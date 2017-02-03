2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
2nd in AL Cent
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Plenty of upside for Beau Burrows

There are easier breakout picks for the Tigers than Burrows, but the right-hander's stuff makes him a good bet to take a leap this year, Keith Law writes. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)

Mike Janes/AP Photo
2dKeith Law

Detroit Tigers: Top prospects report

Hard-throwing Matt Manning heads up a Tigers organization long on unrealized potential. Will some breakthroughs spare them dealing for more prospects?

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports
3dKeith Law

AL Central team-by-team top prospects

The Royals are deep, the Tigers are top heavy and the Twins have pitching in the pipeline. But thanks to two big trades, Chicago's system has enough quality prospects to push it into the top 10.

Lon Horwedel/Icon Sportswire
4dSam Miller

Victor Martinez: Worst. Baserunner. Ever?

Victor Martinez has always been slow. But in 2016, the Detroit DH set a new mark for mediocrity on the basepaths. Should we alert Cooperstown -- or does his record come with an asterisk?

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

J.D. Martinez has much to prove this year

Martinez is likely to be playing elsewhere in 2018, so this year will be big for him to prove that his poor defensive metrics in 2016 were a fluke, David Schoenfield writes. MLB players motivated for next contract

Ed Zurga/Getty Images
7d

Tigers' Martinez set for '17 after hernia surgery

Victor Martinez played through a hernia last year, but the Tigers expect the DH to be healthy for the start of the season. GM Al Avila stressed that Martinez did not have a sports hernia.

A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images
8dJayson Stark

Cooperstown not mulling PED-era election rules

The Baseball Hall of Fame is "comfortable" with its current rules despite the surge in support that has lifted Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens to more than 50 percent of the vote.

AP Photo/Adam Hunger
8dDavid Schoenfield

Harvey is the Mets' most unpredictable player

Matt Harvey is expected to be ready for the season after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in July 2016, but he will likely have an innings issue once again, even if he's pitching well.

AP Photo/Four Seam Images/Larry Goren

Manning, Stewart make Law's Top 100

Right-hander Matt Manning and outfielder Christin Stewart have the potential to develop into valuable assets for the Tigers. How do they fare in Keith Law's prospect rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)

play
Pudge denies PED use (1:22)
AP Photo/Eric Gay
16dESPN Stats & Information

What makes Ivan Rodriguez a Hall of Famer?

Rodriguez ranks as one of the greatest catchers of all time; he hit for average and power and had a tremendous throwing arm.

play
Rodriguez gets emotional when getting into the Hall (0:33)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
16dJerry Crasnick

Bagwell, Raines, Ivan Rodriguez elected to HOF

Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, the third time in four years the Hall has welcomed a class of three members or more.

Carlos Osorio/AP Photo

What would Tigers say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Tigers would admit their plan to compete while cutting payroll and rebuilding is virtually impossible. Front-office truths (Insider)

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Will Daniel Norris step up in 2017?

The Tigers would love for Norris to break out the way Michael Fulmer did last year. Matt Boyd could also take it up a notch, but Norris has better stuff and upside, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs75011th
Batting Average.2673rd
On Base Percentage.3315th
Slugging Percentage.4385th
Earned Run Average4.2420th
Quality Starts7216th
WHIP1.3212th
BAA.26020th

Find Tickets