Doug Padilla ESPN Staff Writer

Twins 2B Brian Dozier on trade rumors, like those connected to the Dodgers: "That is what fuels you to hopefully remain in an organization because you want to be a part of success there, but at the same time I understand it's a business. Obviously the Dodgers have come up and it's one of those things that is exciting. If you don't embrace the opportunity to let all of this soak in and see how teams value you, then you lose out. I think it's pretty cool."