2016 Schedule
74-88, 4th in AL West

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Former All-Star pitcher Mark Mulder apparently is not impressed by my Greek god like physique!!

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Los Angeles pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Tempe, Ariz. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 18.

Calhoun among Olney's top right fielders

Kole Calhoun has been a steady player in the big leagues. Last year, he had a .786 OPS and scored 91 runs. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top right fielders (Insider)

6dBradford Doolittle

Do Vlad, Edgar and Moose really have Cooperstown cred?

Was he ever the best player in the game? Was he even the best player on his own team? We ask 15 hard questions about Hall of Fame hopefuls Vladimir Guerrero, Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina.

Simmons among top shortstops

Andrelton Simmons will chip in some hits -– he batted .281 last season -– and some occasional pop. But he's best known for his stellar defense. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top shortstops (Insider)

Santiago Casilla could help the Halos

David Schoenfield thinks the Angels are the best fit for Casilla. At the right price, of course. Free-agent bargain bin

Angels rank toward bottom of the pack

The Halos upgraded defensively, but their pitching staff is flooded with players either trying to come back from injuries or needing further development, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

All-Unemployed Team's starting rotation: Jason Hammel, Doug Fister, Colby Lewis, Tyson Ross, Jered Weaver

Angelinos aspiran a volver a ser un equipo contendiente en 2017

Urgida la novena del Condado de Orange por presentar un equipo contendiente que haga olvidar el desastre de la campaña pasada. Leer

Who could be the Angels' Ben Zobrist?

Jefry Marte is already essentially filling such a role for the Halos. He played first base, third base and left field last season and showed he can hit as well. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

ESPN Stats and Information  

New Angels outfielder Ben Revere hit .303 and averaged 36 stolen bases per season from 2012 to 2015. But in 2016, he slumped to a .217/.260/.300 slash line with 14 SB in 103 games. His .560 OPS was the 2nd lowest in MLB among those with at least 250 AB last season (Yan Gomes .527).

Happy Festivus, C.J. Cron!

Seinfeld fans know that Dec. 23 is the date when the "feats of strength" are held. It's therefore worth noting the Angels 1B-DH tied for the eighth-longest home run of 2016. Feats of strength

27dDan Szymborski

How do bad teams have good winters?

Not every ballclub is ready to win, now or soon. Rather than mope about the moves they can't make or the players they can't afford, what can these clubs do to help themselves?

Angels grading well this winter

The Angels wanted to improve their team without spending much money and without trading away any good prospects, and GM Billy Eppler found a way to do it, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter report card (Insider)

31dDavid Schoenfield

No one hits like Rod Carew anymore

Carew owned the batter's box like he was conducting an orchestra, with the type of approach and swing that we rarely see in the big leagues today.

32dMatt Fortuna

Notre Dame WR Hunter to pursue baseball career

Torii Hunter Jr. said Thursday that he will forgo a fifth year of school and football to pursue a baseball career with the Angels, who signed him June after drafting him.

Team Stats

  • Pitching
  • Batting
Earned Run Average4.2821st
Quality Starts64Tied-24th
WHIP1.3925th
BAA.26927th
Runs71717th
Batting Average.2609th
On Base Percentage.32214th
Slugging Percentage.40522nd

