Rockies' Holland can make $35M over 2 years
Reliever Greg Holland can earn up to $35 million over two years, including performance bonuses, under his new deal with the Colorado Rockies.
Reliever Greg Holland can earn up to $35 million over two years, including performance bonuses, under his new deal with the Colorado Rockies.
Jason Hammel is still left on the free agent market despite being 1 of 8 Starters who has won more than 10 games with a sub 4 ERA for 3 consecutive seasons. 1 of only 11 to have a sub .250 OBA for 3 consecutive seasons. His ability to take the ball 30 times a season and his evolution as seen through the use of his slider and 2 seamer make him a much improved pitcher. He's a winner, a consistent winner as shown by his 25-17 record the last two years with a 3.78 ERA over 61 starts. Teams that need him include: Royals, Orioles, Padres, Pirates, Marlins, Rockies and Twins.
Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?
From a player signed to play a position he has never tried to a pitcher moved to an Andrew Miller-esque role, these eyebrow-raising decisions will be fascinating to watch play out on the field.
The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.
Colorado already made the two most surprising moves this winter. Adding Greg Holland is just another time they had to gamble and hope for the best.
Signing Greg Holland should boost Colorado's beleaguered bullpen, but a lineup upgrade likely will be needed for it to contend for a playoff berth.
Here is my initial blush on the Rockies signing of Greg Holland: 1. He could be the final piece the Rockies need to get back to the playoffs. 2. He couldn't have picked a worse team to sign a "pillow" deal with, as he has to pitch half of his games at Coors Field while trying to earn back his true market value. 3. The Nationals have now officially been shut out of every free-agent closer this offseason from Jansen to Chapman to Melancon and now Holland. 4. Scott Boras once again did well for his client. 5. Bud Black is going to love the depth and power arms of his new bullpen.
The Colorado Rockies agreed to a deal with closer Greg Holland, who underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in October 2015 and missed all of last season.
Coors Field is a friendly place for a high-contact hitter such as Tapia, who should be good for 35-40 doubles a year as a Rockie with high batting averages but mediocre OBPs which makes him a very good regular but probably less than a star, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)
The Washington Nationals, Colorado Rockies and a mystery team might be the finalists to land former Royals closer Greg Holland.
How do right-handers Jeff Hoffman and Riley Pint fare in Keith Law's prospect rankings? 2017 prospect rankings: 100-81 (Insider)
In his seventh year on the ballot, Larry Walker saw his vote total increase from 15.5 percent in 2016 to 21.9 percent. The total required for induction is 75 percent. Full results
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Rockies would admit they will need to get lucky on a few relievers in order to seriously compete in the NL West. Front-office truths (Insider)
The 27-year-old Alexi Amarista is another versatile piece for Colorado as he reunites with new Rockies manager Bud Black.
A full season of Anderson should have a major positive impact on the mound for the Rockies, Tony Blengino writes. The 27-year-old was one of the premier contact managers in the game in 2016. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
Colorado takes a stout lineup headed by Nolan Arenado and Carlos Gonzalez and adds Ian Desmond. Buster Olney pegs the Rockies as the best collection of hitters in the National League. Top 2017 lineups (Insider)
Third baseman Nolan Arenado, a two-time All-Star selection, has reached a two-year, $29.5 million deal with the Colorado Rockies.
Spring training is nearly here! Rockies pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 20.
The Rockies have talked to free-agent relievers Greg Holland and Joe Blanton in an effort to upgrade their bullpen.
Carlos Gonzalez accumulated 67 doubles and 65 homers over the last two seasons and won a Silver Slugger Award in 2015. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top right fielders (Insider)
Charlie Blackmon scored 111 runs last season and posted the best OPS+ of his career. His 29 home runs from the leadoff spot were the most of any player in 2016 and most since Mike Trout hit 30 in 2012. Where does Blackmon rank on Buster Olney's list? Top center fielders (Insider)
En medio de los rumores de transacciones en MLB, los Orioles se desmarcan de la carrera por José Bautista. Mirar
Rockies GM Jeff Bridich made it clear to me that he is hoping to extend Carlos Gonzalez and the feeling is apparently mutual. Gonzalez is on his free agent year and although he's lost a step he's still an above average defender and a solid middle of the order presence. His strong leadership skills are also a difference maker. Both sides are still far apart on a deal but they're working on it.
Nolan Arenado scored 116 runs last season, pummeled 82 of his 182 hits for extra bases and led the NL in home runs (41) and RBIs (133). From 2013 to 2016, he has the most Defensive Runs Saved for any third baseman (84). Where does Arenado rank on Buster Olney's list? Top third basemen (Insider)
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Los Angeles
|91
|71
|.562
|-
|L3
|San Francisco
|87
|75
|.537
|4
|W4
|Colorado
|75
|87
|.463
|16
|L2
|Arizona
|69
|93
|.426
|22
|W3
|San Diego
|68
|94
|.420
|23
|L4
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick - Sat 2/25