Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer
The Dodgers according to multiple sources have agreed in principal on a free agent contract with Sergio Romo. However team President Andrew Friedman told me tonight it's not done yet.
White, the Dodgers' second-round pick this year, fell under the radar ahead of the draft and continued to get better after signing with Los Angeles, Keith Law writes. If he can remain a starter, the Dodgers might have struck gold. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)
Free-agent reliever Sergio Romo is reportedly choosing between the Dodgers and a mystery team.
While the Padres went all-in on their rebuild, the other teams in the division were quietly improving their farm systems -- except for the Diamondbacks, who have the worst in baseball.
In a system packed with high-impact prospects, Cody Bellinger should be the next star set to shine in L.A., but his ETA is still TBD.
Logan Forsythe opens up on the call that changed his life -- and gets interrupted by his new neighbor in the Dodgers' locker room.
The Toronto Blue Jays have reached a one-year agreement with left-handed reliever J.P. Howell, pending a physical, sources tell ESPN's Buster Olney.
Free-agent second baseman Chase Utley reportedly has multiple job offers.
Carlos Frias, who has gone 6-6 with a 4.50 ERA in 33 games over the past three seasons for the Dodgers, has been acquired in a trade by the Cleveland Indians for cash.
The Dodgers traded RHP Carlos Frias to the Indians in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Frias was removed from the Dodgers' 40-man roster last week when OF Brett Eibner was acquired from the A's.
The Dodgers are counting down the days to exercise their $2.5 million buyout and get Ethier's $17.5 million salary for 2018 off the books, David Schoenfield writes. That means the outfielder should get ready to be a free agent. MLB players motivated for next contract
Yasiel Puig, giving a rare interview in English, said he remains focused on being a Dodger despite ongoing trade rumors, and admits his turbulent 2016 season was his own fault.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sounded optimistic about what a healthy Yasiel Puig could provide in 2017. "He leaned out and was receptive to that," Roberts said. "He's working with a nutritionist, has a chef, and he is in a great state of mind right now."
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he might be willing to forgo defined bullpen roles again this season, outside of closer Kenley Jansen, of course. The Dodgers mixed and matched their relief pieces in front of Jansen in 2016 and fashioned one of best bullpens in the game. "In theory you would like to have a dedicated eighth-inning guy, but we didn't have that last year and you look at the last four months and it worked out pretty well," Roberts said.
The Dodgers announced a FanFest attendance of 28,967, their largest ever for the offseason event.
Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood says he has recently started his throwing program and is confident he can break into the Dodgers' crowded house rotation. Team president of baseball ops Andrew Friedman said Wood will begin spring training as a starter.
New Dodgers 2B Logan Forsythe gets to know his new fan base at the team's annual FanFest.
Dodgers president of baseball ops Andrew Friedman said that building the Dodgers' bullpen remains a priority with spring training less than three weeks away. "I don't think you ever to get to a place with the bullpen where you're done," Friedman said. "It's something that every year, heading into the season, it scares you."
New infielder Logan Forsythe says he is happy to join a successful franchise like the Dodgers, wanting to help the young players and blend in with the veteran core seamlessly.
Corey Seager admitted Saturday that his biggest physical challenge in his dynamic rookie season for the Dodgers was keeping his legs fresh. He said he is feeling great now and plans on developing a leg program when he gets to spring training next month.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Chicago
|103
|58
|.640
|-
|W1
|Washington
|95
|67
|.586
|8.5
|W2
|Los Angeles
|91
|71
|.562
|12.5
|L3
|New York
|87
|75
|.537
|16.5
|L1
|San Francisco
|87
|75
|.537
|16.5
|W4
|St. Louis
|86
|76
|.531
|17.5
|W4
|Miami
|79
|82
|.491
|24
|L2
|Pittsburgh
|78
|83
|.484
|25
|L3
|Colorado
|75
|87
|.463
|28.5
|L2
|Milwaukee
|73
|89
|.451
|30.5
|W2
|Philadelphia
|71
|91
|.438
|32.5
|W1
|Arizona
|69
|93
|.426
|34.5
|W3
|Atlanta
|68
|93
|.422
|35
|W2
|San Diego
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L4
|Cincinnati
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L1
Camelback Ranch - Sat 2/25