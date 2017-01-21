Miguel Cabrera poses as conductor as Tigers help kick off Mozart Festival
The Detroit Tigers help the Detroit Symphony Orchestra kick off the Mozart Festival, as Miguel Cabrera does his best conductor impression.
The Detroit Tigers help the Detroit Symphony Orchestra kick off the Mozart Festival, as Miguel Cabrera does his best conductor impression.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Cleveland
|94
|67
|.584
|-
|W3
|Detroit
|86
|75
|.534
|8
|L2
|Kansas City
|81
|81
|.500
|13.5
|L4
|Chicago
|78
|84
|.481
|16.5
|L2
|Minnesota
|59
|103
|.364
|35.5
|W2