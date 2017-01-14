ESPN Stats and Information
Wil Myers (who has reportedly agreed to an extension with the Padres) was 1 of 3 players with 25 homers and 25 steals last season. The other 2 finished 1st and 2nd in the AL MVP voting (Mike Trout and Mookie Betts).
Free agent pitcher Tyson Ross has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rangers, a source told ESPN.
Wil Myers, a first-time All-Star in 2016, has agreed to a six-year extension with the Padres, club sources told ESPN's Jim Bowden.
The San Diego Padres have settled with righty reliever Brandon Maurer in advance of salary arbitration at $1.9 million, a source told ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.
The Padres reportedly are close to a deal with Trevor Cahill and will give him a chance to compete for a rotation spot.
Reliever Carter Capps has agreed to a $987,500, one-year contract with the San Diego Padres to avoid arbitration.
Spring training is nearly here! Padres pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Peoria, Ariz. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 18.
Among Hall of Fame voters, closer Trevor Hoffman's 601 saves might get him in. Does he belong in Cooperstown, or is he shy of the standard for relief greatness set by Mariano Rivera?
The San Diego Padres reportedly remain interested in free-agent right-handers Doug Fister, Jake Peavy and Jered Weaver.
2 months into the offseason, 6 teams have yet to sign a free agent who will make more than $3 million a year: Royals, Tigers, Padres, Reds, Diamondbacks & Nationals. Asterisk alert: Washington did trade for Adam Eaton ($4M in 2017). And KC traded for Jorge Soler ($3.67M). Nevertheless, a large group of teams clearly have been trying to wait out this market. Let's just say agents have noticed!
The Padres rebuilding program will take longer than most because of their decision to trade for prospects who are the furthest away from the big leagues and the price they had to pay to get the high-end players, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
All-Unemployed Team's starting rotation: Jason Hammel, Doug Fister, Colby Lewis, Tyson Ross, Jered Weaver
Although his arm is fringy to play a position like shortstop, Carlos Asuaje looks like he has a bat that will hold up at the major league level. The 25-year-old already has experience at second base and in left field. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
The Dodgers and Giants have had an easy road to the playoffs recently, but the rest of the NL West could make it tough in 2017.
Ex-MLB general manager Randy Smith has been named a senior adviser to the general manager and major league scouting director for the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan's Pacific League.
The Padres reportedly are interested in 34-year-old free agent Jered Weaver.
Despite missing almost all of last season, around 20 teams, including the Cubs, Rangers, Indians and Pirates, have reportedly checked in on Tyson Ross.
Coming off a terrific summer trade-wise, San Diego has been awfully quiet this winter. Yangervis Solarte would be a prime chip to move, but the slow market for bats figures to make that difficult. Szymborski: Good winters for bad teams (Insider)
The San Diego Padres on Tuesday announced one-year deals with free-agent pitchers Clayton Richard and Jhoulys Chacin.
The Padres reportedly have had discussions with free agent Jake Peavy about a potential return to San Diego.
Eight clubs at rock bottom are trying to claw their way to the top. We rank who is headed in the right direction and who could get left behind?
The San Diego Padres announced Monday that they've agreed to terms on a deal with Cuban right-handed pitcher Michel Baez.
San Diego acquired right-hander Tyler Barnette from Chicago in exchange for cash. The 24-year-old posted a 6.00 ERA in 37 games (eight starts) between Double-A and Triple-A this year.
The Braves are moving into a new park. The Twins have shaken up their leadership. But for the A's, Rays, Reds and Padres, it's looking bleak. How long will they be major league laughingstocks?
The Padres continue to stock up their farm system, signing a power arm in Cuban right-hander Michael Baez and acquiring right-hander Pedro Avila from the Nationals in exchange for Derek Norris. Bowden: Midwinter report card (Insider)
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Los Angeles
|91
|71
|.562
|-
|L3
|San Francisco
|87
|75
|.537
|4
|W4
|Colorado
|75
|87
|.463
|16
|L2
|Arizona
|69
|93
|.426
|22
|W3
|San Diego
|68
|94
|.420
|23
|L4
Peoria Stadium - Sat 2/25