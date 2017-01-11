2016 ScheduleAll times ET

Spring training is nearly here! Phillies pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Clearwater, Fla. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Andy MacPhail Phillies President of Baseball Operations just told me that he expects the Phillies to acquire a left-handed hitter for their lineup as their next key move. Based on his statement here are some trade and free agent options: trade candidates: Jay Bruce or Curtis Granderson of the Mets or free agents like Michael Saunders, Angel Pagan, Pedro Alvarez and Colby Rasmus.

Phillies rank poorly

The Phillies are showing patience and discipline in their rebuild. Many of Philadelphia's prospects don't appear ready for the majors and the Phils' lineup isn't ready to make them contenders, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Can Williams improve consistency?

Philadelphia acquired Nick Williams in a trade that sent Cole Hamels to Texas in 2015. The 23-year-old OF has the glove and speed to be in the majors, but he needs to improve his plate discipline, said one scout. Make-or-break season (Insider)

Who could be the Phillies' Ben Zobrist?

With shortstop prospect J.P. Crawford knocking on the door, perhaps Philly would be wise to turn Freddy Galvis into a super-sub, especially if the team is buying into the 27-year-old's 20 homers last season. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

Phillies are stuck in waiting mode

The Phils are doing the right thing by staying the course in their rebuild, but their lack of veteran pieces with value that they could shop means the team needs to continue to rely on that patience. Szymborski: Good winters for bad teams (Insider)

Phils sign Bryan Holaday to minors deal

Holaday's minor league contract includes an invite to major league spring training. The 29-year-old catcher hit .231 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 44 games between the Rangers and Red Sox last season.

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

Another interesting nugget from Matt Klentak: Said the Phillies had interest in Clay iBucholz at the trade deadline, even before his big 2nd half

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

Matt Klentak says Phillies plan to use Clay Bucholz as a starter. So their tentative rotation: Jeremy Hellickson/Bucholz/Jerad Eickhoff/Vince Velasquez/Aaron Nola

Phillies grading well this winter

The Phillies have shown great discipline in not getting involved in free agency and trying to win before their time. Signing Joaquin Benoit gives the Phils some eighth inning help and a solid trade piece at the trade deadline, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter report card (Insider)

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Phillies signed CF Odubel Herrera to a 5-year extension. Herrera was worth 4.2 Wins Above Replacement last season. The only NL CF who had more was Charlie Blackmon of the Rockies (4.4). Herrera was the team's lone all-star rep in 2016.

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

A source says Odubel Herrera's new contract with the Phillies is for just over $30 million for 5 years, not including the two club options

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs61030th
Batting Average.24029th
On Base Percentage.30129th
Slugging Percentage.38529th
Earned Run Average4.6326th
Quality Starts7911th
WHIP1.3517th
BAA.26525th

