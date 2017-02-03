Players worth the price of admission for every MLB team
Dustin Pedroia getting down and dirty. Trea Turner's speed. Nelson Cruz's power. Put those all together and there's a lot to be excited about in 2017.
The Philadelphia Phillies settled their salary arbitration case with second baseman Cesar Hernandez by reaching a $2.55 million, one-year deal.
Phillies prospect Elniery Garcia had success in high-A in 2016 and even made a playoff start for Double-A Reading. The 22-year-old left-hander is worth keeping an eye on, Keith Law writes. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)
The Philadelphia Phillies announced the signing of former Cubs outfielder Chris Coghlan to a minor league deal with a spring training invite on Friday.
Succeeding in the batter's box isn't all about blasting home runs or hitting for a high average. Which star's unique talent stands out the most? Vote for your choice now.
From the usual suspects to a recent world champion, the 2017 season likely isn't about contention for these struggling squads. Which are on their way to brighter days?
The players in this group, including nine outfielders and the son of a former major leaguer, may not be in the top tier, but boast major potential.
Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?
Jeremy Hellickson accepted the Phillies' $17.2 million qualifying offer, so he's in the same boat as last year, David Schoenfield writes. With another solid season, the 29-year-old could earn a second big payday. MLB players motivated for next contract
The Phillies can look forward to adding J.P. Crawford to the mix soon, but will they get any more help from their farm system in 2017?
The Mets and Nationals are in a position to battle for a division title, but the Braves' farm system -- the best in the business -- could put Atlanta in the mix pretty soon.
The Phillies have agreed to a minor league contract with Ryan Hanigan and invited the catcher to major league spring training.
Andy MacPhail and Matt Klentak seem to be working from the Cubs' blueprint for collecting talent and payroll flexibility, The Phils aren't expected to contend, but they'll need some of their young players to turn the corner this year. Olney: Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)
After some improvements in 2016, it seems like Alfaro's going to be an everyday catcher in the majors, and Keith Law projects him to likely be an above-average regular. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)
Former Phillies prospect Matt Imhof, who lost his eye last June, told ESPN that he's retiring as a player.
The Miami Marlins acquired relief pitcher Severino Gonzalez from the Philadelphia Phillies for a player to be named later or cash considerations on Tuesday..
The Phillies might look to extend the contract of Pete Mackanin and avoid any lame-duck status for their manager.
After losing his eye in a training accident, the former Phillies prospect had to learn who he was without baseball.
If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include the controversial right-hander. "Can we please agree already that it doesn't matter," Stark writes of Schilling's Twitter persona. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot
As the world champion Cubs and a group of playoff contenders in this tier prove, you can win without sacrificing your farm system.
In his fifth year on the ballot, Curt Schilling saw his vote total drop from 52.3 percent in 2016 to 45 percent. The total required for induction is 75 percent. Full results
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Phillies would admit they, like many others, tanked the 2016 season. Front-office truths (Insider)
If Crawford can wrest the shortstop job from Freddy Galvis, the Phils could have a nice one-two on-base punch at the top of the lineup between him and Odubel Herrera, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
The Philadelphia Phillies and free-agent outfielder Michael Saunders have agreed to a one-year deal.
ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots. Curt Schilling received seven votes (41.2 percent) and missed the 75 percent threshold by six votes. Billy Wagner received only two votes. ESPN's HOF ballot
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Chicago
|103
|58
|.640
|-
|W1
|Washington
|95
|67
|.586
|8.5
|W2
|Los Angeles
|91
|71
|.562
|12.5
|L3
|New York
|87
|75
|.537
|16.5
|L1
|San Francisco
|87
|75
|.537
|16.5
|W4
|St. Louis
|86
|76
|.531
|17.5
|W4
|Miami
|79
|82
|.491
|24
|L2
|Pittsburgh
|78
|83
|.484
|25
|L3
|Colorado
|75
|87
|.463
|28.5
|L2
|Milwaukee
|73
|89
|.451
|30.5
|W2
|Philadelphia
|71
|91
|.438
|32.5
|W1
|Arizona
|69
|93
|.426
|34.5
|W3
|Atlanta
|68
|93
|.422
|35
|W2
|San Diego
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L4
|Cincinnati
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L1