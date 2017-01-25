Poinsettia Bowl dropped; Holiday to Petco Park?
The San Diego Bowl Game Association is dropping the Poinsettia Bowl and is talking to the Padres about playing the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park.
There's upside across the board here, from the physical tools to the makeup to the incredible feel for the game in a kid who would be a high school senior right now if he were U.S.-born, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)
The scouting reports on the 17-year-old Cuban lefty are so glowing that he could be the next Anderson Espinoza, which would shoot him up Keith Law's list next January, if he lives up to them. Where does Morejon rank this year? 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)
San Diego reportedly offered Jered Weaver a contract worth more than $1.75 million, but the veteran right-hander has yet to accept it.
Right-hander Trevor Cahill, who went 4-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 50 games with the Chicago Cubs, has finalized a $1.75 million, one-year deal with the San Diego Padres.
Sam Miller notes Trevor Hoffman's WAR was better than Hall of Famer closers Bruce Sutter or Rollie Fingers. Yet Hoffman fell short of election this year again. Debate over WAR
The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.
If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include Hoffman, who just missed the threshold on this year's ballot. Hoffman isn't Mariano Rivera, but that shouldn't impact his credentials. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot
In his second year on the Hall of Fame ballot, Trevor Hoffman received 327 votes, appearing on 74 percent of the ballots and just shy of the 75 percent needed to get a plaque in Cooperstown.
Hoffman (74 percent) fell just short of the 75 percent needed for induction this year. He'll clearly get in, probably next year, David Schoenfield writes. HOF night winners/losers
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Padres would admit they have no clue when they'll contend again. Front-office truths (Insider)
Among all retired pitchers in the Live Ball Era (since 1920) to log at least 1,000 career innings, Mariano Rivera (1.00) and Pedro Martínez (1.05) are the only ones with a lower WHIP than Trevor Hoffman (1.06).
Here is the Will Myers extension with Padres: $83,000,000/6 SGP Signing Bonus = $15,000,000 ($1,000,000 within 30 days of approval; $5,500,000 on 11/15/18; $8,500,000 on 11/15/19) 2017 - $2,000,000 2018 - $2,000,000 2019 - $3,000,000 2020 - $20,000,000 2021 - $20,000,000 2022 - $20,000,000 2023 - $20,000,000 club option (club has within 3 days after the World Series to exercise or decline) or $1,000,000 buyout Plus: $1,000,000 if traded (one time)
Hedges should take the Padres' catcher job and run with it, Tony Blengino writes. The 24-year-old's defense behind the plate is unquestioned, and he can make fairly consistent contact with the bat. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
Moving Trevor Hoffman to the mound gave him a shot at the Hall. But the GM who helped the former shortstop take a chance risked losing him -- and did.
Wed.'s HoF election will likely expand list of expansion teams' players in Hall. Expos (Raines & Guerrero), M's (Martinez), Astros (Bagwell) & Padres (Hoffman) candidates could join their teams' Carter & Dawson, Griffey Jr. & Johnson, Biggio and Gwynn. Pudge Rodriguez would be first electee whose primary team was expansion Tex/Was.
ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Trevor Hoffman grabbed 13 votes. That's good enough to get him over the 75 percent threshold. ESPN's HOF ballot
Wil Myers (who has reportedly agreed to an extension with the Padres) was 1 of 3 players with 25 homers and 25 steals last season. The other 2 finished 1st and 2nd in the AL MVP voting (Mike Trout and Mookie Betts).
Free agent pitcher Tyson Ross has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rangers, a source told ESPN.
Wil Myers, a first-time All-Star in 2016, has agreed to a six-year extension with the Padres, club sources told ESPN's Jim Bowden.
The San Diego Padres have settled with righty reliever Brandon Maurer in advance of salary arbitration at $1.9 million, a source told ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.
The Padres reportedly are close to a deal with Trevor Cahill and will give him a chance to compete for a rotation spot.
Reliever Carter Capps has agreed to a $987,500, one-year contract with the San Diego Padres to avoid arbitration.
Spring training is nearly here! Padres pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Peoria, Ariz. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 18.
Among Hall of Fame voters, closer Trevor Hoffman's 601 saves might get him in. Does he belong in Cooperstown, or is he shy of the standard for relief greatness set by Mariano Rivera?
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Los Angeles
|91
|71
|.562
|-
|L3
|San Francisco
|87
|75
|.537
|4
|W4
|Colorado
|75
|87
|.463
|16
|L2
|Arizona
|69
|93
|.426
|22
|W3
|San Diego
|68
|94
|.420
|23
|L4
Peoria Stadium - Sat 2/25