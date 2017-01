Jerry Crasnick ESPN Senior Writer

Royals GM Dayton Moore isn't just resigning himself to losing Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Danny Duffy when they become free agents after the 2017 season. "I think we'll make a run at some of these guys to long-term contracts," Moore said. "I can't tell you who." The Royals finalized a trade to send Wade Davis to the Cubs today. The addition of right fielder Jorge Soler gives the Royals more flexibility to listen to offers for Jarrod Dyson, who is also a year away from free agency.