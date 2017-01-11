Reports: Phillies reach 1-yr., $4.2M deal with Gomez
The Phillies have avoided arbitration with reliever Jeanmar Gomez, agreeing on a $4.2 million, one-year deal with the right-hander, according to multiple reports.
Freddy Galvis and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $4.35 million, one-year contract and avoided salary arbitration.
Spring training is nearly here! Phillies pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Clearwater, Fla. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.
Andy MacPhail Phillies President of Baseball Operations just told me that he expects the Phillies to acquire a left-handed hitter for their lineup as their next key move. Based on his statement here are some trade and free agent options: trade candidates: Jay Bruce or Curtis Granderson of the Mets or free agents like Michael Saunders, Angel Pagan, Pedro Alvarez and Colby Rasmus.
The Phillies are showing patience and discipline in their rebuild. Many of Philadelphia's prospects don't appear ready for the majors and the Phils' lineup isn't ready to make them contenders, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
The Phillies are open to adding an outfielder, and one option could be free agent Jose Bautista.
Philadelphia acquired Nick Williams in a trade that sent Cole Hamels to Texas in 2015. The 23-year-old OF has the glove and speed to be in the majors, but he needs to improve his plate discipline, said one scout. Make-or-break season (Insider)
With shortstop prospect J.P. Crawford knocking on the door, perhaps Philly would be wise to turn Freddy Galvis into a super-sub, especially if the team is buying into the 27-year-old's 20 homers last season. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
The NL East looks like a two-team race again, but how much pressure will the Nationals and Mets get from the Marlins, Phillies and Braves in 2017?
Curt Schilling's postseason heroics put the Hall of Fame within his reach. But a survey of voters shows that one inflammatory comment has his candidacy losing steam.
The Phils are doing the right thing by staying the course in their rebuild, but their lack of veteran pieces with value that they could shop means the team needs to continue to rely on that patience. Szymborski: Good winters for bad teams (Insider)
By trading for Clay Buchholz, Philly added a veteran it can flip at the trade deadline. Sound familiar? It's straight from Chicago's winning blueprint.
Holaday's minor league contract includes an invite to major league spring training. The 29-year-old catcher hit .231 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 44 games between the Rangers and Red Sox last season.
Another interesting nugget from Matt Klentak: Said the Phillies had interest in Clay iBucholz at the trade deadline, even before his big 2nd half
Matt Klentak says Phillies plan to use Clay Bucholz as a starter. So their tentative rotation: Jeremy Hellickson/Bucholz/Jerad Eickhoff/Vince Velasquez/Aaron Nola
The Phillies were happy to take their chances with frustrating righty Clay Buchholz, but was payroll relief all the Red Sox got for him?
Eight clubs at rock bottom are trying to claw their way to the top. We rank who is headed in the right direction and who could get left behind?
The Red Sox traded right-hander Clay Buchholz to the Phillies in exchange for minor league second baseman Josh Tobias.
Shortstop Jimmy Rollins agreed to a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants.
Phillies GM Matt Klentak says he has the "financial support" to add another hitter this offseason.
The Phillies have shown great discipline in not getting involved in free agency and trying to win before their time. Signing Joaquin Benoit gives the Phils some eighth inning help and a solid trade piece at the trade deadline, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter report card (Insider)
The Phillies signed CF Odubel Herrera to a 5-year extension. Herrera was worth 4.2 Wins Above Replacement last season. The only NL CF who had more was Charlie Blackmon of the Rockies (4.4). Herrera was the team's lone all-star rep in 2016.
Odubel Herrera, who was one of only four outfielders to have at least 15 homers and 25 stolen bases last season, signed a five-year extension with the Phillies.
A source says Odubel Herrera's new contract with the Phillies is for just over $30 million for 5 years, not including the two club options
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Washington
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|W2
|New York
|87
|75
|.537
|8
|L1
|Miami
|79
|82
|.491
|15.5
|L2
|Philadelphia
|71
|91
|.438
|24
|W1
|Atlanta
|68
|93
|.422
|26.5
|W2