2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
79-82, 3rd in NL East
Realmuto among Olney's top catchers

J.T. Realmuto hits for average (.303 last season, with a .343 OBP), he has some pop (12 HR), and he's durable. The 25-year-old even runs; he had 12 steals last season, Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top catchers (Insider)

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Marlins pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Jupiter, Fla. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.

Stanton among top right fielders

Giancarlo Stanton missed 131 games the past two years and hasn't stayed on the field enough to put together the big-time, full-season numbers that he's expected to generate someday Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top right fielders (Insider)

Yelich among Olney's top center fielders

Christian Yelich is among the best offensive center fielders, as the 25-year-old continues to develop power with a steady climb in slugging percentage over the last three years. Where does he rank on Buster Onley's list? Top center fielders (Insider)

Will Hechavarria have more luck in 2017?

Adeiny Hechavarria's 2016 raw numbers marked him as one of the worst offensive regulars in the game, but he isn't. Unluckiest batters of 2016

Hammel could help the Marlins

David Schoenfield thinks the Marlins are the best fit for Jason Hammel. At the right price, of course. Free-agent bargain bin

Marlins rank in the middle of the pack

The Marlins have the position players and bullpen to reach the postseason and have been aggressive this winter. Their rotation doesn't come close to matching the Nationals or the Mets -- and Miami's farm system isn't developed enough to make impactful trades. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Plenty of fun from Ichiro's feats

Bryce Harper issued the opening salvo in the "Make Baseball Fun Again" movement, but plenty of others played their part as well. Not only did Ichiro Suzuki reach 3,000 MLB hits this year, but his career hit total surpassed Pete Rose, creating an engaging debate. Who made baseball fun again

Who could be the Marlins' Ben Zobrist?

Derek Dietrich is already thriving in such a role for Miami. The 27-year-old slashed .279/.374/.425 last season while starting at three infield positions and left field. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

Recuento 2016: Ichiro engrosó su leyenda

El japonés llegó esta temporada a los 3 000 imparables. Mirar

24d

Pirates claim Ogando off waivers from Marlins

The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed reliever Nefi Ogando off waivers from the Miami Marlins on Friday to give their bullpen another right-handed arm heading into spring training.

Marlins to appear on Sunday Night Baseball

Miami is currently scheduled to be featured once on Sunday Night Baseball in 2017. The Marlins will travel to face the Mets at Citi Field in prime time on April 9. Story

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Brad Ziegler signs 2 year $16 million dollar deal with Marlins confirmed by multiple sources and first reported by Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network.

Marlins earn average marks

The Marlins get an A for effort in pursuing Kenley Jansen and Aroldis Chapman, Jim Bowden writes. They've added pitching in Edinson Volquez and Jeff Locke and a catcher in A.J. Ellis. Miami continues to look to the free-agent market for pitching depth and a right-handed bat. Midwinter report card (Insider)

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Marlins agreed to a 2-year deal with reliever Junichi Tazawa, formerly of the Red Sox. Tazawa had a 2.62 ERA and 1.13 WHIP from 2012 to 2014, but slumped to a 4.15 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over the last 2 seasons.

32d

Tazawa, Marlins agree on 2-year, $12M deal

Free-agent reliever Junichi Tazawa, who had the fourth-longest tenure of any Red Sox player in 2016, has agreed to a two-year deal with the Marlins on Thursday.

Andrew Marchand ESPN Senior Writer 

Aroldis Chapman's five-year, $86M contract is official with the Yankees. Chapman can opt out after the third year. He will work the 9th with Dellin Betances handling the 8th. The Yankees matched a contract that the Marlins offered. The Yankees saw Miami's proposal, according to a source, but New York would not give an opt-out after the first season, which Miami were said to be willing to do.

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs65527th
Batting Average.2634th
On Base Percentage.32213th
Slugging Percentage.39427th
Earned Run Average4.0510th
Quality Starts6326th
WHIP1.3620th
BAA.2519th

