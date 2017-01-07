Mel Stottlemyre leaves hospital, feeling better
Former New York Yankees pitcher Mel Stottlemyre has returned home from a recent stay in the hospital due to a bad reaction to his chemotherapy medicine.
Former New York Yankees pitcher Mel Stottlemyre has returned home from a recent stay in the hospital due to a bad reaction to his chemotherapy medicine.
El ex antesalista de los Mulos del Bronx será asesor de infield para los jugadores noveles en el equipo. Mirar
The White Sox are having discussions about Jose Quintana, and the Pirates and Astros are both involved in talks for the All-Star southpaw.
The Yankees have reloaded their farm system and have one of the major league's best bullpens, but need to improve their starting rotation, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
As the postseason showed, great relief means more than just notching saves in the ninth. These pen men shut down hitters whenever they pitch.
The Yankees are in the midst of a longer title drought than the Cubs. ESPN -- the Extra Sensory Perception Network -- sees some hope for the new year.
It's 2017, and Yankees and Red Sox fans would like to welcome the residents of Wrigleyville to the winner's circle. Prepare to be loathed.
Bryce Harper issued the opening salvo in the "Make Baseball Fun Again" movement, but plenty of others played their part as well. Aaron Judge and Tyler Austin made history by going back-to-back in their first MLB at-bats. Meanwhile, Gary Sanchez's homer barrage also stands out. Who made baseball fun again
New York could think outside the box and use Starlin Castro in such a role. Castro wasn't a great shortstop defensively and isn't much better at second, so making him a utility player could allow the Yanks to acquire someone else. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
Pittsburgh & Northwestern play Wed. in Yankee Stadium's Pinstripe Bowl & both have Bronx Bombers ties. Mgr/fmr catcher Joe Girardi was a Wildcat star & George Steinbrenner was an NU asst. coach in 1955. Panthers alum George "Doc" Medich pitched for NY & his 9/29/73 shutout was its last win at the original House that Ruth built.
The Yankees reportedly are open to taking on David Robertson and his contract in talks with the White Sox in an effort to land Jose Quintana.
The Red Sox are the clear favorites in the AL East, but all of the other four teams could make noise in the playoff race.
Former New York Yankees pitcher Mel Stottlemyre's health has improved, and he is "looking forward to getting out of the hospital," according to his son, Todd, in a Facebook post Saturday.
The Red Sox and Yankees may face each other in London in 2018, according to a report.
Williams guarda un gran respeto a Jeter, tanto por su calidad como jugador como por su liderazgo y sentido del compañerismo. Leer y mirar
Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens are inching closer to the 75 percent mark needed to make the Hall as some voters appear to be softening on the PED issue.
Prospects with upside, enigmas with big-time talent, an ace at a crossroads ... the Yankees' staff could be better than you think. Or even worse.
Northwestern, which in 1955 had George Steinbrenner as Lou Saban's assistant coach, plays Pittsburgh Dec. 28 in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. The '55 Wildcats' captain, Sanford Sacks, was long the heart & leader of the school's many New York area alumni and maintained a warm rapport with "The Boss," a fellow Ohio native. Sacks died Nov. 21, a week shy of turning 83.
New York is currently scheduled to appear four times on Sunday Night Baseball in 2017. Highlights include Derek Jeter's number retirement and plaque dedication prior to facing the Astros on May 14 and a matchup against the rival Red Sox on July 16. Story
The Staten Island Yankees are keeping their name, abandoning a fan vote that included Pizza Rats as an option.
Pitcher Nick Goody has been traded from the New York Yankees to the Cleveland Indians for a player to be named or $50,000.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman has repeatedly said he is pessimistic about adding another quality starter this winter. That, of course, won't cool down the Hot Stove with the latest re-linking the Yankees to the White Sox Jose Quintana. Cashman touches base for nearly every available player; especially when it is need base. However, the White Sox want a boatload of prospects. The Yankees have been disinclined to trade any of them so, unless that changes, it seems unlikely Quintana will end up in the Bronx.
Relievers have been given tons of money this offseason. But as a class, they don't follow any of the sport's regular rules, so the market for them is unique. Here's what GMs appear to value.
Puerto Rican Pride! Bernie Williams, Carlos Beltrán, Joe Colón, Edwin Díaz, René Rivera, Carlos Delgado and Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar taking part in the MLBPA tour honoring the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente!
The Dodgers ($31.8 million) and the Yankees ($27.4M) lead the way of the record six MLB teams set to pay the luxury tax.
George M. Steinbrenner Field - Fri 2/24