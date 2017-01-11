Royals, Hosmer avoid arbitration with 1-year deal
The Kansas City Royals and star first baseman Eric Hosmer agreed to a one-year deal worth $12.25 million on Friday, according to multiple reports.
The Kansas City Royals and star first baseman Eric Hosmer agreed to a one-year deal worth $12.25 million on Friday, according to multiple reports.
Former two-sport star Bo Jackson told USA Today that he never would have played football had he known about the risks for head injuries when he was younger.
Bret Saberhagen might be in the golf shoe biz... Bion is the name of the shoes and they looks like a cross between crocs, slippers, and traditional golf shoes. Yes, I have a shoe thing!
Salvador Perez won another Gold Glove and Jonathan Lucroy can mash, but no one gets it done at the plate and behind it like Buster Posey.
Spring training is nearly here! Kansas City pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Surprise. Ariz. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.
Mike Moustakas tore his right ACL and missed all but 27 games last season, temporarily derailing the development he had as a hitter in 2015, when he began hitting to the opposite field with consistency. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top third basemen (Insider)
The Mariners coveted the speed and defense Jarrod Dyson brings to any outfield, but did the Royals get good value for him?
The Mariners also traded P Nate Karns to the Royals for OF Jarrod Dyson. Karns has a 4.19 ERA and 46 career starts, averaging a strikeout per inning. Dyson stole 30 bases last season. The Mariners ranked 24th in the majors last season with 56 stolen bases. Dyson's 176 career steals dwarf the Mariners player with the next-most (Kyle Seager, 41).
The Kansas City Royals added Nathan Karns to their pitching staff from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for veteran outfielder Jarrod Dyson.
2 months into the offseason, 6 teams have yet to sign a free agent who will make more than $3 million a year: Royals, Tigers, Padres, Reds, Diamondbacks & Nationals. Asterisk alert: Washington did trade for Adam Eaton ($4M in 2017). And KC traded for Jorge Soler ($3.67M). Nevertheless, a large group of teams clearly have been trying to wait out this market. Let's just say agents have noticed!
Eric Hosmer had a career-high 25 homers and 104 RBIs last season, but his 59 percent ground ball rate was the most ever for a left-handed hitter. The three-time Gold Glove winner is also a strong baserunner. How does Hosmer fare in Buster Olney's rankings? Top first basemen (Insider)
The Royals still have most of their nucleus that helped them win a world championship just one year ago. Many of those players are on their free-agent years and will need be extended or traded so that the franchise doesn't get set back, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
The Royals acquired outfielder Peter O'Brien from the Diamondbacks for a minor league right-hander.
Royals make a shrewd trade landing power hitter Peter O'Brien from the Diamondbacks in a deal for RHP Sam Lewis. O'Brien's best position is designated hitter which makes for a perfect fit for the Royals, who lost Kendrys Morales to the Blue Jays this off-season in free agency. O'Brien, 26, has belted 136 home runs in his professional career that includes 5 seasons from '12 to '16. He has holes at the plate but profiles as a strong platoon type DH against certain pitchers if matched up properly. Lewis, 25, has never pitched above A ball and is a fringe prospect at best.
ESPN's Bradford Doolittle believes Kansas City's days as a playoff contender could end for good if the team doesn't get off to a strong start in 2017. GM Dayton Moore might consider moving some of the Royals' core players if the team struggles. Questions entering 2017
In case his bat doesn't play at the major league level, Raul Mondesi could still provide value as a glove-and-speed backup if he also learns to play the outfield. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
With the Twins and White Sox rebuilding and the Tigers and Royals in limbo, the Indians remain the overwhelming favorites in the AL Central.
The Royals signed infielder Brooks Conrad and pitcher Jonathan Sánchez to minor-league contracts. Their connection is in Game 3 of the 2010 NLDS between the Giants and Braves. Sánchez started for the Giants, who trailed 2-1 in the 9th inning, but tied the game and then went ahead when Conrad made an error on a ground ball hit by Buster Posey. The Giants won the game, won the series and won 3 World Series titles in 5 years.
If the Royals deal Lorenzo Cain, they will reportedly look for a package similar to what they received for Wade Davis.
Among the moves, Double-A hitting coach Brian Buchanan has been named assistant major league hitting coach, and Ryan Eigsti will serve as the team's bullpen catcher. The former bullpen catcher, Cody Clark, has been reassigned to the role of professional/advance scout.
The Royals went into the offseason with seven potential free agents. With the new CBA not allowing them to get first-round picks for any of them if they get to free agency, the Royals quickly changed their game plan and dealt Wade Davis to the Cubs for Jorge Soler, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter report card (Insider)
Catchers with 13+ HR in each of the last 3 years: Buster Posey, Yasmani Grandal, Sal Perez, Brian McCann and ... Welington Castillo
Dyson has long been a fourth outfielder in Kansas City, but he actually led the club's position players in WAR in 2016. With a year to go before the 32-year-old is a free agent, which teams could make a run at him? Schoenfield: Who needs a center fielder?
Via the competitive balance rounds, Kansas City has tentatively earned the 71st pick (Round B) of the 2017 MLB draft. Pick numbers are subject to change based on trades and free-agent signings. Thirteen other teams were also awarded competitive balance picks. MLB.com
Buster Olney explains why moving expiring contracts for controllable players is critical to the Royals' success, and how the new CBA affects their other trade options.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Cleveland
|94
|67
|.584
|-
|W3
|Detroit
|86
|75
|.534
|8
|L2
|Kansas City
|81
|81
|.500
|13.5
|L4
|Chicago
|78
|84
|.481
|16.5
|L2
|Minnesota
|59
|103
|.364
|35.5
|W2
Surprise Stadium - Sat 2/25