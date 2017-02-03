Players worth the price of admission for every MLB team
Dustin Pedroia getting down and dirty. Trea Turner's speed. Nelson Cruz's power. Put those all together and there's a lot to be excited about in 2017.
Dustin Pedroia getting down and dirty. Trea Turner's speed. Nelson Cruz's power. Put those all together and there's a lot to be excited about in 2017.
Of all the Padres' high-ceiling prospects, Thompson might have the best chance to do big things in 2017, Keith Law writes. The right-hander has the stuff and size for mid-rotation upside or better. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)
The Padres have gotten plenty of criticism for overpaying for a first baseman, but they got a Gold Glove finalist and an anchor for the organization.
Jake Peavy reportedly wants to return to San Diego, but the Padres may not have any available innings.
While the Padres went all-in on their rebuild, the other teams in the division were quietly improving their farm systems -- except for the Diamondbacks, who have the worst in baseball.
Swiping pitcher Anderson Espinoza from the Red Sox last summer added to the Padres' burgeoning collection of prospects with promise.
From the usual suspects to a recent world champion, the 2017 season likely isn't about contention for these struggling squads. Which are on their way to brighter days?
The players in this group, including nine outfielders and the son of a former major leaguer, may not be in the top tier, but boast major potential.
Jason Hammel is still left on the free agent market despite being 1 of 8 Starters who has won more than 10 games with a sub 4 ERA for 3 consecutive seasons. 1 of only 11 to have a sub .250 OBA for 3 consecutive seasons. His ability to take the ball 30 times a season and his evolution as seen through the use of his slider and 2 seamer make him a much improved pitcher. He's a winner, a consistent winner as shown by his 25-17 record the last two years with a 3.78 ERA over 61 starts. Teams that need him include: Royals, Orioles, Padres, Pirates, Marlins, Rockies and Twins.
Randy Jones, the former Padres pitching great who won the 1976 Cy Young Award, has throat cancer, a disease that he says doctors have linked to his years of tobacco use.
The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.
The San Diego Bowl Game Association is dropping the Poinsettia Bowl and is talking to the Padres about playing the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park.
There's upside across the board here, from the physical tools to the makeup to the incredible feel for the game in a kid who would be a high school senior right now if he were U.S.-born, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)
The scouting reports on the 17-year-old Cuban lefty are so glowing that he could be the next Anderson Espinoza, which would shoot him up Keith Law's list next January, if he lives up to them. Where does Morejon rank this year? 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)
San Diego reportedly offered Jered Weaver a contract worth more than $1.75 million, but the veteran right-hander has yet to accept it.
Right-hander Trevor Cahill, who went 4-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 50 games with the Chicago Cubs, has finalized a $1.75 million, one-year deal with the San Diego Padres.
Sam Miller notes Trevor Hoffman's WAR was better than Hall of Fame closers Bruce Sutter or Rollie Fingers. Yet Hoffman fell short of election this year again. Debate over WAR
If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include Hoffman, who just missed the threshold on this year's ballot. Hoffman isn't Mariano Rivera, but that shouldn't impact his credentials. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot
In his second year on the Hall of Fame ballot, Trevor Hoffman received 327 votes, appearing on 74 percent of the ballots and just shy of the 75 percent needed to get a plaque in Cooperstown.
Hoffman (74 percent) fell just short of the 75 percent needed for induction this year. He'll clearly get in, probably next year, David Schoenfield writes. HOF night winners/losers
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Padres would admit they have no clue when they'll contend again. Front-office truths (Insider)
Among all retired pitchers in the Live Ball Era (since 1920) to log at least 1,000 career innings, Mariano Rivera (1.00) and Pedro Martínez (1.05) are the only ones with a lower WHIP than Trevor Hoffman (1.06).
Here is the Will Myers extension with Padres: $83,000,000/6 SGP Signing Bonus = $15,000,000 ($1,000,000 within 30 days of approval; $5,500,000 on 11/15/18; $8,500,000 on 11/15/19) 2017 - $2,000,000 2018 - $2,000,000 2019 - $3,000,000 2020 - $20,000,000 2021 - $20,000,000 2022 - $20,000,000 2023 - $20,000,000 club option (club has within 3 days after the World Series to exercise or decline) or $1,000,000 buyout Plus: $1,000,000 if traded (one time)
Hedges should take the Padres' catcher job and run with it, Tony Blengino writes. The 24-year-old's defense behind the plate is unquestioned, and he can make fairly consistent contact with the bat. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
Moving Trevor Hoffman to the mound gave him a shot at the Hall. But the GM who helped the former shortstop take a chance risked losing him -- and did.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Chicago
|103
|58
|.640
|-
|W1
|Washington
|95
|67
|.586
|8.5
|W2
|Los Angeles
|91
|71
|.562
|12.5
|L3
|New York
|87
|75
|.537
|16.5
|L1
|San Francisco
|87
|75
|.537
|16.5
|W4
|St. Louis
|86
|76
|.531
|17.5
|W4
|Miami
|79
|82
|.491
|24
|L2
|Pittsburgh
|78
|83
|.484
|25
|L3
|Colorado
|75
|87
|.463
|28.5
|L2
|Milwaukee
|73
|89
|.451
|30.5
|W2
|Philadelphia
|71
|91
|.438
|32.5
|W1
|Arizona
|69
|93
|.426
|34.5
|W3
|Atlanta
|68
|93
|.422
|35
|W2
|San Diego
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L4
|Cincinnati
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L1
Peoria Stadium - Sat 2/25