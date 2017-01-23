The most unpredictable players of 2017
Can Bryce Harper resurrect the magic of his 2015 MVP season? Will Jason Heyward retool his swing? Here's a look at each team's biggest question mark.
Can Bryce Harper resurrect the magic of his 2015 MVP season? Will Jason Heyward retool his swing? Here's a look at each team's biggest question mark.
Luis Valbuena fills several needs and opens up several possibilities for the Los Angeles Angels while they wait for Albert Pujols to get healthy.
The Angels haven't produced many position players of their own since Mike Trout reached the majors in 2011, but Jones gives them not just a new top-100 prospect, but a guy with the upside of being more than an average regular, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)
The Astros look like the favorites going into the season, but the past has shown us that you can't tell what will happen in the AL West.
Carolina Guillén, Ernesto Jerez y Enrique Rojas discuten sobre el mejor jugador de béisbol nacido en la República Dominicana en la historia. Mirar
If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include Guerrero, who is "still bound for Cooperstown" after just missing the threshold on this year's ballot. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot
Baseball Hall of Famer Rod Carew has passed the one-month mark since heart and kidney transplants with no signs of rejection.
Vladimir Guerrero (71.7 percent) did well for a first-ballot candidate, David Schoenfield writes. He should get in next year, although Craig Biggio debuted at 68.2 percent and had to wait two more ballots before his induction. HOF night winners/losers
In his first year on the ballot, Vladimir Guerrero received 71.7 percent of the vote to miss the 75 percent threshold required for induction. Full results
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Halos would admit signing Albert Pujols to a 10-year deal was a mistake. Front-office truths (Insider)
Right fielder Kole Calhoun has agreed to a three-year extension with the Angels through the 2019 season.
The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.
Longtime major league executive Dan O'Brien Sr. has died at 87.
Maldonado will finally get a shot at a starting job after being traded to the Angels from the Brewers this offseason. The 30-year-old can really catch and throw and will occasionally run into a fastball, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
Mike Scioscia tried to hit Kole Calhoun in the leadoff spot in 2016, but putting him there on a more permanent basis may help him to continue improving his OBP, David Schoenfield writes. Unconventional leadoff options
GM Billy Eppler continues to make defense a high priority for the Halos, adding 2B Danny Espinosa and Cameron Maybin, who will shift from center field to left, this offseason. Where does Los Angeles rank on Buster Olney's list? Top defenses (Insider)
ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Vladimir Guerrero was one of seven players to make it in. Guerrero received 15 votes, good for 88.2 percent. ESPN's HoF ballot
The Los Angeles Angels have avoided salary arbitration this year, reaching deals with new second baseman Danny Espinosa and four other players Friday.
Former two-sport star Bo Jackson told USA Today that he never would have played football had he known about the risks for head injuries when he was younger.
Former All-Star pitcher Mark Mulder apparently is not impressed by my Greek god like physique!!
Spring training is nearly here! Los Angeles pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Tempe, Ariz. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 18.
Kole Calhoun has been a steady player in the big leagues. Last year, he had a .786 OPS and scored 91 runs. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top right fielders (Insider)
Was he ever the best player in the game? Was he even the best player on his own team? We ask 15 hard questions about Hall of Fame hopefuls Vladimir Guerrero, Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina.
The biggest gap between the No. 1 and No. 2 players in WAR at a position has been in center field, where Mike Trout dominates the competition.
Andrelton Simmons will chip in some hits -- he batted .281 last season -- and some occasional pop. But he's best known for his stellar defense. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top shortstops (Insider)
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Texas
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|L2
|Seattle
|86
|76
|.531
|9
|L2
|Houston
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Los Angeles
|74
|88
|.457
|21
|W1
|Oakland
|69
|93
|.426
|26
|W2
Tempe Diablo Stadium - Sat 2/25