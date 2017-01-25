2017 prospect rankings: 40-21
The players in this group, including nine outfielders and the son of a former major leaguer, may not be in the top tier, but boast major potential.
Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?
The Phillies have agreed to a minor league contract with Ryan Hanigan and invited the catcher to major-league spring training.
Andy MacPhail and Matt Klentak seem to be working from the Cubs' blueprint for collecting talent and payroll flexibility, The Phils aren't expected to contend, but they'll need some of their young players to turn the corner this year. Olney: Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)
After some improvements in 2016, it seems like Alfaro's going to be an everyday catcher in the majors, and Keith Law projects him to likely be an above-average regular. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)
Former Phillies prospect Matt Imhof, who lost his eye last June, told ESPN that he's retiring as a player.
The Miami Marlins acquired relief pitcher Severino Gonzalez from the Philadelphia Phillies for a player to be named later or cash considerations on Tuesday..
The Phillies might look to extend the contract of Pete Mackanin and avoid any lame-duck status for their manager.
After losing his eye in a training accident, the former Phillies prospect had to learn who he was without baseball.
If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include the controversial right-hander. "Can we please agree already that it doesn't matter," Stark writes of Schilling's Twitter persona. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot
As the world champion Cubs and a group of playoff contenders in this tier prove, you can win without sacrificing your farm system.
In his fifth year on the ballot, Curt Schilling saw his vote total drop from 52.3 percent in 2016 to 45 percent. The total required for induction is 75 percent. Full results
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Phillies would admit they, like many others, tanked the 2016 season. Front-office truths (Insider)
If Crawford can wrest the shortstop job from Freddy Galvis, the Phils could have a nice one-two on-base punch at the top of the lineup between him and Odubel Herrera, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
The Philadelphia Phillies and free-agent outfielder Michael Saunders have agreed to a one-year deal.
ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots. Curt Schilling received seven votes (41.2 percent) and missed the 75 percent threshold by six votes. Billy Wagner received only two votes. ESPN's HOF ballot
The Phillies have avoided arbitration with reliever Jeanmar Gomez, agreeing on a $4.2 million, one-year deal with the right-hander, according to multiple reports.
Freddy Galvis and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $4.35 million, one-year contract and avoided salary arbitration.
Spring training is nearly here! Phillies pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Clearwater, Fla. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.
Andy MacPhail Phillies President of Baseball Operations just told me that he expects the Phillies to acquire a left-handed hitter for their lineup as their next key move. Based on his statement here are some trade and free agent options: trade candidates: Jay Bruce or Curtis Granderson of the Mets or free agents like Michael Saunders, Angel Pagan, Pedro Alvarez and Colby Rasmus.
The Phillies are showing patience and discipline in their rebuild. Many of Philadelphia's prospects don't appear ready for the majors, and the Phils' lineup isn't ready to make them contenders, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
The Phillies are open to adding an outfielder, and one option could be free agent Jose Bautista.
Philadelphia acquired Nick Williams in a trade that sent Cole Hamels to Texas in 2015. The 23-year-old OF has the glove and speed to be in the majors, but he needs to improve his plate discipline, said one scout. Make-or-break season (Insider)
With shortstop prospect J.P. Crawford knocking on the door, perhaps Philly would be wise to turn Freddy Galvis into a super-sub, especially if the team is buying into the 27-year-old's 20 homers last season. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Washington
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|W2
|New York
|87
|75
|.537
|8
|L1
|Miami
|79
|82
|.491
|15.5
|L2
|Philadelphia
|71
|91
|.438
|24
|W1
|Atlanta
|68
|93
|.422
|26.5
|W2