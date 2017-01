ESPN Stats and Information

The Royals signed pitcher Danny Duffy to a 5-year contract extension. Duffy had the best season of his career in 2016. From June 11-Aug. 21 he was 10-0 with a 2.35 ERA. He also set the Royals single-game strikeout record with 16 against the Rays on Aug. 1. The one concern would be his last 7 starts -- he was 1-6 with a 6.37 ERA and 12 HR allowed in 41 IP.