Midwinter power rankings: Beasts of the East
No other division is as well represented in the top five as the NL East, but where in the overall rankings do the Mets and Nationals finish?
Teams used to reserve the corner for sluggers, but the days of fence-busting electricity are over. Why are clubs pulling the plug?
Thursday, the Mets named Edgardo Alfonzo as manager of their short-season Class-A team, the Brooklyn Cyclones. Alfonzo played 8 seasons with the Mets and ranks in their top 5 in runs, hits and Wins Above Replacement for a position player. He is also the franchise leader in postseason go-ahead hits.
The Mets re-signed Yoenis Cespedes and will have their starting rotation back intact next season. There's still some uncertainties for New York, though, including finding a way to finish games without Jeurys Familia, should he be suspended. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
Noah Syndergaard comes in at No. 6 on Buster Olney's list of the top 10 starters in the majors. Syndergaard is still early on in his career, Olney notes, but he already throws harder than any other starter. Top 10 starters (Insider)
Bryce Harper issued the opening salvo in the "Make Baseball Fun Again" movement, but plenty of others played their part as well. From Yoenis Cespedes' spring training car show to Bartolo Colon's improbable home run, the Mets made things Amazin' this year. Who made baseball fun again
Wilmer Flores isn't great defensively at shortstop but doesn't have enough bat for a position like first base. However, he could be part of a good platoon at first with Lucas Duda in addition to maybe learning some outfield. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
Think you've seen it all? You haven't. Even as baseball hibernates this week, don't forget what makes the sport so wonderfully bizarre.
The NL East looks like a two-team race again, but how much pressure will the Nationals and Mets get from the Marlins, Phillies and Braves in 2017?
Buster Olney talks to Jerry Crasnick about Edwin Encarnacion's deal in Cleveland, Hall of Fame voting trends and more. Plus, conversations with Adam Rubin on the Mets, Rob Biertempfel on the Pirates and Patrick Saunders on the Rockies.
Jeurys Familia threw live batting practice with Gigantes in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday and is scheduled to begin play shortly in the winter league. A simple assault charge against Familia recently was dropped in New Jersey.
Here's the early season Sunday Night Baseball schedule for ESPN, which includes plenty of Mets ...
Mets GM Sandy Alderson said as recently as last week that it is highly improbable that the Mets trade both Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson this offseason. So while the Mets approached the Pirates this winter about the possibility of acquiring Andrew McCutchen, according to Foxsports.com, the likelihood is slim that the Mets would shed the payroll in order to make that deal viable. And that does not even address whether the Mets would be willing to part with the requisite package to land McCutchen.
According to a new forecast we're calling MiPS (Metropolitans Projection System), the team from Queens will be healthy -- and hard to beat -- next season. You only have to take their word for it.
Asdrubal Cabrera began playing in his native Venezuela on Thursday. He has served as the DH and played second base in his two games with Caracas. He is 0-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts so far.
Puerto Rican Pride! Bernie Williams, Carlos Beltrán, Joe Colón, Edwin Díaz, René Rivera, Carlos Delgado and Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar taking part in the MLBPA tour honoring the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente!
The Mets had to bring Yoenis Cespedes back if they wanted to take advantage of their window for winning a World Series, and they were able to do it by inking him to a four-year, $110 million pact. Now, they're looking to bolster their bullpen via trades, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter report card (Insider)
The Mets have signed submarine-throwing right-handed reliever Ben Rowen to a minor-league deal with an invite to big-league camp. Rowen, 28, has a 6.94 ERA in 12 career relief appearances while playing for the Rangers and Brewers. Rowen becomes the first signing by the Mets this offseason of a player who was not with the organization this past season.
The Mets also signed right-handed reliever Cory Burns to a minor-league deal without a big-league invite. Burns, 29, had a 4.60 ERA in 27 appearances with the Padres and Rangers in 2012 and '13.
The fact that Jeurys Familia's case has been expunged from the record by a New Jersey judge figures to help the closer in trying to avoid an MLB suspension, said attorney Jay Reisinger, who represents Familia. "That'll weigh with the MLB lawyers," Reisinger said.
A misdemeanor assault charge against Mets closer Jeurys Familia has been dropped after his wife asked that the matter be dismissed.
A New Jersey judge agreed Thursday to drop the simple-assault charge against New York Mets closer Jeurys Familia, ending the legal proceeding stemming from a domestic violence allegation. Municipal court judge John DeSheplo accepted Fort Lee prosecutor Arthur Balsamo's recommendation that the misdemeanor charge be dismissed. Balsamo had met with Familia's wife, Bianca Rivas, before Thursday's hearing in Fort Lee Municipal Court. Rivas, represented by her own attorney, did not wish for the case to be pursued.
New York Mets right-hander Matt Harvey is "feeling great" as he makes his way back from a season-ending surgery in July, noting a restoration of feeling to his pitching hand.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Washington
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|W2
|New York
|87
|75
|.537
|8
|L1
|Miami
|79
|82
|.491
|15.5
|L2
|Philadelphia
|71
|91
|.438
|24
|W1
|Atlanta
|68
|93
|.422
|26.5
|W2