Andrew Marchand ESPN Senior Writer

Aroldis Chapman's five-year, $86M contract is official with the Yankees. Chapman can opt out after the third year. He will work the 9th with Dellin Betances handling the 8th. The Yankees matched a contract that the Marlins offered. The Yankees saw Miami's proposal, according to a source, but New York would not give an opt-out after the first season, which Miami were said to be willing to do.