A's send lefty Overton to M's for minor league catcher
The Mariners acquired lefty Dillon Overton on Thursday from the Athletics and sent minor league catcher Jason Goldstein to Oakland.
Franklin Barreto's star dimmed somewhat in 2016 and there's question about his work ethic as a shortstop. His bat will still play at second or center, but if he wants to stay at short or reach his full potential, he's going to have to boost his effort, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)
The sixth overall pick in the 2016 draft, Puk is size and stuff over performance, a big chunk of raw material for player development to mold into a pitcher. The lefty could end being a good No. 4 starter, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)
Santiago Casilla's deal with the Oakland Athletics was made official Friday. Casilla is 1 of 8 players to win 3 World Series with the Giants, along with Jeremy Affeldt, Madison Bumgarner, Tim Lincecum, Javier Lopez, Buster Posey, Sergio Romo and Pablo Sandoval. Bumgarner and Posey are the only players still with the team.
Reliever Santiago Casilla, who spent his first six seasons with Oakland and the past seven with San Francisco, will return to the A's after signing a two-year deal on Friday.
Oakland inked Ross Detwiler to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training on Wednesday. The 30-year-old left-hander posted a 6.14 ERA in nine games (seven starts) for the Athletics last year.
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Athletics would admit hope has waned, and they need big-picture change with their ballpark situation. Front-office truths (Insider)
Trevor Plouffe is expected to be the primary third baseman for the A's after agreeing to a one-year deal.
Houston is reportedly in contact with the A's regarding starting pitcher Sonny Gray.
Healy posted some unrealistic numbers in his first major league stint last season, but he still projects as an at least league-average offensive option in the short term at the infield corners, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
Rajai Davis led the AL in steals last season, but he's a low-OBP guy, David Schoenfield notes. Meanwhile, Matt Joyce had a .403 OBP with the Pirates in 2016, making him a solid candidate for the role. Unconventional leadoff options
Ace Sonny Gray, who struggled to 5-11 in 2016 after consecutive 14-win seasons, has reached a one-year deal with the A's.
The Golden State Warriors, Oakland Athletics and Oakland Raiders have presented a $750,000 check to aid victims and relief efforts from the deadly warehouse fire last month in Oakland.
Reliever Santiago Casilla has agreed to a two-year deal to rejoin the Oakland Athletics after six seasons across the bay in San Francisco, according to multiple reports.
Former All-Star pitcher Mark Mulder apparently is not impressed by my Greek god like physique!!
The Oakland Athletics reportedly have agreed to a deal with free-agent third baseman Trevor Plouffe, pending a physical.
Spring training is nearly here! Oakland pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Mesa, Ariz. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 19.
Rajai Davis, who signed a one-year deal with the A's on Tuesday, is determined to bring experience and a "winning mentality" in his second stint with Oakland.
The A's have some young pitching to pay attention to, and don't have a lot of win-now trade value to use to upgrade their talent at the deadline -- especially if Sonny Gray doesn't turn things around at the beginning of next season. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
After signing Rajai Davis, the A's may still be interested in free agent outfielder Mark Trumbo.
By signing Rajai Davis, the A's kept with their recent trend of signing lower-impact veterans in hopes of getting value for them in trades.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Texas
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|L2
|Seattle
|86
|76
|.531
|9
|L2
|Houston
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Los Angeles
|74
|88
|.457
|21
|W1
|Oakland
|69
|93
|.426
|26
|W2