MLB Rumor Central: Marlins eyeing Chris Carter, Mark Reynolds?
Miami has reportedly discussed signing either Mark Reynolds or Chris Carter as a right-handed bat in a platoon at first base with Justin Bour.
On Thursday, the Marlins obtained pitcher Dan Straily from the Reds for a package of minor leaguers. Straily had his best season in 2016, posting a 3.76 ERA. However, he allowed 31 home runs, which tied with Max Scherzer for most in the NL. He also had a 4.88 FIP. The differential between his ERA and FIP (which technically comes out to 1.11 not 1.12) was 2nd-highest among ERA-title qualifiers. Only former teammate Brandon Finnegan (1.21) had a bigger difference.
After three Tommy John surgeries on his right elbow, pitcher Josh Johnson is retiring with a 48-45 record and a 3.40 ERA.
Getting Dan Straily might not sound big, but the 2016 Marlins got quality starts 39% of the time; their new front five, 49%. If they repeat that, the Fish would move from 12th to 6th in the NL.
The Miami Marlins have acquired RHP Dan Straily from the Cincinnati Reds for three players.
A monster hit and a pair of incredible plays in the 2003 NLDS highlighted Pudge's postseason run with the World Series champion Florida Marlins.
Cooperstown opened its doors to a trio of stars while another hopeful just missed the cut. Here's what we learned from the 2017 Hall ballots.
Rodriguez ranks as one of the greatest catchers of all time; he hit for average and power and had a tremendous throwing arm.
Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, the third time in four years the Hall has welcomed a class of three members or more.
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes some folks with the Marlins would reveal they were thrilled to miss out on Kenley Jansen and Aroldis Chapman. Front-office truths (Insider)
The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.
Brandy Volquez, the brother of Marlins pitcher Edinson Volquez, was stabbed to death Monday in the Dominican Republic.
With 113 strikeouts last season, Barraclough showed that he has the stuff to dominate out of the bullpen. Tony Blengino predicts the 26-year-old could step into the closer role if A.J. Ramos is traded. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
Moving Trevor Hoffman to the mound gave him a shot at the Hall. But the GM who helped the former shortstop take a chance risked losing him -- and did.
ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Ivan Rodriguez received 12 votes (70.6 percent). That missed the 75 percent threshold by only one vote. ESPN's HOF ballot
The Marlins have rewarded reliable All-Star closer A.J. Ramos with a $6.55 million contract, avoiding arbitration.
J.T. Realmuto hits for average (.303 last season, with a .343 OBP), has some pop (12 HR) and is durable. The 25-year-old even runs; he had 12 steals last season. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top catchers (Insider)
Spring training is nearly here! Marlins pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Jupiter, Fla. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.
Giancarlo Stanton missed 131 games the past two years and hasn't stayed on the field enough to put together the big-time, full-season numbers that he's expected to generate someday. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top right fielders (Insider)
Christian Yelich is among the best offensive center fielders, as the 25-year-old continues to develop power with a steady climb in slugging percentage over the last three years. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top center fielders (Insider)
Adeiny Hechavarria's 2016 raw numbers marked him as one of the worst offensive regulars in the game, but he isn't. Unluckiest batters of 2016 (Insider)
David Schoenfield thinks the Marlins are the best fit for Jason Hammel. At the right price, of course. Free-agent bargain bin
The Marlins have the position players and bullpen to reach the postseason and have been aggressive this winter. Their rotation doesn't come close to matching the Nationals or the Mets -- and Miami's farm system isn't developed enough to make impactful trades. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Washington
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|W2
|New York
|87
|75
|.537
|8
|L1
|Miami
|79
|82
|.491
|15.5
|L2
|Philadelphia
|71
|91
|.438
|24
|W1
|Atlanta
|68
|93
|.422
|26.5
|W2
Roger Dean Stadium - Sat 2/25