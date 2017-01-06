Adam Rubin ESPN Staff Writer

Mets GM Sandy Alderson said as recently as last week that it is highly improbable that the Mets trade both Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson this offseason. So while the Mets approached the Pirates this winter about the possibility of acquiring Andrew McCutchen, according to Foxsports.com, the likelihood is slim that the Mets would shed the payroll in order to make that deal viable. And that does not even address whether the Mets would be willing to part with the requisite package to land McCutchen.