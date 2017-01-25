2016 ScheduleAll times ET

75-87, 3rd in NL West

Here is my initial blush on the Rockies signing of Greg Holland: 1. He could be the final piece the Rockies need to get back to the playoffs. 2. He couldn't have picked a worse team to sign a "pillow" deal with, as he has to pitch half of his games at Coors Field while trying to earn back his true market value. 3. The Nationals have now officially been shut out of every free-agent closer this offseason from Jansen to Chapman to Melancon and now Holland. 4. Scott Boras once again did well for his client. 5. Bud Black is going to love the depth and power arms of his new bullpen.

17hJerry Crasnick

Source: Rockies reach deal with closer Holland

The Colorado Rockies agreed to a deal with closer Greg Holland, who underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in October 2015 and missed all of last season.

Raimel Tapia among Law's Top 60 prospects

Coors Field is a friendly place for a high-contact hitter such as Tapia, who should be good for 35-40 doubles a year as a Rockie with high batting averages but mediocre OBPs which makes him a very good regular but probably less than a star, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)

Hoffman, Pint make Law's Top 100

How do right-handers Jeff Hoffman and Riley Pint fare in Keith Law's prospect rankings? 2017 prospect rankings: 100-81 (Insider)

6dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The top 10

The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.

Walker sees small bump in HOF vote

In his seventh year on the ballot, Larry Walker saw his vote total increase from 15.5 percent in 2016 to 21.9 percent. The total required for induction is 75 percent. Full results

What would Rockies say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Rockies would admit they will need to get lucky on a few relievers in order to seriously compete in the NL West. Front-office truths (Insider)

Will Tyler Anderson step up in 2017?

A full season of Anderson should have a major positive impact on the mound for the Rockies, Tony Blengino writes. The 27-year-old was one of the premier contact managers in the game in 2016. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Rockies should be among top boppers

Colorado takes a stout lineup headed by Nolan Arenado and Carlos Gonzalez and adds Ian Desmond. Buster Olney pegs the Rockies as the best collection of hitters in the National League. Top 2017 lineups (Insider)

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Rockies pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 20.

CarGo among Olney's top right fielders

Carlos Gonzalez accumulated 67 doubles and 65 homers over the last two seasons and won a Silver Slugger Award in 2015. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top right fielders (Insider)

Blackmon among Olney's top center fielders

Charlie Blackmon scored 111 runs last season and posted the best OPS+ of his career. His 29 home runs from the leadoff spot were the most of any player in 2016 and most since Mike Trout hit 30 in 2012. Where does Blackmon rank on Buster Olney's list? Top center fielders (Insider)

Mercado de Rumores: Rockies preparan renovación de CarGo

En medio de los rumores de transacciones en MLB, los Orioles se desmarcan de la carrera por José Bautista. Mirar

Rockies GM Jeff Bridich made it clear to me that he is hoping to extend Carlos Gonzalez and the feeling is apparently mutual. Gonzalez is on his free agent year and although he's lost a step he's still an above average defender and a solid middle of the order presence. His strong leadership skills are also a difference maker. Both sides are still far apart on a deal but they're working on it.

Is Arenado baseball's best third baseman?

Nolan Arenado scored 116 runs last season, pummeled 82 of his 182 hits for extra bases and led the NL in home runs (41) and RBIs (133). From 2013 to 2016, he has the most Defensive Runs Saved for any third baseman (84). Where does Arenado rank on Buster Olney's list? Top third basemen (Insider)

Will Parra have more luck in 2017?

Gerardo Parra still won't earn a starting job in 2017, but he's capable of slashing somewhere near .270/.290/.430, Tony Blengino writes. Unluckiest batters of 2016 (Insider)

Is LeMahieu baseball's best second baseman?

Last season, D.J. LeMahieu beat Daniel Murphy for the NL batting title by hitting .348, reaching base 261 times and scoring 104 runs with a career-high 51 extra-base hits. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top second basemen (Insider)

