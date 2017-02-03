Angels sign 1B Ackley to minor league deal
Dustin Ackley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 draft, signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angeles on Saturday, including an invitation to major league spring training.
Dustin Pedroia getting down and dirty. Trea Turner's speed. Nelson Cruz's power. Put those all together and there's a lot to be excited about in 2017.
Matt Shoemaker said Fri. he'll head to spring training in 1 week & that when he throws off a mound in uniform for the 1st time since a Kyle Seager liner struck his head 9/4, "I don't think there'll be any worries, but there'll be a lot of adrenaline flowing, for sure." Recovered from a skull fracture & brain bleed that required surgery, Shoemaker told Outside the Lines he tried a couple of protective headwear products this offseason & in Tempe he'll assess his comfort with wearing one in games.
Michael Hermosillo doesn't appear to have one standout tool, but the outfielder's approach at the plate and increasing strength could help him hit his way to regular status in time, Keith Law writes. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)
The Angels announced 13 non-roster invites to spring training, including 2016 first-round pick Matt Thaiss.
Once the worst farm system in baseball, the Angels are slowly improving with high-floor college guys, high school prospects and high-ceiling athletes.
Thanks to their depth throughout the minors, the Astros have the best farm system in a division that easily has the weakest collection of prospects in baseball.
The Angels own a $13 million team option for 2018 on Ricky Nolasco that they'll probably pick up if he can be close to league average, David Schoenfield writes. MLB players motivated for next contract
We've pitted four of the most talented players in the game against each other to find out who owns MLB's top defensive trait. Which star is the cream of the crop? That's up to you to decide.
Can Bryce Harper resurrect the magic of his 2015 MVP season? Will Jason Heyward retool his swing? Here's a look at each team's biggest question mark.
Luis Valbuena fills several needs and opens up several possibilities for the Los Angeles Angels while they wait for Albert Pujols to get healthy.
The Angels haven't produced many position players of their own since Mike Trout reached the majors in 2011, but Jones gives them not just a new top-100 prospect, but a guy with the upside of being more than an average regular, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)
The Astros look like the favorites going into the season, but the past has shown us that you can't tell what will happen in the AL West.
Carolina Guillén, Ernesto Jerez y Enrique Rojas discuten sobre el mejor jugador de béisbol nacido en la República Dominicana en la historia. Mirar
If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include Guerrero, who is "still bound for Cooperstown" after just missing the threshold on this year's ballot. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot
Baseball Hall of Famer Rod Carew has passed the one-month mark since heart and kidney transplants with no signs of rejection.
Vladimir Guerrero (71.7 percent) did well for a first-ballot candidate, David Schoenfield writes. He should get in next year, although Craig Biggio debuted at 68.2 percent and had to wait two more ballots before his induction. HOF night winners/losers
In his first year on the ballot, Vladimir Guerrero received 71.7 percent of the vote to miss the 75 percent threshold required for induction. Full results
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Halos would admit signing Albert Pujols to a 10-year deal was a mistake. Front-office truths (Insider)
Right fielder Kole Calhoun has agreed to a three-year extension with the Angels through the 2019 season.
The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.
Longtime major league executive Dan O'Brien Sr. has died at 87.
Maldonado will finally get a shot at a starting job after being traded to the Angels from the Brewers this offseason. The 30-year-old can really catch and throw and will occasionally run into a fastball, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
Mike Scioscia tried to hit Kole Calhoun in the leadoff spot in 2016, but putting him there on a more permanent basis may help him to continue improving his OBP, David Schoenfield writes. Unconventional leadoff options
GM Billy Eppler continues to make defense a high priority for the Halos, adding 2B Danny Espinosa and Cameron Maybin, who will shift from center field to left, this offseason. Where does Los Angeles rank on Buster Olney's list? Top defenses (Insider)
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Texas
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|L2
|Cleveland
|94
|67
|.584
|0.5
|W3
|Boston
|93
|69
|.574
|2
|L2
|Baltimore
|89
|73
|.549
|6
|W1
|Toronto
|89
|73
|.549
|6
|W2
|Detroit
|86
|75
|.534
|8.5
|L2
|Seattle
|86
|76
|.531
|9
|L2
|New York
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Houston
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Kansas City
|81
|81
|.500
|14
|L4
|Chicago
|78
|84
|.481
|17
|L2
|Los Angeles
|74
|88
|.457
|21
|W1
|Oakland
|69
|93
|.426
|26
|W2
|Tampa Bay
|68
|94
|.420
|27
|W2
|Minnesota
|59
|103
|.364
|36
|W2
Tempe Diablo Stadium - Sat 2/25