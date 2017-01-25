2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
91-71, 1st in NL West
Hendricks on World Series: Dream come true

Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks joins Mason and Ireland to talk about beating the Dodgers in Game 6 of the NLCS last year and receiving the OC Sportsman of the Year Award.

Dodgers acquire OF Eibner from A's

The Dodgers have acquired outfielder Brett Eibner from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for minor league infielder Jordan Tarsovich.

Yadier Alvarez among Law's top 60

If Alvarez's command improves -- and there's no delivery-related reason it can't -- then the right-hander has a chance to profile anywhere up to the top of a rotation, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)

Rewind with Reeves, Zaidi & Vick

Dodgers general manager Farhan Zaidi joins Mason & Ireland, Michael Vick calls in to Marcellus & Kelvin and NFL head coach Dan Reeves talks to the ESPNLA Morning Show.

De Leon not viewed as top prospect

Bill Plunkett of the OC Register explains why the Dodgers did not regard Jose De Leon as a top prospect and what Logan Forsythe will bring to the team.

How difficult was it to trade Jose De Leon?

Steve Mason and Freddie Prinze Jr. talk with Dodgers GM Farhan Zaidi about the trade for Logan Forsythe and how difficult it was to trade a prospect like Jose De Leon.

'Yo tengo que ser un ejemplo para Urías'

Adrián González habló de los Dodgers y sobre el béisbol mexicano. Mirar

2dBuster Olney

Dodgers don't deal prospects for bad cards

Los Angeles has proved it wouldn't have acquired Logan Forsythe unless its projections for Jose De Leon were lower than the league's perception.

David Schoenfield ESPN Senior Writer 

Dodgers fans may be disappointed Jose De Leon didn't land Brian Dozier to play second, but Logan Forsythe is an underrated player, sixth among second basemen the past two years with 8.4 WAR -- similar to Dozier's 8.9. De Leon replaces Drew Smyly in the Tampa rotation and has top-of-the-rotation potential, but will have to curb home run issues he's had in the upper minors.

3dDoug Padilla

Dodgers get Forsythe; Rays' Longoria 'upset'

The Tampa Bay Rays traded second baseman Logan Forsythe to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday in exchange for top pitching prospect Jose De Leon.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Dodgers trade for Logan Forsythe, who has quietly been one of the best 2nd basemen in baseball over the last 2 seasons, ranking 6th among primary 2B in WAR.

Doug Padilla ESPN Staff Writer 

The Dodgers landed a second baseman Monday, acquiring Logan Forsythe from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for RHP Jose De Leon. Forsythe is also expected to lead off for the Dodgers in 2017.

Study finds jet lag alters baseball hitting, pitching

In a new study, jet lag has been found to be the culprit of an unseen drag on Major League Baseball players that can make pitchers give up more home runs and can wipe out home-field advantage.

William Weinbaum ESPN 

Former MLB great Steve Garvey introduced and paid tribute to the Hall of Fame's first female Spink Award winner Claire Smith at Saturday's BBWAA NY dinner, saying she, "in her warm and gentle way, won us all over." He added, "she not only wrote, but she taught us responsibility to do the right thing and say the right thing."

6dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The top 10

The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.

Lackluster HOF ballot debut for Manny

In his first year on the ballot, Manny Ramirez received 23.8 percent of the vote to fall well short of the 75 percent threshold required for induction. Full results

What would Dodgers say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Dodgers would reveal they are crossing their fingers regarding Clayton Kershaw's back and hip issues. Front-office truths (Insider)

Will Julio Urias step up in 2017?

It's time to take the kid gloves off the 20-year-old, Tony Blengino writes. A Clayton Kershaw/Urias tandem at the top of the Dodgers rotation should make other teams shudder. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Should Dodgers have Pederson lead off?

At least vs. right-handers, against whom Joc Pederson posted a .269/.371/.547 line in 2016, David Schoenfield notes. Pederson hit lower in the lineup a lot last season -- it might be time to move him back up. Unconventional leadoff options

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs72514th
Batting Average.24922nd
On Base Percentage.31918th
Slugging Percentage.40918th
Earned Run Average3.705th
Quality Starts6029th
WHIP1.192nd
BAA.2332nd

