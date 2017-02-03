Players worth the price of admission for every MLB team
Dustin Pedroia getting down and dirty. Trea Turner's speed. Nelson Cruz's power. Put those all together and there's a lot to be excited about in 2017.
Nelson is among the Marlins' more intriguing prospects, Keith Law writes. The third baseman could break spring training with low-A Greensboro at just 19 years old. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)
Some skills you can't teach, and these players are proof of that. Which star's natural talent is most impressive? Weigh in now.
Wei-Yin Chen's $80 million contract with the Marlins includes player options for 2018 ($10 million), 2019 ($20 million) and 2020 ($22 million) that he can exercise all at once this year. If he pitches well, he might be better served to test the market, David Schoenfield writes. MLB players motivated for next contract
Adding Braxton Garrett in the first round of last year's draft gives Miami some upside. Will he make up for the Marlins' shallow pool of prospects?
The Mets and Nationals are in a position to battle for a division title, but the Braves' farm system -- the best in the business -- could put Atlanta in the mix pretty soon.
Brandon Moss is close to signing with Royals according to source
Jason Hammel is still left on the free agent market despite being 1 of 8 Starters who has won more than 10 games with a sub 4 ERA for 3 consecutive seasons. 1 of only 11 to have a sub .250 OBA for 3 consecutive seasons. His ability to take the ball 30 times a season and his evolution as seen through the use of his slider and 2 seamer make him a much improved pitcher. He's a winner, a consistent winner as shown by his 25-17 record the last two years with a 3.78 ERA over 61 starts. Teams that need him include: Royals, Orioles, Padres, Pirates, Marlins, Rockies and Twins.
With their 40-man roster complete, the Marlins are unlikely to sign Chris Carter or Mark Reynolds.
The Baseball Hall of Fame is "comfortable" with its current rules despite the surge in support that has lifted Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens to more than 50 percent of the vote.
Garrett's more likely than any 19-year-old pitcher on this list to end up an average big league starter, and Keith Law thinks he ends up comfortably above average for a very long time. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)
Giancarlo Stanton says he will play in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, part of which will be played at Marlins Park.
The Miami Marlins acquired relief pitcher Severino Gonzalez from the Philadelphia Phillies for a player to be named later or cash considerations on Tuesday..
In just four months, accidents have taken the lives of Marlins ace Jose Fernandez, Royals ace Yordano Ventura and ex-MLBer Andy Marte. Where does the game go from here?
Miami and Atlanta are both reportedly considering a reunion with free agent Jeff Francoeur. The veteran outfielder spent time on each team in 2016.
Miami has reportedly discussed signing either Mark Reynolds or Chris Carter as a right-handed bat in a platoon at first base with Justin Bour.
On Thursday, the Marlins obtained pitcher Dan Straily from the Reds for a package of minor leaguers. Straily had his best season in 2016, posting a 3.76 ERA. However, he allowed 31 home runs, which tied with Max Scherzer for most in the NL. He also had a 4.88 FIP. The differential between his ERA and FIP (which technically comes out to 1.11 not 1.12) was 2nd-highest among ERA-title qualifiers. Only former teammate Brandon Finnegan (1.21) had a bigger difference.
After three Tommy John surgeries on his right elbow, pitcher Josh Johnson is retiring with a 48-45 record and a 3.40 ERA.
Getting Dan Straily might not sound big, but the 2016 Marlins got quality starts 39% of the time; their new front five, 49%. If they repeat that, the Fish would move from 12th to 6th in the NL.
The Miami Marlins have acquired RHP Dan Straily from the Cincinnati Reds for three players.
A monster hit and a pair of incredible plays in the 2003 NLDS highlighted Pudge's postseason run with the World Series champion Florida Marlins.
Cooperstown opened its doors to a trio of stars while another hopeful just missed the cut. Here's what we learned from the 2017 Hall ballots.
Rodriguez ranks as one of the greatest catchers of all time; he hit for average and power and had a tremendous throwing arm.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Chicago
|103
|58
|.640
|-
|W1
|Washington
|95
|67
|.586
|8.5
|W2
|Los Angeles
|91
|71
|.562
|12.5
|L3
|New York
|87
|75
|.537
|16.5
|L1
|San Francisco
|87
|75
|.537
|16.5
|W4
|St. Louis
|86
|76
|.531
|17.5
|W4
|Miami
|79
|82
|.491
|24
|L2
|Pittsburgh
|78
|83
|.484
|25
|L3
|Colorado
|75
|87
|.463
|28.5
|L2
|Milwaukee
|73
|89
|.451
|30.5
|W2
|Philadelphia
|71
|91
|.438
|32.5
|W1
|Arizona
|69
|93
|.426
|34.5
|W3
|Atlanta
|68
|93
|.422
|35
|W2
|San Diego
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L4
|Cincinnati
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L1
Roger Dean Stadium - Sat 2/25