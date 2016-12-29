2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
78-83, 3rd in NL Cent
Who could be the Pirates' Ben Zobrist?

With Sean Rodriguez departing for Atlanta, Pittsburgh needs a new man to fill the utility role. No longer the shortstop of the future, Alen Hanson looks like a good option to do so. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

5dDavid Schoenfield

Path to the playoffs for every NL Central team

The Cubs have a chance to become a legendary team, but that won't stop two of the other four clubs in the NL Central from having a shot at the playoffs.

Jerry Crasnick ESPN Senior Writer 

The Toronto Blue Jays are actively monitoring the trade market in their quest to add an outfielder, and they have Pittsburgh's Andrew McCutchen on their list of potential targets, according to a source. Pirates GM Neal Huntington recently said it's likely the team will hang onto McCutchen, but the Blue Jays and several other clubs have an interest in the 2013 National League MVP. One obvious question: Does Toronto have enough pieces in the farm system to put together a viable package?

8d

Pirates claim Ogando off waivers from Marlins

The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed reliever Nefi Ogando off waivers from the Miami Marlins on Friday to give their bullpen another right-handed arm heading into spring training.

9dChristina Kahrl

Will Nova burn as brightly in Pirates return?

Ivan Nova gave the Pirates two great months after his trade from the Yankees. Will betting $26 million he'll shore up their rotation reshuffle pay off?

9d

BBTN: Impact Of Encarnacion Deal On AL

Buster Olney talks to Jerry Crasnick about Edwin Encarnacion's deal in Cleveland, Hall of Fame voting trends and more. Plus, conversations with Adam Rubin on the Mets, Rob Biertempfel on the Pirates and Patrick Saunders on the Rockies.

10dBuster Olney

What could the Pirates look like in 2017?

Trade Andrew McCutchen? Go after Jose Quintana? Pittsburgh has been active in trade talks this offseason, but fans wonder if that's all it is: talk.

10d

Sources: Pirates agree to $26M deal with Nova

Ivan Nova has agreed to return to the Pirates, according to ESPN and multiple reports, after going a combined 12-8 with a 4.17 ERA for Pittsburgh and the Yankees last season.

Pirates to appear on Sunday Night Baseball

Pittsburgh is currently scheduled to be featured once on Sunday Night Baseball in 2017. The Bucs will host the Mets at PNC Park in prime time on May 28. Story

13d

Pirates sign RHP Hudson to 2-year, $11M deal

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed free-agent reliever Daniel Hudson to a two-year deal worth $11 million. As an Arizona Diamondback last season, Hudson went 3-2 with a 5.22 ERA in 70 games.

Pirates sign two to minor deals

RHP Josh Lindblom and OF Eury Perez were inked to minor league contracts with invites to spring training, the team announced. Both players have multiple years of big league experience, though neither appeared in the majors in 2016.

Pirates grading poor this winter

It's now questionable if the Pirates will trade Andrew McCutchen, or if they'll ever be able to get the same return again. Plus, the Bucs have yet to improve their pitching, although they could soon, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter report card (Insider)

Pirates claim Brady Dragmire off waivers

The Bucs claimed the right-hander off waivers from the Rangers after he was designated for assignment on Tuesday. Dragmire, 23, has yet to make his major league debut, spending 2016 posting a 4.38 ERA in 45 games at the Double-A level.

Pirates receive comp pick in 2017 draft

Via the competitive balance rounds, Pittsburgh has tentatively earned the 72nd pick (Round B) of the 2017 MLB draft. Pick numbers are subject to change based on trades and free-agent signings. Thirteen other teams were also awarded competitive balance picks. MLB.com

18dSam Miller

The Pirates' Josh Harrison is the king of the pickle

Prolonging a rundown is an art, and there's no better basepath virtuoso than Harrison, who understands baseball's most important pickle principle: Until you're out, you're safe.

Keeping McCutchen right move for Bucs?

It appears inevitable that Andrew McCutchen will remain a Pirate at this point, but that might be for the better. Keeping him in the fold allows Austin Meadows more time to develop and gives the former MVP a chance to rebuild his value. Schoenfield: Moves teams need to make

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs72913th
Batting Average.25712th
On Base Percentage.3324th
Slugging Percentage.40223rd
Earned Run Average4.2118th
Quality Starts68Tied-21st
WHIP1.4026th
BAA.26726th

