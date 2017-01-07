2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
84-78, 4th in AL East
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

A-Rod vuelve al terreno con los Yankees

El ex antesalista de los Mulos del Bronx será asesor de infield para los jugadores noveles en el equipo. Mirar

Yankees rank in the middle of the pack

The Yankees have reloaded their farm system and have one of the major league's best bullpens, but need to improve their starting rotation, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek
7dAndrew Marchand

Imagining a dream 2017 for the Yankees

The Yankees are in the midst of a longer title drought than the Cubs. ESPN -- the Extra Sensory Perception Network -- sees some hope for the new year.

Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports

Baby Bombers helped bring fun to Bronx

Bryce Harper issued the opening salvo in the "Make Baseball Fun Again" movement, but plenty of others played their part as well. Aaron Judge and Tyler Austin made history by going back-to-back in their first MLB at-bats. Meanwhile, Gary Sanchez's homer barrage also stands out. Who made baseball fun again

Jonathan Dyer/USA Today Sports

Who could be the Yankees' Ben Zobrist?

New York could think outside the box and use Starlin Castro in such a role. Castro wasn't a great shortstop defensively and isn't much better at second, so making him a utility player could allow the Yanks to acquire someone else. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

William Weinbaum ESPN 

Pittsburgh & Northwestern play Wed. in Yankee Stadium's Pinstripe Bowl & both have Bronx Bombers ties. Mgr/fmr catcher Joe Girardi was a Wildcat star & George Steinbrenner was an NU asst. coach in 1955. Panthers alum George "Doc" Medich pitched for NY & his 9/29/73 shutout was its last win at the original House that Ruth built.

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
16d

Son updates: Mel Stottlemyre 'doing a lot better'

Former New York Yankees pitcher Mel Stottlemyre's health has improved, and he is "looking forward to getting out of the hospital," according to his son, Todd, in a Facebook post Saturday.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Bernie Williams celebra retiro del No. 2 de Derek Jeter

Williams guarda un gran respeto a Jeter, tanto por su calidad como jugador como por su liderazgo y sentido del compañerismo. Leer y mirar

William Weinbaum ESPN 

Northwestern, which in 1955 had George Steinbrenner as Lou Saban's assistant coach, plays Pittsburgh Dec. 28 in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. The '55 Wildcats' captain, Sanford Sacks, was long the heart & leader of the school's many New York area alumni and maintained a warm rapport with "The Boss," a fellow Ohio native. Sacks died Nov. 21, a week shy of turning 83.

Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

Plenty of Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball

New York is currently scheduled to appear four times on Sunday Night Baseball in 2017. Highlights include Derek Jeter's number retirement and plaque dedication prior to facing the Astros on May 14 and a matchup against the rival Red Sox on July 16. Story

Andrew Marchand ESPN Senior Writer 

Yankees GM Brian Cashman has repeatedly said he is pessimistic about adding another quality starter this winter. That, of course, won't cool down the Hot Stove with the latest re-linking the Yankees to the White Sox Jose Quintana. Cashman touches base for nearly every available player; especially when it is need base. However, the White Sox want a boatload of prospects. The Yankees have been disinclined to trade any of them so, unless that changes, it seems unlikely Quintana will end up in the Bronx.

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
21dSam Miller

What's a closer worth? Well ... that's complicated

Relievers have been given tons of money this offseason. But as a class, they don't follow any of the sport's regular rules, so the market for them is unique. Here's what GMs appear to value.

Marly Rivera ESPN Writer 

Puerto Rican Pride! Bernie Williams, Carlos Beltrán, Joe Colón, Edwin Díaz, René Rivera, Carlos Delgado and Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar taking part in the MLBPA tour honoring the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente!

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs68022nd
Batting Average.25220th
On Base Percentage.31425th
Slugging Percentage.40521st
Earned Run Average4.1615th
Quality Starts7017th
WHIP1.267th
BAA.2488th

Find Tickets

Yankees vs Phillies

George M. Steinbrenner Field - Fri 2/24

934 tickets available

ESPN Fan Shop Powered By

  • New Era Men's New York Yankees 39Thirty Neo Navy Flex HatPrice: $18.99 Shop

  • New Era Men's New York Yankees 59Fifty Game Navy Authentic HatPrice: $34.99 Shop