2016 Schedule
69-93, 5th in AL West
Dodgers acquire OF Eibner from A's

The Dodgers have acquired outfielder Brett Eibner from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for minor league infielder Jordan Tarsovich.

Barreto among Laws Top 60 prospects

Franklin Barreto's star dimmed somewhat in 2016 and there's question about his work ethic as a shortstop. His bat will still play at second or center, but if he wants to stay at short or reach his full potential, he's going to have to boost his effort, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)

A.J. Puk makes Law's Top 100

The sixth overall pick in the 2016 draft, Puk is size and stuff over performance, a big chunk of raw material for player development to mold into a pitcher. The lefty could end being a good No. 4 starter, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)

3dDavid Schoenfield

The most unpredictable division in baseball

The Astros look like the favorites going into the season, but the past has shown us that you can't tell what will happen in the AL West.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Santiago Casilla's deal with the Oakland Athletics was made official Friday. Casilla is 1 of 8 players to win 3 World Series with the Giants, along with Jeremy Affeldt, Madison Bumgarner, Tim Lincecum, Javier Lopez, Buster Posey, Sergio Romo and Pablo Sandoval. Bumgarner and Posey are the only players still with the team.

P Casilla returns to Athletics on a 2-year deal

Reliever Santiago Casilla, who spent his first six seasons with Oakland and the past seven with San Francisco, will return to the A's after signing a two-year deal on Friday.

A's re-sign Detwiler to minors pact

Oakland inked Ross Detwiler to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training on Wednesday. The 30-year-old left-hander posted a 6.14 ERA in nine games (seven starts) for the Athletics last year.

What would A's say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Athletics would admit hope has waned, and they need big-picture change with their ballpark situation. Front-office truths (Insider)

8dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The bottom 10

The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.

Will Ryon Healy step up in 2017?

Healy posted some unrealistic numbers in his first major league stint last season, but he still projects as an at least league-average offensive option in the short term at the infield corners, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Should Athletics have Joyce lead off?

Rajai Davis led the AL in steals last season, but he's a low-OBP guy, David Schoenfield notes. Meanwhile, Matt Joyce had a .403 OBP with the Pirates in 2016, making him a solid candidate for the role. Unconventional leadoff options

Oakland teams give $750K to fire victims fund

The Golden State Warriors, Oakland Athletics and Oakland Raiders have presented a $750,000 check to aid victims and relief efforts from the deadly warehouse fire last month in Oakland.

Reports: A's agree to deal with ex-Giant Casilla

Reliever Santiago Casilla has agreed to a two-year deal to rejoin the Oakland Athletics after six seasons across the bay in San Francisco, according to multiple reports.

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Former All-Star pitcher Mark Mulder apparently is not impressed by my Greek god like physique!!

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Oakland pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Mesa, Ariz. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 19.

OF Davis ready to help A's turn things around

Rajai Davis, who signed a one-year deal with the A's on Tuesday, is determined to bring experience and a "winning mentality" in his second stint with Oakland.

Athletics rank poorly

The A's have some young pitching to pay attention to, and don't have a lot of win-now trade value to use to upgrade their talent at the deadline -- especially if Sonny Gray doesn't turn things around at the beginning of next season. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Athletics agreed to a 1-year deal with OF Rajai Davis. Davis led the AL with 43 stolen bases with the Indians in 2016. He previously played 3 seasons with the Athletics, posting his best single-season WAR (3.3) with them in 2009. His last 2 AB in 2016 were a game-tying home run against Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman in the 8th inning and a two-out RBI single during a rally in the 10th inning of Game 7 of the World Series.

Team Stats

  • Pitching
  • Batting
Earned Run Average4.5125th
Quality Starts69Tied-18th
WHIP1.3415th
BAA.26322nd
Runs65328th
Batting Average.24626th
On Base Percentage.30428th
Slugging Percentage.39526th

