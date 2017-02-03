Players worth the price of admission for every MLB team
Dustin Pedroia getting down and dirty. Trea Turner's speed. Nelson Cruz's power. Put those all together and there's a lot to be excited about in 2017.
Playing for high-A Lancaster is a pitcher's nightmare due to the home park, but RHP Peter Lambert has the feel and stuff to potentially break out this season, Keith Law writes. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)
Cleveland has fortified its bullpen with the addition of Boone Logan, sources confirmed to ESPN.
The Colorado Rockies announced 15 players who will start spring training in the big league camp.
After hitting .282 with 14 homers last year in Colorado, Mark Reynolds is rejoining the Rockies on a minor league contract.
While the Padres went all-in on their rebuild, the other teams in the division were quietly improving their farm systems -- except for the Diamondbacks, who have the worst in baseball.
Brendan Rodgers could provide the Rockies with their next top-tier talent at shortstop, but he's not their only prospect ready to inspire high hopes.
From the usual suspects to a recent world champion, the 2017 season likely isn't about contention for these struggling squads. Which are on their way to brighter days?
Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?
Reports surfaced earlier this offseason about a possible extension between Carlos Gonzalez and the Rockies, but nothing has materialized yet, David Schoenfield writes. The outfielder could be playing for a free-agent payday. MLB players motivated for next contract
We've pitted four of the most talented players in the game against each other to find out who owns MLB's top defensive trait. Which star is the cream of the crop? That's up to you to decide.
Reliever Greg Holland can earn up to $35 million over two years, including performance bonuses, under his new deal with the Colorado Rockies.
Jason Hammel is still left on the free agent market despite being 1 of 8 Starters who has won more than 10 games with a sub 4 ERA for 3 consecutive seasons. 1 of only 11 to have a sub .250 OBA for 3 consecutive seasons. His ability to take the ball 30 times a season and his evolution as seen through the use of his slider and 2 seamer make him a much improved pitcher. He's a winner, a consistent winner as shown by his 25-17 record the last two years with a 3.78 ERA over 61 starts. Teams that need him include: Royals, Orioles, Padres, Pirates, Marlins, Rockies and Twins.
From a player signed to play a position he has never tried to a pitcher moved to an Andrew Miller-esque role, these eyebrow-raising decisions will be fascinating to watch play out on the field.
The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.
Colorado already made the two most surprising moves this winter. Adding Greg Holland is just another time they had to gamble and hope for the best.
Signing Greg Holland should boost Colorado's beleaguered bullpen, but a lineup upgrade likely will be needed for it to contend for a playoff berth.
Here is my initial blush on the Rockies signing of Greg Holland: 1. He could be the final piece the Rockies need to get back to the playoffs. 2. He couldn't have picked a worse team to sign a "pillow" deal with, as he has to pitch half of his games at Coors Field while trying to earn back his true market value. 3. The Nationals have now officially been shut out of every free-agent closer this offseason from Jansen to Chapman to Melancon and now Holland. 4. Scott Boras once again did well for his client. 5. Bud Black is going to love the depth and power arms of his new bullpen.
The Colorado Rockies agreed to a deal with closer Greg Holland, who underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in October 2015 and missed all of last season.
Coors Field is a friendly place for a high-contact hitter such as Tapia, who should be good for 35-40 doubles a year as a Rockie, with high batting averages but mediocre OBPs. That makes him a very good regular but probably less than a star, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)
The Washington Nationals, Colorado Rockies and a mystery team might be the finalists to land former Royals closer Greg Holland.
How do right-handers Jeff Hoffman and Riley Pint fare in Keith Law's prospect rankings? 2017 prospect rankings: 100-81 (Insider)
In his seventh year on the ballot, Larry Walker saw his vote total increase from 15.5 percent in 2016 to 21.9 percent. The total required for induction is 75 percent. Full results
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Rockies would admit they will need to get lucky on a few relievers in order to seriously compete in the NL West. Front-office truths (Insider)
The 27-year-old Alexi Amarista is another versatile piece for Colorado as he reunites with new Rockies manager Bud Black.
