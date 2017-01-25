Hendricks on World Series: Dream come true
Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks joins Mason and Ireland to talk about beating the Dodgers in Game 6 of the NLCS last year and receiving the OC Sportsman of the Year Award.
The Dodgers have acquired outfielder Brett Eibner from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for minor league infielder Jordan Tarsovich.
If Alvarez's command improves -- and there's no delivery-related reason it can't -- then the right-hander has a chance to profile anywhere up to the top of a rotation, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)
Dodgers general manager Farhan Zaidi joins Mason & Ireland, Michael Vick calls in to Marcellus & Kelvin and NFL head coach Dan Reeves talks to the ESPNLA Morning Show.
Bill Plunkett of the OC Register explains why the Dodgers did not regard Jose De Leon as a top prospect and what Logan Forsythe will bring to the team.
Steve Mason and Freddie Prinze Jr. talk with Dodgers GM Farhan Zaidi about the trade for Logan Forsythe and how difficult it was to trade a prospect like Jose De Leon.
Adrián González habló de los Dodgers y sobre el béisbol mexicano. Mirar
Los Angeles has proved it wouldn't have acquired Logan Forsythe unless its projections for Jose De Leon were lower than the league's perception.
There were more glamorous options out there, but the Dodgers dealt for a solid second baseman who just might be a better fit for L.A.
Dusty Baker doesn't know who his closer is and the Dodgers still have a hole at second base, but they aren't the only ones with problems to solve.
Dodgers fans may be disappointed Jose De Leon didn't land Brian Dozier to play second, but Logan Forsythe is an underrated player, sixth among second basemen the past two years with 8.4 WAR -- similar to Dozier's 8.9. De Leon replaces Drew Smyly in the Tampa rotation and has top-of-the-rotation potential, but will have to curb home run issues he's had in the upper minors.
The Tampa Bay Rays traded second baseman Logan Forsythe to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday in exchange for top pitching prospect Jose De Leon.
Dodgers trade for Logan Forsythe, who has quietly been one of the best 2nd basemen in baseball over the last 2 seasons, ranking 6th among primary 2B in WAR.
The Dodgers landed a second baseman Monday, acquiring Logan Forsythe from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for RHP Jose De Leon. Forsythe is also expected to lead off for the Dodgers in 2017.
In a new study, jet lag has been found to be the culprit of an unseen drag on Major League Baseball players that can make pitchers give up more home runs and can wipe out home-field advantage.
Former MLB great Steve Garvey introduced and paid tribute to the Hall of Fame's first female Spink Award winner Claire Smith at Saturday's BBWAA NY dinner, saying she, "in her warm and gentle way, won us all over." He added, "she not only wrote, but she taught us responsibility to do the right thing and say the right thing."
L.A. has a wingman it can trust behind Clayton Kershaw, but keeping Rich Hill on the hill hasn't been easy -- which is why less might be more in 2017.
Los Angeles has reportedly expanded its search for a second baseman to include Rangers utility player Jurickson Profar.
The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.
Two security guards at Dodger Stadium have pleaded not guilty to burglary and other charges after they were arrested for stealing from the team.
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner joins Mason & Ireland to talk about re-signing with the Dodgers, his role with the team and what Vin Scully meant to him.
In his first year on the ballot, Manny Ramirez received 23.8 percent of the vote to fall well short of the 75 percent threshold required for induction. Full results
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Dodgers would reveal they are crossing their fingers regarding Clayton Kershaw's back and hip issues. Front-office truths (Insider)
It's time to take the kid gloves off the 20-year-old, Tony Blengino writes. A Clayton Kershaw/Urias tandem at the top of the Dodgers rotation should make other teams shudder. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
At least vs. right-handers, against whom Joc Pederson posted a .269/.371/.547 line in 2016, David Schoenfield notes. Pederson hit lower in the lineup a lot last season -- it might be time to move him back up. Unconventional leadoff options
Camelback Ranch - Sat 2/25