Rockies should be among top boppers
Colorado takes a stout lineup headed by Nolan Arenado and Carlos Gonzalez and adds Ian Desmond. Buster Olney pegs the Rockies as the best collection of hitters in the National League. Top 2017 lineups (Insider)
Third baseman Nolan Arenado, a two-time All-Star selection, has reached a two-year, $29.5 million deal with the Colorado Rockies.
Spring training is nearly here! Rockies pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 20.
The Rockies have talked to free-agent relievers Greg Holland and Joe Blanton in an effort to upgrade their bullpen.
Carlos Gonzalez accumulated 67 doubles and 65 homers over the last two seasons and won a Silver Slugger Award in 2015. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top right fielders (Insider)
Charlie Blackmon scored 111 runs last season and posted the best OPS+ of his career. His 29 home runs from the leadoff spot were the most of any player in 2016 and most since Mike Trout hit 30 in 2012. Where does Blackmon rank on Buster Olney's list? Top center fielders (Insider)
Rockies GM Jeff Bridich made it clear to me that he is hoping to extend Carlos Gonzalez and the feeling is apparently mutual. Gonzalez is on his free agent year and although he's lost a step he's still an above average defender and a solid middle of the order presence. His strong leadership skills are also a difference maker. Both sides are still far apart on a deal but they're working on it.
Nolan Arenado scored 116 runs last season, pummeled 82 of his 182 hits for extra bases and led the NL in home runs (41) and RBIs (133). From 2013 to 2016, he has the most defensive runs saved for any third baseman (84). Where does Arenado rank on Buster Olney's list? Top third basemen (Insider)
If you thought the National League pennant race would only feature the usual suspects, guess again. Ready for a Rocktober reboot?
With all the snow coming down across the country, the Colorado Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds decided to make the most of it in an epic virtual snowball fight on Twitter.
Gerardo Parra still won't earn a starting job in 2017, but he's capable of hitting .270/.290/.430 in 2017, Tony Blengino writes. Unluckiest batters of 2016
Last season, D.J. LeMahieu beat Daniel Murphy for the NL batting title by hitting .348, reaching base 261 times and scoring 104 runs with a career-high 51 extra-base hits. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top second basemen (Insider)
Chad Bettis underwent surgery in November for testicular cancer and is now cancer-free, the Rockies pitcher said Wednesday.
Signing Ian Desmond to play first base was the biggest shocker of the offseason and could give the Rockies a lineup that rivals that of the Cubs. Colorado still needs pitching depth and could use an upgrade at catcher. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
The Rockies and Blue Jays have talked about a deal for Charlie Blackmon, but the talks reportedly lack momentum.
Bryce Harper issued the opening salvo in the "Make Baseball Fun Again" movement, but plenty of others played their part as well. Trevor Story's electrifying start -- homering in five of his first six MLB games -- is just one example. Who made baseball fun again
Colorado just spent $70 million on a player like that: Ian Desmond. The former shortstop played in the outfield last season and is expected to start at first base for the Rockies. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
The Dodgers and Giants have had an easy road to the playoffs recently, but the rest of the NL West could make it tough in 2017.
Rockies outfielder David Dahl got a hit in each of his first 17 games as a big leaguer. Mike Trout and Bryce Harper have never had a hitting streak that long. Strange but true
Seinfeld fans know Dec. 23 is the date when the "feats of strength" are held. It's therefore worth noting that Mark Reynolds, Carlos Gonzalez and Nolan Arenado hit three of the 10 longest home runs of the 2016 season. Feats of strength
Buster Olney talks to Jerry Crasnick about Edwin Encarnacion's deal in Cleveland, Hall of Fame voting trends and more. Plus, conversations with Adam Rubin on the Mets, Rob Biertempfel on the Pirates and Patrick Saunders on the Rockies.
The Colorado Rockies have promoted Duane Espy to hitting coach, his second stint in the role for the team.
Rockies GM Jeff Bridich said Tuesday that the team is "keeping track" of free agents Edwin Encarnacion and Mark Trumbo.
Not every ballclub is ready to win, now or soon. Rather than mope about the moves they can't make or the players they can't afford, what can these clubs do to help themselves?
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Los Angeles
|91
|71
|.562
|-
|L3
|San Francisco
|87
|75
|.537
|4
|W4
|Colorado
|75
|87
|.463
|16
|L2
|Arizona
|69
|93
|.426
|22
|W3
|San Diego
|68
|94
|.420
|23
|L4