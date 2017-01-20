2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
73-89, 4th in NL Cent
WAR, what is it good for?

Sam Miller notes Trevor Hoffman's WAR was better than Hall of Famer closers Bruce Sutter or Rollie Fingers. Yet Hoffman fell short of election this year again. Debate over WAR

2dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The top 10

The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.

Brewers invite five to major league camp

OF Corey Ray, the team's first-round pick (No.5 overall) in the 2016 draft, headlines the group, which also includes right-handers David Goforth and Aaron Wilkerson and catchers Jacob Nottingham and Dustin Houle.

What would Brewers say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Brewers would admit Ryan Braun is their best player but doesn't fit the team's current plan for the future. Front-office truths (Insider)

Will Domingo Santana step up in 2017?

Thanks to nagging injuries, Santana's 2016 season was a wash. If healthy, the 24-year-old should hit 25-30 homers with his home games coming at Miller Park, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Is Ryan Braun MLB's best left fielder?

Although the market conditions haven't been ideal for the Brewers to shop Braun this offseason, that doesn't mean teams don't still see him as a big threat at the plate. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top left fielders (Insider)

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Brewers pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Phoenix, Ariz. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 18.

Brewers near bottom of rankings

The Brewers have stayed steadfast in their rebuilding program, but haven't yet found the right trade for Ryan Braun, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Can Phillips improve plate discipline?

Milwaukee acquired Brett Phillips in a deal that sent Carlos Gomez to Houston. The 22-year-old has shown flashes that he could be the Brewers' center fielder, but he needs to cut down his strikeouts. Make-or-break season (Insider)

Who could be the Brewers' Ben Zobrist?

Acquired from the Red Sox in the Tyler Thornburg trade, Mauricio Dubon appears to have a bright future given his hitting ability and speed. With Orlando Arcia at shortstop, Milwaukee might want to consider a utility role for Dubon. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

25dDavid Schoenfield

Path to the playoffs for every NL Central team

The Cubs have a chance to become a legendary team, but that won't stop two of the other four clubs in the NL Central from having a shot at the playoffs.

Should Brewers kick rebuild up a notch?

The Tyler Thornburg trade is the exact type of move Milwaukee should be making this offseason. Shopping Ryan Braun is the next step, but the less-than-ideal market for sluggers figures to make that difficult. Szymborski: Good winters for bad teams (Insider)

Exit speed a serious issue for Arcia?

Orlando Arcia has high potential, but he showed the traits of a power-before-hit type of player in his time with the Brewers last season. That same skill set doomed his brother Oswaldo, Tony Blengino writes. Rookies ready to rebound (Insider)

Brewers earn average marks

The Brewers non-tendered Chris Carter and took a gamble on Eric Thames, who spent the last three years in the Korean Baseball Organization. They also traded Tyler Thornburg to the Red Sox in exchange for three players who should contribute more during the next few years to the team. Bowden: Midwinter report card (Insider)

37d

Brewers sign former A's IF Sogard, LHP Milone

Former Oakland infielder Eric Sogard has agreed to a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers and will attend major league spring training.

Brewers receive comp pick in 2017 draft

Via the competitive balance rounds, Milwaukee has tentatively earned the 34th pick (Round A) of the 2017 MLB draft. Pick numbers are subject to change based on trades and free-agent signings. Thirteen other teams were also awarded competitive balance picks. MLB.com

Brewers sign Ryan Webb to minors deal

Webb's minor league contract includes an invite to major league spring training. The 30-year-old right-hander owns a 3.43 career ERA in the majors, pitching for five different teams. He had a 5.19 ERA in 18 games with the Rays in 2016.

Brewers sign four to minor deals

LHP Andrew Barbosa, INF Ivan De Jesus, C Rene Garcia and RHP Forrest Snow were all inked to minor league contracts with invites to spring training, the team announced Monday.

43d

Former 1st-rounder Bickford banned 50 games

Milwaukee right-hander Phil Bickford, the 18th overall pick in the 2015 draft, has been suspended for the first 50 games of next season following a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

Runs671Tied-25th
Batting Average.24427th
On Base Percentage.32212th
Slugging Percentage.40720th
Earned Run Average4.0813th
Quality Starts62Tied-27th
WHIP1.3823rd
BAA.26324th

