Doug Padilla ESPN Staff Writer

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he might be willing to forgo defined bullpen roles again this season, outside of closer Kenley Jansen, of course. The Dodgers mixed and matched their relief pieces in front of Jansen in 2016 and fashioned one of best bullpens in the game. "In theory you would like to have a dedicated eighth-inning guy, but we didn't have that last year and you look at the last four months and it worked out pretty well," Roberts said.