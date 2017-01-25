ESPN Stats and Information

Yordano Ventura was part of an impressive run of starts by Kansas City Royals pitchers in an improbable ALDS series win over the Houston Astros in 2015. Ventura, Edinson Vólquez and Johnny Cueto each struck out eight batters in Games 3, 4 and 5 of that series, one off the franchise record for a postseason game (Dennis Leonard). The Royals faced elimination in Games 4 and 5 of the ALDS, and went on to win the World Series over the New York Mets.