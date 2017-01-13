Top rotations: Do the Mets' stars hit the mark?
Pitcher for pitcher, New York's fab five can overpower any team, but its difficulty staying healthy could stop it from outdoing the Cubs and Indians.
Pitcher for pitcher, New York's fab five can overpower any team, but its difficulty staying healthy could stop it from outdoing the Cubs and Indians.
All-Star closer Jeurys Familia got a sizable raise from the Mets on Friday while still waiting to find out whether he'll be suspended by MLB under the sport's domestic violence policy.
Four minor league players were suspended Friday for 50 games following positive tests for banned stimulants, and two more were suspended following their second positive tests for drugs of abuse.
Mets right-handed prospect Gary Cornish, a 19th-round pick out of the University of San Diego last June, has been suspended 50 games for a positive test for an amphetamine, MLB announced. He made 14 relief appearances for Brooklyn after the draft.
Lucas Duda and the Mets have settled for $7.25 million, according to Jon Heyman. Duda is eligible for free agency after the 2017 season.
First baseman Lucas Duda and the New York Mets avoided arbitration when they agreed to a $7.25 million, one-year contract, a small raise after an injury-plagued season.
GM Sandy Alderson says former Heisman winner Tim Tebow will probably participate in some Grapefruit League games with the Mets this spring, even though he didn't get invited to big-league camp.
The Mets signed left-handed reliever Adam Wilk to a minor league deal and invited him to spring training. Wilk, 29, has appeared in nine MLB games with the Tigers and Angels and has a 6.49 ERA. He is returning from June surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip.
Sandy Alderson cannot foresee adding a position player to the team before spring training unless it's on a minor league invite.
T.J. Rivera should get exposure to outfield and Michael Conforto to first base during spring training, according to Sandy Alderson.
Rosters are not set, but the Mets who may participate in the World Baseball Classic are Jose Reyes, Jeurys Familia and Hansel Robles (Dominican Republic), Asdrubal Cabrera (Venezuela), Rene Rivera and Seth Lugo (Puerto Rico), Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto and Gavin Cechinni (Italy), and Ty Kelly (Israel).
Sandy Alderson is placing a hard deadline of 1 p.m. ET Friday for completion of negotiations with the team's arbitration-eligible players. There will be no negotiations after that point. The Mets instead will be going to hearings. That's a new philosophy for the organization. Oliver Perez is the only player with whom the Mets have gone to a hearing in the last 15 years or so, so this is a radical change.
Sandy Alderson disputed a published report quoting Wally Backman as saying the Mets are intentionally blackballing him from getting another job in MLB. "Who?" Alderson initially joked. "... I guess I will say this: Wally did a good job for is at Las Vegas. ... Nobody has called about Wally."
How often will Tim Tebow appear in Grapefruit League games even though he is not invited to major league camp? "Too frequently for some and not frequently enough for others," Sandy Alderson deadpanned. "... He'll be around."
Sandy Alderson said it would be "difficult" to trade Curtis Granderson, in part because he can play center field. Michael Conforto would be more of a "question mark" playing center field if Granderson were traded.
Sandy Alderson said he is not prepared to sever ties with Jenrry Mejia, so the Mets maintain control. That does not mean Mejia will definitely return to the organization if he is reinstated from his permanent ban for the 2018 season.
There have been no multiyear-contract-extension discussions with any of the Mets' young pitchers, according to Sandy Alderson. "I don't see it as a pressing issue," Alderson said. Alderson is simply trying to avoid exchanging arbitration figures by settling on one-year deals before Friday's 1 p.m. ET deadline.
David Wright has been in his native Virginia starting to hit. "We hope that he's on schedule and not behind when he gets to spring training," Sandy Alderson said.
Sandy Alderson said he is unaware when MLB will make a final verdict on a Jeurys Familia suspension, but the Mets are planning for the event that they will be without his services for a period of time.
Sandy Alderson called the current payroll level "tolerable." He said keeping an outfielder (like Jay Bruce and his $13 million salary) rather than trading that player does not necessarily preclude adding a reliever as a free agent.
Sandy Alderson acknowledged that the Mets do not have proven left-handed relief, but he feels "pretty good" and "fairly comfortable" about the bullpen from the right side with Gsellman, Lugo, Ynoa and Montero.
Sandy Alderson said the market for free agents has been "slow" to "nonexistent." So the Mets are reassessing their options as far as trading an outfielder, which includes doing nothing.
The Mets will round out their spring-training schedule with a special trip, ESPN has learned. The team will play Army baseball in West Point on March 31 -- three days before the season opener against the Braves at Citi Field. The Mets will complete the Florida portion of their spring-training schedule on March 29 against the Braves at Disney. The Mets used to play the University of Michigan, Fred Wilpon's alma mater, in Port St. Lucie during spring training. But those matchups ended several years ago.
A New Jersey man who admitted to forging the signature of Mets COO Jeff Wilpon as part of an office-equipment-leasing scam will serve four years in federal prison for the crime.
Eligible for salary arbitration for the first time, right-hander Zack Wheeler has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Mets worth $800,000.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Washington
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|W2
|New York
|87
|75
|.537
|8
|L1
|Miami
|79
|82
|.491
|15.5
|L2
|Philadelphia
|71
|91
|.438
|24
|W1
|Atlanta
|68
|93
|.422
|26.5
|W2