94-67, 1st in AL Cent
Merritt, fiancée send thank-you notes to Indians fans

Indians pitcher Ryan Merritt and his fiancée expressed gratitude to fans of the team who bought gifts off their online wedding registry following the southpaw's ALCS performance last October.

Tribe should boast feared batting order

One of the majors' top run-producing lineups welcomes Edwin Encarnacion. Buster Olney notes the Indians also look forward to the return of Michael Brantley. Top 2017 lineups (Insider)

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Cleveland pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Goodyear, Ariz. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 19.

Manny being Manny, does he belong in the Hall of Fame?

Manny Ramirez has a place in the Cooperstown conversation. But where? From PED bans and beyond, two of our Hall of Fame voters discuss his complicated credentials.

Ramirez among top third basemen

Jose Ramirez batted .355 with runners in scoring position, with 14 extra-base hits, 13 walks and 19 strikeouts in those situations, becoming an integral part of what the Indians accomplished. He also stole 22 bases. Where does Ramirez rank on Buster Olney's list? Top third basemen (Insider)

Olney: I expect an Indians/Cubs repeat

ESPN MLB analyst Buster Olney joins Emmett Golden and Jerod Cherry to talk about his 2016 top 10 lists, an update on Michael Brantley and his 2017 predictions.

Is Lindor baseball's best shortstop?

Only 257 games into his big league career, Francisco Lindor has a .306 average and an OPS of .810. He was named the Platinum Glove winner as his league's best fielder last season. Where does Lindor rank on Buster Olney's list? Top shortstops (Insider)

Edwin Encarnación no jugará con RD en el Clásico Mundial

A pedido de su nuevo equipo, los Indios de Cleveland, Edwin Encarnación anunció que no formará parte del equipo de República Dominicana para el Clásico Mundial de Béisbol en marzo de 2017, según confirmó este jueves. Leer

Goal of 'perfect fit' Encarnacion: Title for Indians

With his family watching proudly, Edwin Encarnacion stood in front of his new locker inside Cleveland's clubhouse, pulled on a fitted cap and slowly buttoned the front of his white No. 10 jersey.

Kipnis among top second basemen

The past three seasons, Jason Kipnis has batted .276 with a .349 on-base percentage plus power: 23 homers among 68 extra-base hits last season. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top second basemen (Insider)

Is Santana baseball's best first baseman?

Carlos Santana played 64 games at first base last season and may get more time there this year, now that the Indians have signed Edwin Encarnacion. He had a .366 OBP and a career-high 34 home runs in 2016. How does Santana fare in Buster Olney's rankings? Top first basemen (Insider)

Indians at top of midwinter rankings

The Indians have the best starting rotation and bullpen in the AL Central and are clearly the team to beat. Signing Edwin Encarnacion doesn't hurt, either. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Which MLB sluggers are on deck to sign next?

Cancel the next 'Party at Napoli's' in Cleveland, because Mike Napoli is looking elsewhere after the Encarnacion deal. Who will sign next, and where?

It's the 1st All-Unemployed team of 2017! 1B) Mike Napoli 2B) Chase Utley SS) Erick Aybar 3B) Luis Valbuena LF) Brandon Moss CF) Michael Bourn RF) Jose Bautista DH) Mark Trumbo C) Matt Wieters

Miller ranks second on Olney's list

ESPN's Buster Olney named Andrew Miller the second-best reliever in baseball. Miller faced 176 batters last season and struck out 76, allowing just seven walks. His teammate Cody Allen grabbed the 10th spot. Top relievers (Insider)

Kluber fifth among starters

Corey Kluber comes in at No. 5 on Buster Olney's list of the top 10 starters in the majors. Kluber, the 2014 AL Cy Young recipient, was key in carrying the Indians to the World Series. Top 10 starters (Insider)

