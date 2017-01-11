Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer

Royals make a shrewd trade landing power hitter Peter O'Brien from the Diamondbacks in a deal for RHP Sam Lewis. O'Brien's best position is designated hitter which makes for a perfect fit for the Royals, who lost Kendrys Morales to the Blue Jays this off-season in free agency. O'Brien, 26, has belted 136 home runs in his professional career that includes 5 seasons from '12 to '16. He has holes at the plate but profiles as a strong platoon type DH against certain pitchers if matched up properly. Lewis, 25, has never pitched above A ball and is a fringe prospect at best.