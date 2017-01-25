2017 prospect rankings: 40-21
The players in this group, including nine outfielders and the son of a former major leaguer, may not be in the top tier, but boast major potential.
The Baseball Hall of Fame is "comfortable" with its current rules despite the surge in support that has lifted Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens to more than 50 percent of the vote.
Based on his OPS totals in each of the last four seasons, Chris Davis was a terrific player in 2013 and 2015, mediocre in 2014 and 2016. If you believe in patterns, 2017 will be a good year for the Orioles slugger.
Houston really needs Keuchel, whose ERA climbed by almost two runs last season, to get back to being the star-level performer he was in 2015, when he won the AL Cy Young Award. Olney: Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)
Tucker, the fifth overall pick in 2015, should be primed for a solid step forward in 2017, adjusting to better pitching in high-A and perhaps bringing some more of his batting practice power into games, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)
Where do right-handers Forrest Whitley and Franklin Perez rank on Keith Law's list of top prospects? 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)
All-Star pitcher Shohei Otani will headline Japan's bid for a third title at the World Baseball Classic. The only player from MLB named to Japan's roster is Astros outfielder Norichika Aoki.
The Astros have been looking to add a frontline starter, but GM Jeff Luhnow hinted that is less likely as spring training approaches.
The Astros look like the favorites going into the season, but the past has shown us that you can't tell what will happen in the AL West.
Houston has made some quality moves this offseason, signing Carlos Beltran and Josh Reddick, and trading for Brian McCann. But its biggest need has yet to be filled -- adding a No. 2 or 3 starter to the rotation. Teams with holes to fill (Insider)
Jim Bowden sees Houston's need in the rotation as one of the greatest current needs across the majors. He sees Jose Quintana as a logical addition. Biggest holes (Insider)
Houston avoided arbitration with Mike Fiers by renegotiating a one-year, $3.45 million contract with the right-hander.
Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines & Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez don commemorative Hall of Fame jerseys at a New York news conference Thursday.
If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include both Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds. "[The Hall] needs to be a place that tells the story of what happened -- the good and the bad," Stark writes. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot
After three years of hovering around 35 percent, Roger Clemens has seen his support jump nearly 20 percent the last two years. He received 54.1 percent of the vote on the 2017 ballot.
As the world champion Cubs and a group of playoff contenders in this tier prove, you can win without sacrificing your farm system.
Start carving their plaques! After cracking 50 percent on this year's ballot, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, baseball villains you love to hate, will be bound for Cooperstown before you know it.
Cooperstown opened its doors to a trio of stars while another hopeful just missed the cut. Here's what we learned from the 2017 Hall ballots.
Jeff Bagwell paired with Craig Biggio to form one of the great right sides of the infield. Bagwell also excelled with the bat throughout his career.
Jeff Bagwell on Barry Bonds: "He's the best player I ever played against in my entire life." Bagwell pronounced himself a "fan" of both Bonds and Roger Clemens.
The old New Englander in Jeff Bagwell just came out during his Hall of Fame conference call. He talked about how he grew up watching Carl Yastrzemski play.
Biggest jumps in the voting this year: Tim Raines (16.2 pct), Edgar Martinez (15.2), Jeff Bagwell (14.6), Barry Bonds (9.4), Roger Clemens (8.9), Mike Mussina (8.8)
A Roger Clemens voting oddity: He has now gotten more votes than Barry Bonds in all 5 years they've been on the ballot, but never by more than 12 votes. This year's totals: Clemens 239, Bonds 238. No idea how to explain that.
Turns out Roger Clemens & Barry Bonds didn't make as dramatic a jump as we expected. Clemens went from 45.2 pct to 54.1, Bonds from 44.3 to 53.8. So both would need close to 100 more votes to get elected. Still, they were both around 36 pct 2 years ago. They have 5 years left on the ballot. And only Gil Hodges got this close with this many years left and didn't get into the Hall
The Hall of Fame class of 2017: Jeff Bagwell (86.2 pct), Tim Raines (86.0 pct), Pudge Rodriguez (76.0). Biggest surprises: Vlad Guerrero misses being a first-ballot Hall of Famer by 15 votes. And Trevor Hoffman still falls 5 votes short after getting 67.3 pct last year. No eligible player has come that close & not made it the next year since Tony Perez in 1999.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Texas
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|L2
|Seattle
|86
|76
|.531
|9
|L2
|Houston
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Los Angeles
|74
|88
|.457
|21
|W1
|Oakland
|69
|93
|.426
|26
|W2
Joker Marchant Stadium - Sat 2/25