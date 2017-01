Tristan H. Cockcroft ESPN Senior Writer

Big advantage of the Brewers' acquisition of Travis Shaw: Jonathan Villar is likely to now see the majority (if not all) of his PAs at second base, giving him rare 2B/3B/SS fantasy eligibility quickly in 2017. Villar is the only player in history to steal 50 or more bases in a season in which he made at least 10 appearances at each of those three infield positions.