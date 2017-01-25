In the age of FOMO, Yankee Stadium gets a facelift
Amid the fear of missing out , Yankee Stadium is having a social media makeover. Are the Yankees catering to young fans or making up for old mistakes?
Sanchez was so great last season that if he has just a good year -- say, an .800 OPS, rather than his 1.032 of 2016 -- he'll be fielding what's-wrong-with-you questions, Buster Olney writes. Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)
If Judge can lower his strikeout rate, he'll be an offensive force because the contact he makes is so hard. He has real 30-homer power and would be more than just an everyday player in right field, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)
Buster Olney talks to Karl Ravech and Justin Havens about the Hall of Fame vote, organizations facing pressure and more. Plus, Keith Law on the best farm systems, Derrick Goold on the Cardinals' rebuilding efforts and Rustin Dodd on the tragic death of Yordano Ventura.
Justus Sheffield went to the Yankees in the Andrew Miller trade, which netted New York two top-100 prospects and filled a specific gap in the Yanks' system for an upper-level left-handed starting pitcher prospect. How does he fare in Keith Law's rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)
New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka says he won't take part in the World Baseball Classic.
Tasked with the impossible -- filling Derek Jeter's shoes at short -- Didi Gregorius has come a long way in pinstripes. Will he go further in 2017?
Hall of Fame ballot gains made by Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens could bode well for Alex Rodriguez. But Manny Ramirez is the real test case for A-Rod.
Sam Miller notes that Mike Mussina's career figure in that analytic was better than that of Tom Glavine. Mussina has fallen short of Hall of Fame election in four tries while Glavine was welcomed in on the first ballot. Debate over WAR
The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.
The New York Yankees and reliever Dellin Betances are headed for arbitration, which would be the team's first hearing in nearly a decade.
Jorge Posada will forever have a place in Monument Park at Yankee Stadium. That has to be enough, as he was shut out of Cooperstown on his first try.
If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include both Roger Clemens and Mike Mussina, describing Mussina as a "sabermetricians' dream candidate." Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot
After three years of hovering around 35 percent, Roger Clemens has seen his support jump nearly 20 percent the last two years. He received 54.1 percent of the vote on the 2017 ballot.
Start carving their plaques! After cracking 50 percent on this year's ballot, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, baseball villains you love to hate, will be bound for Cooperstown before you know it.
Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens finally climbed above 50 percent in their fifth year on the ballot. The history of that number suggests the duo will find their way to Cooperstown in due time, David Schoenfield writes. HOF night winners/losers
Biggest jumps in the voting this year: Tim Raines (16.2 pct), Edgar Martinez (15.2), Jeff Bagwell (14.6), Barry Bonds (9.4), Roger Clemens (8.9), Mike Mussina (8.8)
A Roger Clemens voting oddity: He has now gotten more votes than Barry Bonds in all 5 years they've been on the ballot, but never by more than 12 votes. This year's totals: Clemens 239, Bonds 238. No idea how to explain that.
In his fifth year on the ballot, Roger Clemens received 54.1 percent of the vote to miss the 75 percent threshold required. Mike Mussina (fourth year) saw his support climb to 51.8 percent. Jorge Posada is off the ballot after receiving only 3.8 percent of votes. Full results
Turns out Roger Clemens & Barry Bonds didn't make as dramatic a jump as we expected. Clemens went from 45.2 pct to 54.1, Bonds from 44.3 to 53.8. So both would need close to 100 more votes to get elected. Still, they were both around 36 pct 2 years ago. They have 5 years left on the ballot. And only Gil Hodges got this close with this many years left and didn't get into the Hall
Despite the PED suspicions that surround them, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens both saw notable increases in support in this year's Hall of Fame vote. Should the duo be enshrined in Cooperstown?
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Yankees would admit they want and need Bryce Harper for their star-driven market. Front-office truths (Insider)
The choice is easier than ever -- and that's why more teams should opt to push their best young arms to relief roles.
George M. Steinbrenner Field - Fri 2/24