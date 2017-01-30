The state of baseball's worst teams
From the usual suspects to a recent world champion, the 2017 season likely isn't about contention for these struggling squads. Which are on their way to brighter days?
Few franchises have done as well as the Brewers have in restocking their farm system, with 2016 first-rounder Corey Ray leading the charge.
The Pirates and the Brewers have star prospects, the Reds have depth, the Cards always find gems and the Cubs still have talent. When it comes to farm systems, this division is baseball's best.
The players in this group, including nine outfielders and the son of a former major leaguer, may not be in the top tier, but boast major potential.
Garza has a $13 million vesting option for 2018 that he's going to meet, so he needs to pitch well to drum up any interest from other clubs, David Schoenfield writes. MLB players motivated for next contract
Scooter Gennett will get some chances in the outfield as he adjusts to a utility role.
The biggest problem that Ryan Braun has had this winter has been a lack of sleep.
Milwaukee is reportedly showing interest in free-agent catcher Matt Wieters, who might accept a short-term deal.
The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.
Diaz is already showing on-base skills and power at a young age, and it will take only marginal growth to make him a big league regular, with the potential for more if he improves his swing choices as he moves up, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)
Right-handed reliever Joba Chamberlain agreed to a minor league contract with the Brewers that includes an invitation to Milwaukee's big league camp.
Where do Milwaukee prospects Luis Ortiz (RHP), Josh Hader (LHP), Lucas Erceg (3B) and Trent Clark (OF) rank on Keith Law's list? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)
Brandon Woodruff was one of the minors' biggest breakout guys in 2016, starting out as a high-A repeater but ending up the Brewers' pitcher of the year after dominating the Double-A Southern League all summer. How does the lefty fare in Keith Law's prospect rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)
Sam Miller notes Trevor Hoffman's WAR was better than Hall of Fame closers Bruce Sutter or Rollie Fingers. Yet Hoffman fell short of election this year again. Debate over WAR
OF Corey Ray, the team's first-round pick (No.5 overall) in the 2016 draft, headlines the group, which also includes right-handers David Goforth and Aaron Wilkerson and catchers Jacob Nottingham and Dustin Houle.
The Brewers may have found their new closer, signing free agent Neftali Feliz to a one-year deal on Thursday.
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Brewers would admit Ryan Braun is their best player but doesn't fit the team's current plan for the future. Front-office truths (Insider)
Thanks to nagging injuries, Santana's 2016 season was a wash. If healthy, the 24-year-old should hit 25-30 homers with his home games coming at Miller Park, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
Although the market conditions haven't been ideal for the Brewers to shop Braun this offseason, that doesn't mean teams don't still see him as a big threat at the plate. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top left fielders (Insider)
The Brewers agreed to one-year deals with Wily Peralta and Carlos Torres for 2017, thus avoiding arbitration with both right-handers.
Spring training is nearly here! Brewers pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Phoenix, Ariz. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 18.
Teams used to reserve the corner for sluggers, but the days of fence-busting electricity are over. Why are clubs pulling the plug?
The Brewers have stayed steadfast in their rebuilding program, but haven't yet found the right trade for Ryan Braun, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
Milwaukee acquired Brett Phillips in a deal that sent Carlos Gomez to Houston. The 22-year-old has shown flashes that he could be the Brewers' center fielder, but he needs to cut down his strikeouts. Make-or-break season (Insider)
Acquired from the Red Sox in the Tyler Thornburg trade, Mauricio Dubon appears to have a bright future given his hitting ability and speed. With Orlando Arcia at shortstop, Milwaukee might want to consider a utility role for Dubon. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Chicago
|103
|58
|.640
|-
|W1
|St. Louis
|86
|76
|.531
|17.5
|W4
|Pittsburgh
|78
|83
|.484
|25
|L3
|Milwaukee
|73
|89
|.451
|30.5
|W2
|Cincinnati
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L1