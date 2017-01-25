2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
71-91, 4th in NL East
Keith Law

2017 prospect rankings: 40-21

The players in this group, including nine outfielders and the son of a former major leaguer, may not be in the top tier, but boast major potential.

Keith Law

2017 prospect rankings: 20-1

Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?

Phillies executives are under pressure

Andy MacPhail and Matt Klentak seem to be working from the Cubs' blueprint for collecting talent and payroll flexibility, The Phils aren't expected to contend, but they'll need some of their young players to turn the corner this year. Olney: Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)

Jorge Alfaro among Law's Top 60 prospects

After some improvements in 2016, it seems like Alfaro's going to be an everyday catcher in the majors, and Keith Law projects him to likely be an above-average regular. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)

5dESPN.com

Marlins acquire reliever Gonzalez from Phillies

The Miami Marlins acquired relief pitcher Severino Gonzalez from the Philadelphia Phillies for a player to be named later or cash considerations on Tuesday..

Early 2018 support for Curt Schilling?

If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include the controversial right-hander. "Can we please agree already that it doesn't matter," Stark writes of Schilling's Twitter persona. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot

Keith Law

Farm system rankings: The middle 10

As the world champion Cubs and a group of playoff contenders in this tier prove, you can win without sacrificing your farm system.

Schilling loses support in HOF vote

In his fifth year on the ballot, Curt Schilling saw his vote total drop from 52.3 percent in 2016 to 45 percent. The total required for induction is 75 percent. Full results

What would Phils say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Phillies would admit they, like many others, tanked the 2016 season. Front-office truths (Insider)

Will J.P. Crawford step up in 2017?

If Crawford can wrest the shortstop job from Freddy Galvis, the Phils could have a nice one-two on-base punch at the top of the lineup between him and Odubel Herrera, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Schilling, Wagner miss on ESPN ballot

ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots. Curt Schilling received seven votes (41.2 percent) and missed the 75 percent threshold by six votes. Billy Wagner received only two votes. ESPN's HOF ballot

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Phillies pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Clearwater, Fla. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Andy MacPhail Phillies President of Baseball Operations just told me that he expects the Phillies to acquire a left-handed hitter for their lineup as their next key move. Based on his statement here are some trade and free agent options: trade candidates: Jay Bruce or Curtis Granderson of the Mets or free agents like Michael Saunders, Angel Pagan, Pedro Alvarez and Colby Rasmus.

Ryan calls Schilling a 'borderline' Hall of Famer (1:01)

Phillies rank poorly

The Phillies are showing patience and discipline in their rebuild. Many of Philadelphia's prospects don't appear ready for the majors, and the Phils' lineup isn't ready to make them contenders, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Can Williams improve consistency?

Philadelphia acquired Nick Williams in a trade that sent Cole Hamels to Texas in 2015. The 23-year-old OF has the glove and speed to be in the majors, but he needs to improve his plate discipline, said one scout. Make-or-break season (Insider)

Who could be the Phillies' Ben Zobrist?

With shortstop prospect J.P. Crawford knocking on the door, perhaps Philly would be wise to turn Freddy Galvis into a super-sub, especially if the team is buying into the 27-year-old's 20 homers last season. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs61030th
Batting Average.24029th
On Base Percentage.30129th
Slugging Percentage.38529th
Earned Run Average4.6326th
Quality Starts7911th
WHIP1.3517th
BAA.26525th

