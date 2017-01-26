2016 ScheduleAll times ET

1dKeith Law

2017 prospect rankings: 20-1

Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?

2d

Len Barker w/ Munch

Indians legend Len Barker joins Munch to talk about his Notre Dame College baseball team and relive some old Indians memories.

2d

Matt Underwood w/ Munch

Indians TV broadcaster Matt Underwood joins Munch to talk some Tribe and how the team looks coming out of the offseason.

Time for Indians to phase out Chief Wahoo? (4:48)
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
3dDavid Schoenfield

Greinke is the D-Backs' most unpredictable player

Arizona's entire rotation could be unpredictable, but the focus is on Greinke given his large swing in results from 2015 to 2016 and a lucrative contract (6 years, $206.5 million) that raises the expectations of him.

David Schoenfield ESPN Senior Writer 

One reason teams have been slow in signing Mike Napoli: He hit .205 against fastballs, worst among qualified regulars, and just .144 against 93 mph and higher, also worst. He's smart enough to hunt out the slow stuff, but there have to be concerns about his bat speed.

David Richard/USA TODAY Sports

McKenzie makes Law's Top 100

A right-hander, Triston McKenzie has the potential to be a No. 2 starter. How does the Indians prospect fare in Keith Law's rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)

AP Photo/ Gregory Bull
7d

Ex-major leaguer Marte dies in car crash

Former major league infielder Andy Marte died Sunday morning in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic, Marte's agency announced. He was 33.

AP Photo/Tony Dejak
10d

Francona thought no chance to get Encarnacion

Indians manager Terry Francona credited the Cleveland front office for being persistent with their pitch in landing free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion on a three-year, $65 million deal.

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

Speaking before Boston Baseball Writers' Dinner, Terry Francona said Theo Epstein visited him after Cubs' Game 7 celebration. "He's in a suit and smells like champagne, yet he was comfortable enough to come over. I thought that was really, really nice of him."

Sporting News via Getty Images

Early 2018 support for Thome, Vizquel?

If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include first-timers Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel. Stark calls Thome an "easy" pick and says Vizquel's defense alone should get him in. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot

Stats & Info

Looking ahead to the 2018 HOF ballot

Among notable first-timers on the ballot will be Chipper Jones, Scott Rolen, Andruw Jones, Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel.

ESPN
10dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The middle 10

As the world champion Cubs and a group of playoff contenders in this tier prove, you can win without sacrificing your farm system.

G Fiume/Getty Images

Lackluster HOF ballot debut for Manny

In his first year on the ballot, Manny Ramirez received 23.8 percent of the vote to fall well short of the 75 percent threshold required for induction. Full results

Jason Miller/Getty Images

What would Indians say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Indians would reveal they have no idea how Michael Brantley will respond to his offseason shoulder treatment. Front-office truths (Insider)

John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports

Will Roberto Perez step up in 2017?

The Indians are a set veteran club, but Perez showed during last year's postseason that he's capable of more. Don't be shocked if he presses Yan Gomes for playing time behind the plate once again, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

ESPN Illustration

Are the Indians MLB's best team?

Given the state of the AL Central, Cleveland might have the best chance of any team to win its division. However, Danny Salazar (injuries) and Trevor Bauer (inconsistency) remain wild cards. Where do the Indians rank on Buster Olney's list? Top teams (Insider)

Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

Indians among MLB's best defensive teams

The departure of Mike Napoli will hurt Cleveland's defense, but AL Platinum Glove-winner Francisco Lindor is a huge plus. Where do the Indians rank on Buster Olney's list? Top defenses (Insider)

