Indians for cash.
The Dodgers traded RHP Carlos Frias to the Indians in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Frias was removed from the Dodgers' 40-man roster last week when OF Brett Eibner was acquired from the A's.
Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?
If players are their best the season before free agency, expect big things from Carlos Santana, Jake Arrieta and more -- just maybe not Andre Ethier.
Indians legend Len Barker joins Munch to talk about his Notre Dame College baseball team and relive some old Indians memories.
Indians TV broadcaster Matt Underwood joins Munch to talk some Tribe and how the team looks coming out of the offseason.
Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred and Cleveland Indians owner Paul Dolan have discussed possible solutions to the team's divisive Chief Wahoo logo.
Dallas Keuchel's 2016 season ended early with shoulder inflammation as his ERA rose from 2.48 to 4.55. The Astros should watch the 2015 Cy Young winner's health in spring training.
One reason teams have been slow in signing Mike Napoli: He hit .205 against fastballs, worst among qualified regulars, and just .144 against 93 mph and higher, also worst. He's smart enough to hunt out the slow stuff, but there have to be concerns about his bat speed.
The American League champions are open to adding a reliever and are keeping an eye on free agent Joe Blanton.
The Indians will host the 90th All-Star Game in 2019 at Progressive Field, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday.
The Indians have agreed to a minor league deal with Austin Jackson, sources told ESPN.
A right-hander, Triston McKenzie has the potential to be a No. 2 starter. How does the Indians prospect fare in Keith Law's rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)
Former major league infielder Andy Marte died Sunday morning in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic, Marte's agency announced. He was 33.
Indians manager Terry Francona credited the Cleveland front office for being persistent with their pitch in landing free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion on a three-year, $65 million deal.
Speaking before Boston Baseball Writers' Dinner, Terry Francona said Theo Epstein visited him after Cubs' Game 7 celebration. "He's in a suit and smells like champagne, yet he was comfortable enough to come over. I thought that was really, really nice of him."
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Texas
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|L2
|Cleveland
|94
|67
|.584
|0.5
|W3
|Boston
|93
|69
|.574
|2
|L2
|Baltimore
|89
|73
|.549
|6
|W1
|Toronto
|89
|73
|.549
|6
|W2
|Detroit
|86
|75
|.534
|8.5
|L2
|Seattle
|86
|76
|.531
|9
|L2
|New York
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Houston
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Kansas City
|81
|81
|.500
|14
|L4
|Chicago
|78
|84
|.481
|17
|L2
|Los Angeles
|74
|88
|.457
|21
|W1
|Oakland
|69
|93
|.426
|26
|W2
|Tampa Bay
|68
|94
|.420
|27
|W2
|Minnesota
|59
|103
|.364
|36
|W2
Goodyear Ballpark - Sat 2/25