Doug Padilla ESPN Staff Writer
The Dodgers avoided arbitration with four players, signing all to one-year deals. Those in agreement were LHP Luis Avilan, RHP Josh Fields, C Yasmani Grandal and LHP Alex Wood.
The Dodgers traded infielder Micah Johnson to the Atlanta Braves for a player to be named later, or cash considerations. Johnson had been designated for assignment this week to make room on the 40-man roster for closer Kenley Jansen.
Battle of the Seager brothers: Using ESPN standard fantasy points, Kyle Seager (450) actually outscored Corey Seager (422) in 11 fewer plate appearances in 2016.
The Yankees closer returned to New York after winning it all with the Cubs. So how will this influence the relief rankings?
Third baseman Todd Frazier has agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract with the White Sox after a mixed first season in Chicago.
The Dodgers' ability to overcome rotation injuries in 2016 became part of the short-term lore of the team. If everyone stays healthy, including 36-year-old Rich Hill, L.A. could have one of the league's best rotations, writes Buster Olney. Top rotations (Insider)
Despite spending 74 days on the disabled list -- or 40.7 percent of the Dodgers' schedule -- Clayton Kershaw finished third on the Player Rater in 2016. Incredible.
Twins GM Thad Levine says no deadline has been set in trade talks involving Brian Dozier.
Rich Hill's major league journey has been, um, unexpected. But the Dodgers pitcher does have competition when it comes to surprise stardom. Here are five challengers.
A few words from Kenley Jansen's barber in Curacao set in motion events that led to the Dodgers' keeping free agents Jansen and Justin Turner.
Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen admitted that he was leaning toward joining the Washington Nationals as a free agent. But a late five-year offer from the Dodgers, on his wedding weekend last month, changed his mind.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts joins Steve Mason and Brian Kamanetzky to talk about the returning players and what's happening at second base currently.
Dodgers OF Trayce Thompson might not be ready for the start of spring training as he continues to recover from two stress fractures in his back. Thompson has resumed some baseball activities and still should return at some point this spring, team president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said.
Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda will not participate in the WBC, club president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman confirmed. Maeda had previously pitched for Japan in the WBC.
Yasmani Grandal takes his share of walks, gets on base, and also hits for power (27 homers last season). Only Buster Posey ranks higher than Grandal in pitch-framing metrics. Where does Grandal rank on Buster Olney's list? Top catchers (Insider)
Spring training is nearly here! Dodgers pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 16 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 21.
Re-signed Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, whose five-year, $80 million deal was made official Tuesday, joins a growing list of players with opt-out clauses in their contracts.
The Dodgers finally announce that Kenley Jansen's contract is now official. The closer agreed to a five-year, $80 million deal last month. To make room on the 40-man roster, INF Micah Johnson was designated for assignment.
The injury bug seemingly couldn't hit the Dodgers any harder than it did in 2016, and they might have been suffering more than you thought.
Kirk Gibson was announced as a member of the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame class on Monday. Gibson is perhaps best known for his iconic home run with the Dodgers in the 1988 World Series, but he also caught 24 career touchdowns as a star receiver at Michigan State from 1975-78. 2017 College Football HOF class
Manny Ramirez has a place in the Cooperstown conversation. But where? From PED bans and beyond, two of our Hall of Fame voters discuss his complicated credentials.
After June 12, Justin Turner batted .307 with 22 homers in 91 games, and Dodgers staffers thought that his defense was much-improved in 2016, following offseason surgery on his left knee. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top third basemen (Insider)
Corey Seager had 71 extra-base hits among 193 hits, with 54 walks and 105 runs scored, good enough to place him third in the NL MVP voting -- and he's only 22. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top shortstops (Insider)
Billy Joel's 2017 tour will take him to Dodger Stadium, SunTrust Park and Wrigley Field, among several other baseball stadiums, it was announced Thursday.
Al invertir en jugadores que ya eran parte de la institución, los Dodgers pretenden alargar en el 2017 su dominio en la División del Oeste del Viejo Circuito. Leer
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Los Angeles
|91
|71
|.562
|-
|L3
|San Francisco
|87
|75
|.537
|4
|W4
|Colorado
|75
|87
|.463
|16
|L2
|Arizona
|69
|93
|.426
|22
|W3
|San Diego
|68
|94
|.420
|23
|L4