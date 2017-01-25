2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
81-81, 3rd in AL Cent
Eric Hosmer is under pressure

Hosmer will be a free agent at the end of the season and perhaps the most coveted position player, Buster Olney writes. Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)

20h

Dodd: The Team Viewed Him As A Little Brother

Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star talks to Buster Olney about how the Royals are coping with the loss of Yordano Ventura, how the team viewed Ventura and much more.

Ned Yost sobre Ventura: "Una pérdida inmensa"

El manager de los Reales de Kansas City dijo que el impacto de Yordano Ventura se sentía tanto en el campo como fuera. Mirar

Impactado Robinson Canó por fallecimiento de Yordano Ventura

El segunda base de los Marineros de Seattle se mostró visiblemente afectado por la muerte del lanzador dominicano. Mirar

Ortiz, Perez saddened by Ventura's death (0:49)
Reales asisten a funerales de Yordano Ventura

Altos dirigentes de la franquicia así como jugadores se hicieron presente en la casa del fallecido lanzador dominicano. Mirar

Yost mourns Ventura's tragic death (1:25)
2d

Thousands pay respects to Ventura, 'a brother'

The Dominican Republic mourned as a country Tuesday as it said goodbye for the last time to Yordano Ventura, the Royals pitcher who died over the weekend.

3d

Family, fans mourn the loss of Royals P Ventura

Fans, friends and relatives gathered around a home in the Dominican Republic town of Las Terrenas on Monday to pay their respects to pitcher Yordano Ventura a day after he died in a car crash.

3dSam Miller

The hardest pitch Yordano Ventura ever threw

On Sept. 17, 2013, in his major league debut, Yordano Ventura tossed a ball 102.816 mph. No starter has matched it since. Now, it's a way for us to grasp the potential of a pitcher gone too soon.

Gran conmoción por fallecimiento de Ventura y Marte

De luto el béisbol tanto en República Dominicana como en toda la MLB. Mirar

Las redes sociales explotan en tristeza por Ventura y Marte

Las redes sociales se llenaron de comentarios ante la repentina partida de ambos jugadores. Mirar

MLB teams always concerned when players return to the DR (2:07)
Ventura was beloved by Royals (2:19)

Fallecen peloteros Yordano Ventura y Andy Marte en accidentes

Los peloteros Yordano Ventura y Andy Marte fallecieron en diferentes accidentes automovilísticos en República Dominicana, la madrugada del domingo, informaron las autoridades del país caribeño. Leer

Jerry Crasnick ESPN Senior Writer 

Royals general manager Dayton Moore is on a conference call with reporters. He says he talked to Yordano Ventura just before Christmas. "He told me he was going to win 18 games this year -- and 10 of them were going to be complete games," Moore said.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Yordano Ventura was part of an impressive run of starts by Kansas City Royals pitchers in an improbable ALDS series win over the Houston Astros in 2015. Ventura, Edinson Vólquez and Johnny Cueto each struck out eight batters in Games 3, 4 and 5 of that series, one off the franchise record for a postseason game (Dennis Leonard). The Royals faced elimination in Games 4 and 5 of the ALDS, and went on to win the World Series over the New York Mets.

ESPN Stats and Information  

On Oct. 22, 2014, Yordano Ventura became the first rookie to start a World Series game at any position for the Kansas City Royals. On April 6, 2015, Ventura became the second-youngest opening day starter in franchise history.

Tragic day for Dominican Republic and baseball (1:50)
4dJerry Crasnick

Yordano Ventura's death leaves baseball in shock

Nearly four months after the stunning death of Marlins ace Jose Fernandez, baseball is mourning the loss of Royals right-hander Yordano Ventura, another magnetic pitcher who had a bright future.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Andy Marte played his final career MLB game on Aug. 6, 2014, against the Kansas City Royals. He appeared as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning, facing Greg Holland, and struck out to end the game. The winning pitcher for the Kansas City Royals that day was Yordano Ventura, who allowed two runs in six innings as a starter.

