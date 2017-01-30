2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
74-88, 4th in AL West
Stephen Smith/Four Seam Images via AP Images
4hKeith Law

Los Angeles Angels: Top prospects report

Once the worst farm system in baseball, the Angels are slowly improving with high-floor college guys, high school prospects and high-ceiling athletes.

Mike Janes/Four Seam Images/AP Photos
6h

AL West team-by-team top prospects

Thanks to their depth throughout the minors, the Astros have the best farm system in a division that easily has the weakest collection of prospects in baseball.

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Nolasco has much to prove this year

The Angels own a $13 million team option for 2018 on Ricky Nolasco that they'll probably pick up if he can be close to league average, David Schoenfield writes. MLB players motivated for next contract

Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports
6dDavid Schoenfield

The most unpredictable players of 2017

Can Bryce Harper resurrect the magic of his 2015 MVP season? Will Jason Heyward retool his swing? Here's a look at each team's biggest question mark.

AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi

Jahmai Jones makes Law's Top 100

The Angels haven't produced many position players of their own since Mike Trout reached the majors in 2011, but Jones gives them not just a new top-100 prospect, but a guy with the upside of being more than an average regular, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)

Juan DeLeon/Icon Sportswire
9dDavid Schoenfield

The most unpredictable division in baseball

The Astros look like the favorites going into the season, but the past has shown us that you can't tell what will happen in the AL West.

Getty Images

Pujols o Ortiz, quién es el mejor dominicano en la MLB?

Carolina Guillén, Ernesto Jerez y Enrique Rojas discuten sobre el mejor jugador de béisbol nacido en la República Dominicana en la historia. Mirar

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Early 2018 support for Vladimir Guerrero?

If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include Guerrero, who is "still bound for Cooperstown" after just missing the threshold on this year's ballot. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Short wait for Hall for Guerrero?

Vladimir Guerrero (71.7 percent) did well for a first-ballot candidate, David Schoenfield writes. He should get in next year, although Craig Biggio debuted at 68.2 percent and had to wait two more ballots before his induction. HOF night winners/losers

Kirby Lee/WireImage

Guerrero falls just short in HOF vote

In his first year on the ballot, Vladimir Guerrero received 71.7 percent of the vote to miss the 75 percent threshold required for induction. Full results

AP Photo/Morry Gash

What would Angels say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Halos would admit signing Albert Pujols to a 10-year deal was a mistake. Front-office truths (Insider)

e
14dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The bottom 10

The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Will Martin Maldonado step up in 2017?

Maldonado will finally get a shot at a starting job after being traded to the Angels from the Brewers this offseason. The 30-year-old can really catch and throw and will occasionally run into a fastball, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Should Angels have Calhoun lead off?

Mike Scioscia tried to hit Kole Calhoun in the leadoff spot in 2016, but putting him there on a more permanent basis may help him to continue improving his OBP, David Schoenfield writes. Unconventional leadoff options

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Angels among MLB's best defensive teams

GM Billy Eppler continues to make defense a high priority for the Halos, adding 2B Danny Espinosa and Cameron Maybin, who will shift from center field to left, this offseason. Where does Los Angeles rank on Buster Olney's list? Top defenses (Insider)

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Guerrero makes it on ESPN's ballot

ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Vladimir Guerrero was one of seven players to make it in. Guerrero received 15 votes, good for 88.2 percent. ESPN's HoF ballot

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Former All-Star pitcher Mark Mulder apparently is not impressed by my Greek god like physique!!

Getty Images

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Los Angeles pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Tempe, Ariz. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 18.

Team Stats

  • Pitching
  • Batting
Earned Run Average4.2821st
Quality Starts64Tied-24th
WHIP1.3925th
BAA.26927th
Runs71717th
Batting Average.2609th
On Base Percentage.32214th
Slugging Percentage.40522nd

Find Tickets

Angels vs Brewers

Tempe Diablo Stadium - Sat 2/25

566 tickets available