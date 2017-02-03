Players worth the price of admission for every MLB team
Dustin Pedroia getting down and dirty. Trea Turner's speed. Nelson Cruz's power. Put those all together and there's a lot to be excited about in 2017.
Given his present stuff and potential to develop as a pitcher, Szynski, a fourth-round pick in 2016, could be a No. 3 starter in time, Keith Law writes. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)
After bottoming out, Oakland's system is slowly working its way back, with many of its top prospects being shorter right-handed pitchers.
Khris Davis has defeated the Oakland Athletics in salary arbitration.
Thanks to their depth throughout the minors, the Astros have the best farm system in a division that easily has the weakest collection of prospects in baseball.
Yonder Alonso, Rajai Davis, John Axford, Trevor Plouffe and Jed Lowrie are all set to be free agents at the end of the year. Can any of them turn a big season into a hefty payday? Schoenfield: MLB players motivated for next contract
The Mariners acquired lefty Dillon Overton on Thursday from the Athletics and sent minor league catcher Jason Goldstein to Oakland.
Matt Harvey is expected to be ready for the season after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in July 2016, but he will likely have an innings issue once again, even if he's pitching well.
The Dodgers have acquired outfielder Brett Eibner from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for minor league infielder Jordan Tarsovich.
Franklin Barreto's star dimmed somewhat in 2016 and there's question about his work ethic as a shortstop. His bat will still play at second or center, but if he wants to stay at short or reach his full potential, he's going to have to boost his effort, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)
The sixth overall pick in the 2016 draft, Puk is size and stuff over performance, a big chunk of raw material for player development to mold into a pitcher. The lefty could end up being a good No. 4 starter, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)
The Astros look like the favorites going into the season, but the past has shown us that you can't tell what will happen in the AL West.
Santiago Casilla's deal with the Oakland Athletics was made official Friday. Casilla is 1 of 8 players to win 3 World Series with the Giants, along with Jeremy Affeldt, Madison Bumgarner, Tim Lincecum, Javier Lopez, Buster Posey, Sergio Romo and Pablo Sandoval. Bumgarner and Posey are the only players still with the team.
Reliever Santiago Casilla, who spent his first six seasons with Oakland and the past seven with San Francisco, will return to the A's after signing a two-year deal on Friday.
Oakland inked Ross Detwiler to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training on Wednesday. The 30-year-old left-hander posted a 6.14 ERA in nine games (seven starts) for the Athletics last year.
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Athletics would admit hope has waned, and they need big-picture change with their ballpark situation. Front-office truths (Insider)
Trevor Plouffe is expected to be the primary third baseman for the A's after agreeing to a one-year deal.
The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.
Houston is reportedly in contact with the A's regarding starting pitcher Sonny Gray.
Healy posted some unrealistic numbers in his first major league stint last season, but he still projects as an at least league-average offensive option in the short term at the infield corners, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
Rajai Davis led the AL in steals last season, but he's a low-OBP guy, David Schoenfield notes. Meanwhile, Matt Joyce had a .403 OBP with the Pirates in 2016, making him a solid candidate for the role. Unconventional leadoff options
Ace Sonny Gray, who struggled to 5-11 in 2016 after consecutive 14-win seasons, has reached a one-year deal with the A's.
The Golden State Warriors, Oakland Athletics and Oakland Raiders have presented a $750,000 check to aid victims and relief efforts from the deadly warehouse fire last month in Oakland.
Reliever Santiago Casilla has agreed to a two-year deal to rejoin the Oakland Athletics after six seasons across the bay in San Francisco, according to multiple reports.
Former All-Star pitcher Mark Mulder apparently is not impressed by my Greek god like physique!!
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Texas
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|L2
|Cleveland
|94
|67
|.584
|0.5
|W3
|Boston
|93
|69
|.574
|2
|L2
|Baltimore
|89
|73
|.549
|6
|W1
|Toronto
|89
|73
|.549
|6
|W2
|Detroit
|86
|75
|.534
|8.5
|L2
|Seattle
|86
|76
|.531
|9
|L2
|New York
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Houston
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Kansas City
|81
|81
|.500
|14
|L4
|Chicago
|78
|84
|.481
|17
|L2
|Los Angeles
|74
|88
|.457
|21
|W1
|Oakland
|69
|93
|.426
|26
|W2
|Tampa Bay
|68
|94
|.420
|27
|W2
|Minnesota
|59
|103
|.364
|36
|W2