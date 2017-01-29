Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer
Brandon Moss is close to signing with Royals according to source
Jason Hammel is still left on the free agent market despite being 1 of 8 Starters who has won more than 10 games with a sub 4 ERA for 3 consecutive seasons. 1 of only 11 to have a sub .250 OBA for 3 consecutive seasons. His ability to take the ball 30 times a season and his evolution as seen through the use of his slider and 2 seamer make him a much improved pitcher. He's a winner, a consistent winner as shown by his 25-17 record the last two years with a 3.78 ERA over 61 starts. Teams that need him include: Royals, Orioles, Padres, Pirates, Marlins, Rockies and Twins.
With their 40-man roster complete, the Marlins are unlikely to sign Chris Carter or Mark Reynolds.
The Baseball Hall of Fame is "comfortable" with its current rules despite the surge in support that has lifted Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens to more than 50 percent of the vote.
Garrett's more likely than any 19-year-old pitcher on this list to end up an average big league starter, and Keith Law thinks he ends up comfortably above average for a very long time. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)
Giancarlo Stanton says he will play in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, part of which will be played at Marlins Park.
The Miami Marlins acquired relief pitcher Severino Gonzalez from the Philadelphia Phillies for a player to be named later or cash considerations on Tuesday..
In just four months, accidents have taken the lives of Marlins ace Jose Fernandez, Royals ace Yordano Ventura and ex-MLBer Andy Marte. Where does the game go from here?
Miami and Atlanta are both reportedly considering a reunion with free agent Jeff Francoeur. The veteran outfielder spent time on each team in 2016.
Miami has reportedly discussed signing either Mark Reynolds or Chris Carter as a right-handed bat in a platoon at first base with Justin Bour.
On Thursday, the Marlins obtained pitcher Dan Straily from the Reds for a package of minor leaguers. Straily had his best season in 2016, posting a 3.76 ERA. However, he allowed 31 home runs, which tied with Max Scherzer for most in the NL. He also had a 4.88 FIP. The differential between his ERA and FIP (which technically comes out to 1.11 not 1.12) was 2nd-highest among ERA-title qualifiers. Only former teammate Brandon Finnegan (1.21) had a bigger difference.
After three Tommy John surgeries on his right elbow, pitcher Josh Johnson is retiring with a 48-45 record and a 3.40 ERA.
Getting Dan Straily might not sound big, but the 2016 Marlins got quality starts 39% of the time; their new front five, 49%. If they repeat that, the Fish would move from 12th to 6th in the NL.
The Miami Marlins have acquired RHP Dan Straily from the Cincinnati Reds for three players.
A monster hit and a pair of incredible plays in the 2003 NLDS highlighted Pudge's postseason run with the World Series champion Florida Marlins.
Cooperstown opened its doors to a trio of stars while another hopeful just missed the cut. Here's what we learned from the 2017 Hall ballots.
Rodriguez ranks as one of the greatest catchers of all time; he hit for average and power and had a tremendous throwing arm.
Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, the third time in four years the Hall has welcomed a class of three members or more.
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes some folks with the Marlins would reveal they were thrilled to miss out on Kenley Jansen and Aroldis Chapman. Front-office truths (Insider)
The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.
Brandy Volquez, the brother of Marlins pitcher Edinson Volquez, was stabbed to death Monday in the Dominican Republic.
With 113 strikeouts last season, Barraclough showed that he has the stuff to dominate out of the bullpen. Tony Blengino predicts the 26-year-old could step into the closer role if A.J. Ramos is traded. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
Moving Trevor Hoffman to the mound gave him a shot at the Hall. But the GM who helped the former shortstop take a chance risked losing him -- and did.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Washington
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|W2
|New York
|87
|75
|.537
|8
|L1
|Miami
|79
|82
|.491
|15.5
|L2
|Philadelphia
|71
|91
|.438
|24
|W1
|Atlanta
|68
|93
|.422
|26.5
|W2
Roger Dean Stadium - Sat 2/25