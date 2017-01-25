2016 ScheduleAll times ET

73-89, 4th in NL Cent
ESPN
1dKeith Law

2017 prospect rankings: 40-21

The players in this group, including nine outfielders and the son of a former major leaguer, may not be in the top tier, but boast major potential.

John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images
1dBradford Doolittle

The most intriguing moves of the offseason

From a player signed to play a position he has never tried to a pitcher moved to an Andrew Miller-esque role, these eyebrow-raising decisions will be fascinating to watch play out on the field.

ESPN
3dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The top 10

The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.

Isan Diaz makes Law's top 60 prospects

Diaz is already showing on-base skills and power at a young age, and it will take only marginal growth to make him a big league regular, with the potential for more if he improves his swing choices as he moves up, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
5d

Brewers, Chamberlain reach minor league deal

Right-handed reliever Joba Chamberlain agreed to a minor league contract with the Brewers that includes an invitation to Milwaukee's big league camp.

Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

Four Brewers among Law's Top 80

Where do Milwaukee prospects Luis Ortiz (RHP), Josh Hader (LHP), Lucas Erceg (3B) and Trent Clark (OF) rank on Keith Law's list? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)

AP Photo/Scott Boehm

Woodruff makes Law's Top 100

Brandon Woodruff was one of the minors' biggest breakout guys in 2016, starting out as a High-A repeater but ending up the Brewers' pitcher of the year after dominating the Double-A Southern League all summer. How does the lefty fare in Keith Law's prospect rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

WAR, what is it good for?

Sam Miller notes Trevor Hoffman's WAR was better than Hall of Famer closers Bruce Sutter or Rollie Fingers. Yet Hoffman fell short of election this year again. Debate over WAR

Richard C. Lewis/Icon Sportswire

Brewers invite five to major league camp

OF Corey Ray, the team's first-round pick (No.5 overall) in the 2016 draft, headlines the group, which also includes right-handers David Goforth and Aaron Wilkerson and catchers Jacob Nottingham and Dustin Houle.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

What would Brewers say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Brewers would admit Ryan Braun is their best player but doesn't fit the team's current plan for the future. Front-office truths (Insider)

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Will Domingo Santana step up in 2017?

Thanks to nagging injuries, Santana's 2016 season was a wash. If healthy, the 24-year-old should hit 25-30 homers with his home games coming at Miller Park, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Is Ryan Braun MLB's best left fielder?

Although the market conditions haven't been ideal for the Brewers to shop Braun this offseason, that doesn't mean teams don't still see him as a big threat at the plate. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top left fielders (Insider)

AP Photo/Morry Gash

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Brewers pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Phoenix, Ariz. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 18.

Brewers near bottom of rankings

The Brewers have stayed steadfast in their rebuilding program, but haven't yet found the right trade for Ryan Braun, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Stephen P. O'Brien / Icon Sportswire

Can Phillips improve plate discipline?

Milwaukee acquired Brett Phillips in a deal that sent Carlos Gomez to Houston. The 22-year-old has shown flashes that he could be the Brewers' center fielder, but he needs to cut down his strikeouts. Make-or-break season (Insider)

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Who could be the Brewers' Ben Zobrist?

Acquired from the Red Sox in the Tyler Thornburg trade, Mauricio Dubon appears to have a bright future given his hitting ability and speed. With Orlando Arcia at shortstop, Milwaukee might want to consider a utility role for Dubon. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
33dDavid Schoenfield

Path to the playoffs for every NL Central team

The Cubs have a chance to become a legendary team, but that won't stop two of the other four clubs in the NL Central from having a shot at the playoffs.

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Should Brewers kick rebuild up a notch?

The Tyler Thornburg trade is the exact type of move Milwaukee should be making this offseason. Shopping Ryan Braun is the next step, but the less-than-ideal market for sluggers figures to make that difficult. Szymborski: Good winters for bad teams (Insider)

USA TODAY Sports, Getty Images
40dJim Bowden

Which rebuilding team is doing it best?

Eight clubs at rock bottom are trying to claw their way to the top. We rank who is headed in the right direction and who could get left behind?

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Exit speed a serious issue for Arcia?

Orlando Arcia has high potential, but he showed the traits of a power-before-hit type of player in his time with the Brewers last season. That same skill set doomed his brother Oswaldo, Tony Blengino writes. Rookies ready to rebound (Insider)

