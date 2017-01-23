MLB Roundup: Tigers' payroll putting the squeeze on future moves
After stating an unwillingness to go over the luxury tax next season, Detroit needs to make a trade if it wants to have any flexibility on the market.
From a player signed to play a position he has never tried to a pitcher moved to an Andrew Miller-esque role, these eyebrow-raising decisions will be fascinating to watch play out on the field.
Victor Martinez played through a hernia last year, but the Tigers expect the DH to be healthy for the start of the season. GM Al Avila stressed that Martinez did not have a sports hernia.
Pushing for another playoff spot this season could spell disaster in the future for the Tigers, Mariners and Orioles.
The Tigers are on their way to paying baseball's luxury tax for a second consecutive season but general manager Al Avila said the team will curtain spending in 2018.
The Baseball Hall of Fame is "comfortable" with its current rules despite the surge in support that has lifted Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens to more than 50 percent of the vote.
Based on his OPS totals in each of the last four seasons, Chris Davis was a terrific player in 2013 and 2015, mediocre in 2014 and 2016. If you believe in patterns, 2017 will be a good year for the Orioles slugger.
Right-hander Matt Manning and outfielder Christin Stewart have the potential to develop into valuable assets for the Tigers. How do they fare in Keith Law's prospect rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)
The Detroit Tigers help the Detroit Symphony Orchestra kick off the Mozart Festival, as Miguel Cabrera does his best conductor impression.
Cooperstown opened its doors to a trio of stars while another hopeful just missed the cut. Here's what we learned from the 2017 Hall ballots.
Rodriguez ranks as one of the greatest catchers of all time; he hit for average and power and had a tremendous throwing arm.
The Tigers have acquired outfielder Mikie Mahtook from the Rays for a player to be named or cash.
Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, the third time in four years the Hall has welcomed a class of three members or more.
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Tigers would admit their plan to compete while cutting payroll and rebuilding is virtually impossible. Front-office truths (Insider)
Detroit has reportedly been in touch with veterans Peter Bourjos and Gregor Blanco as it attempts to fill its void in center field.
The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.
The Tigers would love for Norris to break out the way Michael Fulmer did last year. Matt Boyd could also take it up a notch, but Norris has better stuff and upside, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
Despite his inconsistency in his first season with the Tigers, Justin Upton continues to have stretches in which he can have a major impact (18 homers in his last 37 games in 2016). Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top left fielders (Insider)
ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Ivan Rodriguez received 12 votes (70.6 percent). That missed the 75 percent threshold by only one vote. ESPN's HOF ballot
The center of that order for years has been Miguel Cabrera, who will turn 34 in April. However, Buster Olney wonders who will be hitting around Cabrera given Detroit's apparent interest in dealing veterans. Top 2017 lineups (Insider)
Four minor league players were suspended Friday for 50 games following positive tests for banned stimulants, and two more were suspended following their second positive tests for drugs of abuse.
The Tigers have reached deals with third baseman Nick Castellanos and shortstop Jose Iglesias, avoiding arbitration.
Justin Verlander is glad the Tigers decided against blowing up the team this offseason, saying he's "too old to be part of a rebuilding process."
