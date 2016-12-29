Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer

The Angels continue to add second division talent for fringe prospects with the acquisition of Danny Espinosa from Washington which followed the Cameron Maybin trade earlier this off-season. The duo certainly will be upgrades for the Angels at both 2B and LF, the two positions that were their top off-season goals. GM Billy Eppler continues to build a strong defensive team and both players add the most to that specific part of their game. The Nationals free up approximately $5 million to put towards landing Kenley Jansen. Turner finally takes over shortstop, a position he should have been manning since last opening day.