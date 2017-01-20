Will A-Rod make the Hall of Fame? Keep an eye on Manny
Hall of Fame ballot gains made by Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens could bode well for Alex Rodriguez. But Manny Ramirez is the real test case for A-Rod.
Hall of Fame ballot gains made by Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens could bode well for Alex Rodriguez. But Manny Ramirez is the real test case for A-Rod.
Sam Miller notes that Mike Mussina's career figure in that analytic was better than that of Tom Glavine. Mussina has fallen short of Hall of Fame election in four tries while Glavine was welcomed in on the first ballot. Debate over WAR
The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.
The New York Yankees and reliever Dellin Betances are headed for arbitration, which would be the team's first hearing in nearly a decade.
Jorge Posada will forever have a place in Monument Park at Yankee Stadium. That has to be enough, as he was shut out of Cooperstown on his first try.
If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include both Roger Clemens and Mike Mussina, describing Mussina as a "sabermetricians' dream candidate." Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot
After three years of hovering around 35 percent, Roger Clemens has seen his support jump nearly 20 percent the last two years. He received 54.1 percent of the vote on the 2017 ballot.
Start carving their plaques! After cracking 50 percent on this year's ballot, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, baseball villains you love to hate, will be bound for Cooperstown before you know it.
Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens finally climbed above 50 percent in their fifth year on the ballot. The history of that number suggests the duo will find their way to Cooperstown in due time, David Schoenfield writes. HOF night winners/losers
Biggest jumps in the voting this year: Tim Raines (16.2 pct), Edgar Martinez (15.2), Jeff Bagwell (14.6), Barry Bonds (9.4), Roger Clemens (8.9), Mike Mussina (8.8)
A Roger Clemens voting oddity: He has now gotten more votes than Barry Bonds in all 5 years they've been on the ballot, but never by more than 12 votes. This year's totals: Clemens 239, Bonds 238. No idea how to explain that.
In his fifth year on the ballot, Roger Clemens received 54.1 percent of the vote to miss the 75 percent threshold required. Mike Mussina (fourth year) saw his support climb to 51.8 percent. Jorge Posada is off the ballot after receiving only 3.8 percent of votes. Full results
Turns out Roger Clemens & Barry Bonds didn't make as dramatic a jump as we expected. Clemens went from 45.2 pct to 54.1, Bonds from 44.3 to 53.8. So both would need close to 100 more votes to get elected. Still, they were both around 36 pct 2 years ago. They have 5 years left on the ballot. And only Gil Hodges got this close with this many years left and didn't get into the Hall
Despite the PED suspicions that surround them, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens both saw notable increases in support in this year's Hall of Fame vote. Should the duo be enshrined in Cooperstown?
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Yankees would admit they want and need Bryce Harper for their star-driven market. Front-office truths (Insider)
The choice is easier than ever -- and that's why more teams should opt to push their best young arms to relief roles.
A full season of having Sanchez in the lineup will have the most impact on the Yankees next year. Tony Blengino offers his opinion on whether the 24-year-old will be as good as he was on a per at-bat basis last season. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
Alex Rodriguez will host a CNBC reality show called "Back in the Game" featuring retired athletes who face financial troubles.
At age 33, Brett Gardner continues to be a solid player with a steady on-base percentage, good defense and versatility. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top left fielders (Insider)
Sanchez burst onto the scene in 2016 with a strong rookie season, vaulting him to celebrity status. In the offseason, he's taking some time to give back to his new fan base.
ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Roger Clemens (76.5 percent) got over the 75 percent threshold. Mike Mussina (70.6 percent) missed by one vote, while Jorge Posada only got one vote. ESPN's HoF ballot
Right-hander Michael Pineda and shortstop Didi Gregorius were among six Yankees who agreed to one-year deals Friday, leaving Dellin Betances as the only remaining player eligible for arbitration.
The Yankees closer returned to New York after winning it all with the Cubs. So how will this influence the relief rankings?
George M. Steinbrenner Field - Fri 2/24