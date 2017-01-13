Pirates' Cole agree to deal; Watson to arbitration
The Pirates reached agreement on a one-year deal with ace Gerrit Cole, with multiple reports saying he will earn $3.75 million in 2017.
The Pirates seemingly have a lot of the necessary pieces for a good bullpen, including Tony Watson, Felipe Rivero, newly signed Daniel Hudson and Jared Hughes, Buster Olney writes. Top bullpens (Insider)
No quibbling over Gerrit Cole's salary this season. The quibbling over closer Tony Watson's sanlary is heading to a arbitration panel.
Ryan Vogelsong and Nick Tepesch have agreed to minor league contracts with the Twins with invitations to major league spring training.
Spring training is nearly here! Pirates pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Bradenton, Fla. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.
Brian Dozier, Andrew McCutchen and Jose Quintana could all be dealt. When does it make the most sense to swap them, for what and with which teams?
It seems like month to month, Gregory Polanco figures out how to make his long arms and legs work in his swing. At age 25 last season, he began injecting more power into his offense. Where does he rank on Buster OIney's list? Top right fielders (Insider)
Based on the Top 10 lists provided to ESPN by evaluators, many scouts and execs view Andrew McCutchen's production slide last year as an aberration and expect a bounce-back season. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top center fielders (Insider)
Dealing prospects for a veteran is usually a bad idea for small-market teams, but acquiring Chicago's left-hander would be smart for Pittsburgh.
The White Sox are having discussions about Jose Quintana, and the Pirates and Astros are both involved in talks for the All-Star southpaw.
The Pirates were able to sign Ivan Nova to an undervalued three-year deal, decided not to trade Andrew McCutchen and have a strong young rotation. They'll need to get more production from Josh Harrison and must deal with Jung Ho Kang's legal problems, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang has been cut from South Korea's WBC roster because of falling public opinion after his DUI in December, his third since '09, his national team manager said.
Ivan Nova can earn an additional $2 million annually in performance bonuses as part of his new contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates, which would raise his total to $32 million over three years.
Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang is likely to be cut from South Korea's WBC roster because of falling public opinion after his DUI arrest earlier this month, his national team manager said.
With Sean Rodriguez departing for Atlanta, Pittsburgh needs a new man to fill the utility role. No longer the shortstop of the future, Alen Hanson looks like a good option to do so. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
Pitcher Ivan Nova methodically went through the process of free agency, listening to offers but never really changing his mindset.
The Cubs have a chance to become a legendary team, but that won't stop two of the other four clubs in the NL Central from having a shot at the playoffs.
The Toronto Blue Jays are actively monitoring the trade market in their quest to add an outfielder, and they have Pittsburgh's Andrew McCutchen on their list of potential targets, according to a source. Pirates GM Neal Huntington recently said it's likely the team will hang onto McCutchen, but the Blue Jays and several other clubs have an interest in the 2013 National League MVP. One obvious question: Does Toronto have enough pieces in the farm system to put together a viable package?
The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed reliever Nefi Ogando off waivers from the Miami Marlins on Friday to give their bullpen another right-handed arm heading into spring training.
Ivan Nova gave the Pirates two great months after his trade from the Yankees. Will betting $26 million he'll shore up their rotation reshuffle pay off?
Buster Olney talks to Jerry Crasnick about Edwin Encarnacion's deal in Cleveland, Hall of Fame voting trends and more. Plus, conversations with Adam Rubin on the Mets, Rob Biertempfel on the Pirates and Patrick Saunders on the Rockies.
A deal with Ivan Nova does not preclude the Pirates from continuing their pursuit of Jose Quintana.
Trade Andrew McCutchen? Go after Jose Quintana? Pittsburgh has been active in trade talks this offseason, but fans wonder if that's all it is: talk.
Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens are inching closer to the 75 percent mark needed to make the Hall as some voters appear to be softening on the PED issue.
Ivan Nova has agreed to return to the Pirates, according to ESPN and multiple reports, after going a combined 12-8 with a 4.17 ERA for Pittsburgh and the Yankees last season.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Chicago
|103
|58
|.640
|-
|W1
|St. Louis
|86
|76
|.531
|17.5
|W4
|Pittsburgh
|78
|83
|.484
|25
|L3
|Milwaukee
|73
|89
|.451
|30.5
|W2
|Cincinnati
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L1
McKechnie Field - Sat 2/25