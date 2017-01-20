WAR, what is it good for?
Sam Miller notes Trevor Hoffman's WAR was better than Hall of Famer closers Bruce Sutter or Rollie Fingers. Yet Hoffman fell short of election this year again. Debate over WAR
The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.
OF Corey Ray, the team's first-round pick (No.5 overall) in the 2016 draft, headlines the group, which also includes right-handers David Goforth and Aaron Wilkerson and catchers Jacob Nottingham and Dustin Houle.
The Brewers may have found their new closer, signing free agent Neftali Feliz to a one-year deal on Thursday.
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Brewers would admit Ryan Braun is their best player but doesn't fit the team's current plan for the future. Front-office truths (Insider)
Thanks to nagging injuries, Santana's 2016 season was a wash. If healthy, the 24-year-old should hit 25-30 homers with his home games coming at Miller Park, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
Although the market conditions haven't been ideal for the Brewers to shop Braun this offseason, that doesn't mean teams don't still see him as a big threat at the plate. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top left fielders (Insider)
The Brewers agreed to one-year deals with Wily Peralta and Carlos Torres for 2017, thus avoiding arbitration with both right-handers.
Spring training is nearly here! Brewers pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Phoenix, Ariz. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 18.
Teams used to reserve the corner for sluggers, but the days of fence-busting electricity are over. Why are clubs pulling the plug?
The Brewers have stayed steadfast in their rebuilding program, but haven't yet found the right trade for Ryan Braun, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
Milwaukee acquired Brett Phillips in a deal that sent Carlos Gomez to Houston. The 22-year-old has shown flashes that he could be the Brewers' center fielder, but he needs to cut down his strikeouts. Make-or-break season (Insider)
Acquired from the Red Sox in the Tyler Thornburg trade, Mauricio Dubon appears to have a bright future given his hitting ability and speed. With Orlando Arcia at shortstop, Milwaukee might want to consider a utility role for Dubon. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
The Cubs have a chance to become a legendary team, but that won't stop two of the other four clubs in the NL Central from having a shot at the playoffs.
The Tyler Thornburg trade is the exact type of move Milwaukee should be making this offseason. Shopping Ryan Braun is the next step, but the less-than-ideal market for sluggers figures to make that difficult. Szymborski: Good winters for bad teams (Insider)
Eight clubs at rock bottom are trying to claw their way to the top. We rank who is headed in the right direction and who could get left behind?
Orlando Arcia has high potential, but he showed the traits of a power-before-hit type of player in his time with the Brewers last season. That same skill set doomed his brother Oswaldo, Tony Blengino writes. Rookies ready to rebound (Insider)
The trade market for Ryan Braun is quiet, and a past suspension may be to blame.
The Brewers non-tendered Chris Carter and took a gamble on Eric Thames, who spent the last three years in the Korean Baseball Organization. They also traded Tyler Thornburg to the Red Sox in exchange for three players who should contribute more during the next few years to the team. Bowden: Midwinter report card (Insider)
Former Oakland infielder Eric Sogard has agreed to a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers and will attend major league spring training.
Via the competitive balance rounds, Milwaukee has tentatively earned the 34th pick (Round A) of the 2017 MLB draft. Pick numbers are subject to change based on trades and free-agent signings. Thirteen other teams were also awarded competitive balance picks. MLB.com
The Brewers acquired Jett Bandy from the Angels, with Martin Maldonado headed back to Los Angeles in a trade of defensive-minded catchers.
Webb's minor league contract includes an invite to major league spring training. The 30-year-old right-hander owns a 3.43 career ERA in the majors, pitching for five different teams. He had a 5.19 ERA in 18 games with the Rays in 2016.
LHP Andrew Barbosa, INF Ivan De Jesus, C Rene Garcia and RHP Forrest Snow were all inked to minor league contracts with invites to spring training, the team announced Monday.
Milwaukee right-hander Phil Bickford, the 18th overall pick in the 2015 draft, has been suspended for the first 50 games of next season following a second positive test for a drug of abuse.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Chicago
|103
|58
|.640
|-
|W1
|St. Louis
|86
|76
|.531
|17.5
|W4
|Pittsburgh
|78
|83
|.484
|25
|L3
|Milwaukee
|73
|89
|.451
|30.5
|W2
|Cincinnati
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L1