2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
68-94, 5th in NL West

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Jason Hammel is still left on the free agent market despite being 1 of 8 Starters who has won more than 10 games with a sub 4 ERA for 3 consecutive seasons. 1 of only 11 to have a sub .250 OBA for 3 consecutive seasons. His ability to take the ball 30 times a season and his evolution as seen through the use of his slider and 2 seamer make him a much improved pitcher. He's a winner, a consistent winner as shown by his 25-17 record the last two years with a 3.78 ERA over 61 starts. Teams that need him include: Royals, Orioles, Padres, Pirates, Marlins, Rockies and Twins.

ESPN
1dKeith Law

2017 prospect rankings: 40-21

The players in this group, including nine outfielders and the son of a former major leaguer, may not be in the top tier, but boast major potential.

Diamond Images/Getty Images
2d

Ex-Padres P Jones cites tobacco for cancer

Randy Jones, the former Padres pitching great who won the 1976 Cy Young Award, has throat cancer, a disease that he says doctors have linked to his years of tobacco use.

ESPN
3dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The top 10

The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.

Derrick Tuskan/Icon SMI/Corbis/Getty Images
4d

Poinsettia Bowl dropped; Holiday to Petco Park?

The San Diego Bowl Game Association is dropping the Poinsettia Bowl and is talking to the Padres about playing the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park.

Andy Hayt/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

Fernando Tatis Jr. makes Law's Top 60

There's upside across the board here, from the physical tools to the makeup to the incredible feel for the game in a kid who would be a high school senior right now if he were U.S.-born, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)

AP Photo/Margaret Bowles

Adrian Morejon among Law's top prospects

The scouting reports on the 17-year-old Cuban lefty are so glowing that he could be the next Anderson Espinoza, which would shoot him up Keith Law's list next January, if he lives up to them. Where does Morejon rank this year? 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)

Jerry Lai/USA Today Sports
9d

RHP Cahill agrees to 1-year deal with Padres

Right-hander Trevor Cahill, who went 4-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 50 games with the Chicago Cubs, has finalized a $1.75 million, one-year deal with the San Diego Padres.

SUA TODAY Sports

WAR, what is it good for?

Sam Miller notes Trevor Hoffman's WAR was better than Hall of Famer closers Bruce Sutter or Rollie Fingers. Yet Hoffman fell short of election this year again. Debate over WAR

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Early 2018 support for Trevor Hoffman?

If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include Hoffman, who just missed the threshold on this year's ballot. Hoffman isn't Mariano Rivera, but that shouldn't impact his credentials. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot

Andy Hayt/Getty Images
11d

Hoffman falls 5 votes shy of Hall of Fame

In his second year on the Hall of Fame ballot, Trevor Hoffman received 327 votes, appearing on 74 percent of the ballots and just shy of the 75 percent needed to get a plaque in Cooperstown.

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Short wait for Hall for Trevor Hoffman?

Hoffman (74 percent) fell just short of the 75 percent needed for induction this year. He'll clearly get in, probably next year, David Schoenfield writes. HOF night winners/losers

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

What would Padres say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Padres would admit they have no clue when they'll contend again. Front-office truths (Insider)

ESPN Stats and Information  

Among all retired pitchers in the Live Ball Era (since 1920) to log at least 1,000 career innings, Mariano Rivera (1.00) and Pedro Martínez (1.05) are the only ones with a lower WHIP than Trevor Hoffman (1.06).

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Here is the Will Myers extension with Padres: $83,000,000/6 SGP Signing Bonus = $15,000,000 ($1,000,000 within 30 days of approval; $5,500,000 on 11/15/18; $8,500,000 on 11/15/19) 2017 - $2,000,000 2018 - $2,000,000 2019 - $3,000,000 2020 - $20,000,000 2021 - $20,000,000 2022 - $20,000,000 2023 - $20,000,000 club option (club has within 3 days after the World Series to exercise or decline) or $1,000,000 buyout Plus: $1,000,000 if traded (one time)

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Will Austin Hedges step up in 2017?

Hedges should take the Padres' catcher job and run with it, Tony Blengino writes. The 24-year-old's defense behind the plate is unquestioned, and he can make fairly consistent contact with the bat. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

William Weinbaum ESPN 

Wed.'s HoF election will likely expand list of expansion teams' players in Hall. Expos (Raines & Guerrero), M's (Martinez), Astros (Bagwell) & Padres (Hoffman) candidates could join their teams' Carter & Dawson, Griffey Jr. & Johnson, Biggio and Gwynn. Pudge Rodriguez would be first electee whose primary team was expansion Tex/Was.

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Hoffman makes it in on ESPN's ballot

ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Trevor Hoffman grabbed 13 votes. That's good enough to get him over the 75 percent threshold. ESPN's HOF ballot

ESPN Stats and Information  

Wil Myers (who has reportedly agreed to an extension with the Padres) was 1 of 3 players with 25 homers and 25 steals last season. The other 2 finished 1st and 2nd in the AL MVP voting (Mike Trout and Mookie Betts).

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs686Tied-20th
Batting Average.23530th
On Base Percentage.29930th
Slugging Percentage.39028th
Earned Run Average4.4323rd
Quality Starts69Tied-18th
WHIP1.3824th
BAA.25817th

Find Tickets

Padres vs Mariners

Peoria Stadium - Sat 2/25

172 tickets available