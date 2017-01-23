Manning, Stewart make Law's Top 100
Right-hander Matt Manning and outfielder Christin Stewart have the potential to develop into valuable assets for the Tigers. How do they fare in Keith Law's prospect rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)
Right-hander Matt Manning and outfielder Christin Stewart have the potential to develop into valuable assets for the Tigers. How do they fare in Keith Law's prospect rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)
The Detroit Tigers help the Detroit Symphony Orchestra kick off the Mozart Festival, as Miguel Cabrera does his best conductor impression.
Cooperstown opened its doors to a trio of stars while another hopeful just missed the cut. Here's what we learned from the 2017 Hall ballots.
Rodriguez ranks as one of the greatest catchers of all time; he hit for average and power and had a tremendous throwing arm.
The Tigers have acquired outfielder Mikie Mahtook from the Rays for a player to be named or cash.
Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, the third time in four years the Hall has welcomed a class of three members or more.
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Tigers would admit their plan to compete while cutting payroll and rebuilding is virtually impossible. Front-office truths (Insider)
Detroit has reportedly been in touch with veterans Peter Bourjos and Gregor Blanco as it attempts to fill its void in center field.
The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.
The Tigers would love for Norris to break out the way Michael Fulmer did last year. Matt Boyd could also take it up a notch, but Norris has better stuff and upside, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
Despite his inconsistency in his first season with the Tigers, Justin Upton continues to have stretches in which he can have a major impact (18 homers in his last 37 games in 2016). Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top left fielders (Insider)
ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Ivan Rodriguez received 12 votes (70.6 percent). That missed the 75 percent threshold by only one vote. ESPN's HOF ballot
The center of that order for years has been Miguel Cabrera, who will turn 34 in April. However, Buster Olney wonders who will be hitting around Cabrera given Detroit's apparent interest in dealing veterans. Top 2017 lineups (Insider)
Four minor league players were suspended Friday for 50 games following positive tests for banned stimulants, and two more were suspended following their second positive tests for drugs of abuse.
The Tigers have reached deals with third baseman Nick Castellanos and shortstop Jose Iglesias, avoiding arbitration.
Justin Verlander is glad the Tigers decided against blowing up the team this offseason, saying he's "too old to be part of a rebuilding process."
Justin Verlander is not in the bullpen but still going thru a warmup before game time!
Andrew Romine and the Tigers have agreed on a one-year contract for $1.3 million, avoiding salary arbitration.
The Tigers have good rotation depth, and if Jordan Zimmermann has a solid season, Detroit could have the pitching pieces to be contenders, writes Buster Olney. Top rotations (Insider)
Spring training is nearly here! Detroit pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 18.
As the hitter who generally follows Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez in the Detroit lineup, J.D. Martinez hits with a lot of runners on base and fares well. He posted 59 extra-base hits in 120 games and had a .373 on-base percentage. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top right fielders (Insider)
Kirk Gibson was announced as a member of the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class on Monday. He spent 12 years total with the Tigers and was part of Detroit's 1984 World Series champion team. Prior to that, he caught 24 career touchdowns as a star receiver at Michigan State from 1975-78. 2017 College Football HOF Class
Last year at age 34, Ian Kinsler earned his first Gold Glove Award. He scored 117 runs for the Tigers, his second-most in any season, and surpassed 1,000 runs for his career (1,059). Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top second basemen (Insider)
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Cleveland
|94
|67
|.584
|-
|W3
|Detroit
|86
|75
|.534
|8
|L2
|Kansas City
|81
|81
|.500
|13.5
|L4
|Chicago
|78
|84
|.481
|16.5
|L2
|Minnesota
|59
|103
|.364
|35.5
|W2