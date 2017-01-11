2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
69-93, 5th in AL West
AP Photo/Josh Edelson
3d

Oakland teams give $750K to fire victims fund

The Golden State Warriors, Oakland Athletics and Oakland Raiders have presented a $750,000 check to aid victims and relief efforts from the deadly warehouse fire last month in Oakland.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
5d

Reports: A's agree to deal with ex-Giant Casilla

Reliever Santiago Casilla has agreed to a two-year deal to rejoin the Oakland Athletics after six seasons across the bay in San Francisco, according to multiple reports.

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Former All-Star pitcher Mark Mulder apparently is not impressed by my Greek god like physique!!

Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Oakland pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Mesa, Ariz. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 19.

Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports
12d

OF Davis ready to help A's turn things around

Rajai Davis, who signed a one-year deal with the A's on Tuesday, is determined to bring experience and a "winning mentality" in his second stint with Oakland.

Athletics rank poorly

The A's have some young pitching to pay attention to, and don't have a lot of win-now trade value to use to upgrade their talent at the deadline -- especially if Sonny Gray doesn't turn things around at the beginning of next season. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Athletics agreed to a 1-year deal with OF Rajai Davis. Davis led the AL with 43 stolen bases with the Indians in 2016. He previously played 3 seasons with the Athletics, posting his best single-season WAR (3.3) with them in 2009. His last 2 AB in 2016 were a game-tying home run against Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman in the 8th inning and a two-out RBI single during a rally in the 10th inning of Game 7 of the World Series.

Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports

Who could be the Athletics' Ben Zobrist?

Oakland loves its multi-position platoons, and Chad Pinder looks like a guy that could fill that role. He can already play shortstop and second base, but should add some outfield to his versatility. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

Getty Images

Happy Festivus to Oakland duo

Seinfeld fans know that Dec. 23 is the date when the "feats of strength" are held. It's therefore worth noting Khris Davis and Ryon Healy hit two of the seven longest home runs of 2016. Feats of strength

Getty Images, USA TODAY Sports
24dJerry Crasnick

How the Encarnacion deal finally came together

Edwin Encarnacion can be happy that he has a great deal. But was Cleveland a sure thing? Not until Chris Antonetti and the Indians topped a surprising late offer from another club.

Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

Athletics should be flipping the script

A team without a lot of money to spend like the A's should be building a great farm system or consistently looking for upside plays. Oakland hasn't done that enough in recent years, which has remained the case so far this offseason. Szymborski: Good winters for bad teams (Insider)

USA TODAY Sports, Getty Images
27dJim Bowden

Which rebuilding team is doing it best?

Eight clubs at rock bottom are trying to claw their way to the top. We rank who is headed in the right direction and who could get left behind?

Illustration by Elias Stein
28dJayson Stark

Is there any hope for baseball's basement dwellers?

The Braves are moving into a new park. The Twins have shaken up their leadership. But for the A's, Rays, Reds and Padres, it's looking bleak. How long will they be major league laughingstocks?

A's grading poor this winter

The new CBA didn't necessarily help the A's, and free agents have shown little interest in joining the team so far this offseason. Oakland will have to sign some mid-level free agents it can trade at the deadline for this to be a successful offseason, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter report card (Insider)

Lance Iversen/USA TODAY Sports
32d

Brewers sign former A's IF Sogard, LHP Milone

Former Oakland infielder Eric Sogard has agreed to a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers and will attend major league spring training.

Athletics receive comp pick in 2017 draft

Via the competitive balance rounds, Oakland has tentatively earned the 33rd pick (Round A) of the 2017 MLB draft. Pick numbers are subject to change based on trades and free-agent signings. Thirteen other teams were also awarded competitive balance picks. MLB.com

Team Stats

  • Pitching
  • Batting
Earned Run Average4.5125th
Quality Starts69Tied-18th
WHIP1.3415th
BAA.26322nd
Runs65328th
Batting Average.24626th
On Base Percentage.30428th
Slugging Percentage.39526th

Find Tickets

ESPN Fan Shop Powered By

  • '47 Women's Oakland Athletics Sparkle Green Adjustable HatPrice: $22.00 Shop

  • New Era Men's Oakland Athletics 59Fifty Road Green Authentic HatPrice: $34.99 Shop