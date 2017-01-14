Top rotations: Do the Mets' stars hit the mark?
Pitcher for pitcher, New York's fab five can overpower any team, but its difficulty staying healthy could stop it from outdoing the Cubs and Indians.
A pedido de su nuevo equipo, los Indios de Cleveland, Edwin Encarnación anunció que no formará parte del equipo de República Dominicana para el Clásico Mundial de Béisbol en marzo de 2017, según confirmó este jueves. Leer
With his family watching proudly, Edwin Encarnacion stood in front of his new locker inside Cleveland's clubhouse, pulled on a fitted cap and slowly buttoned the front of his white No. 10 jersey.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Cleveland
|94
|67
|.584
|-
|W3
|Detroit
|86
|75
|.534
|8
|L2
|Kansas City
|81
|81
|.500
|13.5
|L4
|Chicago
|78
|84
|.481
|16.5
|L2
|Minnesota
|59
|103
|.364
|35.5
|W2
Goodyear Ballpark - Sat 2/25