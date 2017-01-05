2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
68-94, 5th in NL West

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

2 months into the offseason, 6 teams have yet to sign a free agent who will make more than $3 million a year: Royals, Tigers, Padres, Reds, Diamondbacks & Nationals. Asterisk alert: Washington did trade for Adam Eaton ($4M in 2017). And KC traded for Jorge Soler ($3.67M). Nevertheless, a large group of teams clearly have been trying to wait out this market. Let's just say agents have noticed!

Padres are in the cellar

The Padres rebuilding program will take longer than most because of their decision to trade for prospects who are the furthest away from the big leagues and the price they had to pay to get the high-end players, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

All-Unemployed Team's starting rotation: Jason Hammel, Doug Fister, Colby Lewis, Tyson Ross, Jered Weaver

Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports

Who could be the Padres' Ben Zobrist?

Although his arm is fringy to play a position like shortstop, Carlos Asuaje looks like he has a bat that will hold up at the major league level. The 25-year-old already has experience at second base and in left field. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

18d

Japan club Nippon hires ex-MLB GM Randy Smith

Ex-MLB general manager Randy Smith has been named a senior adviser to the general manager and major league scouting director for the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan's Pacific League.

Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

Should Padres kick rebuild up a notch?

Coming off a terrific summer trade-wise, San Diego has been awfully quiet this winter. Yangervis Solarte would be a prime chip to move, but the slow market for bats figures to make that difficult. Szymborski: Good winters for bad teams (Insider)

USA TODAY Sports, Getty Images
20dJim Bowden

Which rebuilding team is doing it best?

Eight clubs at rock bottom are trying to claw their way to the top. We rank who is headed in the right direction and who could get left behind?

AP Photo/Margaret Bowles
21d

Padres sign Cuban RHP Michel Baez

The San Diego Padres announced Monday that they've agreed to terms on a deal with Cuban right-handed pitcher Michel Baez.

AP Images/Wilfredo Lee

Padres trade for White Sox's Barnette

San Diego acquired right-hander Tyler Barnette from Chicago in exchange for cash. The 24-year-old posted a 6.00 ERA in 37 games (eight starts) between Double-A and Triple-A this year.

Illustration by Elias Stein
21dJayson Stark

Is there any hope for baseball's basement dwellers?

The Braves are moving into a new park. The Twins have shaken up their leadership. But for the A's, Rays, Reds and Padres, it's looking bleak. How long will they be major league laughingstocks?

Padres earn average marks

The Padres continue to stock up their farm system, signing a power arm in Cuban right-hander Michael Baez and acquiring right-hander Pedro Avila from the Nationals in exchange for Derek Norris. Bowden: Midwinter report card (Insider)

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
25d

Padres INF Solarte wins Tony Conigliaro Award

San Diego Padres infielder Yangervis Solarte is the winner of the 2016 Tony Conigliaro Award, given annually to a player who overcomes adversity through "spirit, determination and courage."

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Austin Hedges ready to start at catcher

Hedges is the clear front-runner to assume primary catching duties for the Padres after Derek Norris was traded to the Nationals. "I think I'm extremely prepared, and I think that's what this offseason's for," Hedges said. San Diego Union-Tribune

Padres receive comp pick in 2017 draft

Via the competitive balance rounds, San Diego has tentatively earned the 68th pick (Round B) of the 2017 MLB draft. Pick numbers are subject to change based on trades and free-agent signings. Thirteen other teams were also awarded competitive balance picks. MLB.com

AP Photo/Ryan Kang

Schimpf, Rosales named to unique squad

In the wake of Danny Espinosa's trade to the Angels, Mark Simon has put together a team of good MLB players with bad batting averages. Ryan Schimpf makes the cut at second after hitting .217 with 20 homers as a rookie this year, while Adam Rosales (.229, 13 HR) is the utility man. Danny Espinosa All-Stars

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Padres claim Zach Lee off waivers

The Pads claimed the right-hander off waivers from the Mariners after he was designated for assignment on Dec. 3. A former Dodgers top prospect, Lee, 25, posted a 6.14 ERA at the Triple-A level (Dodgers and M's) this year.

AP Photo/Margaret Bowles

Padres' low payroll poses a problem

It appears the Padres will pay more in salary to players not on the team than those who would help San Diego compete next summer, Buster Olney writes. Some see allowing this to happen as a gaffe in the recently completed CBA talks. MLB Roundup (Insider)

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs686Tied-20th
Batting Average.23530th
On Base Percentage.29930th
Slugging Percentage.39028th
Earned Run Average4.4323rd
Quality Starts69Tied-18th
WHIP1.3824th
BAA.25817th

Find Tickets

Padres vs Mariners

Peoria Stadium - Sat 2/25

155 tickets available

ESPN Fan Shop Powered By

  • New Era Men's San Diego Padres 59Fifty Alternate Brown Authentic HatPrice: $34.99 Shop

  • New Era Men's San Diego Padres 59Fifty Home Navy Authentic HatPrice: $34.99 Shop