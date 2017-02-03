2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Yordano Ventura's unforgettable life

SportsCenter's Toni Collins, on assignment in the Dominican Republic when Royals pitcher Yordano Ventuna died there in a car accident, writes a personal recount on the deep impact left by his death. Story

La inolvidable vida de Yordano Ventura

El pitcher de los Reales murió en un accidente de auto en la República Dominicana y la presentadora de SporstCenter Antonietta Collins, que entonces estaba en la isla caribeña cumpliendo una asignación, cuenta de primera mano el profundo impacto que causó el deceso del pelotero. Leer

Healthy mix key for Scott Blewett

There are other prospects in the Royals system with better pure stuff. But Blewett's repertoire, command and delivery make him a solid bet to break out, Keith Law writes. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)

The Royals pitcher died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic, and SportsCenter anchor Antonietta Collins finds out firsthand the enormous impact.

2d

Royals avoid arbitration with closer Herrera

The Kansas City Royals have avoided salary arbitration with Kelvin Herrera, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with the hard-throwing right-hander.

4d

Royals announce 2-year deal with Moss

The Royals announced their $12 million, two-year contract with first baseman and outfielder Brandon Moss on Wednesday, a deal that includes a mutual option for 2019.

Bo Jackson have nerves?! Please...

4dBradford Doolittle

The state of baseball's worst teams

From the usual suspects to a recent world champion, the 2017 season likely isn't about contention for these struggling squads. Which are on their way to brighter days?

5dKeith Law

AL Central team-by-team top prospects

The Royals are deep, the Tigers are top heavy and the Twins have pitching in the pipeline. But thanks to two big trades, Chicago's system has enough quality prospects to push it into the top 10.

5dKeith Law

Kansas City Royals: Top prospects report

Matt Strahm gives the Royals a farmhand ready to contribute in the majors in 2017, but their prospect possibilities beyond him are much less certain.

Hosmer has much to prove this year

Eric Hosmer is popular in Kansas City and will hit free agency at the end of the year as a 28-year-old. However, his numbers in recent seasons aren't as good as most Royals fans believe, David Schoenfield writes. MLB players motivated for next contract

Newest Royals acquisition Brandon Moss hit 28 HR for the Cardinals last season, 2 shy of his career high. Moss has a previous connection to the Royals. In the 2014 AL Wild Card, he had two home runs and five RBIs for the Athletics against the Royals. The Royals came back from a 7-3 deficit to win 9-8 in 12 innings.

7dJim Bowden

Brandon Moss' power comes with a drawback

In signing Brandon Moss, the Royals get a hitter who can mash -- but also someone who has struck out 672 times in the past five seasons.

Ever wanted to visit the Hall of Fame through a Hall of Famer's eyes? I walked the Hall with the newly elected John Schuerholz. Great stories! Including this classic inspired by ... Greg Maddux's shoes.

7d

Source: 1B Moss agrees to sign with Royals

Brandon Moss has agreed to sign with the Royals, according to ESPN and reports. Moss will look to rebound after a late slump led the Cardinals not to extend a qualifying offer.

7dJayson Stark

The Hall of Fame through a Hall of Famer's eyes

John Schuerholz had been to Cooperstown many times -- always to honor someone else. Now, the newly elected executive got the insider's tour of a lifetime. And we went with him.

Jason Hammel is still left on the free agent market despite being 1 of 8 Starters who has won more than 10 games with a sub 4 ERA for 3 consecutive seasons. 1 of only 11 to have a sub .250 OBA for 3 consecutive seasons. His ability to take the ball 30 times a season and his evolution as seen through the use of his slider and 2 seamer make him a much improved pitcher. He's a winner, a consistent winner as shown by his 25-17 record the last two years with a 3.78 ERA over 61 starts. Teams that need him include: Royals, Orioles, Padres, Pirates, Marlins, Rockies and Twins.

10dDavid Schoenfield

Keuchel is the Astros' most unpredictable player

Dallas Keuchel's 2016 season ended early with shoulder inflammation as his ERA rose from 2.48 to 4.55. The Astros should watch the 2015 Cy Young winner's health in spring training.

Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images

Eric Hosmer is under pressure

Hosmer will be a free agent at the end of the season and perhaps the most coveted position player, Buster Olney writes. Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)

