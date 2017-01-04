Left for dead: Baseball's power outage in left field
Teams used to reserve the corner for sluggers, but the days of fence-busting electricity are over. Why are clubs pulling the plug?
Teams used to reserve the corner for sluggers, but the days of fence-busting electricity are over. Why are clubs pulling the plug?
The Brewers have stayed steadfast in their rebuilding program, but haven't yet found the right trade for Ryan Braun, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
Milwaukee acquired Brett Phillips in a deal that sent Carlos Gomez to Houston. The 22-year-old has shown flashes that he could be the Brewers' center fielder, but he needs to cut down his strikeouts. Make-or-break season (Insider)
Acquired from the Red Sox in the Tyler Thornburg trade, Mauricio Dubon appears to have a bright future given his hitting ability and speed. With Orlando Arcia at shortstop, Milwaukee might want to consider a utility role for Dubon. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
The Cubs have a chance to become a legendary team, but that won't stop two of the other four clubs in the NL Central from having a shot at the playoffs.
The Tyler Thornburg trade is the exact type of move Milwaukee should be making this offseason. Shopping Ryan Braun is the next step, but the less-than-ideal market for sluggers figures to make that difficult. Szymborski: Good winters for bad teams (Insider)
Eight clubs at rock bottom are trying to claw their way to the top. We rank who is headed in the right direction and who could get left behind?
Orlando Arcia has high potential, but he showed the traits of a power-before-hit type of player in his time with the Brewers last season. That same skill set doomed his brother Oswaldo, Tony Blengino writes. Rookies ready to rebound (Insider)
The trade market for Ryan Braun is quiet, and a past suspension may be to blame.
The Brewers non-tendered Chris Carter and took a gamble on Eric Thames, who spent the last three years in the Korean Baseball Organization. They also traded Tyler Thornburg to the Red Sox in exchange for three players who should contribute more during the next few years to the team. Bowden: Midwinter report card (Insider)
Former Oakland infielder Eric Sogard has agreed to a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers and will attend major league spring training.
Via the competitive balance rounds, Milwaukee has tentatively earned the 34th pick (Round A) of the 2017 MLB draft. Pick numbers are subject to change based on trades and free-agent signings. Thirteen other teams were also awarded competitive balance picks. MLB.com
The Brewers acquired Jett Bandy from the Angels, with Martin Maldonado headed back to Los Angeles in a trade of defensive-minded catchers.
Webb's minor league contract includes an invite to major league spring training. The 30-year-old right-hander owns a 3.43 career ERA in the majors, pitching for five different teams. He had a 5.19 ERA in 18 games with the Rays in 2016.
LHP Andrew Barbosa, INF Ivan De Jesus, C Rene Garcia and RHP Forrest Snow were all inked to minor league contracts with invites to spring training, the team announced Monday.
Milwaukee right-hander Phil Bickford, the 18th overall pick in the 2015 draft, has been suspended for the first 50 games of next season following a second positive test for a drug of abuse.
The Brewers acquired infielder Travis Shaw, shortstop Mauricio Dubon and right-hander Josh Pennington from the Red Sox in exchange for Tyler Thornburg. How many wins could they be worth? Dan Szymborski breaks it down. Surplus values after winter meetings (Insider)
Brewers GM David Stearns could have his eye on a host of relievers as he rebuilds a depleted bullpen.
With the seventh pick in the major league portion of the Rule 5 draft, the Brewers took LHP Caleb Smith from the Yankees. Milwaukee then traded Smith to Chicago in exchange for a player to be named later or cash.
Great day for Dave Dombrowski, landing Tyler Thornburg, who had a dominant breakout season for the Brewers, and then Chris Sale, the biggest prize of the offseason. Sure, Yoan Moncada looks like a future star, but Michael Kopech is a huge wild card and the Red Sox get a Cy Young contender on a team-friendly contract for the next three seasons.
The Brewers were smart to cash in on reliever Tyler Thornburg, but their return from the Red Sox is a little underwhelming.
The Red Sox acquired right-handed reliever Tyler Thornburg from the Brewers in a multiplayer trade that included Travis Shaw and two prospects. Boston also picked up Mitch Moreland.
I do hate the Travis Shaw pickup for what it means for Hernan Perez's role. The Brewers have enough young outfielders on the way that Perez looks destined for a utility role, which is bad for his fantasy value; he gets much of it from volume of PAs.
Big advantage of the Brewers' acquisition of Travis Shaw: Jonathan Villar is likely to now see the majority (if not all) of his PAs at second base, giving him rare 2B/3B/SS fantasy eligibility quickly in 2017. Villar is the only player in history to steal 50 or more bases in a season in which he made at least 10 appearances at each of those three infield positions.
Hall of Fame-bound former MLB comissioner Bud Selig said he was "very proud" of his successor, Rob Manfred, for his work in reaching a CBA deal last week."Who could have believed," said Selig, "given all the stuff that went on for 25 years, to have [21] years of labor peace."
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Chicago
|103
|58
|.640
|-
|W1
|St. Louis
|86
|76
|.531
|17.5
|W4
|Pittsburgh
|78
|83
|.484
|25
|L3
|Milwaukee
|73
|89
|.451
|30.5
|W2
|Cincinnati
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L1