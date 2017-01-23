2016 ScheduleAll times ET

1dBradford Doolittle

The most intriguing moves of the offseason

From a player signed to play a position he has never tried to a pitcher moved to an Andrew Miller-esque role, these eyebrow-raising decisions will be fascinating to watch play out on the field.

2d

Tigers' Martinez set for '17 after hernia surgery

Victor Martinez played through a hernia last year, but the Tigers expect the DH to be healthy for the start of the season. GM Al Avila stressed that Martinez did not have a sports hernia.

3dJayson Stark

Cooperstown not mulling PED-era election rules

The Baseball Hall of Fame is "comfortable" with its current rules despite the surge in support that has lifted Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens to more than 50 percent of the vote.

3dDavid Schoenfield

Davis is the O's most unpredictable player

Based on his OPS totals in each of the last four seasons, Chris Davis was a terrific player in 2013 and 2015, mediocre in 2014 and 2016. If you believe in patterns, 2017 will be a good year for the Orioles slugger.

Manning, Stewart make Law's Top 100

Right-hander Matt Manning and outfielder Christin Stewart have the potential to develop into valuable assets for the Tigers. How do they fare in Keith Law's prospect rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)

11dESPN Stats & Information

What makes Ivan Rodriguez a Hall of Famer?

Rodriguez ranks as one of the greatest catchers of all time; he hit for average and power and had a tremendous throwing arm.

11dJerry Crasnick

Bagwell, Raines, Ivan Rodriguez elected to HOF

Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, the third time in four years the Hall has welcomed a class of three members or more.

What would Tigers say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Tigers would admit their plan to compete while cutting payroll and rebuilding is virtually impossible. Front-office truths (Insider)

11dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The bottom 10

The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.

Will Daniel Norris step up in 2017?

The Tigers would love for Norris to break out the way Michael Fulmer did last year. Matt Boyd could also take it up a notch, but Norris has better stuff and upside, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Upton among MLB's best left fielders

Despite his inconsistency in his first season with the Tigers, Justin Upton continues to have stretches in which he can have a major impact (18 homers in his last 37 games in 2016). Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top left fielders (Insider)

Pudge Rodriguez just misses on ESPN's ballot

ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Ivan Rodriguez received 12 votes (70.6 percent). That missed the 75 percent threshold by only one vote. ESPN's HOF ballot

Tigers should boast feared batting order

The center of that order for years has been Miguel Cabrera, who will turn 34 in April. However, Buster Olney wonders who will be hitting around Cabrera given Detroit's apparent interest in dealing veterans. Top 2017 lineups (Insider)

16d

6 minor leaguers suspended for drug violations

Four minor league players were suspended Friday for 50 games following positive tests for banned stimulants, and two more were suspended following their second positive tests for drugs of abuse.

Find Tickets