M's should boast feared batting order
Few teams can match Seattle's power with Nelson Cruz and Robinson Cano. Buster Olney also applauds the additions of speedy Jean Segura and Jarrod Dyson. Top 2017 lineups (Insider)
Battle of the Seager brothers: Using ESPN standard fantasy points, Kyle Seager (450) actually outscored Corey Seager (422) in 11 fewer plate appearances in 2016.
The Mariners agreed to terms Friday on 2017 contracts with all of their arbitration-eligible players, including left-hander Drew Smyly and outfielder Jarrod Dyson after acquiring them in trades.
The addition of Yovani Gallardo and Drew Smyly gives the Mariners the kind of rotation depth necessary to compete in the AL West. But a healthy Felix Hernandez is crucial for Seattle, writes Buster Olney. Top rotations (Insider)
Despite a 4.88 ERA, new Mariners starter Drew Smyly ranked 4th in MLB in lowest hard-hit rate last season (10.6%), trailing only Rich Hill (8.1%), Clayton Kershaw (8.5%} and Kyle Hendricks (8.9%). Smyly and Madison Bulgarner were the only pitchers to have multiple starts of 7 IP and 1 H or fewer allowed last season.
More on the players traded yesterday: Mariners get: Drew Smiley from the Rays, a middle of rotation starter who is an extreme fly ball pitcher who will benefit from pitching at Safeco with 3 above average defenders in the outfield. He throws strikes and misses bats. His velocity and stuff was down last year but is fully healthy. If he bounces back to 2015 form he could be a real difference maker for the Mariners. They also get Shae Simmons from Atlanta a power arm with 2 options remaining. He is 94-99 mph w wipe out slider and solid split that he struggles with command. His FB SL legit weapons. He is full strength after returning from TJ surgery. Profiles as back of a bullpen reliever.
Outside evaluators agree based on last year performances that Gohara has the most up-side, but they also think if Smyly bounces back Mariners will be big winners in these two connected trades. Three GMs asked me tonight why the Rays didn't learn their lesson fro the Turner, Ross, Myers three way deals....but the truth is only time will tell....but according to several Executives it looks like history is repeating itself in Tampa Bay.
Bottom line is the Braves got the best up-side player in the two trades in Luiz Gohara, the Mariners got the best middle rotation starting pitcher immediately if Drew Smyly is healthy and can bounce back from a down year and a decline in velocity and the Rays just didn't get enough for Drew Smyly If he's the pitcher we saw in 2015 rather than last year. Again just an opinion, augmented by multiple GMs.
In the Rays - Mariners trade.....Tampa Bay gets Outfielder Mallex Smith as the center piece of the trade from their side. Mallex is solid but wasn't a fit in Atlanta after they extended Ender Inciarte, and he's a definite platoon guy -- check out his splits this past year. Put it to you this way -- he has a lot of tools not sure about his skills. Raw player who still needs time. Carlos Vargas a bigger bodied 18 year old SS w/ some potential RH He understands the game. Likely ends up on a corner as well as LHP Ryan Yarbrough who's is coming off a nice season in AA (SL pitcher of the year). Bigger bodied guy w/ avg type stuff. Works w/ 89-90mph FB, avg CH and SL. Throws strikes, more groundballs than K's. Profiles as 5th/6th starter or middle guy. Bottom-line is Tampa did not get enough in the return for Smiley.
In the Braves - Mariners trade Seattle gets Shae Simmons a power arm w/ 2 years of MLS and 2 options remaining. He's 94-99 w/ a wicked SL and a solid SPL (that he struggles to command). The FB/SL are legit weapons, he's always been a high strikeouts guy and will be at full strength in '17 after returning from TJ last year. Looked very good in late season, is still just 26 years old and profiles as back of the pen type. In their follow-up trade with Tampa Bay, the Mariners get Drew Smyly who slides into the middle of their rotation and really fits their club well. Extreme fly ball pitcher who should benefit from Safeco Park, division and w/ their upgraded OF defense. Throws strikes, misses bats and has a track record of success in the AL. I also believe there's some upside left to him. A real steal from my vantage point.
In the Mariners - Braves trade....Atlanta gets Luiz Gohara who sits 95 and has touched 99. Video game numbers. May have the best pure stuff of any lefty in the minors leagues with huge up-side.
The Mariners have now made 11 trades this offseason, including four in the last six days. No other team has made more than five trades all offseason. The Mariners have made an MLB-high 36 trades under general manager Jerry Dipoto (since Sept. 2015), 10 more than any other team since then.
Aiming to contend, Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto pulled off his second multi-trade day within a week to add speed to his defense and depth to his rotation.
Jerry Dipoto continues to wheel and deal, making two more trades on Wednesday, pushing his offseason total to 11. Since Friday, he's now added Drew Smyly, Jarrod Dyson, Yovani Gallardo and Shae Simmons at the cost of Nate Karns, Seth Smith and two of the club's top pitching prospects. I think it's a net gain, as Dyson improves the outfield defense and team speed, both among the worst in the majors in 2016, while Smyly replaces the Taijuan Walker slot in the rotation.
Drew Smyly's 2016 was so statistically odd: a first half of good skills and awful luck, followed by a second half of better luck hiding weaker skills. If there's a plus to his being traded to Seattle, it's that it's probably the best sign we've gotten that he's healthy, which helps.
Mariners GM Jerry DiPoto makes his 10th and 11th trades of this off-season, with the last one his best one when he lands Drew Smyly from the Tampa Bay Rays with Mallex Smith the center piece he acquired from the Braves just 45 minutes earlier going to Tampa. The Braves did well acquiring top pitching prospect Luiz Gohara in their swap with Seattle, but one has to wonder why they didn't use Smith to get Smyly for themselves. The Rays seemed to have valued Smith much more than the industry in this deal. I rank the 2 deals this way overall: 1 Mariners 2 Braves 3 Rays.
Seattle continued a busy offseason roster overhaul when it traded three players to Tampa Bay for left-handed starter Drew Smyly
Jerry DiPoto's deal for Drew Smyly is his 11th trade of this offseason. He's been personally responsible for 32 players changing teams!
The Mariners acquired right-hander Shae Simmons and outfielder Mallex Smith from the Atlanta Braves for two prospects.
Since taking over as Mariners GM in September 2015, Jerry Dipoto has made an MLB-high 35 trades. The Braves have made the next-most at 26.
Spring training is nearly here! Seattle pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Peoria, Ariz. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 19.
Was he ever the best player in the game? Was he even the best player on his own team? We ask 15 hard questions about Hall of Fame hopefuls Vladimir Guerrero, Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina.
Kyle Seager is one of the best at his position in the big leagues and seemingly reaching the peak of his career. Last year, he achieved career-highs in homers (30), OPS (.859), runs (89) and walks (69). Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top third basmen (Insider)
The Mariners coveted the speed and defense Jarrod Dyson brings to any outfield, but did the Royals get good value for him?
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto has made 34 trades since his hiring in September 2015. That ranks as the most in MLB. The Braves rank 2nd with 25.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Texas
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|L2
|Seattle
|86
|76
|.531
|9
|L2
|Houston
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Los Angeles
|74
|88
|.457
|21
|W1
|Oakland
|69
|93
|.426
|26
|W2
