2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
5th in AL West
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Skylar Szynski could be a steal

Given his present stuff and potential to develop as a pitcher, Szynski, a fourth-round pick in 2016, could be a No. 3 starter in time, Keith Law writes. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)

Mike Janes/Four Seam Images/AP Photos
3dKeith Law

Oakland A's: Top prospects report

After bottoming out, Oakland's system is slowly working its way back, with many of its top prospects being shorter right-handed pitchers.

Mike Janes/Four Seam Images/AP Photos
4d

AL West team-by-team top prospects

Thanks to their depth throughout the minors, the Astros have the best farm system in a division that easily has the weakest collection of prospects in baseball.

Don Feria/Getty Images

Multiple A's have much to prove this year

Yonder Alonso, Rajai Davis, John Axford, Trevor Plouffe and Jed Lowrie are all set to be free agents at the end of the year. Can any of them turn a big season into a hefty payday? Schoenfield: MLB players motivated for next contract

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
10dDavid Schoenfield

Greinke is the D-Backs' most unpredictable player

Arizona's entire rotation could be unpredictable, but the focus is on Greinke given his large swing in results from 2015 to 2016 and a lucrative contract (6 years, $206.5 million) that raises the expectations of him.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
11d

Dodgers acquire OF Eibner from A's

The Dodgers have acquired outfielder Brett Eibner from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for minor league infielder Jordan Tarsovich.

David Dennis/Icon Sportswire

Barreto among Law's Top 60 prospects

Franklin Barreto's star dimmed somewhat in 2016 and there's question about his work ethic as a shortstop. His bat will still play at second or center, but if he wants to stay at short or reach his full potential, he's going to have to boost his effort, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)

Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Puk makes Law's Top 100

The sixth overall pick in the 2016 draft, Puk is size and stuff over performance, a big chunk of raw material for player development to mold into a pitcher. The lefty could end up being a good No. 4 starter, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)

Juan DeLeon/Icon Sportswire
13dDavid Schoenfield

The most unpredictable division in baseball

The Astros look like the favorites going into the season, but the past has shown us that you can't tell what will happen in the AL West.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Santiago Casilla's deal with the Oakland Athletics was made official Friday. Casilla is 1 of 8 players to win 3 World Series with the Giants, along with Jeremy Affeldt, Madison Bumgarner, Tim Lincecum, Javier Lopez, Buster Posey, Sergio Romo and Pablo Sandoval. Bumgarner and Posey are the only players still with the team.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
16d

P Casilla returns to Athletics on a 2-year deal

Reliever Santiago Casilla, who spent his first six seasons with Oakland and the past seven with San Francisco, will return to the A's after signing a two-year deal on Friday.

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

A's re-sign Detwiler to minors pact

Oakland inked Ross Detwiler to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training on Wednesday. The 30-year-old left-hander posted a 6.14 ERA in nine games (seven starts) for the Athletics last year.

Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

What would A's say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Athletics would admit hope has waned, and they need big-picture change with their ballpark situation. Front-office truths (Insider)

e
18dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The bottom 10

The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Will Ryon Healy step up in 2017?

Healy posted some unrealistic numbers in his first major league stint last season, but he still projects as an at least league-average offensive option in the short term at the infield corners, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Should Athletics have Joyce lead off?

Rajai Davis led the AL in steals last season, but he's a low-OBP guy, David Schoenfield notes. Meanwhile, Matt Joyce had a .403 OBP with the Pirates in 2016, making him a solid candidate for the role. Unconventional leadoff options

AP Photo/Josh Edelson
24d

Oakland teams give $750K to fire victims fund

The Golden State Warriors, Oakland Athletics and Oakland Raiders have presented a $750,000 check to aid victims and relief efforts from the deadly warehouse fire last month in Oakland.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
25d

Reports: A's agree to deal with ex-Giant Casilla

Reliever Santiago Casilla has agreed to a two-year deal to rejoin the Oakland Athletics after six seasons across the bay in San Francisco, according to multiple reports.

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Former All-Star pitcher Mark Mulder apparently is not impressed by my Greek god like physique!!

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs65328th
Batting Average.24626th
On Base Percentage.30428th
Slugging Percentage.39526th
Earned Run Average4.5125th
Quality Starts69Tied-18th
WHIP1.3415th
BAA.26322nd

Find Tickets