Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer

Andy MacPhail Phillies President of Baseball Operations just told me that he expects the Phillies to acquire a left-handed hitter for their lineup as their next key move. Based on his statement here are some trade and free agent options: trade candidates: Jay Bruce or Curtis Granderson of the Mets or free agents like Michael Saunders, Angel Pagan, Pedro Alvarez and Colby Rasmus.