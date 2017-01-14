Astros should be among big boppers
Houston's lineup contains speed and power with the likes of Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa. Buster Olney does have questions related to some of Jeff Luhnow's offseason additions. Top 2017 lineups (Insider)
Houston's lineup contains speed and power with the likes of Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa. Buster Olney does have questions related to some of Jeff Luhnow's offseason additions. Top 2017 lineups (Insider)
Four minor league players were suspended Friday for 50 games following positive tests for banned stimulants, and two more were suspended following their second positive tests for drugs of abuse.
Left-hander Dallas Keuchel has avoided arbitration with the Astros by agreeing to a one-year deal for $9.15 million, according to reports.
Jerry Crasnick spoke with Craig Biggio and other Hall of Famers to discuss the various issues surrounding induction. Does character count in Cooperstown?
The Puerto Rican veteran is already gearing up ahead of spring training, both in practicing and passing on his baseball wisdom.
Brian McCann has had nine straight seasons of 20 or more homers. In eight of the past 11 seasons, McCann has posted more than 70 RBIs. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top catchers (Insider)
Spring training is nearly here! Houston pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 18.
The Puerto Rican player has already met with Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve, two of the many young talents he hopes to mentor this season.
George Springer led the majors in plate appearances, with 744, and sparked the Astros after being moved into the leadoff spot. He scored 116 runs, with 29 doubles, five triples and 29 homers. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top right fielders (Insider)
Carlos Correa had a very productive first full season while battling through some injuries. Evaluators continue to see him as a future MVP who is going to put up big-time power numbers. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top shortstops (Insider)
Jose Altuve scored 115 more fantasy points in 2016 than 2015, using ESPN's standard scoring. That was partly due to his less-discussed improvements: Career-high 8.8 percent walk rate, career-best .942 OPS against righties, career-high .196 well-hit average.
The White Sox are having discussions about Jose Quintana, and the Pirates and Astros are both involved in talks for the All-Star southpaw.
The Astros' acquisitions of veterans Josh Reddick, Carlos Beltran and Brian McCann should complement the team's young core. Houston desperately needs another top-of-the-rotation starter to increase its chances of playing in October. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
All-Unemployed Team's starting rotation: Jason Hammel, Doug Fister, Colby Lewis, Tyson Ross, Jered Weaver
It's the 1st All-Unemployed team of 2017! 1B) Mike Napoli 2B) Chase Utley SS) Erick Aybar 3B) Luis Valbuena LF) Brandon Moss CF) Michael Bourn RF) Jose Bautista DH) Mark Trumbo C) Matt Wieters
Houston's early splashes in free agency helped improve its offense, but the team will now look to beef up its rotation. The Astros have talked to the White Sox about Jose Quintana but could look at other options. Contenders' holes (Insider)
Tony Kemp doesn't have a position in Houston, but his career numbers in the minors prove that he deserves a shot in the majors. Having played second base and the outfield, he fits the utility profile. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
Houston was aggressive beefing up its offense with the additions of Carlos Beltran and Josh Reddick this offseason. If Dallas Keuchel can return to his Cy Young form, and the Astros bring in another frontline starter before the trade deadline, Bradford Doolittle believes Houston could be back in the postseason. Questions entering 2017
Winning another 95 games might be a tall order for Texas. Can they fend off the rest to remain best in the West?
Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens are inching closer to the 75 percent mark needed to make the Hall as some voters appear to be softening on the PED issue.
Houston is currently scheduled to be featured once on Sunday Night Baseball in 2017. The Stros will travel to face the Yankees in the Bronx following Derek Jeter's number retirement and plaque dedication on May 14. Story
Gurriel doesn't strike out or walk often, so how he makes contact will play a big part in his success. Improving upon his rate of line drives could make him a .300 hitter at his peak, Tony Blengino writes. Rookies ready to rebound (Insider)
El veterano boricua se siente bendecido por la oportunidad de transmitir conocimiento en su tierra natal. Reloj
Boston and Chicago get top marks after trading Chris Sale for Yoan Moncada and more. Who still needs an all-nighter to catch up? We grade all 30 teams.
Puerto Rican Pride! Bernie Williams, Carlos Beltrán, Joe Colón, Edwin Díaz, René Rivera, Carlos Delgado and Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar taking part in the MLBPA tour honoring the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente!
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Texas
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|L2
|Seattle
|86
|76
|.531
|9
|L2
|Houston
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Los Angeles
|74
|88
|.457
|21
|W1
|Oakland
|69
|93
|.426
|26
|W2
Joker Marchant Stadium - Sat 2/25