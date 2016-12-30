Can D.J. Peterson correct mistakes?
Seattle drafted the first baseman in the middle of the first round in 2013. Peterson will need to improve his plate discipline in order become more than a bench bat, said one scout. Make-or-break season (Insider)
Acquired from the Rays last month, Taylor Motter played all over the diamond as a rookie in 2016. His weak bat will likely keep him from being a regular, but he could be a platoon starter against lefties. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
Winning another 95 games might be a tall order for Texas. Can they fend off the rest to remain best in the West?
The M's cut Caminero over the weekend, thus allowing him to pursue the opportunity to pitch in Japan. The 29-year-old right-hander posted a 3.56 ERA in 57 games between the Pirates and Mariners last season.
The Mariners may be willing to deal veteran outfielder Seth Smith for a starting pitcher.
Puerto Rican Pride! Bernie Williams, Carlos Beltrán, Joe Colón, Edwin Díaz, René Rivera, Carlos Delgado and Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar taking part in the MLBPA tour honoring the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente!
The M's have made several upgrades and improvements so far this offseason, including trading for Jean Segura and Danny Valencia and signing Carlos Ruiz as a free agent, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter report card (Insider)
Mariners reliever Steve Cishek, who underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip in October, celebrated no longer needing crutches by walking triumphantly in an Instagram video.
The Mariners have made it known they'd like to acquire a starter, and the Rays and Reds could be potential trade partners.
The Pads claimed the right-hander off waivers from the Mariners after he was designated for assignment on Dec. 3. A former Dodgers top prospect, Lee, 25, posted a 6.14 ERA at the Triple-A level (Dodgers and M's) this year.
Sure, it would stretch their budget, but the Mariners' window to win is now. Edwin Encarnacion could give Seattle a stacked offense capable of hanging tough against a rotation like the Red Sox's in a playoff series. Schoenfield: Moves teams need to make
Pike was the player to be named later in the Nov. 28 deal that sent Alex Jackson to Atlanta. The 22-year-old left-hander posted a 4.01 ERA in 25 starts at Class A Advanced this year, striking out 134 batters in 125 2/3 innings.
The M's are looking to add an experienced starter, and the White Sox left-hander would look great atop their rotation. However, Seattle might not have the prospects to entice Chicago. Schoenfield: Potential packages for Quintana
The Mariners are looking for a reliable veteran pitcher to add to their staff and were linked to several names at the winter meetings.
The Mariners acquired Chris Heston from the Giants in exchange for a player to be named later. How many wins could this move provide? Dan Szymborski breaks it down. Surplus values after winter meetings (Insider)
Listado oficial de transacciones realizadas estas reuniones invernales. NO incluye canjes que no hayan sido anunciados de manera oficial por el equipo.
The Seattle Mariners checked on free-agent OF/1B/DH Mark Trumbo but are no longer pursuing the slugger.
The San Francisco Giants dealt right-hander Chris Heston to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday for a player to be named later.
The Mariners have been telling teams they're shopping for "reliable innings" in their hunt for another starter. The only two remaining free-agent starters who worked 162 IP & had an ERA under 4.50: Jason Hammel (3.83 in 166.2 IP) and Ivan Noval (4.17 in 162 IP).
Seattle is reportedly likely to inquire with the Red Sox about pitchers Drew Pomeranz and Clay Buchholz in the wake of Tuesday's Chris Sale trade.
The Mariners are reportedly in serious talks to bring free-agent slugger Mark Trumbo to Seattle.
Felix Hernandez wasn't terrible last season, with an 11-8 win-loss record, but he's seen a dropoff in his ERA since 2014. The Mariners have focused on offensive depth, in hopes that Hernandez can return to form. Schoenfield: Vets who could bounce back
Despite reports that indicated otherwise, the Mariners continue to maintain a dialogue with free-agent first baseman Mike Napoli.
Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto told reporters that if the team is to acquire a starter at the winter meetings, it'll likely be in a trade.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Texas
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|L2
|Seattle
|86
|76
|.531
|9
|L2
|Houston
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Los Angeles
|74
|88
|.457
|21
|W1
|Oakland
|69
|93
|.426
|26
|W2
Minute Maid Park - Mon 4/3