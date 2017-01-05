Rumor Central: Padres interested in Doug Fister, Jake Peavy, Jered Weaver
The San Diego Padres reportedly remain interested in free-agent right-handers Doug Fister, Jake Peavy and Jered Weaver.
2 months into the offseason, 6 teams have yet to sign a free agent who will make more than $3 million a year: Royals, Tigers, Padres, Reds, Diamondbacks & Nationals. Asterisk alert: Washington did trade for Adam Eaton ($4M in 2017). And KC traded for Jorge Soler ($3.67M). Nevertheless, a large group of teams clearly have been trying to wait out this market. Let's just say agents have noticed!
The Padres rebuilding program will take longer than most because of their decision to trade for prospects who are the furthest away from the big leagues and the price they had to pay to get the high-end players, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
All-Unemployed Team's starting rotation: Jason Hammel, Doug Fister, Colby Lewis, Tyson Ross, Jered Weaver
Although his arm is fringy to play a position like shortstop, Carlos Asuaje looks like he has a bat that will hold up at the major league level. The 25-year-old already has experience at second base and in left field. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
The Dodgers and Giants have had an easy road to the playoffs recently, but the rest of the NL West could make it tough in 2017.
Ex-MLB general manager Randy Smith has been named a senior adviser to the general manager and major league scouting director for the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan's Pacific League.
The Padres reportedly are interested in 34-year-old free agent Jered Weaver.
Despite missing almost all of last season, around 20 teams, including the Cubs, Rangers, Indians and Pirates, have reportedly checked in on Tyson Ross.
Coming off a terrific summer trade-wise, San Diego has been awfully quiet this winter. Yangervis Solarte would be a prime chip to move, but the slow market for bats figures to make that difficult. Szymborski: Good winters for bad teams (Insider)
The San Diego Padres on Tuesday announced one-year deals with free-agent pitchers Clayton Richard and Jhoulys Chacin.
The Padres reportedly have had discussions with free agent Jake Peavy about a potential return to San Diego.
Eight clubs at rock bottom are trying to claw their way to the top. We rank who is headed in the right direction and who could get left behind?
The San Diego Padres announced Monday that they've agreed to terms on a deal with Cuban right-handed pitcher Michel Baez.
San Diego acquired right-hander Tyler Barnette from Chicago in exchange for cash. The 24-year-old posted a 6.00 ERA in 37 games (eight starts) between Double-A and Triple-A this year.
The Braves are moving into a new park. The Twins have shaken up their leadership. But for the A's, Rays, Reds and Padres, it's looking bleak. How long will they be major league laughingstocks?
The Padres continue to stock up their farm system, signing a power arm in Cuban right-hander Michael Baez and acquiring right-hander Pedro Avila from the Nationals in exchange for Derek Norris. Bowden: Midwinter report card (Insider)
San Diego Padres infielder Yangervis Solarte is the winner of the 2016 Tony Conigliaro Award, given annually to a player who overcomes adversity through "spirit, determination and courage."
Hedges is the clear front-runner to assume primary catching duties for the Padres after Derek Norris was traded to the Nationals. "I think I'm extremely prepared, and I think that's what this offseason's for," Hedges said. San Diego Union-Tribune
Via the competitive balance rounds, San Diego has tentatively earned the 68th pick (Round B) of the 2017 MLB draft. Pick numbers are subject to change based on trades and free-agent signings. Thirteen other teams were also awarded competitive balance picks. MLB.com
In the wake of Danny Espinosa's trade to the Angels, Mark Simon has put together a team of good MLB players with bad batting averages. Ryan Schimpf makes the cut at second after hitting .217 with 20 homers as a rookie this year, while Adam Rosales (.229, 13 HR) is the utility man. Danny Espinosa All-Stars
The Pads claimed the right-hander off waivers from the Mariners after he was designated for assignment on Dec. 3. A former Dodgers top prospect, Lee, 25, posted a 6.14 ERA at the Triple-A level (Dodgers and M's) this year.
It appears the Padres will pay more in salary to players not on the team than those who would help San Diego compete next summer, Buster Olney writes. Some see allowing this to happen as a gaffe in the recently completed CBA talks. MLB Roundup (Insider)
Tigers GM Al Avila said there's been interest in Iglesias at the winter meetings and the team is listening. The Padres are interested in the shortstop.
Multiple teams, including the Rangers, have reportedly been in contact with the Padres regarding outfielder Travis Jankowski.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Los Angeles
|91
|71
|.562
|-
|L3
|San Francisco
|87
|75
|.537
|4
|W4
|Colorado
|75
|87
|.463
|16
|L2
|Arizona
|69
|93
|.426
|22
|W3
|San Diego
|68
|94
|.420
|23
|L4
Peoria Stadium - Sat 2/25