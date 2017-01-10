Twins' Gibson, Santiago, Kintzler get 1-year deals
The Minnesota Twins agreed to one-year contracts with starting pitchers Kyle Gibson and Hector Santiago, reliever Ryan Pressly and closer Brandon Kintzler on Friday.
Twins GM Thad Levine says no deadline has been set in trade talks involving Brian Dozier.
Former Minnesota Twins Torii Hunter and LaTroy Hawkins will join Fox Sports North's broadcast team as analysts for the 2017 season.
The Twins have reportedly met with the agent for Jose Bautista as they do their "due diligence" regarding the available hitters left on the market.
Spring training is nearly here! Minnesota pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Ft. Myers, Fla. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 19.
Brian Dozier, Andrew McCutchen and Jose Quintana could all be dealt. When does it make the most sense to swap them, for what and with which teams?
Outfielder J.B. Shuck and shortstop Nick Gordon are among 16 Minnesota Twins minor leaguers who have been invited to major league spring training camp, the club announced Friday.
A deal that would send second baseman Brian Dozier to the Braves is a long shot, but Atlanta does have plenty of young arms, which the Twins could use.
Starting June 17, Brian Dozier hit like a baseball god. He bashed 35 homers in 94 games with 63 extra-base hits and 75 runs. Where does Dozier rank on Buster Olney's list? Top second basemen (Insider)
The Twins have a young nucleus with great potential, but their pitching needs an overhaul at all levels, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
The Twins haven't set a drop dead "yes or no" date on whether they'll trade second baseman Brian Dozier. But there's agreement within the organization that they have to make a call one way or the other soon. The front office doesn't think it's fair to Dozier -- or beneficial to the team in general -- to let the current state of uncertainty drag on much longer.
Eddie Rosario has good power at the plate, but his bat isn't good enough to continue starting in the outfield. He was a second baseman in the minor leagues, so perhaps Minnesota should try using him at multiple positions. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
With the Twins and White Sox rebuilding and the Tigers and Royals in limbo, the Indians remain the overwhelming favorites in the AL Central.
The Cardinals reportedly are part of the growing list of teams making a play for Twins second baseman Brian Dozier.
The Twins have hired Jeff Smith as first base coach. He replaces Butch Davis.
Minnesota inked 1B Matt Hague to a minor league contract with an invite to major league spring training, the team announced Wednesday. The Twins also re-signed 1B Reynaldo Rodriguez to a minor league pact without a spring invite. Rodriguez served an 80-game PED suspension last season.
As crushing as losing 103 games is, Minnesota's best course of action is to accept a rebuild and avoid making any rash moves. So far, so good for Derek Falvey & Co. Szymborski: Good winters for bad teams (Insider)
Eight clubs at rock bottom are trying to claw their way to the top. We rank who is headed in the right direction and who could get left behind?
The trade market for Twins second baseman Brian Dozier could pick up if he switches positions.
A hot commodity at last season's trade deadline, Ervin Santana is reportedly drawing trade interest once again this offseason.
OF J.B. Shuck, RHP Drew Rucinski, C Dan Rohlfing, SS Benji Gonzalez, C Eddy Rodriguez and 2B Tommy Field were all inked to minor league contracts with invites to spring training, the team announced. In addition, non-roster SS Leonardo Reginatto also received a spring invite.
Some had high strikeout rates. Others had trouble hitting the ball hard. But a rough start in the majors doesn't mean former top prospects, like Byron Buxton, won't live up to the hype.
Minnesota Twins GM Thad Levine knows that having a great bullpen will be a key part of his team's rebuild.
Rod Carew is recovering in Los Angeles after undergoing heart and kidney transplant surgery Friday, the Minnesota Twins said.
The Dodgers would be open to including top pitching prospect Jose De Leon in a deal for Twins second baseman Brian Dozier.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Cleveland
|94
|67
|.584
|-
|W3
|Detroit
|86
|75
|.534
|8
|L2
|Kansas City
|81
|81
|.500
|13.5
|L4
|Chicago
|78
|84
|.481
|16.5
|L2
|Minnesota
|59
|103
|.364
|35.5
|W2
Hammond Stadium - Fri 2/24