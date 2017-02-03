2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Keep an eye on James Nelson

Nelson is among the Marlins' more intriguing prospects, Keith Law writes. The third baseman could break spring training with low-A Greensboro at just 19 years old. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)

Chen has much to prove this year

Wei-Yin Chen's $80 million contract with the Marlins includes player options for 2018 ($10 million), 2019 ($20 million) and 2020 ($22 million) that he can exercise all at once this year. If he pitches well, he might be better served to test the market, David Schoenfield writes. MLB players motivated for next contract

5dKeith Law

Miami Marlins: Top prospects report

Adding Braxton Garrett in the first round of last year's draft gives Miami some upside. Will he make up for the Marlins' shallow pool of prospects?

5dKeith Law

NL East team-by-team top prospects

The Mets and Nationals are in a position to battle for a division title, but the Braves' farm system -- the best in the business -- could put Atlanta in the mix pretty soon.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Brandon Moss is close to signing with Royals according to source

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Jason Hammel is still left on the free agent market despite being 1 of 8 Starters who has won more than 10 games with a sub 4 ERA for 3 consecutive seasons. 1 of only 11 to have a sub .250 OBA for 3 consecutive seasons. His ability to take the ball 30 times a season and his evolution as seen through the use of his slider and 2 seamer make him a much improved pitcher. He's a winner, a consistent winner as shown by his 25-17 record the last two years with a 3.78 ERA over 61 starts. Teams that need him include: Royals, Orioles, Padres, Pirates, Marlins, Rockies and Twins.

8dJayson Stark

Cooperstown not mulling PED-era election rules

The Baseball Hall of Fame is "comfortable" with its current rules despite the surge in support that has lifted Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens to more than 50 percent of the vote.

Braxton Garrett makes Law's top 60

Garrett's more likely than any 19-year-old pitcher on this list to end up an average big league starter, and Keith Law thinks he ends up comfortably above average for a very long time. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)

10dESPN.com

Marlins acquire reliever Gonzalez from Phillies

The Miami Marlins acquired relief pitcher Severino Gonzalez from the Philadelphia Phillies for a player to be named later or cash considerations on Tuesday..

ESPN Stats and Information  

On Thursday, the Marlins obtained pitcher Dan Straily from the Reds for a package of minor leaguers. Straily had his best season in 2016, posting a 3.76 ERA. However, he allowed 31 home runs, which tied with Max Scherzer for most in the NL. He also had a 4.88 FIP. The differential between his ERA and FIP (which technically comes out to 1.11 not 1.12) was 2nd-highest among ERA-title qualifiers. Only former teammate Brandon Finnegan (1.21) had a bigger difference.

Pudge denies PED use (1:22)

Christina Kahrl MLB Staff Writer 

Getting Dan Straily might not sound big, but the 2016 Marlins got quality starts 39% of the time; their new front five, 49%. If they repeat that, the Fish would move from 12th to 6th in the NL.

16dESPN Stats & Information

What makes Ivan Rodriguez a Hall of Famer?

Rodriguez ranks as one of the greatest catchers of all time; he hit for average and power and had a tremendous throwing arm.

Rodriguez gets emotional when getting into the Hall (0:33)

