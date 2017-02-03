Players worth the price of admission for every MLB team
Dustin Pedroia getting down and dirty. Trea Turner's speed. Nelson Cruz's power. Put those all together and there's a lot to be excited about in 2017.
There are easier breakout picks for the Tigers than Burrows, but the right-hander's stuff makes him a good bet to take a leap this year, Keith Law writes. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)
Hard-throwing Matt Manning heads up a Tigers organization long on unrealized potential. Will some breakthroughs spare them dealing for more prospects?
The Royals are deep, the Tigers are top heavy and the Twins have pitching in the pipeline. But thanks to two big trades, Chicago's system has enough quality prospects to push it into the top 10.
Victor Martinez has always been slow. But in 2016, the Detroit DH set a new mark for mediocrity on the basepaths. Should we alert Cooperstown -- or does his record come with an asterisk?
Martinez is likely to be playing elsewhere in 2018, so this year will be big for him to prove that his poor defensive metrics in 2016 were a fluke, David Schoenfield writes. MLB players motivated for next contract
Weren't the Tigers going to cut payroll this offseason? The only sound out of Motown this winter has been crickets.
After stating an unwillingness to go over the luxury tax next season, Detroit needs to make a trade if it wants to have any flexibility on the market.
Victor Martinez played through a hernia last year, but the Tigers expect the DH to be healthy for the start of the season. GM Al Avila stressed that Martinez did not have a sports hernia.
Pushing for another playoff spot this season could spell disaster in the future for the Tigers, Mariners and Orioles.
The Tigers are on their way to paying baseball's luxury tax for a second consecutive season but general manager Al Avila said the team will curtain spending in 2018.
The Baseball Hall of Fame is "comfortable" with its current rules despite the surge in support that has lifted Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens to more than 50 percent of the vote.
Matt Harvey is expected to be ready for the season after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in July 2016, but he will likely have an innings issue once again, even if he's pitching well.
Right-hander Matt Manning and outfielder Christin Stewart have the potential to develop into valuable assets for the Tigers. How do they fare in Keith Law's prospect rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)
The Detroit Tigers help the Detroit Symphony Orchestra kick off the Mozart Festival, as Miguel Cabrera does his best conductor impression.
Cooperstown opened its doors to a trio of stars while another hopeful just missed the cut. Here's what we learned from the 2017 Hall ballots.
Rodriguez ranks as one of the greatest catchers of all time; he hit for average and power and had a tremendous throwing arm.
The Tigers have acquired outfielder Mikie Mahtook from the Rays for a player to be named or cash.
Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, the third time in four years the Hall has welcomed a class of three members or more.
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Tigers would admit their plan to compete while cutting payroll and rebuilding is virtually impossible. Front-office truths (Insider)
Detroit has reportedly been in touch with veterans Peter Bourjos and Gregor Blanco as it attempts to fill its void in center field.
The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.
The Tigers would love for Norris to break out the way Michael Fulmer did last year. Matt Boyd could also take it up a notch, but Norris has better stuff and upside, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Texas
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|L2
|Cleveland
|94
|67
|.584
|0.5
|W3
|Boston
|93
|69
|.574
|2
|L2
|Baltimore
|89
|73
|.549
|6
|W1
|Toronto
|89
|73
|.549
|6
|W2
|Detroit
|86
|75
|.534
|8.5
|L2
|Seattle
|86
|76
|.531
|9
|L2
|New York
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Houston
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Kansas City
|81
|81
|.500
|14
|L4
|Chicago
|78
|84
|.481
|17
|L2
|Los Angeles
|74
|88
|.457
|21
|W1
|Oakland
|69
|93
|.426
|26
|W2
|Tampa Bay
|68
|94
|.420
|27
|W2
|Minnesota
|59
|103
|.364
|36
|W2