Royals coach: Ventura had 'a lot of love in his heart'
Kansas City Royals pitching coach Dave Eiland talks to Joel Goldberg about his relationship with Yordano Ventura, Vantura's talent on the mound and what he meant to the team.
Buster Olney discusses the death of pitcher Yordano Ventura, the strides MLB has made in educating players about off-the-field safety and how the team will support each other.
Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star talks to Buster Olney about how the Royals are coping with the loss of Yordano Ventura, how the team viewed Ventura and much more.
El manager de los Reales de Kansas City dijo que el impacto de Yordano Ventura se sentía tanto en el campo como fuera. Mirar
El segunda base de los Marineros de Seattle se mostró visiblemente afectado por la muerte del lanzador dominicano. Mirar
Altos dirigentes de la franquicia así como jugadores se hicieron presente en la casa del fallecido lanzador dominicano. Mirar
The Dominican Republic mourned as a country Tuesday as it said goodbye for the last time to Yordano Ventura, the Royals pitcher who died over the weekend.
In just four months, accidents have taken the lives of Marlins ace Jose Fernandez, Royals ace Yordano Ventura and ex-MLBer Andy Marte. Where does the game go from here?
Fans, friends and relatives gathered around a home in the Dominican Republic town of Las Terrenas on Monday to pay their respects to pitcher Yordano Ventura a day after he died in a car crash.
On Sept. 17, 2013, in his major league debut, Yordano Ventura tossed a ball 102.816 mph. No starter has matched it since. Now, it's a way for us to grasp the potential of a pitcher gone too soon.
Royals teammates always rushed to protect Yordano Ventura, but the pitcher was figuring out how to have a spark without a temper.
De luto el béisbol tanto en República Dominicana como en toda la MLB. Mirar
Las redes sociales se llenaron de comentarios ante la repentina partida de ambos jugadores. Mirar
Los peloteros Yordano Ventura y Andy Marte fallecieron en diferentes accidentes automovilísticos en República Dominicana, la madrugada del domingo, informaron las autoridades del país caribeño. Leer
Royals general manager Dayton Moore is on a conference call with reporters. He says he talked to Yordano Ventura just before Christmas. "He told me he was going to win 18 games this year -- and 10 of them were going to be complete games," Moore said.
Yordano Ventura was part of an impressive run of starts by Kansas City Royals pitchers in an improbable ALDS series win over the Houston Astros in 2015. Ventura, Edinson Vólquez and Johnny Cueto each struck out eight batters in Games 3, 4 and 5 of that series, one off the franchise record for a postseason game (Dennis Leonard). The Royals faced elimination in Games 4 and 5 of the ALDS, and went on to win the World Series over the New York Mets.
On Oct. 22, 2014, Yordano Ventura became the first rookie to start a World Series game at any position for the Kansas City Royals. On April 6, 2015, Ventura became the second-youngest opening day starter in franchise history.
Nearly four months after the stunning death of Marlins ace Jose Fernandez, baseball is mourning the loss of Royals right-hander Yordano Ventura, another magnetic pitcher who had a bright future.
Andy Marte played his final career MLB game on Aug. 6, 2014, against the Kansas City Royals. He appeared as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning, facing Greg Holland, and struck out to end the game. The winning pitcher for the Kansas City Royals that day was Yordano Ventura, who allowed two runs in six innings as a starter.
