Angels, Espinosa agree to $5.4M deal, reports say
The Los Angeles Angels have avoided salary arbitration this year, reaching deals with new second baseman Danny Espinosa and four other players Friday.
Former two-sport star Bo Jackson told USA Today that he never would have played football had he known about the risks for head injuries when he was younger.
Former All-Star pitcher Mark Mulder apparently is not impressed by my Greek god like physique!!
Spring training is nearly here! Los Angeles pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Tempe, Ariz. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 18.
Kole Calhoun has been a steady player in the big leagues. Last year, he had a .786 OPS and scored 91 runs. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top right fielders (Insider)
Was he ever the best player in the game? Was he even the best player on his own team? We ask 15 hard questions about Hall of Fame hopefuls Vladimir Guerrero, Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina.
The biggest gap between the No. 1 and No. 2 players in WAR at a position has been in center field, where Mike Trout dominates the competition.
Andrelton Simmons will chip in some hits -– he batted .281 last season -– and some occasional pop. But he's best known for his stellar defense. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top shortstops (Insider)
David Schoenfield thinks the Angels are the best fit for Casilla. At the right price, of course. Free-agent bargain bin
The Halos upgraded defensively, but their pitching staff is flooded with players either trying to come back from injuries or needing further development, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
All-Unemployed Team's starting rotation: Jason Hammel, Doug Fister, Colby Lewis, Tyson Ross, Jered Weaver
Urgida la novena del Condado de Orange por presentar un equipo contendiente que haga olvidar el desastre de la campaña pasada. Leer
Jefry Marte is already essentially filling such a role for the Halos. He played first base, third base and left field last season and showed he can hit as well. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
Winning another 95 games might be a tall order for Texas. Can they fend off the rest to remain best in the West?
Angels outfielder Mike Trout, a longtime Philly sports fan and an Eagles season-ticket holder, went hunting with quarterback Carson Wentz last week.
Signing Ben Revere is the latest move to keep scoring down in Anaheim. Will it pay off for the Angels against potent AL West lineups?
New Angels outfielder Ben Revere hit .303 and averaged 36 stolen bases per season from 2012 to 2015. But in 2016, he slumped to a .217/.260/.300 slash line with 14 SB in 103 games. His .560 OPS was the 2nd lowest in MLB among those with at least 250 AB last season (Yan Gomes .527).
Seinfeld fans know that Dec. 23 is the date when the "feats of strength" are held. It's therefore worth noting the Angels 1B-DH tied for the eighth-longest home run of 2016. Feats of strength
Ben Revere and the Angels have agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney.
The Angels are putting an emphasis on left-handed hitters and run prevention when looking at free agents this offseason.
Not every ballclub is ready to win, now or soon. Rather than mope about the moves they can't make or the players they can't afford, what can these clubs do to help themselves?
Rod Carew is recovering in Los Angeles after undergoing heart and kidney transplant surgery Friday, the Minnesota Twins said.
The Angels wanted to improve their team without spending much money and without trading away any good prospects, and GM Billy Eppler found a way to do it, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter report card (Insider)
Carew owned the batter's box like he was conducting an orchestra, with the type of approach and swing that we rarely see in the big leagues today.
Torii Hunter Jr. said Thursday that he will forgo a fifth year of school and football to pursue a baseball career with the Angels, who signed him June after drafting him.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Texas
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|L2
|Seattle
|86
|76
|.531
|9
|L2
|Houston
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Los Angeles
|74
|88
|.457
|21
|W1
|Oakland
|69
|93
|.426
|26
|W2
Tempe Diablo Stadium - Sat 2/25