MLB Rumor Central: Twins considering reunions with Justin Morneau, Craig Breslow?
Minnesota is reportedly discussing the possibility of signing Justin Morneau and Craig Breslow, both of whom previously played for the team.
Tom Kelly, who led the Twins to two World Series titles and is the franchise's all-time winningest manager, will be honored with a statue.
There are plenty of hard throwers in the first tier of the rankings, including Riley Pint and Dylan Cease, both of whom can reach 100 on the radar gun.
From a player signed to play a position he has never tried to a pitcher moved to an Andrew Miller-esque role, these eyebrow-raising decisions will be fascinating to watch play out on the field.
Brian Dozier was subject to various trade rumors during the offseason. But with spring training around the corner, the Twins second baseman is happy to still be with the team that drafted him.
The Twins and Rays reportedly have entered the stalled market for free-agent slugger Mike Napoli.
The tools say Gordon will be an average big leaguer, but Keith Law believes his instincts and understanding of the game will allow him to be more. Where does the shortstop rank in Law's list of prospects this year? 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41
After a successful bounce-back from Tommy John surgery last season, Fernando Romero might have the best shot of any of the Twins' pitching prospects to become a true No. 1 or No. 2, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)
Not much went right for the Twins in 2016, but their second baseman made long-ball history. Before you write off Brian Dozier's 42-homer season as a fluke, go inside the reasons for the rise.
Baseball Hall of Famer Rod Carew has passed the one-month mark since heart and kidney transplants with no signs of rejection.
As the world champion Cubs and a group of playoff contenders in this tier prove, you can win without sacrificing your farm system.
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Twins would reveal their disappointment in the return on investment from Joe Mauer's contract. Front-office truths (Insider)
Of all the talented youngsters in Minnesota, Buxton remains the straw that could stir the Twins' drink, Tony Blengino writes. The 23-year-old still strikes out a ton but can make an impact at bat when he makes contact. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
The Minnesota Twins agreed to one-year contracts with starting pitchers Kyle Gibson and Hector Santiago, reliever Ryan Pressly and closer Brandon Kintzler on Friday.
Twins GM Thad Levine says no deadline has been set in trade talks involving Brian Dozier.
Former Minnesota Twins Torii Hunter and LaTroy Hawkins will join Fox Sports North's broadcast team as analysts for the 2017 season.
Ryan Vogelsong and Nick Tepesch have agreed to minor league contracts with the Twins with invitations to major league spring training.
The Twins have reportedly met with the agent for Jose Bautista as they do their "due diligence" regarding the available hitters left on the market.
Spring training is nearly here! Minnesota pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Ft. Myers, Fla. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 19.
Brian Dozier, Andrew McCutchen and Jose Quintana could all be dealt. When does it make the most sense to swap them, for what and with which teams?
Outfielder J.B. Shuck and shortstop Nick Gordon are among 16 Minnesota Twins minor leaguers who have been invited to major league spring training camp, the club announced Friday.
A deal that would send second baseman Brian Dozier to the Braves is a long shot, but Atlanta does have plenty of young arms, which the Twins could use.
Starting June 17, Brian Dozier hit like a baseball god. He bashed 35 homers in 94 games, with 63 extra-base hits and 75 runs. Where does Dozier rank on Buster Olney's list? Top second basemen (Insider)
The Twins have a young nucleus with great potential, but their pitching needs an overhaul at all levels, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
The Twins haven't set a drop dead "yes or no" date on whether they'll trade second baseman Brian Dozier. But there's agreement within the organization that they have to make a call one way or the other soon. The front office doesn't think it's fair to Dozier -- or beneficial to the team in general -- to let the current state of uncertainty drag on much longer.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Cleveland
|94
|67
|.584
|-
|W3
|Detroit
|86
|75
|.534
|8
|L2
|Kansas City
|81
|81
|.500
|13.5
|L4
|Chicago
|78
|84
|.481
|16.5
|L2
|Minnesota
|59
|103
|.364
|35.5
|W2
Hammond Stadium - Fri 2/24