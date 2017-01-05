2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
59-103, 5th in AL Cent
3d

Shuck, Gordon among Twins' spring training invites

Outfielder J.B. Shuck and shortstop Nick Gordon are among 16 Minnesota Twins minor leaguers who have been invited to major league spring training camp, the club announced Friday.

Is Dozier baseball's best second baseman?

Starting June 17, Brian Dozier hit like a baseball god. He bashed 35 homers in 94 games with 63 extra-base hits and 75 runs. Where does Dozier rank on Buster Olney's list? Top second basemen (Insider)

Twins are in the cellar

The Twins have a young nucleus with great potential, but their pitching needs an overhaul at all levels, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Jerry Crasnick ESPN Senior Writer 

The Twins haven't set a drop dead "yes or no" date on whether they'll trade second baseman Brian Dozier. But there's agreement within the organization that they have to make a call one way or the other soon. The front office doesn't think it's fair to Dozier -- or beneficial to the team in general -- to let the current state of uncertainty drag on much longer.

Who could be the Twins' Ben Zobrist?

Eddie Rosario has good power at the plate, but his bat isn't good enough to continue starting in the outfield. He was a second baseman in the minor leagues, so perhaps Minnesota should try using him at multiple positions. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

12dDavid Schoenfield

Path to the playoffs for every AL Central team

With the Twins and White Sox rebuilding and the Tigers and Royals in limbo, the Indians remain the overwhelming favorites in the AL Central.

Twins sign two to minor deals

Minnesota inked 1B Matt Hague to a minor league contract with an invite to major league spring training, the team announced Wednesday. The Twins also re-signed 1B Reynaldo Rodriguez to a minor league pact without a spring invite. Rodriguez served an 80-game PED suspension last season.

Twins right to not panic

As crushing as losing 103 games is, Minnesota's best course of action is to accept a rebuild and avoid making any rash moves. So far, so good for Derek Falvey & Co. Szymborski: Good winters for bad teams (Insider)

20dJim Bowden

Which rebuilding team is doing it best?

Eight clubs at rock bottom are trying to claw their way to the top. We rank who is headed in the right direction and who could get left behind?

Twins sign six to minor deals

OF J.B. Shuck, RHP Drew Rucinski, C Dan Rohlfing, SS Benji Gonzalez, C Eddy Rodriguez and 2B Tommy Field were all inked to minor league contracts with invites to spring training, the team announced. In addition, non-roster SS Leonardo Reginatto also received a spring invite.

21dTony Blengino

These struggling rookies can still become stars

Some had high strikeout rates. Others had trouble hitting the ball hard. But a rough start in the majors doesn't mean former top prospects, like Byron Buxton, won't live up to the hype.

Twins earn average marks

The Twins' rebuild will take some time, and the new administration has been slow out of the gate as they continue to learn the organization and its players, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter report card (Insider)

24dDavid Schoenfield

No one hits like Rod Carew anymore

Carew owned the batter's box like he was conducting an orchestra, with the type of approach and swing that we rarely see in the big leagues today.

Twins receive comp pick in 2017 draft

Via the competitive balance rounds, Minnesota has tentatively earned the 35th pick (Round A) of the 2017 MLB draft. Pick numbers are subject to change based on trades and free-agent signings. Thirteen other teams were also awarded competitive balance picks. MLB.com

Byron Buxton in center for unique squad

In the wake of Danny Espinosa's trade to the Angels, Mark Simon has put together a team of good MLB players with bad batting averages. Buxton (.225, 10 HR, 10 SB) makes the cut, although his late-season surge suggests he won't be on this list again. Danny Espinosa All-Stars

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs72216th
Batting Average.25121st
On Base Percentage.31622nd
Slugging Percentage.42114th
Earned Run Average5.0829th
Quality Starts5930th
WHIP1.4528th
BAA.28330th

