2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
4th in NL Cent
AP Photo/Scott Boehm

Marcos Diplan could defy expectations

Despite his small stature and modest frame, Diplan isn't far off from having the stuff and command to project as a starter in the long term, Keith Law writes. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
3dBradford Doolittle

The state of baseball's worst teams

From the usual suspects to a recent world champion, the 2017 season likely isn't about contention for these struggling squads. Which are on their way to brighter days?

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire
3dKeith Law

Milwaukee Brewers: Top prospects report

Few franchises have done as well as the Brewers have in restocking their farm system, with 2016 first-rounder Corey Ray leading the charge.

Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
4dKeith Law

NL Central team-by-team top prospects

The Pirates and the Brewers have star prospects, the Reds have depth, the Cards always find gems and the Cubs still have talent. When it comes to farm systems, this division is baseball's best.

ESPN
4dKeith Law

2017 prospect rankings: 40-21

The players in this group, including nine outfielders and the son of a former major leaguer, may not be in the top tier, but boast major potential.

Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports

Matt Garza has much to prove this year

Garza has a $13 million vesting option for 2018 that he's going to meet, so he needs to pitch well to drum up any interest from other clubs, David Schoenfield writes. MLB players motivated for next contract

ESPN
9dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The top 10

The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.

Isan Diaz makes Law's top 60 prospects

Diaz is already showing on-base skills and power at a young age, and it will take only marginal growth to make him a big league regular, with the potential for more if he improves his swing choices as he moves up, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
10d

Brewers, Chamberlain reach minor league deal

Right-handed reliever Joba Chamberlain agreed to a minor league contract with the Brewers that includes an invitation to Milwaukee's big league camp.

Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

Four Brewers among Law's Top 80

Where do Milwaukee prospects Luis Ortiz (RHP), Josh Hader (LHP), Lucas Erceg (3B) and Trent Clark (OF) rank on Keith Law's list? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)

AP Photo/Scott Boehm

Woodruff makes Law's Top 100

Brandon Woodruff was one of the minors' biggest breakout guys in 2016, starting out as a high-A repeater but ending up the Brewers' pitcher of the year after dominating the Double-A Southern League all summer. How does the lefty fare in Keith Law's prospect rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

WAR, what is it good for?

Sam Miller notes Trevor Hoffman's WAR was better than Hall of Fame closers Bruce Sutter or Rollie Fingers. Yet Hoffman fell short of election this year again. Debate over WAR

Richard C. Lewis/Icon Sportswire

Brewers invite five to major league camp

OF Corey Ray, the team's first-round pick (No.5 overall) in the 2016 draft, headlines the group, which also includes right-handers David Goforth and Aaron Wilkerson and catchers Jacob Nottingham and Dustin Houle.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

What would Brewers say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Brewers would admit Ryan Braun is their best player but doesn't fit the team's current plan for the future. Front-office truths (Insider)

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Will Domingo Santana step up in 2017?

Thanks to nagging injuries, Santana's 2016 season was a wash. If healthy, the 24-year-old should hit 25-30 homers with his home games coming at Miller Park, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Is Ryan Braun MLB's best left fielder?

Although the market conditions haven't been ideal for the Brewers to shop Braun this offseason, that doesn't mean teams don't still see him as a big threat at the plate. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top left fielders (Insider)

AP Photo/Morry Gash

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Brewers pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Phoenix, Ariz. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 18.

Brewers near bottom of rankings

The Brewers have stayed steadfast in their rebuilding program, but haven't yet found the right trade for Ryan Braun, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs671Tied-25th
Batting Average.24427th
On Base Percentage.32212th
Slugging Percentage.40720th
Earned Run Average4.0813th
Quality Starts62Tied-27th
WHIP1.3823rd
BAA.26324th

Find Tickets