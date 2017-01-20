2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
84-78, 4th in AL East
WAR, what is it good for?

Sam Miller notes that Mike Mussina's career figure in that analytic was better than that of Tom Glavine. Mussina has fallen short of Hall of Fame election in four tries while Glavine was welcomed in on the first ballot. Debate over WAR

2dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The top 10

The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.

Olney not optimistic on Edgar, thinks Mussina will eventually get in (0:55)
Early 2018 support for Clemens, Mussina?

If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include both Roger Clemens and Mike Mussina, describing Mussina as a "sabermetricians' dream candidate." Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot

Stats & Info

Clemens approaching Hall at steady rate

After three years of hovering around 35 percent, Roger Clemens has seen his support jump nearly 20 percent the last two years. He received 54.1 percent of the vote on the 2017 ballot.

Increased support big for Bonds, Clemens

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens finally climbed above 50 percent in their fifth year on the ballot. The history of that number suggests the duo will find their way to Cooperstown in due time, David Schoenfield writes. HOF night winners/losers

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

Biggest jumps in the voting this year: Tim Raines (16.2 pct), Edgar Martinez (15.2), Jeff Bagwell (14.6), Barry Bonds (9.4), Roger Clemens (8.9), Mike Mussina (8.8)

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

A Roger Clemens voting oddity: He has now gotten more votes than Barry Bonds in all 5 years they've been on the ballot, but never by more than 12 votes. This year's totals: Clemens 239, Bonds 238. No idea how to explain that.

Former Yankees fall short in HOF vote

In his fifth year on the ballot, Roger Clemens received 54.1 percent of the vote to miss the 75 percent threshold required. Mike Mussina (fourth year) saw his support climb to 51.8 percent. Jorge Posada is off the ballot after receiving only 3.8 percent of votes. Full results

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

Turns out Roger Clemens & Barry Bonds didn't make as dramatic a jump as we expected. Clemens went from 45.2 pct to 54.1, Bonds from 44.3 to 53.8. So both would need close to 100 more votes to get elected. Still, they were both around 36 pct 2 years ago. They have 5 years left on the ballot. And only Gil Hodges got this close with this many years left and didn't get into the Hall

What would Yankees say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Yankees would admit they want and need Bryce Harper for their star-driven market. Front-office truths (Insider)

Selig's HOF induction changing voters' PEDs perspective (1:16)
How will Gary Sanchez fare in 2017?

A full season of having Sanchez in the lineup will have the most impact on the Yankees next year. Tony Blengino offers his opinion on whether the 24-year-old will be as good as he was on a per at-bat basis last season. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Gardner among MLB's best left fielders

At age 33, Brett Gardner continues to be a solid player with a steady on-base percentage, good defense and versatility. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top left fielders (Insider)

Clemens makes it on ESPN ballot

ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Roger Clemens (76.5 percent) got over the 75 percent threshold. Mike Mussina (70.6 percent) missed by one vote, while Jorge Posada only got one vote. ESPN's HoF ballot

8d

Pineda, Gregorius reach deals with Yankees

Right-hander Michael Pineda and shortstop Didi Gregorius were among six Yankees who agreed to one-year deals Friday, leaving Dellin Betances as the only remaining player eligible for arbitration.

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs68022nd
Batting Average.25220th
On Base Percentage.31425th
Slugging Percentage.40521st
Earned Run Average4.1615th
Quality Starts7017th
WHIP1.267th
BAA.2488th

