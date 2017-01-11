Marlins reach deal with closer Ramos, 4 others
The Marlins have rewarded reliable All-Star closer A.J. Ramos with a $6.55 million contract, avoiding arbitration.
J.T. Realmuto hits for average (.303 last season, with a .343 OBP), he has some pop (12 HR), and he's durable. The 25-year-old even runs; he had 12 steals last season, Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top catchers (Insider)
Spring training is nearly here! Marlins pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Jupiter, Fla. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.
Giancarlo Stanton missed 131 games the past two years and hasn't stayed on the field enough to put together the big-time, full-season numbers that he's expected to generate someday Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top right fielders (Insider)
Christian Yelich is among the best offensive center fielders, as the 25-year-old continues to develop power with a steady climb in slugging percentage over the last three years. Where does he rank on Buster Onley's list? Top center fielders (Insider)
Adeiny Hechavarria's 2016 raw numbers marked him as one of the worst offensive regulars in the game, but he isn't. Unluckiest batters of 2016
David Schoenfield thinks the Marlins are the best fit for Jason Hammel. At the right price, of course. Free-agent bargain bin
The Marlins have the position players and bullpen to reach the postseason and have been aggressive this winter. Their rotation doesn't come close to matching the Nationals or the Mets -- and Miami's farm system isn't developed enough to make impactful trades. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
Bryce Harper issued the opening salvo in the "Make Baseball Fun Again" movement, but plenty of others played their part as well. Not only did Ichiro Suzuki reach 3,000 MLB hits this year, but his career hit total surpassed Pete Rose, creating an engaging debate. Who made baseball fun again
Derek Dietrich is already thriving in such a role for Miami. The 27-year-old slashed .279/.374/.425 last season while starting at three infield positions and left field. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
The NL East looks like a two-team race again, but how much pressure will the Nationals and Mets get from the Marlins, Phillies and Braves in 2017?
El japonés llegó esta temporada a los 3 000 imparables. Mirar
Reliever Brad Ziegler finalized his $16 million, two-year contract with the Marlins on Friday, the team announced.
The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed reliever Nefi Ogando off waivers from the Miami Marlins on Friday to give their bullpen another right-handed arm heading into spring training.
As "Festivus" is upon us, we look back -- and up -- at the longest and strongest home runs from 2016.
Miami is currently scheduled to be featured once on Sunday Night Baseball in 2017. The Marlins will travel to face the Mets at Citi Field in prime time on April 9. Story
As the Chicago Cubs celebrated winning the World Series last month, much of the attention centered on the contributions of young, homegrown players...
After they missed out on the closer market's big fish, the Marlins rallied to sign setup men Junichi Tazawa and Brad Ziegler to shore up their 'pen.
Brad Ziegler signs 2 year $16 million dollar deal with Marlins confirmed by multiple sources and first reported by Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network.
Right-handed reliever Brad Ziegler has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Miami Marlins.
The Marlins get an A for effort in pursuing Kenley Jansen and Aroldis Chapman, Jim Bowden writes. They've added pitching in Edinson Volquez and Jeff Locke and a catcher in A.J. Ellis. Miami continues to look to the free-agent market for pitching depth and a right-handed bat. Midwinter report card (Insider)
The Marlins agreed to a 2-year deal with reliever Junichi Tazawa, formerly of the Red Sox. Tazawa had a 2.62 ERA and 1.13 WHIP from 2012 to 2014, but slumped to a 4.15 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over the last 2 seasons.
Free-agent reliever Junichi Tazawa, who had the fourth-longest tenure of any Red Sox player in 2016, has agreed to a two-year deal with the Marlins on Thursday.
Aroldis Chapman's five-year, $86M contract is official with the Yankees. Chapman can opt out after the third year. He will work the 9th with Dellin Betances handling the 8th. The Yankees matched a contract that the Marlins offered. The Yankees saw Miami's proposal, according to a source, but New York would not give an opt-out after the first season, which Miami were said to be willing to do.
The Rockies have agreed with relief pitcher Mike Dunn on a three-year contract worth more than $19 million, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Washington
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|W2
|New York
|87
|75
|.537
|8
|L1
|Miami
|79
|82
|.491
|15.5
|L2
|Philadelphia
|71
|91
|.438
|24
|W1
|Atlanta
|68
|93
|.422
|26.5
|W2
Roger Dean Stadium - Sat 2/25