2016 Schedule
78-83, 3rd in NL Cent
Bucs bullpen in Olney's top 10

The Pirates seemingly have a lot of the necessary pieces for a good bullpen, including Tony Watson, Felipe Rivero, newly signed Daniel Hudson and Jared Hughes, Buster Olney writes. Top bullpens (Insider)

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Pirates pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Bradenton, Fla. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.

Polanco among Olney's top right fielders

It seems like month to month, Gregory Polanco figures out how to make his long arms and legs work in his swing. At age 25 last season, he began injecting more power into his offense. Where does he rank on Buster OIney's list? Top right fielders (Insider)

Cutch among Olney's top center fielders

Based on the Top 10 lists provided to ESPN by evaluators, many scouts and execs view Andrew McCutchen's production slide last year as an aberration and expect a bounce-back season. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top center fielders (Insider)

Bucs rank in the middle of the pack

The Pirates were able to sign Ivan Nova to an undervalued three-year deal, decided not to trade Andrew McCutchen and have a strong young rotation. They'll need to get more production from Josh Harrison and must deal with Jung Ho Kang's legal problems, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

12d

3rd DUI leads South Korea to cut Pirates' Kang

Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang has been cut from South Korea's WBC roster because of falling public opinion after his DUI in December, his third since '09, his national team manager said.

12d

Nova can boost pay $2M annually with Pirates

Ivan Nova can earn an additional $2 million annually in performance bonuses as part of his new contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates, which would raise his total to $32 million over three years.

13d

Kang's DUI arrests may cost him WBC roster spot

Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang is likely to be cut from South Korea's WBC roster because of falling public opinion after his DUI arrest earlier this month, his national team manager said.

Who could be the Pirates' Ben Zobrist?

With Sean Rodriguez departing for Atlanta, Pittsburgh needs a new man to fill the utility role. No longer the shortstop of the future, Alen Hanson looks like a good option to do so. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

20dDavid Schoenfield

Path to the playoffs for every NL Central team

The Cubs have a chance to become a legendary team, but that won't stop two of the other four clubs in the NL Central from having a shot at the playoffs.

Jerry Crasnick ESPN Senior Writer 

The Toronto Blue Jays are actively monitoring the trade market in their quest to add an outfielder, and they have Pittsburgh's Andrew McCutchen on their list of potential targets, according to a source. Pirates GM Neal Huntington recently said it's likely the team will hang onto McCutchen, but the Blue Jays and several other clubs have an interest in the 2013 National League MVP. One obvious question: Does Toronto have enough pieces in the farm system to put together a viable package?

24d

Pirates claim Ogando off waivers from Marlins

The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed reliever Nefi Ogando off waivers from the Miami Marlins on Friday to give their bullpen another right-handed arm heading into spring training.

24dChristina Kahrl

Will Nova burn as brightly in Pirates return?

Ivan Nova gave the Pirates two great months after his trade from the Yankees. Will betting $26 million he'll shore up their rotation reshuffle pay off?

24d

BBTN: Impact Of Encarnacion Deal On AL

Buster Olney talks to Jerry Crasnick about Edwin Encarnacion's deal in Cleveland, Hall of Fame voting trends and more. Plus, conversations with Adam Rubin on the Mets, Rob Biertempfel on the Pirates and Patrick Saunders on the Rockies.

25dBuster Olney

What could the Pirates look like in 2017?

Trade Andrew McCutchen? Go after Jose Quintana? Pittsburgh has been active in trade talks this offseason, but fans wonder if that's all it is: talk.

25d

Sources: Pirates agree to $26M deal with Nova

Ivan Nova has agreed to return to the Pirates, according to ESPN and multiple reports, after going a combined 12-8 with a 4.17 ERA for Pittsburgh and the Yankees last season.

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs72913th
Batting Average.25712th
On Base Percentage.3324th
Slugging Percentage.40223rd
Earned Run Average4.2118th
Quality Starts68Tied-21st
WHIP1.4026th
BAA.26726th

