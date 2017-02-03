2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Projection is key for Nick Neidert

Depending on how he develops physically, the right-hander could get his fastball up to the mid-90s. That would give him the chance to potentially be a No. 3 starter, Keith Law writes. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)

4dKeith Law

Seattle Mariners: Top prospects report

With many high picks not panning out and other prospects being traded, the Mariners' system, with only one player in the top 100, is on the downswing.

4d

AL West team-by-team top prospects

Thanks to their depth throughout the minors, the Astros have the best farm system in a division that easily has the weakest collection of prospects in baseball.

5d

Mariners announce seven non-roster invites

The Mariners announced seven non-roster invites for spring training, including the team's No. 2 prospect, outfielder Tyler O'Neill.

Iwakuma has much to prove this year

Hisashi Iwakuma has a $10 million team option for 2018, but red flags in his medicals with the Dodgers last year could surface and worry the Mariners, David Schoenfield writes. The 35-year-old made 33 starts in 2016. MLB players motivated for next contract

10dESPN.com news services

King Felix among victims in high-end robberies

Seattle's Felix Hernandez was robbed of an MLB All-Star ring and a diamond watch engraved with his nickname, "King Felix." One of the suspects was wearing the watch when he was arrested.

King Felix is under pressure

In a more competitive AL West, the Seattle Mariners need the 31-year-old Felix Hernandez to still be able to lead their pitching staff, Buster Olney writes. Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)

Impactado Robinson Canó por fallecimiento de Yordano Ventura

El segunda base de los Marineros de Seattle se mostró visiblemente afectado por la muerte del lanzador dominicano. Mirar

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Mariners will retire the number 11 of Edgar Martínez. He will join Ken Griffey Jr as the only Mariners players with retired numbers. Martínez is the franchise's all-time leader in games played, runs scored and RBI.

Kyle Lewis among Law's top 80 prospects

A center fielder in the past, Lewis injured his ACL in July of last year and might have to move to a corner outfield spot if he loses speed. The bat should still play in right, with 30-homer potential if he hits enough to get to it, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)

Olney not optimistic on Edgar, thinks Mussina will eventually get in (0:55)
Early 2018 support for Edgar Martinez?

If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include Martinez. Stark predicts that the longtime DH will take Tim Raines' mantle as the candidate most beloved by sabermetricians everywhere. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot

Can outfield D push M's to playoffs?

Joining CF Leonys Martin next season will be Jarrod Dyson and Mitch Haniger, two other outfielders capable of playing center. That gives Seattle a clear strength, Jeff Sullivan writes. Difference-making outfield defenses (Insider)

Increase in votes notable for Martinez

After sitting at just 27 percent two years ago, Edgar Martinez is up to 58.6 percent. The amount of inductees in recent years has been a big help to his candidacy, David Schoenfield writes. HOF night winners/losers

18d

Edgar Martinez encouraged by jump in voting

Edgar Martinez continued his steady climb toward becoming the first player who was primarily a designated hitter to be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Martinez falls short in Hall of Fame vote

In his eighth year on the ballot, Edgar Martinez received 58.6 percent of the vote to miss the 75 percent threshold required. Martinez saw a notable jump in support, as he received only 43.4 percent of the vote last year. Full results

David Schoenfield ESPN Senior Writer 

The BBWAA has now elected 12 Hall of Famers in the past four years, helping to clear some of the logjam on the ballot. This should help Edgar Martinez possibly make the jump from mid-50s percentile to 75 in his final two years, just as Tim Raines did.

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

Biggest jumps in the voting this year: Tim Raines (16.2 pct), Edgar Martinez (15.2), Jeff Bagwell (14.6), Barry Bonds (9.4), Roger Clemens (8.9), Mike Mussina (8.8)

