2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
79-82, 3rd in NL East

ESPN Stats and Information  

On Thursday, the Marlins obtained pitcher Dan Straily from the Reds for a package of minor leaguers. Straily had his best season in 2016, posting a 3.76 ERA. However, he allowed 31 home runs, which tied with Max Scherzer for most in the NL. He also had a 4.88 FIP. The differential between his ERA and FIP (which technically comes out to 1.11 not 1.12) was 2nd-highest among ERA-title qualifiers. Only former teammate Brandon Finnegan (1.21) had a bigger difference.

play
Pudge denies PED use (1:22)

Christina Kahrl MLB Staff Writer 

Getting Dan Straily might not sound big, but the 2016 Marlins got quality starts 39% of the time; their new front five, 49%. If they repeat that, the Fish would move from 12th to 6th in the NL.

AP Photo/Eric Gay
3dESPN Stats & Information

What makes Ivan Rodriguez a Hall of Famer?

Rodriguez ranks as one of the greatest catchers of all time; he hit for average and power and had a tremendous throwing arm.

play
Rodriguez gets emotional when getting into the Hall (0:33)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
3dJerry Crasnick

Bagwell, Raines, Ivan Rodriguez elected to HOF

Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, the third time in four years the Hall has welcomed a class of three members or more.

Getty Images

What would Marlins say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes some folks with the Marlins would reveal they were thrilled to miss out on Kenley Jansen and Aroldis Chapman. Front-office truths (Insider)

e
3dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The bottom 10

The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Will Kyle Barraclough step up in 2017?

With 113 strikeouts last season, Barraclough showed that he has the stuff to dominate out of the bullpen. Tony Blengino predicts the 26-year-old could step into the closer role if A.J. Ramos is traded. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

AP Photo/Alan Diaz

Pudge Rodriguez just misses on ESPN's ballot

ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Ivan Rodriguez received 12 votes (70.6 percent). That missed the 75 percent threshold by only one vote. ESPN's HOF ballot

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Realmuto among Olney's top catchers

J.T. Realmuto hits for average (.303 last season, with a .343 OBP), has some pop (12 HR) and is durable. The 25-year-old even runs; he had 12 steals last season. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top catchers (Insider)

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Marlins pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Jupiter, Fla. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.

Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

Stanton among top right fielders

Giancarlo Stanton missed 131 games the past two years and hasn't stayed on the field enough to put together the big-time, full-season numbers that he's expected to generate someday. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top right fielders (Insider)

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Yelich among Olney's top center fielders

Christian Yelich is among the best offensive center fielders, as the 25-year-old continues to develop power with a steady climb in slugging percentage over the last three years. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top center fielders (Insider)

Matthew Hazlett/Getty Images

Will Hechavarria have more luck in 2017?

Adeiny Hechavarria's 2016 raw numbers marked him as one of the worst offensive regulars in the game, but he isn't. Unluckiest batters of 2016 (Insider)

Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports

Hammel could help the Marlins

David Schoenfield thinks the Marlins are the best fit for Jason Hammel. At the right price, of course. Free-agent bargain bin

Marlins rank in the middle of the pack

The Marlins have the position players and bullpen to reach the postseason and have been aggressive this winter. Their rotation doesn't come close to matching the Nationals or the Mets -- and Miami's farm system isn't developed enough to make impactful trades. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs65527th
Batting Average.2634th
On Base Percentage.32213th
Slugging Percentage.39427th
Earned Run Average4.0510th
Quality Starts6326th
WHIP1.3620th
BAA.2519th

Find Tickets

Marlins vs Cardinals

Roger Dean Stadium - Sat 2/25

232 tickets available

ESPN Fan Shop Powered By

  • New Era Men's Miami Marlins 59Fifty Home Black Authentic HatPrice: $34.99 Shop

  • New Era Men's Miami Marlins 59Fifty Road Orange Authentic HatPrice: $34.99 Shop