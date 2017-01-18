Carew 'doing great' 1 month after transplants
Baseball Hall of Famer Rod Carew has passed the one-month mark since heart and kidney transplants with no signs of rejection.
As the world champion Cubs and a group of playoff contenders in this tier prove, you can win without sacrificing your farm system.
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Twins would reveal their disappointment in the return on investment from Joe Mauer's contract. Front-office truths (Insider)
Of all the talented youngsters in Minnesota, Buxton remains the straw that could stir the Twins' drink, Tony Blengino writes. The 23-year-old still strikes out a ton but can make an impact at bat when he makes contact. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
The Minnesota Twins agreed to one-year contracts with starting pitchers Kyle Gibson and Hector Santiago, reliever Ryan Pressly and closer Brandon Kintzler on Friday.
Twins GM Thad Levine says no deadline has been set in trade talks involving Brian Dozier.
Former Minnesota Twins Torii Hunter and LaTroy Hawkins will join Fox Sports North's broadcast team as analysts for the 2017 season.
Ryan Vogelsong and Nick Tepesch have agreed to minor league contracts with the Twins with invitations to major league spring training.
The Twins have reportedly met with the agent for Jose Bautista as they do their "due diligence" regarding the available hitters left on the market.
Spring training is nearly here! Minnesota pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Ft. Myers, Fla. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 19.
Brian Dozier, Andrew McCutchen and Jose Quintana could all be dealt. When does it make the most sense to swap them, for what and with which teams?
Outfielder J.B. Shuck and shortstop Nick Gordon are among 16 Minnesota Twins minor leaguers who have been invited to major league spring training camp, the club announced Friday.
A deal that would send second baseman Brian Dozier to the Braves is a long shot, but Atlanta does have plenty of young arms, which the Twins could use.
Starting June 17, Brian Dozier hit like a baseball god. He bashed 35 homers in 94 games, with 63 extra-base hits and 75 runs. Where does Dozier rank on Buster Olney's list? Top second basemen (Insider)
The Twins have a young nucleus with great potential, but their pitching needs an overhaul at all levels, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
The Twins haven't set a drop dead "yes or no" date on whether they'll trade second baseman Brian Dozier. But there's agreement within the organization that they have to make a call one way or the other soon. The front office doesn't think it's fair to Dozier -- or beneficial to the team in general -- to let the current state of uncertainty drag on much longer.
Eddie Rosario has good power at the plate, but his bat isn't good enough to continue starting in the outfield. He was a second baseman in the minor leagues, so perhaps Minnesota should try using him at multiple positions. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
With the Twins and White Sox rebuilding and the Tigers and Royals in limbo, the Indians remain the overwhelming favorites in the AL Central.
The Cardinals reportedly are part of the growing list of teams making a play for Twins second baseman Brian Dozier.
The Twins have hired Jeff Smith as first base coach. He replaces Butch Davis.
Minnesota inked 1B Matt Hague to a minor league contract with an invite to major league spring training, the team announced Wednesday. The Twins also re-signed 1B Reynaldo Rodriguez to a minor league pact without a spring invite. Rodriguez served an 80-game PED suspension last season.
As crushing as losing 103 games is, Minnesota's best course of action is to accept a rebuild and avoid making any rash moves. So far, so good for Derek Falvey & Co. Szymborski: Good winters for bad teams (Insider)
Eight clubs at rock bottom are trying to claw their way to the top. We rank who is headed in the right direction and who could get left behind?
The trade market for Twins second baseman Brian Dozier could pick up if he switches positions.
A hot commodity at last season's trade deadline, Ervin Santana is reportedly drawing trade interest once again this offseason.
