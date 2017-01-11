Pineda, Gregorius reach deals with Yankees
Right-hander Michael Pineda and shortstop Didi Gregorius were among six Yankees who agreed to one-year deals Friday, leaving Dellin Betances as the only remaining player eligible for arbitration.
The Yankees closer returned to New York after winning it all with the Cubs. So how will this influence the relief rankings?
Only seven starting pitchers have made the Baseball Hall of Fame in the last 27 years. The game has changed, and it's time for voters to look at modern starters in a more metrics-minded manner.
Only three players posted a higher OPS than Sanchez after the All-Star break -- Joey Votto, Freddie Freeman and Miguel Cabrera. Where does the Yankees' catcher rank on Buster Olney's list? Top catchers (Insider)
Spring training is nearly here! New York pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Tampa Bay, Fla. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 19.
GM Brian Cashman said he does not expect the Yankees to make any more big-ticket moves before spring training.
Was he ever the best player in the game? Was he even the best player on his own team? We ask 15 hard questions about Hall of Fame hopefuls Vladimir Guerrero, Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina.
Former New York Yankees pitcher Mel Stottlemyre has returned home from a recent stay in the hospital due to a bad reaction to his chemotherapy medicine.
El ex antesalista de los Mulos del Bronx será asesor de infield para los jugadores noveles en el equipo. Mirar
The White Sox are having discussions about Jose Quintana, and the Pirates and Astros are both involved in talks for the All-Star southpaw.
The Yankees have reloaded their farm system and have one of the major league's best bullpens, but need to improve their starting rotation, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
As the postseason showed, great relief means more than just notching saves in the ninth. These pen men shut down hitters whenever they pitch.
The Yankees are in the midst of a longer title drought than the Cubs. ESPN -- the Extra Sensory Perception Network -- sees some hope for the new year.
It's 2017, and Yankees and Red Sox fans would like to welcome the residents of Wrigleyville to the winner's circle. Prepare to be loathed.
Bryce Harper issued the opening salvo in the "Make Baseball Fun Again" movement, but plenty of others played their part as well. Aaron Judge and Tyler Austin made history by going back-to-back in their first MLB at-bats. Meanwhile, Gary Sanchez's homer barrage also stands out. Who made baseball fun again
New York could think outside the box and use Starlin Castro in such a role. Castro wasn't a great shortstop defensively and isn't much better at second, so making him a utility player could allow the Yanks to acquire someone else. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
Pittsburgh & Northwestern play Wed. in Yankee Stadium's Pinstripe Bowl & both have Bronx Bombers ties. Mgr/fmr catcher Joe Girardi was a Wildcat star & George Steinbrenner was an NU asst. coach in 1955. Panthers alum George "Doc" Medich pitched for NY & his 9/29/73 shutout was its last win at the original House that Ruth built.
The Yankees reportedly are open to taking on David Robertson and his contract in talks with the White Sox in an effort to land Jose Quintana.
The Red Sox are the clear favorites in the AL East, but all of the other four teams could make noise in the playoff race.
Former New York Yankees pitcher Mel Stottlemyre's health has improved, and he is "looking forward to getting out of the hospital," according to his son, Todd, in a Facebook post Saturday.
The Red Sox and Yankees may face each other in London in 2018, according to a report.
Williams guarda un gran respeto a Jeter, tanto por su calidad como jugador como por su liderazgo y sentido del compañerismo. Leer y mirar
Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens are inching closer to the 75 percent mark needed to make the Hall as some voters appear to be softening on the PED issue.
Prospects with upside, enigmas with big-time talent, an ace at a crossroads ... the Yankees' staff could be better than you think. Or even worse.
