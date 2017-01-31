Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer

Commissioner Manfred's decision and penalties levied against the Cardinals that include the forfeit of picks 56 and 75 from the up-coming 2017 Draft to the Astros along with a $2m fine also payable to Houston is fair and justified. For those thinking the penalties were not harsh enough, one must factor in that it was a singular rogue employee acting on his own with no evidence that any other employee or superior were aware of his crimes. The employee was banned from baseball as part of the decision as expected.