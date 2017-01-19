2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
78-83, 3rd in NL Cent
2dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The top 10

The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.

Early 2018 support for Clemens, Bonds?

If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include both Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds. "[The Hall] needs to be a place that tells the story of what happened -- the good and the bad," Stark writes. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot

Stats & Info

Bonds approaching Hall at steady rate

After three years of hovering around 35 percent, Barry Bonds has seen his support jump nearly 20 percent the last two years. He received 53.8 percent of the vote on the 2017 ballot.

Increased support big for Bonds, Clemens

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens finally climbed above 50 percent in their fifth year on the ballot. The history of that number suggests the duo will find their way to Cooperstown in due time, David Schoenfield writes. HOF night winners/losers

Bonds falls short in Hall of Fame vote

In his fifth year on the ballot, Barry Bonds received 53.8 percent of the vote to miss the 75 percent threshold required. MLB's all-time leader in home runs saw a notable jump in support, as he received only 44.3 percent of the vote last year. Full results

Pirates sign Terdoslavich to minors deal

Pittsburgh inked 1B Joey Terdoslavich to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training. The 28-year-old appeared in the majors with the Braves from 2013-15, hitting .221 with one homer and 10 RBIs.

What would Pirates say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Pirates would admit there's zero chance Andrew McCutchen will be with the team beyond 2018. Front-office truths (Insider)

Will Josh Bell step up in 2017?

If the Pirates are to remain relevant, Bell figures to be a key factor next season, Tony Blengino writes. The 24-year-old combines solid on-base ability with an as-yet-untapped power upside. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Is Marte MLB's best left fielder?

Yoenis Cespedes might pack more power, but Starling Marte provides the greatest range of skills of anyone who plays the position in the big leagues, Buster Olney writes. Is that enough for Marte to claim the No. 1 spot? Top left fielders (Insider)

Highlighting Barry Bonds' legendary career (2:42)
Bonds makes it in on ESPN's ballot

ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Barry Bonds grabbed 13 votes. That's enough to get him over the 75 percent threshold. ESPN's HOF ballot

Bucs bullpen in Olney's top 10

The Pirates seemingly have a lot of the necessary pieces for a good bullpen, including Tony Watson, Felipe Rivero, newly signed Daniel Hudson and Jared Hughes, Buster Olney writes. Top bullpens (Insider)

9d

Pirates' Cole gets 1-year deal, significant raise

The Pirates and Gerrit Cole agreed on a one-year deal that will pay the ace right-hander $3.75 million in 2017, a significant bump over the $541,000 that he made in 2016.

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Pirates pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Bradenton, Fla. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.

Polanco among Olney's top right fielders

It seems like month to month, Gregory Polanco figures out how to make his long arms and legs work in his swing. At age 25 last season, he began injecting more power into his offense. Where does he rank on Buster OIney's list? Top right fielders (Insider)

Cutch among Olney's top center fielders

Based on the Top 10 lists provided to ESPN by evaluators, many scouts and execs view Andrew McCutchen's production slide last year as an aberration and expect a bounce-back season. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top center fielders (Insider)

Bucs rank in the middle of the pack

The Pirates were able to sign Ivan Nova to an undervalued three-year deal, decided not to trade Andrew McCutchen and have a strong young rotation. They'll need to get more production from Josh Harrison and must deal with Jung Ho Kang's legal problems, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs72913th
Batting Average.25712th
On Base Percentage.3324th
Slugging Percentage.40223rd
Earned Run Average4.2118th
Quality Starts68Tied-21st
WHIP1.4026th
BAA.26726th

