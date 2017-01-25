Szapucki makes Law's Top 60 prospects
Thomas Szapucki's potential to turn into even a solid No. 3 starter would be an enormous success story for the Mets' 2015 fifth-round pick, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)
With his command, Robert Gsellman was always going to be at least a solid No. 5 starter. With his stuff now, he's a No. 4 trending up to a No. 3, Keith Law writes. Where does the righty rank in Law's list this year? 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)
Despite the Mets' crowded outfield and persistent trade rumors, Jay Bruce still could be headed to spring training with the team.
A young junior who didn't turn 21 until September, Justin Dunn has always had a good arm and is a tremendous athlete, but he didn't throw many strikes until 2016, Keith Law writes. How does the Mets prospect fare in Law's rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)
The Mets already have a talented group of outfielders on their roster, but they believe there's just one thing missing: a two-way center fielder. Trading for someone like Andrew McCutchen could help solve that problem. Teams with holes to fill (Insider)
Jim Bowden notes Juan Lagares is the team's best fielder at the position but struggles against right-handed pitching. Discussions with the Pirates (Andrew McCutchen) and Reds (Billy Hamilton) have apparently gone nowhere. Biggest holes (Insider)
The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.
The Mets have hired former major league catcher Chad Kreuter to serve as St. Lucie manager. Marc Valdes will serve as pitching coach and Valentino Pascucci will be the hitting coach for the Florida State League club.
In his second year on the ballot, Billy Wagner saw his vote total drop from 10.5 percent in 2016 to 10.2 percent. The total required for induction is 75 percent. Full results
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Mets would reveal they have no reason to expect meaningful production from David Wright moving forward. Front-office truths (Insider)
Conforto remains a star middle-of-the-order hitter waiting to happen, Tony Blengino writes. All he needs is the at-bats, which will only come if Jay Bruce and/or Curtis Granderson are traded. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
The Mets are confident that they'll have all or almost all of their starters fully healthy for 2017, but the group still has its question marks. Where does New York rank on Buster Olney's list? Top teams (Insider)
Galvanized by Yoenis Cespedes' big bat, the Mets have gone 110-79 in games where he's played for them over the last two years. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top left fielders (Insider)
ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Billy Wagner grabbed two votes. At 11.8 percent, he fell far short of the 75 percent threshold for entry. ESPN's HOF ballot
Pitcher for pitcher, New York's fab five can overpower any team, but its difficulty staying healthy could stop it from outdoing the Cubs and Indians.
All-Star closer Jeurys Familia got a sizable raise from the Mets on Friday while still waiting to find out whether he'll be suspended by MLB under the sport's domestic violence policy.
Four minor league players were suspended Friday for 50 games following positive tests for banned stimulants, and two more were suspended following their second positive tests for drugs of abuse.
Mets right-handed prospect Gary Cornish, a 19th-round pick out of the University of San Diego last June, has been suspended 50 games for a positive test for an amphetamine, MLB announced. He made 14 relief appearances for Brooklyn after the draft.
Lucas Duda and the Mets have settled for $7.25 million, according to Jon Heyman. Duda is eligible for free agency after the 2017 season.
First baseman Lucas Duda and the New York Mets avoided arbitration when they agreed to a $7.25 million, one-year contract, a small raise after an injury-plagued season.
GM Sandy Alderson says former Heisman winner Tim Tebow will probably participate in some Grapefruit League games with the Mets this spring, even though he didn't get invited to big-league camp.
The Mets signed left-handed reliever Adam Wilk to a minor league deal and invited him to spring training. Wilk, 29, has appeared in nine MLB games with the Tigers and Angels and has a 6.49 ERA. He is returning from June surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip.
Sandy Alderson cannot foresee adding a position player to the team before spring training unless it's on a minor league invite.
T.J. Rivera should get exposure to outfield and Michael Conforto to first base during spring training, according to Sandy Alderson.
Rosters are not set, but the Mets who may participate in the World Baseball Classic are Jose Reyes, Jeurys Familia and Hansel Robles (Dominican Republic), Asdrubal Cabrera (Venezuela), Rene Rivera and Seth Lugo (Puerto Rico), Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto and Gavin Cechinni (Italy), and Ty Kelly (Israel).
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Washington
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|W2
|New York
|87
|75
|.537
|8
|L1
|Miami
|79
|82
|.491
|15.5
|L2
|Philadelphia
|71
|91
|.438
|24
|W1
|Atlanta
|68
|93
|.422
|26.5
|W2
