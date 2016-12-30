2016 ScheduleAll times ET

91-71, 1st in NL West

Sandy Koufax turns 81 today. His four no-hitters are second-most of all time.

Former Dodgers great Sandy Koufax turns 81 today.

2dIan O'Connor

Story of Ralph and Jackie still resonates

The day Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier, Ralph Branca stood beside him. For years after, they stood beside each other. In a racially charged 2016, we lost Branca. But we shouldn't forget.

Seager helped bring fun to baseball

Bryce Harper issued the opening salvo in the "Make Baseball Fun Again" movement, but plenty of others played their part as well. Several rookies made headlines, but none were better than NL ROY Corey Seager, who was also a finalist for MVP. Who made baseball fun again

Who could be the Dodgers' Ben Zobrist?

Willie Calhoun packs some pop at the plate and doesn't strike out much, but his glove isn't a sure thing at second base. Perhaps he best profiles as a utility option in the majors. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

Are the Dodgers real contenders?

Los Angeles did a good job keeping its core -- which had a 2-1 lead over the Cubs in the NLCS -- together this offseason. ESPN's Bradford Doolittle believes the Dodgers might have enough to get past the Cubs next season and win their first World Series since 1988. Questions entering 2017

One high school, two future stars (3:08)

Doug Padilla ESPN Staff Writer 

The breakdown of Justin Turner's $64MM Dodgers deal, according to the Associated Press: $4MM signing bonus payable Dec. 31, $12MM in 2017, $11MM in 2018, $18MM in 2019 and $19MM in 2020.

Doug Padilla ESPN Staff Writer 

Justin Turner, on returning to the Dodgers with a four-year, $64 million deal: "Playing in Los Angeles has been special for me, and I want to continue to represent and give back to this community and bring our fans the championship they deserve."

Doug Padilla ESPN Staff Writer 

The Dodgers officially announced the signing of free agent Justin Turner, who reportedly will receive a four-year, $64 million deal to remain the club's third baseman.

10dJeff Sullivan

Do projected superteams deliver super results?

With their active winters, two teams might push the Cubs as baseball's best in 2017. Does being great on paper mean anything once the games begin?

Doug Padilla ESPN Staff Writer 

Dodgers minor league managers in 2017: Bill Haselman - AAA OKC Ryan Garko - AA Tulsa Drew Saylor - A Rancho Cucamonga Jeremy Rodriguez - A Great Lakes Mark Kertenian - Rookie Ogden John Shoemaker - Rookie AZL Keyter Collado, Austin Chubb - Dominican Summer League

Dodgers minor leaguer helps hurting families during the holidays (5:18)

Doug Padilla ESPN Staff Writer 

Clayton Kershaw's alma mater, Highland Park High School, won a Texas state football championship Saturday. Jerry Jones' grandson, John Stephen Jones, was the starting QB for Highland Park. The title game was at Jerry Jones' football palace, AT&T Stadium.

Dodgers earn top marks

The Dodgers did an excellent job of keeping their team together, signing all three of their key free agents in starter Rich Hill, closer Kenley Jansen and third baseman Justin Turner, Jim Bowden writes. However, L.A. still needs to find a second baseman. Midwinter report card (Insider)

Doug Padilla ESPN Staff Writer 

Add Tommy John surgery to the list of things Dodgers RHP Yimi Garcia had to undergo in 2016. The Dodgers announced the surgery took place in October. Garcia missed most of the regular season with what had been diagnosed as a right biceps injury.

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

Catchers with 13+ HR in each of the last 3 years: Buster Posey, Yasmani Grandal, Sal Perez, Brian McCann and ... Welington Castillo

Stats & Info

Justin Turner's contract in perspective

When comparing Turner's numbers over the last three seasons to Yoenis Cespedes', while keeping in mind that Turner will make $46 million less over the same amount of years, the third baseman looks like a steal.

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs72514th
Batting Average.24922nd
On Base Percentage.31918th
Slugging Percentage.40918th
Earned Run Average3.705th
Quality Starts6029th
WHIP1.192nd
BAA.2332nd

