Andrew Marchand ESPN Senior Writer

Did Aroldis Chapman ever tell Cubs manager Joe Maddon his feelings? "I never told him about my opinion with the way he was using me," Chapman said. "The way I feel as baseball players we are warriors. Our job is to be ready to do what we need to do on the field. They send me out there to pitch, I'm going to go out there and pitch. If I'm healthy, I'm going to go out there and pitch. If I'm tired, I'm going to put that aside and just get through it. It is kind of like a warrior, they send you somewhere and you have to go there and your mentality is you have to go there and do your job."