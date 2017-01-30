New York Mets: Top prospects report
Amed Rosario looks like a future cornerstone at shortstop, but the Mets have players, such as righty Robert Gsellman, who could help them right now.
The players in this group, including nine outfielders and the son of a former major leaguer, may not be in the top tier, but boast major potential.
Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?
Bruce has a lot at stake in 2017, as he could hit himself into a nice deal or he could struggle and find himself on the bench with Michael Conforto in right field, David Schoenfield writes. MLB players motivated for next contract
The Mets and Nationals are in a position to battle for a division title, but the Braves' farm system -- the best in the business -- could put Atlanta in the mix pretty soon.
Los Mets realizan talleres de orientación, enfocados en prevenir el uso de sustancias para mejorar el rendimiento, seguridad personal, conducir apropiadamente y manejar sus finanzas, entre otros. Leer
The agent for reliever Jerry Blevins expects his client to get a two-year, $12 million contract.
The New York Mets have expressed interest in free agents Sergio Romo, Joe Smith and Jerry Blevins, per sources.
Matt Harvey is expected to be ready for the season after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in July 2016, but he will likely have an innings issue once again, even if he's pitching well.
The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.
Thomas Szapucki's potential to turn into even a solid No. 3 starter would be an enormous success story for the Mets' 2015 fifth-round pick, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)
With his command, Robert Gsellman was always going to be at least a solid No. 5 starter. With his stuff now, he's a No. 4 trending up to a No. 3, Keith Law writes. Where does the righty rank in Law's list this year? 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)
Despite the Mets' crowded outfield and persistent trade rumors, Jay Bruce still could be headed to spring training with the team.
A young junior who didn't turn 21 until September, Justin Dunn has always had a good arm and is a tremendous athlete, but he didn't throw many strikes until 2016, Keith Law writes. How does the Mets prospect fare in Law's rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)
The Mets already have a talented group of outfielders on their roster, but they believe there's just one thing missing: a two-way center fielder. Trading for someone like Andrew McCutchen could help solve that problem. Teams with holes to fill (Insider)
The Mets have hired former major league catcher Chad Kreuter to serve as St. Lucie manager. Marc Valdes will serve as pitching coach and Valentino Pascucci will be the hitting coach for the Florida State League club.
In his second year on the ballot, Billy Wagner saw his vote total drop from 10.5 percent in 2016 to 10.2 percent. The total required for induction is 75 percent. Full results
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Mets would reveal they have no reason to expect meaningful production from David Wright moving forward. Front-office truths (Insider)
Conforto remains a star middle-of-the-order hitter waiting to happen, Tony Blengino writes. All he needs is the at-bats, which will only come if Jay Bruce and/or Curtis Granderson are traded. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
The Mets are confident that they'll have all or almost all of their starters fully healthy for 2017, but the group still has its question marks. Where does New York rank on Buster Olney's list? Top teams (Insider)
Galvanized by Yoenis Cespedes' big bat, the Mets have gone 110-79 in games where he's played for them over the last two years. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top left fielders (Insider)
ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Billy Wagner grabbed two votes. At 11.8 percent, he fell far short of the 75 percent threshold for entry. ESPN's HOF ballot
Pitcher for pitcher, New York's fab five can overpower any team, but its difficulty staying healthy could stop it from outdoing the Cubs and Indians.
All-Star closer Jeurys Familia got a sizable raise from the Mets on Friday while still waiting to find out whether he'll be suspended by MLB under the sport's domestic violence policy.
Four minor league players were suspended Friday for 50 games following positive tests for banned stimulants, and two more were suspended following their second positive tests for drugs of abuse.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Washington
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|W2
|New York
|87
|75
|.537
|8
|L1
|Miami
|79
|82
|.491
|15.5
|L2
|Philadelphia
|71
|91
|.438
|24
|W1
|Atlanta
|68
|93
|.422
|26.5
|W2
