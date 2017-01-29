Dodgers' Puig: Last season's struggles my fault
Yasiel Puig, giving a rare interview in English, said he remains focused on being a Dodger despite ongoing trade rumors, and admits his turbulent 2016 season was his own fault.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sounded optimistic about what a healthy Yasiel Puig could provide in 2017. "He leaned out and was receptive to that," Roberts said. "He's working with a nutritionist, has a chef, and he is in a great state of mind right now."
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he might be willing to forgo defined bullpen roles again this season, outside of closer Kenley Jansen, of course. The Dodgers mixed and matched their relief pieces in front of Jansen in 2016 and fashioned one of best bullpens in the game. "In theory you would like to have a dedicated eighth-inning guy, but we didn't have that last year and you look at the last four months and it worked out pretty well," Roberts said.
The Dodgers announced a FanFest attendance of 28,967, their largest ever for the offseason event.
Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood says he has recently started his throwing program and is confident he can break into the Dodgers' crowded house rotation. Team president of baseball ops Andrew Friedman said Wood will begin spring training as a starter.
New Dodgers 2B Logan Forsythe gets to know his new fan base at the team's annual FanFest.
Dodgers president of baseball ops Andrew Friedman said that building the Dodgers' bullpen remains a priority with spring training less than three weeks away. "I don't think you ever to get to a place with the bullpen where you're done," Friedman said. "It's something that every year, heading into the season, it scares you."
New infielder Logan Forsythe says he is happy to join a successful franchise like the Dodgers, wanting to help the young players and blend in with the veteran core seamlessly.
Corey Seager admitted Saturday that his biggest physical challenge in his dynamic rookie season for the Dodgers was keeping his legs fresh. He said he is feeling great now and plans on developing a leg program when he gets to spring training next month.
Dodgers OF Trayce Thompson talks about resuming baseball activity this week, after suffering two stress fractures in his back last season, and expects to be at full speed by March 1, if not sooner.
Dodgers Fan Fest being serenaded with the Mary Tyler Moore theme song. Nice touch on a pleasant January day.
The Dodgers signed 1B Ike Davis to a minor league deal with an invite to big league camp in Arizona. The Dodgers now have 22 invitees to big league camp in addition to those on the 40-man roster.
Veteran Brandon Morrow, who made 18 relief appearances for the Padres last season, has reached a minor league deal with the Dodgers.
The agent for reliever Jerry Blevins expects his client to get a two-year, $12 million contract.
NL Rookie of the Year and All-Star Corey Seager shows how he breaks into a new hat at the recently opened New Era store inside Staples Center.
L.A. Times Dodgers beat writer Dylan Hernandez joins the Morning Show to talk about the Dodgers' crowded outfield, the Logan Forsythe trade and answers questions surrounding the bullpen.
The Dodgers have acquired outfielder Brett Eibner from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for minor league infielder Jordan Tarsovich.
