2016 Schedule
75-87, 3rd in NL West
2dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The top 10

The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.

Walker sees small bump in HOF vote

In his seventh year on the ballot, Larry Walker saw his vote total increase from 15.5 percent in 2016 to 21.9 percent. The total required for induction is 75 percent. Full results

What would Rockies say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Rockies would admit they will need to get lucky on a few relievers in order to seriously compete in the NL West. Front-office truths (Insider)

Will Tyler Anderson step up in 2017?

A full season of Anderson should have a major positive impact on the mound for the Rockies, Tony Blengino writes. The 27-year-old was one of the premier contact managers in the game in 2016. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Rockies should be among top boppers

Colorado takes a stout lineup headed by Nolan Arenado and Carlos Gonzalez and adds Ian Desmond. Buster Olney pegs the Rockies as the best collection of hitters in the National League. Top 2017 lineups (Insider)

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Rockies pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 20.

CarGo among Olney's top right fielders

Carlos Gonzalez accumulated 67 doubles and 65 homers over the last two seasons and won a Silver Slugger Award in 2015. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top right fielders (Insider)

Blackmon among Olney's top center fielders

Charlie Blackmon scored 111 runs last season and posted the best OPS+ of his career. His 29 home runs from the leadoff spot were the most of any player in 2016 and most since Mike Trout hit 30 in 2012. Where does Blackmon rank on Buster Olney's list? Top center fielders (Insider)

Mercado de Rumores: Rockies preparan renovación de CarGo

En medio de los rumores de transacciones en MLB, los Orioles se desmarcan de la carrera por José Bautista. Mirar

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Rockies GM Jeff Bridich made it clear to me that he is hoping to extend Carlos Gonzalez and the feeling is apparently mutual. Gonzalez is on his free agent year and although he's lost a step he's still an above average defender and a solid middle of the order presence. His strong leadership skills are also a difference maker. Both sides are still far apart on a deal but they're working on it.

Is Arenado baseball's best third baseman?

Nolan Arenado scored 116 runs last season, pummeled 82 of his 182 hits for extra bases and led the NL in home runs (41) and RBIs (133). From 2013 to 2016, he has the most Defensive Runs Saved for any third baseman (84). Where does Arenado rank on Buster Olney's list? Top third basemen (Insider)

Will Parra have more luck in 2017?

Gerardo Parra still won't earn a starting job in 2017, but he's capable of slashing somewhere near .270/.290/.430, Tony Blengino writes. Unluckiest batters of 2016 (Insider)

Is LeMahieu baseball's best second baseman?

Last season, D.J. LeMahieu beat Daniel Murphy for the NL batting title by hitting .348, reaching base 261 times and scoring 104 runs with a career-high 51 extra-base hits. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top second basemen (Insider)

Rockies fare well in midwinter rankings

Signing Ian Desmond to play first base was the biggest shocker of the offseason and could give the Rockies a lineup that rivals that of the Cubs. Colorado still needs pitching depth and could use an upgrade at catcher. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Story has chapter in making baseball fun

Bryce Harper issued the opening salvo in the "Make Baseball Fun Again" movement, but plenty of others played their part as well. Trevor Story's electrifying start -- homering in five of his first six MLB games -- is just one example. Who made baseball fun again

Who could be the Rockies' Ben Zobrist?

Colorado just spent $70 million on a player like that: Ian Desmond. The former shortstop played in the outfield last season and is expected to start at first base for the Rockies. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

Dahl's claim to fame

Rockies outfielder David Dahl got a hit in each of his first 17 games as a big leaguer. Mike Trout and Bryce Harper have never had a hitting streak that long. Strange but true

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs8452nd
Batting Average.2752nd
On Base Percentage.3363rd
Slugging Percentage.4572nd
Earned Run Average4.9127th
Quality Starts7812th
WHIP1.4529th
BAA.27428th

