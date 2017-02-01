2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
81-81, 3rd in AL Cent
8hBradford Doolittle

The state of baseball's worst teams

From the usual suspects to a recent world champion, the 2017 season likely isn't about contention for these struggling squads. Which are on their way to brighter days?

1dKeith Law

AL Central team-by-team top prospects

The Royals are deep, the Tigers are top heavy and the Twins have pitching in the pipeline. But thanks to two big trades, Chicago's system has enough quality prospects to push it into the top 10.

1dKeith Law

Kansas City Royals: Top prospects report

Matt Strahm gives the Royals a farmhand ready to contribute in the majors in 2017, but their prospect possibilities beyond him are much less certain.

Hosmer has much to prove this year

Eric Hosmer is popular in Kansas City and will hit free agency at the end of the year as a 28-year-old. However, his numbers in recent seasons aren't as good as most Royals fans believe, David Schoenfield writes. MLB players motivated for next contract

Newest Royals acquisition Brandon Moss hit 28 HR for the Cardinals last season, 2 shy of his career high. Moss has a previous connection to the Royals. In the 2014 AL Wild Card, he had two home runs and five RBIs for the Athletics against the Royals. The Royals came back from a 7-3 deficit to win 9-8 in 12 innings.

3dJim Bowden

Brandon Moss' power comes with a drawback

In signing Brandon Moss, the Royals get a hitter who can mash -- but also someone who has struck out 672 times in the past five seasons.

Ever wanted to visit the Hall of Fame through a Hall of Famer's eyes? I walked the Hall with the newly elected John Schuerholz. Great stories! Including this classic inspired by ... Greg Maddux's shoes.

3d

Source: 1B Moss agrees to sign with Royals

Brandon Moss has agreed to sign with the Royals, according to ESPN and reports. Moss will look to rebound after a late slump led the Cardinals not to extend a qualifying offer.

Brandon Moss is close to signing with Royals according to source

3dJayson Stark

The Hall of Fame through a Hall of Famer's eyes

John Schuerholz had been to Cooperstown many times -- always to honor someone else. Now, the newly elected executive got the insider's tour of a lifetime. And we went with him.

Jason Hammel is still left on the free agent market despite being 1 of 8 Starters who has won more than 10 games with a sub 4 ERA for 3 consecutive seasons. 1 of only 11 to have a sub .250 OBA for 3 consecutive seasons. His ability to take the ball 30 times a season and his evolution as seen through the use of his slider and 2 seamer make him a much improved pitcher. He's a winner, a consistent winner as shown by his 25-17 record the last two years with a 3.78 ERA over 61 starts. Teams that need him include: Royals, Orioles, Padres, Pirates, Marlins, Rockies and Twins.

6dDavid Schoenfield

Harvey is the Mets' most unpredictable player

Matt Harvey is expected to be ready for the season after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in July 2016, but he will likely have an innings issue once again, even if he's pitching well.

Eric Hosmer is under pressure

Hosmer will be a free agent at the end of the season and perhaps the most coveted position player, Buster Olney writes. Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)

7d

Dodd: The Team Viewed Him As A Little Brother

Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star talks to Buster Olney about how the Royals are coping with the loss of Yordano Ventura, how the team viewed Ventura and much more.

Ned Yost sobre Ventura: "Una pérdida inmensa"

El manager de los Reales de Kansas City dijo que el impacto de Yordano Ventura se sentía tanto en el campo como fuera. Mirar

Impactado Robinson Canó por fallecimiento de Yordano Ventura

El segunda base de los Marineros de Seattle se mostró visiblemente afectado por la muerte del lanzador dominicano. Mirar

Ortiz, Perez saddened by Ventura's death (0:49)
Reales asisten a funerales de Yordano Ventura

Altos dirigentes de la franquicia así como jugadores se hicieron presente en la casa del fallecido lanzador dominicano. Mirar

Yost mourns Ventura's tragic death (1:25)
8d

Thousands pay respects to Ventura, 'a brother'

The Dominican Republic mourned as a country Tuesday as it said goodbye for the last time to Yordano Ventura, the Royals pitcher who died over the weekend.

Earned Run Average4.2117th
Quality Starts68Tied-21st
WHIP1.3518th
BAA.25919th
Runs67523rd
Batting Average.2617th
On Base Percentage.31226th
Slugging Percentage.40024th

