The state of baseball's worst teams
From the usual suspects to a recent world champion, the 2017 season likely isn't about contention for these struggling squads. Which are on their way to brighter days?
The Royals are deep, the Tigers are top heavy and the Twins have pitching in the pipeline. But thanks to two big trades, Chicago's system has enough quality prospects to push it into the top 10.
For as much talent as the Twins have already graduated to the majors, they have more promising farmhands on the way, including shortstop Nick Gordon.
Minnesota is reportedly interested in a handful of free-agent relief pitchers, including former Dodgers setup man Joe Blanton.
There are plenty of hard throwers in the first tier of the rankings, including Riley Pint and Dylan Cease, both of whom can reach 100 on the radar gun.
Perkins has a $6.5 million team option for 2018 but must prove he's healthy after shoulder surgery limited him to pitching in just two games in 2016, David Schoenfield writes. MLB players motivated for next contract
Brian Dozier's trade value might never be higher, and his personal timeline doesn't seem to fit with the Twins' path toward a return to contention, yet he's still a member of the team.
Minnesota is reportedly discussing the possibility of signing Justin Morneau and Craig Breslow, both of whom previously played for the team.
Tom Kelly, who led the Twins to two World Series titles and is the franchise's all-time winningest manager, will be honored with a statue.
Brian Dozier was subject to various trade rumors during the offseason. But with spring training around the corner, the Twins second baseman is happy to still be with the team that drafted him.
The Twins and Rays reportedly have entered the stalled market for free-agent slugger Mike Napoli.
The tools say Gordon will be an average big leaguer, but Keith Law believes his instincts and understanding of the game will allow him to be more. Where does the shortstop rank in Law's list of prospects this year? 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41
After a successful bounce-back from Tommy John surgery last season, Fernando Romero might have the best shot of any of the Twins' pitching prospects to become a true No. 1 or No. 2, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)
Not much went right for the Twins in 2016, but their second baseman made long-ball history. Before you write off Brian Dozier's 42-homer season as a fluke, go inside the reasons for the rise.
Baseball Hall of Famer Rod Carew has passed the one-month mark since heart and kidney transplants with no signs of rejection.
As the world champion Cubs and a group of playoff contenders in this tier prove, you can win without sacrificing your farm system.
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Twins would reveal their disappointment in the return on investment from Joe Mauer's contract. Front-office truths (Insider)
Of all the talented youngsters in Minnesota, Buxton remains the straw that could stir the Twins' drink, Tony Blengino writes. The 23-year-old still strikes out a ton but can make an impact at bat when he makes contact. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
The Minnesota Twins agreed to one-year contracts with starting pitchers Kyle Gibson and Hector Santiago, reliever Ryan Pressly and closer Brandon Kintzler on Friday.
Twins GM Thad Levine says no deadline has been set in trade talks involving Brian Dozier.
Former Minnesota Twins Torii Hunter and LaTroy Hawkins will join Fox Sports North's broadcast team as analysts for the 2017 season.
Ryan Vogelsong and Nick Tepesch have agreed to minor league contracts with the Twins with invitations to major league spring training.
The Twins have reportedly met with the agent for Jose Bautista as they do their "due diligence" regarding the available hitters left on the market.
Spring training is nearly here! Minnesota pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Ft. Myers, Fla. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 19.
Brian Dozier, Andrew McCutchen and Jose Quintana could all be dealt. When does it make the most sense to swap them, for what and with which teams?
