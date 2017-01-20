Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer

Here is the Will Myers extension with Padres: $83,000,000/6 SGP Signing Bonus = $15,000,000 ($1,000,000 within 30 days of approval; $5,500,000 on 11/15/18; $8,500,000 on 11/15/19) 2017 - $2,000,000 2018 - $2,000,000 2019 - $3,000,000 2020 - $20,000,000 2021 - $20,000,000 2022 - $20,000,000 2023 - $20,000,000 club option (club has within 3 days after the World Series to exercise or decline) or $1,000,000 buyout Plus: $1,000,000 if traded (one time)