ESPN Stats and Information

The Athletics agreed to a 1-year deal with OF Rajai Davis. Davis led the AL with 43 stolen bases with the Indians in 2016. He previously played 3 seasons with the Athletics, posting his best single-season WAR (3.3) with them in 2009. His last 2 AB in 2016 were a game-tying home run against Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman in the 8th inning and a two-out RBI single during a rally in the 10th inning of Game 7 of the World Series.