Sandy Koufax turns 81 today. His four no-hitters are second-most of all time.
The day Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier, Ralph Branca stood beside him. For years after, they stood beside each other. In a racially charged 2016, we lost Branca. But we shouldn't forget.
Bryce Harper issued the opening salvo in the "Make Baseball Fun Again" movement, but plenty of others played their part as well. Several rookies made headlines, but none were better than NL ROY Corey Seager, who was also a finalist for MVP. Who made baseball fun again
Willie Calhoun packs some pop at the plate and doesn't strike out much, but his glove isn't a sure thing at second base. Perhaps he best profiles as a utility option in the majors. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
Los Angeles did a good job keeping its core -- which had a 2-1 lead over the Cubs in the NLCS -- together this offseason. ESPN's Bradford Doolittle believes the Dodgers might have enough to get past the Cubs next season and win their first World Series since 1988. Questions entering 2017
The Dodgers and Giants have had an easy road to the playoffs recently, but the rest of the NL West could make it tough in 2017.
With most of the top relievers off the market, the race for Joe Blanton might be heating up.
The breakdown of Justin Turner's $64MM Dodgers deal, according to the Associated Press: $4MM signing bonus payable Dec. 31, $12MM in 2017, $11MM in 2018, $18MM in 2019 and $19MM in 2020.
Justin Turner, on returning to the Dodgers with a four-year, $64 million deal: "Playing in Los Angeles has been special for me, and I want to continue to represent and give back to this community and bring our fans the championship they deserve."
The Dodgers officially announced the signing of free agent Justin Turner, who reportedly will receive a four-year, $64 million deal to remain the club's third baseman.
With their active winters, two teams might push the Cubs as baseball's best in 2017. Does being great on paper mean anything once the games begin?
Dodgers minor league managers in 2017: Bill Haselman - AAA OKC Ryan Garko - AA Tulsa Drew Saylor - A Rancho Cucamonga Jeremy Rodriguez - A Great Lakes Mark Kertenian - Rookie Ogden John Shoemaker - Rookie AZL Keyter Collado, Austin Chubb - Dominican Summer League
Months from Opening Day, the pieces in the Dodgers' lineup are starting to fit together -- if L.A. can find the right guy to make the whole thing work.
Clayton Kershaw's alma mater, Highland Park High School, won a Texas state football championship Saturday. Jerry Jones' grandson, John Stephen Jones, was the starting QB for Highland Park. The title game was at Jerry Jones' football palace, AT&T Stadium.
The Dodgers ($31.8 million) and the Yankees ($27.4M) lead the way of the record six MLB teams set to pay the luxury tax.
Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Yimi Garcia likely will miss all of next season after having Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in late October.
The Dodgers would be open to including top pitching prospect Jose De Leon in a deal for Twins second baseman Brian Dozier.
The Dodgers did an excellent job of keeping their team together, signing all three of their key free agents in starter Rich Hill, closer Kenley Jansen and third baseman Justin Turner, Jim Bowden writes. However, L.A. still needs to find a second baseman. Midwinter report card (Insider)
Add Tommy John surgery to the list of things Dodgers RHP Yimi Garcia had to undergo in 2016. The Dodgers announced the surgery took place in October. Garcia missed most of the regular season with what had been diagnosed as a right biceps injury.
Catchers with 13+ HR in each of the last 3 years: Buster Posey, Yasmani Grandal, Sal Perez, Brian McCann and ... Welington Castillo
When comparing Turner's numbers over the last three seasons to Yoenis Cespedes', while keeping in mind that Turner will make $46 million less over the same amount of years, the third baseman looks like a steal.
Thanks to a thin market coupled with Justin Turner's desire to return, the Dodgers re-signed their productive third baseman at a relatively low cost.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Los Angeles
|91
|71
|.562
|-
|L3
|San Francisco
|87
|75
|.537
|4
|W4
|Colorado
|75
|87
|.463
|16
|L2
|Arizona
|69
|93
|.426
|22
|W3
|San Diego
|68
|94
|.420
|23
|L4
Dodger Stadium - Mon 4/3