2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
86-75, 2nd in AL Cent
AP Photo/Four Seam Images/Larry Goren

Manning, Stewart make Law's Top 100

Right-hander Matt Manning and outfielder Christin Stewart have the potential to develop into valuable assets for the Tigers. How do they fare in Keith Law's prospect rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)

play
Pudge denies PED use (1:22)
AP Photo/Eric Gay
7dESPN Stats & Information

What makes Ivan Rodriguez a Hall of Famer?

Rodriguez ranks as one of the greatest catchers of all time; he hit for average and power and had a tremendous throwing arm.

play
Rodriguez gets emotional when getting into the Hall (0:33)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
7dJerry Crasnick

Bagwell, Raines, Ivan Rodriguez elected to HOF

Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, the third time in four years the Hall has welcomed a class of three members or more.

Carlos Osorio/AP Photo

What would Tigers say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Tigers would admit their plan to compete while cutting payroll and rebuilding is virtually impossible. Front-office truths (Insider)

e
8dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The bottom 10

The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Will Daniel Norris step up in 2017?

The Tigers would love for Norris to break out the way Michael Fulmer did last year. Matt Boyd could also take it up a notch, but Norris has better stuff and upside, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports

Upton among MLB's best left fielders

Despite his inconsistency in his first season with the Tigers, Justin Upton continues to have stretches in which he can have a major impact (18 homers in his last 37 games in 2016). Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top left fielders (Insider)

AP Photo/Alan Diaz

Pudge Rodriguez just misses on ESPN's ballot

ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Ivan Rodriguez received 12 votes (70.6 percent). That missed the 75 percent threshold by only one vote. ESPN's HOF ballot

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Tigers should boast feared batting order

The center of that order for years has been Miguel Cabrera, who will turn 34 in April. However, Buster Olney wonders who will be hitting around Cabrera given Detroit's apparent interest in dealing veterans. Top 2017 lineups (Insider)

Pouya Dianat/Getty Images
12d

6 minor leaguers suspended for drug violations

Four minor league players were suspended Friday for 50 games following positive tests for banned stimulants, and two more were suspended following their second positive tests for drugs of abuse.

play0:02

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Justin Verlander is not in the bullpen but still going thru a warmup before game time!

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Detroit rotation in Olney's Top 10

The Tigers have good rotation depth, and if Jordan Zimmermann has a solid season, Detroit could have the pitching pieces to be contenders, writes Buster Olney. Top rotations (Insider)

Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Detroit pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 18.

Justin Berl/Getty Images

J.D. Martinez among top right fielders

As the hitter who generally follows Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez in the Detroit lineup, J.D. Martinez hits with a lot of runners on base and fares well. He posted 59 extra-base hits in 120 games and had a .373 on-base percentage. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top right fielders (Insider)

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Gibson to be inducted into College Football HOF

Kirk Gibson was announced as a member of the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class on Monday. He spent 12 years total with the Tigers and was part of Detroit's 1984 World Series champion team. Prior to that, he caught 24 career touchdowns as a star receiver at Michigan State from 1975-78. 2017 College Football HOF Class

Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports

Kinsler among top second basemen

Last year at age 34, Ian Kinsler earned his first Gold Glove Award. He scored 117 runs for the Tigers, his second-most in any season, and surpassed 1,000 runs for his career (1,059). Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top second basemen (Insider)

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs75011th
Batting Average.2673rd
On Base Percentage.3315th
Slugging Percentage.4385th
Earned Run Average4.2420th
Quality Starts7216th
WHIP1.3212th
BAA.26020th

Find Tickets