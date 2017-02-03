Players worth the price of admission for every MLB team
Dustin Pedroia getting down and dirty. Trea Turner's speed. Nelson Cruz's power. Put those all together and there's a lot to be excited about in 2017.
Set to turn 21 in May, the Venezuelan's true curveball and presently fringe-average control makes him an intriguing farmhand, Keith Law writes. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)
After surgery to remove a loose body from his left knee, Pittsburgh's Josh Bell could miss the start of spring training.
The Pirates and the Brewers have star prospects, the Reds have depth, the Cards always find gems and the Cubs still have talent. When it comes to farm systems, this division is baseball's best.
The Pirates could be ready to renew their contender status with a new crew of almost-ready farmhands on the way, led by Austin Meadows in the outfield.
The players in this group, including nine outfielders and the son of a former major leaguer, may not be in the top tier, but boast major potential.
Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?
Watson will get a chance to close all season, is left-handed and owns a 2.56 career ERA. A big year from the southpaw could lead to a nice contract as a free agent, David Schoenfield writes. MLB players motivated for next contract
Atlanta Braves infielder Sean Rodriguez and his family are recovering after police say their SUV was hit by a man who had stolen a Miami police officer's cruiser.
Jason Hammel is still left on the free agent market despite being 1 of 8 Starters who has won more than 10 games with a sub 4 ERA for 3 consecutive seasons. 1 of only 11 to have a sub .250 OBA for 3 consecutive seasons. His ability to take the ball 30 times a season and his evolution as seen through the use of his slider and 2 seamer make him a much improved pitcher. He's a winner, a consistent winner as shown by his 25-17 record the last two years with a 3.78 ERA over 61 starts. Teams that need him include: Royals, Orioles, Padres, Pirates, Marlins, Rockies and Twins.
The question surrounding Freddie Freeman is whether the monster second half that propelled him to a sixth-place finish in the MVP vote is an indication of a new level of ability.
The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.
The heat is on as decisions need to be made about Andrew McCutchen's future in Pittsburgh and the Orioles' ability to keep their stars.
The son of former Yankee and Phillie Charlie Hayes, Ke'Bryan is an elite defensive third baseman right now and has a great feel to hit already, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)
The Brewers may have found their new closer, signing free agent Neftali Feliz to a one-year deal on Thursday.
If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include both Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds. "[The Hall] needs to be a place that tells the story of what happened -- the good and the bad," Stark writes. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot
After three years of hovering around 35 percent, Barry Bonds has seen his support jump nearly 20 percent the last two years. He received 53.8 percent of the vote on the 2017 ballot.
Start carving their plaques! After cracking 50 percent on this year's ballot, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, baseball villains you love to hate, will be bound for Cooperstown before you know it.
Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens finally climbed above 50 percent in their fifth year on the ballot. The history of that number suggests the duo will find their way to Cooperstown in due time, David Schoenfield writes. HOF night winners/losers
In his fifth year on the ballot, Barry Bonds received 53.8 percent of the vote to miss the 75 percent threshold required. MLB's all-time leader in home runs saw a notable jump in support, as he received only 44.3 percent of the vote last year. Full results
Despite the PED suspicions that surround them, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens both saw notable increases in support in this year's Hall of Fame vote. Should the duo be enshrined in Cooperstown?
Pittsburgh inked 1B Joey Terdoslavich to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training. The 28-year-old appeared in the majors with the Braves from 2013-15, hitting .221 with one homer and 10 RBIs.
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Pirates would admit there's zero chance Andrew McCutchen will be with the team beyond 2018. Front-office truths (Insider)
If the Pirates are to remain relevant, Bell figures to be a key factor next season, Tony Blengino writes. The 24-year-old combines solid on-base ability with an as-yet-untapped power upside. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
Yoenis Cespedes might pack more power, but Starling Marte provides the greatest range of skills of anyone who plays the position in the big leagues, Buster Olney writes. Is that enough for Marte to claim the No. 1 spot? Top left fielders (Insider)
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Chicago
|103
|58
|.640
|-
|W1
|Washington
|95
|67
|.586
|8.5
|W2
|Los Angeles
|91
|71
|.562
|12.5
|L3
|New York
|87
|75
|.537
|16.5
|L1
|San Francisco
|87
|75
|.537
|16.5
|W4
|St. Louis
|86
|76
|.531
|17.5
|W4
|Miami
|79
|82
|.491
|24
|L2
|Pittsburgh
|78
|83
|.484
|25
|L3
|Colorado
|75
|87
|.463
|28.5
|L2
|Milwaukee
|73
|89
|.451
|30.5
|W2
|Philadelphia
|71
|91
|.438
|32.5
|W1
|Arizona
|69
|93
|.426
|34.5
|W3
|Atlanta
|68
|93
|.422
|35
|W2
|San Diego
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L4
|Cincinnati
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L1
McKechnie Field - Sat 2/25