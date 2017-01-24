Who is under the most pressure in 2017?
The heat is on as decisions need to be made about Andrew McCutchen's future in Pittsburgh and the Orioles' ability to keep their stars.
The son of former Yankee and Phillie Charlie Hayes, Ke'Bryan is an elite defensive third baseman right now and has a great feel to hit already, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)
The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.
The Brewers may have found their new closer, signing free agent Neftali Feliz to a one-year deal on Thursday.
If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include both Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds. "[The Hall] needs to be a place that tells the story of what happened -- the good and the bad," Stark writes. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot
After three years of hovering around 35 percent, Barry Bonds has seen his support jump nearly 20 percent the last two years. He received 53.8 percent of the vote on the 2017 ballot.
Pittsburgh inked 1B Joey Terdoslavich to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training. The 28-year-old appeared in the majors with the Braves from 2013-15, hitting .221 with one homer and 10 RBIs.
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Pirates would admit there's zero chance Andrew McCutchen will be with the team beyond 2018. Front-office truths (Insider)
If the Pirates are to remain relevant, Bell figures to be a key factor next season, Tony Blengino writes. The 24-year-old combines solid on-base ability with an as-yet-untapped power upside. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
Yoenis Cespedes might pack more power, but Starling Marte provides the greatest range of skills of anyone who plays the position in the big leagues, Buster Olney writes. Is that enough for Marte to claim the No. 1 spot? Top left fielders (Insider)
ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Barry Bonds grabbed 13 votes. That's enough to get him over the 75 percent threshold. ESPN's HOF ballot
The Pirates reached agreement on a one-year deal with ace Gerrit Cole, with multiple reports saying he will earn $3.75 million in 2017.
The Pirates seemingly have a lot of the necessary pieces for a good bullpen, including Tony Watson, Felipe Rivero, newly signed Daniel Hudson and Jared Hughes, Buster Olney writes. Top bullpens (Insider)
The Pirates and Gerrit Cole agreed on a one-year deal that will pay the ace right-hander $3.75 million in 2017, a significant bump over the $541,000 that he made in 2016.
Spring training is nearly here! Pirates pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Bradenton, Fla. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.
Brian Dozier, Andrew McCutchen and Jose Quintana could all be dealt. When does it make the most sense to swap them, for what and with which teams?
It seems like month to month, Gregory Polanco figures out how to make his long arms and legs work in his swing. At age 25 last season, he began injecting more power into his offense. Where does he rank on Buster OIney's list? Top right fielders (Insider)
Based on the Top 10 lists provided to ESPN by evaluators, many scouts and execs view Andrew McCutchen's production slide last year as an aberration and expect a bounce-back season. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top center fielders (Insider)
Dealing prospects for a veteran is usually a bad idea for small-market teams, but acquiring Chicago's left-hander would be smart for Pittsburgh.
The White Sox are having discussions about Jose Quintana, and the Pirates and Astros are both involved in talks for the All-Star southpaw.
The Pirates were able to sign Ivan Nova to an undervalued three-year deal, decided not to trade Andrew McCutchen and have a strong young rotation. They'll need to get more production from Josh Harrison and must deal with Jung Ho Kang's legal problems, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Chicago
|103
|58
|.640
|-
|W1
|St. Louis
|86
|76
|.531
|17.5
|W4
|Pittsburgh
|78
|83
|.484
|25
|L3
|Milwaukee
|73
|89
|.451
|30.5
|W2
|Cincinnati
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L1
McKechnie Field - Sat 2/25