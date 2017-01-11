Gray, Vogt agree with A's, avoid arbitration
Ace Sonny Gray, who struggled to 5-11 in 2016 after consecutive 14-win seasons, has reached a one-year deal with the A's.
The Golden State Warriors, Oakland Athletics and Oakland Raiders have presented a $750,000 check to aid victims and relief efforts from the deadly warehouse fire last month in Oakland.
Reliever Santiago Casilla has agreed to a two-year deal to rejoin the Oakland Athletics after six seasons across the bay in San Francisco, according to multiple reports.
Former All-Star pitcher Mark Mulder apparently is not impressed by my Greek god like physique!!
The Oakland Athletics reportedly have agreed to a deal with free-agent third baseman Trevor Plouffe, pending a physical.
Spring training is nearly here! Oakland pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Mesa, Ariz. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 19.
Rajai Davis, who signed a one-year deal with the A's on Tuesday, is determined to bring experience and a "winning mentality" in his second stint with Oakland.
The A's have some young pitching to pay attention to, and don't have a lot of win-now trade value to use to upgrade their talent at the deadline -- especially if Sonny Gray doesn't turn things around at the beginning of next season. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
After signing Rajai Davis, the A's may still be interested in free agent outfielder Mark Trumbo.
By signing Rajai Davis, the A's kept with their recent trend of signing lower-impact veterans in hopes of getting value for them in trades.
The Athletics agreed to a 1-year deal with OF Rajai Davis. Davis led the AL with 43 stolen bases with the Indians in 2016. He previously played 3 seasons with the Athletics, posting his best single-season WAR (3.3) with them in 2009. His last 2 AB in 2016 were a game-tying home run against Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman in the 8th inning and a two-out RBI single during a rally in the 10th inning of Game 7 of the World Series.
The Athletics have agreed to sign former Indians outfielder Rajai Davis to a one-year deal worth $6 million.
Oakland loves its multi-position platoons, and Chad Pinder looks like a guy that could fill that role. He can already play shortstop and second base, but should add some outfield to his versatility. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
Winning another 95 games might be a tall order for Texas. Can they fend off the rest to remain best in the West?
Seinfeld fans know that Dec. 23 is the date when the "feats of strength" are held. It's therefore worth noting Khris Davis and Ryon Healy hit two of the seven longest home runs of 2016. Feats of strength
Edwin Encarnacion can be happy that he has a great deal. But was Cleveland a sure thing? Not until Chris Antonetti and the Indians topped a surprising late offer from another club.
A team without a lot of money to spend like the A's should be building a great farm system or consistently looking for upside plays. Oakland hasn't done that enough in recent years, which has remained the case so far this offseason. Szymborski: Good winters for bad teams (Insider)
Eight clubs at rock bottom are trying to claw their way to the top. We rank who is headed in the right direction and who could get left behind?
The Athletics have been mentioned as a surprise candidate to potentially make a run at free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion.
The Braves are moving into a new park. The Twins have shaken up their leadership. But for the A's, Rays, Reds and Padres, it's looking bleak. How long will they be major league laughingstocks?
The new CBA didn't necessarily help the A's, and free agents have shown little interest in joining the team so far this offseason. Oakland will have to sign some mid-level free agents it can trade at the deadline for this to be a successful offseason, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter report card (Insider)
By day, Sean Doolittle is a reliever for the Oakland A's. By night, he's a huge Star Wars fan.
Former Oakland infielder Eric Sogard has agreed to a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers and will attend major league spring training.
Oakland Athletics right-hander Sonny Gray is coming off the worst season of his career, one year after finishing third in Cy Young voting.
Via the competitive balance rounds, Oakland has tentatively earned the 33rd pick (Round A) of the 2017 MLB draft. Pick numbers are subject to change based on trades and free-agent signings. Thirteen other teams were also awarded competitive balance picks. MLB.com
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Texas
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|L2
|Seattle
|86
|76
|.531
|9
|L2
|Houston
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Los Angeles
|74
|88
|.457
|21
|W1
|Oakland
|69
|93
|.426
|26
|W2