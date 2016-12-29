Who could be the Angels' Ben Zobrist?
Jefry Marte is already essentially filling such a role for the Halos. He played first base, third base and left field last season and showed he can hit as well. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
Winning another 95 games might be a tall order for Texas. Can they fend off the rest to remain best in the West?
Angels outfielder Mike Trout, a longtime Philly sports fan and an Eagles season-ticket holder, went hunting with quarterback Carson Wentz last week.
Signing Ben Revere is the latest move to keep scoring down in Anaheim. Will it pay off for the Angels against potent AL West lineups?
New Angels outfielder Ben Revere hit .303 and averaged 36 stolen bases per season from 2012 to 2015. But in 2016, he slumped to a .217/.260/.300 slash line with 14 SB in 103 games. His .560 OPS was the 2nd lowest in MLB among those with at least 250 AB last season (Yan Gomes .527).
Seinfeld fans know that Dec. 23 is the date when the "feats of strength" are held. It's therefore worth noting the Angels 1B-DH tied for the eighth-longest home run of 2016. Feats of strength
Ben Revere and the Angels have agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney.
The Angels are putting an emphasis on left-handed hitters and run prevention when looking at free agents this offseason.
Not every ballclub is ready to win, now or soon. Rather than mope about the moves they can't make or the players they can't afford, what can these clubs do to help themselves?
Rod Carew is recovering in Los Angeles after undergoing heart and kidney transplant surgery Friday, the Minnesota Twins said.
The Angels wanted to improve their team without spending much money and without trading away any good prospects, and GM Billy Eppler found a way to do it, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter report card (Insider)
Carew owned the batter's box like he was conducting an orchestra, with the type of approach and swing that we rarely see in the big leagues today.
Torii Hunter Jr. said Thursday that he will forgo a fifth year of school and football to pursue a baseball career with the Angels, who signed him June after drafting him.
Baseball Hall of Famer Rod Carew is preparing to receive a new heart and undergo a kidney transplant.
New Angels catcher Martin Maldonado ranks 5th in MLB with 43 Defensive Runs Saved over the last 5 seasons. The 4 catchers ahead of him are Buster Posey, Yadier Molina, Jonathan Lucroy and Russell Martin.
Used to be, a baseball player with a bad batting average was a bad baseball player. Not anymore. We honor those who can't be defined by a single stat.
Angels reliever Huston Street is in favor of the rookie dress-up tradition, writing in an editorial piece for the Associated Press that it's a part of "team building."
The Brewers acquired Jett Bandy from the Angels, with Martin Maldonado headed back to Los Angeles in a trade of defensive-minded catchers.
The Angels continue to improve their team defense with the trade with the Brewers that landed catcher Martin Maldonado who is an above average catcher with a rifle arm and special framing abilities. The Angels now have an above average defender at every starting position and are especially strong up-the-middle.
The Angels continue to add second division talent for fringe prospects with the acquisition of Danny Espinosa from Washington which followed the Cameron Maybin trade earlier this off-season. The duo certainly will be upgrades for the Angels at both 2B and LF, the two positions that were their top off-season goals. GM Billy Eppler continues to build a strong defensive team and both players add the most to that specific part of their game. The Nationals free up approximately $5 million to put towards landing Kenley Jansen. Turner finally takes over shortstop, a position he should have been manning since last opening day.
After presumably losing his starting job in the aftermath of the Adam Eaton trade, Danny Espinosa has been traded by the Nationals to the Angels for two minor league pitchers.
Espinosa's an upgrade for the Angels at 2b but a $5 million albatross for the Nats. Washington gets two fringe relief prospects plus the salary relief, and Trea Turner assumes his rightful place as their everyday shortstop.
New Angels 2B Danny Espinosa brings baserunning value to his new team. Though he had only 9 SB last season, he ranked tied for 10th in the NL in Fangraphs' baserunning metric (which takes into account ability to avoid making outs on the bases and taking extra bases on hits, in addition to basestealing).
The Nationals traded Danny Espinosa to the Angels. Though Espinosa had the lowest batting average among batting-title qualifiers (.209), he brought value in other ways. He had 8 Defensive Runs Saved at SS in 2016 and ranked 3rd in MLB with 10 Defensive Runs Saved at 2B in 2015 (he'll likely play 2B for the Angels).
The Angels showed interest in Kolten Wong at the winter meetings, but the Cardinals' asking price might be too high.
