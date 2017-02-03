Players worth the price of admission for every MLB team
Dustin Pedroia getting down and dirty. Trea Turner's speed. Nelson Cruz's power. Put those all together and there's a lot to be excited about in 2017.
SportsCenter's Toni Collins, on assignment in the Dominican Republic when Royals pitcher Yordano Ventuna died there in a car accident, writes a personal recount on the deep impact left by his death. Story
El pitcher de los Reales murió en un accidente de auto en la República Dominicana y la presentadora de SporstCenter Antonietta Collins, que entonces estaba en la isla caribeña cumpliendo una asignación, cuenta de primera mano el profundo impacto que causó el deceso del pelotero. Leer
There are other prospects in the Royals system with better pure stuff. But Blewett's repertoire, command and delivery make him a solid bet to break out, Keith Law writes. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)
The Royals pitcher died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic, and SportsCenter anchor Antonietta Collins finds out firsthand the enormous impact.
The Kansas City Royals have avoided salary arbitration with Kelvin Herrera, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with the hard-throwing right-hander.
The Royals announced their $12 million, two-year contract with first baseman and outfielder Brandon Moss on Wednesday, a deal that includes a mutual option for 2019.
Bo Jackson have nerves?! Please...
From the usual suspects to a recent world champion, the 2017 season likely isn't about contention for these struggling squads. Which are on their way to brighter days?
The Royals are deep, the Tigers are top heavy and the Twins have pitching in the pipeline. But thanks to two big trades, Chicago's system has enough quality prospects to push it into the top 10.
Matt Strahm gives the Royals a farmhand ready to contribute in the majors in 2017, but their prospect possibilities beyond him are much less certain.
The Royals have renewed their interest in free-agent starter Jason Hammel following the death of Yordano Ventura earlier this month.
Eric Hosmer is popular in Kansas City and will hit free agency at the end of the year as a 28-year-old. However, his numbers in recent seasons aren't as good as most Royals fans believe, David Schoenfield writes. MLB players motivated for next contract
Newest Royals acquisition Brandon Moss hit 28 HR for the Cardinals last season, 2 shy of his career high. Moss has a previous connection to the Royals. In the 2014 AL Wild Card, he had two home runs and five RBIs for the Athletics against the Royals. The Royals came back from a 7-3 deficit to win 9-8 in 12 innings.
In signing Brandon Moss, the Royals get a hitter who can mash -- but also someone who has struck out 672 times in the past five seasons.
Ever wanted to visit the Hall of Fame through a Hall of Famer's eyes? I walked the Hall with the newly elected John Schuerholz. Great stories! Including this classic inspired by ... Greg Maddux's shoes.
Brandon Moss has agreed to sign with the Royals, according to ESPN and reports. Moss will look to rebound after a late slump led the Cardinals not to extend a qualifying offer.
Brandon Moss is close to signing with Royals according to source
John Schuerholz had been to Cooperstown many times -- always to honor someone else. Now, the newly elected executive got the insider's tour of a lifetime. And we went with him.
Jason Hammel is still left on the free agent market despite being 1 of 8 Starters who has won more than 10 games with a sub 4 ERA for 3 consecutive seasons. 1 of only 11 to have a sub .250 OBA for 3 consecutive seasons. His ability to take the ball 30 times a season and his evolution as seen through the use of his slider and 2 seamer make him a much improved pitcher. He's a winner, a consistent winner as shown by his 25-17 record the last two years with a 3.78 ERA over 61 starts. Teams that need him include: Royals, Orioles, Padres, Pirates, Marlins, Rockies and Twins.
Manager Ned Yost told members of the Royals during a private gathering Friday that he's still trying to figure out how to deal with Yordano Ventura's death.
Dallas Keuchel's 2016 season ended early with shoulder inflammation as his ERA rose from 2.48 to 4.55. The Astros should watch the 2015 Cy Young winner's health in spring training.
Kansas City Royals pitching coach Dave Eiland talks to Joel Goldberg about his relationship with Yordano Ventura, Ventura's talent on the mound and what he meant to the team.
Buster Olney discusses the death of pitcher Yordano Ventura, the strides MLB has made in educating players about off-the-field safety and how Royals players will support each other.
Hosmer will be a free agent at the end of the season and perhaps the most coveted position player, Buster Olney writes. Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Texas
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|L2
|Cleveland
|94
|67
|.584
|0.5
|W3
|Boston
|93
|69
|.574
|2
|L2
|Baltimore
|89
|73
|.549
|6
|W1
|Toronto
|89
|73
|.549
|6
|W2
|Detroit
|86
|75
|.534
|8.5
|L2
|Seattle
|86
|76
|.531
|9
|L2
|New York
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Houston
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Kansas City
|81
|81
|.500
|14
|L4
|Chicago
|78
|84
|.481
|17
|L2
|Los Angeles
|74
|88
|.457
|21
|W1
|Oakland
|69
|93
|.426
|26
|W2
|Tampa Bay
|68
|94
|.420
|27
|W2
|Minnesota
|59
|103
|.364
|36
|W2
Surprise Stadium - Sat 2/25