2016 Schedule
84-78, 3rd in AL West
Astros should be among big boppers

Houston's lineup contains speed and power with the likes of Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa. Buster Olney does have questions related to some of Jeff Luhnow's offseason additions. Top 2017 lineups (Insider)

3d

6 minor leaguers suspended for drug violations

Four minor league players were suspended Friday for 50 games following positive tests for banned stimulants, and two more were suspended following their second positive tests for drugs of abuse.

Biggio weighs in on Hall of Fame voting

Jerry Crasnick spoke with Craig Biggio and other Hall of Famers to discuss the various issues surrounding induction. Does character count in Cooperstown?

McCann among Olney's top catchers

Brian McCann has had nine straight seasons of 20 or more homers. In eight of the past 11 seasons, McCann has posted more than 70 RBIs. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top catchers (Insider)

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Houston pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 18.

Springer among Olney's top right fielders

George Springer led the majors in plate appearances, with 744, and sparked the Astros after being moved into the leadoff spot. He scored 116 runs, with 29 doubles, five triples and 29 homers. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top right fielders (Insider)

Is Correa baseball's best shortstop?

Carlos Correa had a very productive first full season while battling through some injuries. Evaluators continue to see him as a future MVP who is going to put up big-time power numbers. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top shortstops (Insider)

Tristan H. Cockcroft ESPN Senior Writer 

Jose Altuve scored 115 more fantasy points in 2016 than 2015, using ESPN's standard scoring. That was partly due to his less-discussed improvements: Career-high 8.8 percent walk rate, career-best .942 OPS against righties, career-high .196 well-hit average.

Astros rank high, but have a void to fill

The Astros' acquisitions of veterans Josh Reddick, Carlos Beltran and Brian McCann should complement the team's young core. Houston desperately needs another top-of-the-rotation starter to increase its chances of playing in October. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

All-Unemployed Team's starting rotation: Jason Hammel, Doug Fister, Colby Lewis, Tyson Ross, Jered Weaver

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

It's the 1st All-Unemployed team of 2017! 1B) Mike Napoli 2B) Chase Utley SS) Erick Aybar 3B) Luis Valbuena LF) Brandon Moss CF) Michael Bourn RF) Jose Bautista DH) Mark Trumbo C) Matt Wieters

Astros still seeking starting pitching

Houston's early splashes in free agency helped improve its offense, but the team will now look to beef up its rotation. The Astros have talked to the White Sox about Jose Quintana but could look at other options. Contenders' holes (Insider)

Who could be the Astros' Ben Zobrist?

Tony Kemp doesn't have a position in Houston, but his career numbers in the minors prove that he deserves a shot in the majors. Having played second base and the outfield, he fits the utility profile. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

Do the Stros have enough pitching?

Houston was aggressive beefing up its offense with the additions of Carlos Beltran and Josh Reddick this offseason. If Dallas Keuchel can return to his Cy Young form, and the Astros bring in another frontline starter before the trade deadline, Bradford Doolittle believes Houston could be back in the postseason. Questions entering 2017

Astros to appear on Sunday Night Baseball

Houston is currently scheduled to be featured once on Sunday Night Baseball in 2017. The Stros will travel to face the Yankees in the Bronx following Derek Jeter's number retirement and plaque dedication on May 14. Story

Contact is key for Yulieski Gurriel

Gurriel doesn't strike out or walk often, so how he makes contact will play a big part in his success. Improving upon his rate of line drives could make him a .300 hitter at his peak, Tony Blengino writes. Rookies ready to rebound (Insider)

Beltrán valora mucho dar el ejemplo

El veterano boricua se siente bendecido por la oportunidad de transmitir conocimiento en su tierra natal. Reloj

Marly Rivera ESPN Writer 

Puerto Rican Pride! Bernie Williams, Carlos Beltrán, Joe Colón, Edwin Díaz, René Rivera, Carlos Delgado and Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar taking part in the MLBPA tour honoring the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente!

Team Stats

  • Pitching
  • Batting
Earned Run Average4.0611th
Quality Starts7713th
WHIP1.2911th
BAA.25613th
Runs72415th
Batting Average.24724th
On Base Percentage.31919th
Slugging Percentage.41715th

