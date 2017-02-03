2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
4th in AL East
Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

Fowler has mix to become top prospect

Yankees CF prospect Dustin Fowler has the right mix of ability, performance and youth (22) to end up in the top 100 next winter, Keith Law writes. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)

ESPN
4dKeith Law

2017 prospect rankings: 40-21

The players in this group, including nine outfielders and the son of a former major leaguer, may not be in the top tier, but boast major potential.

ESPN
4dKeith Law

2017 prospect rankings: 20-1

Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?

Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Pineda has much to prove this year

Michael Pineda is capable of a big season if he can learn not to groove so many fastballs, David Schoenfield writes. As a 28-year-old who's a free agent at the end of the season, success could lead to a big payday. MLB players motivated for next contract

Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire
5dKeith Law

New York Yankees: Top prospects report

Thanks to deadline deals that brought them shortstop Gleyber Torres and other top prospects, the Yankees are on the fast track for rebuilding.

Rich Gagnon/Getty Images
5dKeith Law

AL East team-by-team top prospects

Trades have reshaped the farm systems in this division, with the Yankees' prospect pool becoming deeper, the Red Sox getting thinner while the O's, Blue Jays and Rays lag far behind.

ESPN Illustration
6dIan O'Connor

Which dynasty reigns supreme: Patriots or Yankees?

Sixteen years each. Brady and Jeter. Wells report and Mitchell report. Jeffrey Maier and the Tuck Rule. And a lot of wins. Of the past Yankees and the present Patriots, who takes the crown?

ESPN
8dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The top 10

The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.

Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images

Gary Sanchez is under pressure

Sanchez was so great last season that if he has just a good year -- say, an .800 OPS, rather than his 1.032 of 2016 -- he'll be fielding what's-wrong-with-you questions, Buster Olney writes. Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)

Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge among Law's Top 60 prospects

If Judge can lower his strikeout rate, he'll be an offensive force because the contact he makes is so hard. He has real 30-homer power and would be more than just an everyday player in right field, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)

Play
9d

BBTN: HOF Vote, Ventura Tragedy, Organizational Pressures

Buster Olney talks to Karl Ravech and Justin Havens about the Hall of Fame vote, organizations facing pressure and more. Plus, Keith Law on the best farm systems, Derrick Goold on the Cardinals' rebuilding efforts and Rustin Dodd on the tragic death of Yordano Ventura.

Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

Sheffield makes Law's Top 100

Justus Sheffield went to the Yankees in the Andrew Miller trade, which netted New York two top-100 prospects and filled a specific gap in the Yanks' system for an upper-level left-handed starting pitcher prospect. How does he fare in Keith Law's rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
12dAndrew Marchand

Didi Gregorius' next step? Becoming an All-Star

Tasked with the impossible -- filling Derek Jeter's shoes at short -- Didi Gregorius has come a long way in pinstripes. Will he go further in 2017?

Doug Benc/Getty Images

WAR, what is it good for?

Sam Miller notes that Mike Mussina's career figure in that analytic was better than that of Tom Glavine. Mussina has fallen short of Hall of Fame election in four tries while Glavine was welcomed in on the first ballot. Debate over WAR

play
Olney not optimistic on Edgar, thinks Mussina will eventually get in (0:55)
Chuck Rydlewski/Getty Images

Early 2018 support for Clemens, Mussina?

If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include both Roger Clemens and Mike Mussina, describing Mussina as a "sabermetricians' dream candidate." Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot

Stats & Info

Clemens approaching Hall at steady rate

After three years of hovering around 35 percent, Roger Clemens has seen his support jump nearly 20 percent the last two years. He received 54.1 percent of the vote on the 2017 ballot.

Team Stats

  • Pitching
  • Batting
Earned Run Average4.1615th
Quality Starts7017th
WHIP1.267th
BAA.2488th
Runs68022nd
Batting Average.25220th
On Base Percentage.31425th
Slugging Percentage.40521st

Find Tickets

Yankees vs Phillies

George M. Steinbrenner Field - Fri 2/24

731 tickets available