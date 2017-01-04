2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
73-89, 4th in NL Cent

Brewers near bottom of rankings

The Brewers have stayed steadfast in their rebuilding program, but haven't yet found the right trade for Ryan Braun, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Stephen P. O'Brien / Icon Sportswire

Can Phillips improve plate discipline?

Milwaukee acquired Brett Phillips in a deal that sent Carlos Gomez to Houston. The 22-year-old has shown flashes that he could be the Brewers' center fielder, but he needs to cut down his strikeouts. Make-or-break season (Insider)

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Who could be the Brewers' Ben Zobrist?

Acquired from the Red Sox in the Tyler Thornburg trade, Mauricio Dubon appears to have a bright future given his hitting ability and speed. With Orlando Arcia at shortstop, Milwaukee might want to consider a utility role for Dubon. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
13dDavid Schoenfield

Path to the playoffs for every NL Central team

The Cubs have a chance to become a legendary team, but that won't stop two of the other four clubs in the NL Central from having a shot at the playoffs.

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Should Brewers kick rebuild up a notch?

The Tyler Thornburg trade is the exact type of move Milwaukee should be making this offseason. Shopping Ryan Braun is the next step, but the less-than-ideal market for sluggers figures to make that difficult. Szymborski: Good winters for bad teams (Insider)

USA TODAY Sports, Getty Images
20dJim Bowden

Which rebuilding team is doing it best?

Eight clubs at rock bottom are trying to claw their way to the top. We rank who is headed in the right direction and who could get left behind?

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Exit speed a serious issue for Arcia?

Orlando Arcia has high potential, but he showed the traits of a power-before-hit type of player in his time with the Brewers last season. That same skill set doomed his brother Oswaldo, Tony Blengino writes. Rookies ready to rebound (Insider)

Brewers earn average marks

The Brewers non-tendered Chris Carter and took a gamble on Eric Thames, who spent the last three years in the Korean Baseball Organization. They also traded Tyler Thornburg to the Red Sox in exchange for three players who should contribute more during the next few years to the team. Bowden: Midwinter report card (Insider)

Lance Iversen/USA TODAY Sports
25d

Brewers sign former A's IF Sogard, LHP Milone

Former Oakland infielder Eric Sogard has agreed to a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers and will attend major league spring training.

Brewers receive comp pick in 2017 draft

Via the competitive balance rounds, Milwaukee has tentatively earned the 34th pick (Round A) of the 2017 MLB draft. Pick numbers are subject to change based on trades and free-agent signings. Thirteen other teams were also awarded competitive balance picks. MLB.com

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Brewers sign Ryan Webb to minors deal

Webb's minor league contract includes an invite to major league spring training. The 30-year-old right-hander owns a 3.43 career ERA in the majors, pitching for five different teams. He had a 5.19 ERA in 18 games with the Rays in 2016.

AP Photo/Scott Boehm

Brewers sign four to minor deals

LHP Andrew Barbosa, INF Ivan De Jesus, C Rene Garcia and RHP Forrest Snow were all inked to minor league contracts with invites to spring training, the team announced Monday.

Brian Westerholt/Four Seam Images/AP Images
31d

Former 1st-rounder Bickford banned 50 games

Milwaukee right-hander Phil Bickford, the 18th overall pick in the 2015 draft, has been suspended for the first 50 games of next season following a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports

How did the Brewers fare at winter meetings?

The Brewers acquired infielder Travis Shaw, shortstop Mauricio Dubon and right-hander Josh Pennington from the Red Sox in exchange for Tyler Thornburg. How many wins could they be worth? Dan Szymborski breaks it down. Surplus values after winter meetings (Insider)

Brewers trade Rule 5 pick to Cubs

With the seventh pick in the major league portion of the Rule 5 draft, the Brewers took LHP Caleb Smith from the Yankees. Milwaukee then traded Smith to Chicago in exchange for a player to be named later or cash.

David Schoenfield SweetSpot blogger 

Great day for Dave Dombrowski, landing Tyler Thornburg, who had a dominant breakout season for the Brewers, and then Chris Sale, the biggest prize of the offseason. Sure, Yoan Moncada looks like a future star, but Michael Kopech is a huge wild card and the Red Sox get a Cy Young contender on a team-friendly contract for the next three seasons.

Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire
34dScott Lauber

Red Sox get reliever Thornburg, 1B Moreland

The Red Sox acquired right-handed reliever Tyler Thornburg from the Brewers in a multiplayer trade that included Travis Shaw and two prospects. Boston also picked up Mitch Moreland.

Tristan H. Cockcroft ESPN Senior Writer 

I do hate the Travis Shaw pickup for what it means for Hernan Perez's role. The Brewers have enough young outfielders on the way that Perez looks destined for a utility role, which is bad for his fantasy value; he gets much of it from volume of PAs.

Tristan H. Cockcroft ESPN Senior Writer 

Big advantage of the Brewers' acquisition of Travis Shaw: Jonathan Villar is likely to now see the majority (if not all) of his PAs at second base, giving him rare 2B/3B/SS fantasy eligibility quickly in 2017. Villar is the only player in history to steal 50 or more bases in a season in which he made at least 10 appearances at each of those three infield positions.

Matt Marrone ESPN.com 

Hall of Fame-bound former MLB comissioner Bud Selig said he was "very proud" of his successor, Rob Manfred, for his work in reaching a CBA deal last week."Who could have believed," said Selig, "given all the stuff that went on for 25 years, to have [21] years of labor peace."

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs671Tied-25th
Batting Average.24427th
On Base Percentage.32212th
Slugging Percentage.40720th
Earned Run Average4.0813th
Quality Starts62Tied-27th
WHIP1.3823rd
BAA.26324th

Find Tickets

ESPN Fan Shop Powered By

  • New Era Men's Milwaukee Brewers 59Fifty Alternate Royal Authentic HatPrice: $25.99 Shop

  • New Era Men's Milwaukee Brewers 59Fifty Game Navy Authentic HatPrice: $34.99 Shop