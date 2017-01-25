Injury-free Braun eager for spring training return
The biggest problem that Ryan Braun has had this winter has been a lack of sleep.
Right-handed reliever Joba Chamberlain agreed to a minor league contract with the Brewers that includes an invitation to Milwaukee's big league camp.
OF Corey Ray, the team's first-round pick (No.5 overall) in the 2016 draft, headlines the group, which also includes right-handers David Goforth and Aaron Wilkerson and catchers Jacob Nottingham and Dustin Houle.
The Brewers may have found their new closer, signing free agent Neftali Feliz to a one-year deal on Thursday.
The Brewers agreed to one-year deals with Wily Peralta and Carlos Torres for 2017, thus avoiding arbitration with both right-handers.
Spring training is nearly here! Brewers pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Phoenix, Ariz. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 18.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Chicago
|103
|58
|.640
|-
|W1
|St. Louis
|86
|76
|.531
|17.5
|W4
|Pittsburgh
|78
|83
|.484
|25
|L3
|Milwaukee
|73
|89
|.451
|30.5
|W2
|Cincinnati
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L1