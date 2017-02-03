William Weinbaum ESPN

Matt Shoemaker said Fri. he'll head to spring training in 1 week & that when he throws off a mound in uniform for the 1st time since a Kyle Seager liner struck his head 9/4, "I don't think there'll be any worries, but there'll be a lot of adrenaline flowing, for sure." Recovered from a skull fracture & brain bleed that required surgery, Shoemaker told Outside the Lines he tried a couple of protective headwear products this offseason & in Tempe he'll assess his comfort with wearing one in games.