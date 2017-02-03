2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Keep an eye on Travis Blankenhorn

If Blankenhorn's short-season burst last year means he's already come into power as a 20-year-old, look out, Keith Law writes. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)

2d

Twins designate 1B/DH Park for assignment

The Minnesota Twins have designated Korean slugger Byung Ho Park for assignment to make room for reliever Matt Belisle.

4dBradford Doolittle

The state of baseball's worst teams

From the usual suspects to a recent world champion, the 2017 season likely isn't about contention for these struggling squads. Which are on their way to brighter days?

5dKeith Law

AL Central team-by-team top prospects

The Royals are deep, the Tigers are top heavy and the Twins have pitching in the pipeline. But thanks to two big trades, Chicago's system has enough quality prospects to push it into the top 10.

5dKeith Law

Minnesota Twins: Top prospects report

For as much talent as the Twins have already graduated to the majors, they have more promising farmhands on the way, including shortstop Nick Gordon.

6dKeith Law

2017 prospect rankings: 100-81

There are plenty of hard throwers in the first tier of the rankings, including Riley Pint and Dylan Cease, both of whom can reach 100 on the radar gun.

Glen Perkins has much to prove this year

Perkins has a $6.5 million team option for 2018 but must prove he's healthy after shoulder surgery limited him to pitching in just two games in 2016, David Schoenfield writes. MLB players motivated for next contract

10d

Dozier focused on Twins, not trade talk

Brian Dozier was subject to various trade rumors during the offseason. But with spring training around the corner, the Twins second baseman is happy to still be with the team that drafted him.

Nick Gordon makes Law's Top 60 prospects

The tools say Gordon will be an average big leaguer, but Keith Law believes his instincts and understanding of the game will allow him to be more. Where does the shortstop rank in Law's list of prospects this year? 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41

Romero among Law's top 80 prospects

After a successful bounce-back from Tommy John surgery last season, Fernando Romero might have the best shot of any of the Twins' pitching prospects to become a true No. 1 or No. 2, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)

12dBradford Doolittle

Can Brian Dozier repeat his record-setting home run barrage?

Not much went right for the Twins in 2016, but their second baseman made long-ball history. Before you write off Brian Dozier's 42-homer season as a fluke, go inside the reasons for the rise.

17dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The middle 10

As the world champion Cubs and a group of playoff contenders in this tier prove, you can win without sacrificing your farm system.

What would Twins say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Twins would reveal their disappointment in the return on investment from Joe Mauer's contract. Front-office truths (Insider)

Will Byron Buxton step up in 2017?

Of all the talented youngsters in Minnesota, Buxton remains the straw that could stir the Twins' drink, Tony Blengino writes. The 23-year-old still strikes out a ton but can make an impact at bat when he makes contact. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Team Stats

  • Pitching
  • Batting
Earned Run Average5.0829th
Quality Starts5930th
WHIP1.4528th
BAA.28330th
Runs72216th
Batting Average.25121st
On Base Percentage.31622nd
Slugging Percentage.42114th

