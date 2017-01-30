2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
86-75, 2nd in AL Cent
Mike Janes/AP Photo
4hKeith Law

Detroit Tigers: Top prospects report

Hard-throwing Matt Manning heads up a Tigers organization long on unrealized potential. Will some breakthroughs spare them dealing for more prospects?

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports
1dKeith Law

AL Central team-by-team top prospects

The Royals are deep, the Tigers are top heavy and the Twins have pitching in the pipeline. But thanks to two big trades, Chicago's system has enough quality prospects to push it into the top 10.

Lon Horwedel/Icon Sportswire
1dSam Miller

Victor Martinez: Worst. Baserunner. Ever?

Victor Martinez has always been slow. But in 2016, the Detroit DH set a new mark for mediocrity on the basepaths. Should we alert Cooperstown -- or does his record come with an asterisk?

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

J.D. Martinez has much to prove this year

Martinez is likely to be playing elsewhere in 2018, so this year will be big for him to prove that his poor defensive metrics in 2016 were a fluke, David Schoenfield writes. MLB players motivated for next contract

Ed Zurga/Getty Images
5d

Tigers' Martinez set for '17 after hernia surgery

Victor Martinez played through a hernia last year, but the Tigers expect the DH to be healthy for the start of the season. GM Al Avila stressed that Martinez did not have a sports hernia.

A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images
6dJayson Stark

Cooperstown not mulling PED-era election rules

The Baseball Hall of Fame is "comfortable" with its current rules despite the surge in support that has lifted Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens to more than 50 percent of the vote.

AP Photo/Jim Mone
6dDavid Schoenfield

Porcello is the Red Sox's most unpredictable player

Rick Porcello credited his improvement in 2016 to throwing his sinker more instead of his fastball (he threw it 40.6 percent of the time versus 18.5 percent in 2015), but how much of the Cy Young winner's success was simply good luck?

AP Photo/Four Seam Images/Larry Goren

Manning, Stewart make Law's Top 100

Right-hander Matt Manning and outfielder Christin Stewart have the potential to develop into valuable assets for the Tigers. How do they fare in Keith Law's prospect rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)

play
Pudge denies PED use (1:22)
AP Photo/Eric Gay
14dESPN Stats & Information

What makes Ivan Rodriguez a Hall of Famer?

Rodriguez ranks as one of the greatest catchers of all time; he hit for average and power and had a tremendous throwing arm.

play
Rodriguez gets emotional when getting into the Hall (0:33)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
14dJerry Crasnick

Bagwell, Raines, Ivan Rodriguez elected to HOF

Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, the third time in four years the Hall has welcomed a class of three members or more.

Carlos Osorio/AP Photo

What would Tigers say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Tigers would admit their plan to compete while cutting payroll and rebuilding is virtually impossible. Front-office truths (Insider)

e
14dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The bottom 10

The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Will Daniel Norris step up in 2017?

The Tigers would love for Norris to break out the way Michael Fulmer did last year. Matt Boyd could also take it up a notch, but Norris has better stuff and upside, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports

Upton among MLB's best left fielders

Despite his inconsistency in his first season with the Tigers, Justin Upton continues to have stretches in which he can have a major impact (18 homers in his last 37 games in 2016). Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top left fielders (Insider)

AP Photo/Alan Diaz

Pudge Rodriguez just misses on ESPN's ballot

ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Ivan Rodriguez received 12 votes (70.6 percent). That missed the 75 percent threshold by only one vote. ESPN's HOF ballot

Team Stats

  • Pitching
  • Batting
Earned Run Average4.2420th
Quality Starts7216th
WHIP1.3212th
BAA.26020th
Runs75011th
Batting Average.2673rd
On Base Percentage.3315th
Slugging Percentage.4385th

Find Tickets