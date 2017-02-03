Players worth the price of admission for every MLB team
Dustin Pedroia getting down and dirty. Trea Turner's speed. Nelson Cruz's power. Put those all together and there's a lot to be excited about in 2017.
Depending on how he develops physically, the right-hander could get his fastball up to the mid-90s. That would give him the chance to potentially be a No. 3 starter, Keith Law writes. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)
With many high picks not panning out and other prospects being traded, the Mariners' system, with only one player in the top 100, is on the downswing.
Thanks to their depth throughout the minors, the Astros have the best farm system in a division that easily has the weakest collection of prospects in baseball.
The Mariners have made left-handed pitcher Nick Hagadone their 23rd invite to spring training.
The Mariners announced seven non-roster invites for spring training, including the team's No. 2 prospect, outfielder Tyler O'Neill.
Hisashi Iwakuma has a $10 million team option for 2018, but red flags in his medicals with the Dodgers last year could surface and worry the Mariners, David Schoenfield writes. The 35-year-old made 33 starts in 2016. MLB players motivated for next contract
Trading Seth Smith for Yovani Gallardo wasn't GM Jerry Dipoto's splashiest move, but it did show the Mariners are serious about becoming better defensively in the outfield next season.
Pushing for another playoff spot this season could spell disaster in the future for the Tigers, Mariners and Orioles.
The Mariners acquired lefty Dillon Overton on Thursday from the Athletics and sent minor league catcher Jason Goldstein to Oakland.
Seattle's Felix Hernandez was robbed of an MLB All-Star ring and a diamond watch engraved with his nickname, "King Felix." One of the suspects was wearing the watch when he was arrested.
In a more competitive AL West, the Seattle Mariners need the 31-year-old Felix Hernandez to still be able to lead their pitching staff, Buster Olney writes. Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)
El segunda base de los Marineros de Seattle se mostró visiblemente afectado por la muerte del lanzador dominicano. Mirar
Edgar Martinez's No. 11 will be retired by the Mariners on Aug. 12.
The Mariners will retire the number 11 of Edgar Martínez. He will join Ken Griffey Jr as the only Mariners players with retired numbers. Martínez is the franchise's all-time leader in games played, runs scored and RBI.
A center fielder in the past, Lewis injured his ACL in July of last year and might have to move to a corner outfield spot if he loses speed. The bat should still play in right, with 30-homer potential if he hits enough to get to it, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)
The Astros look like the favorites going into the season, but the past has shown us that you can't tell what will happen in the AL West.
If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include Martinez. Stark predicts that the longtime DH will take Tim Raines' mantle as the candidate most beloved by sabermetricians everywhere. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot
Joining CF Leonys Martin next season will be Jarrod Dyson and Mitch Haniger, two other outfielders capable of playing center. That gives Seattle a clear strength, Jeff Sullivan writes. Difference-making outfield defenses (Insider)
After sitting at just 27 percent two years ago, Edgar Martinez is up to 58.6 percent. The amount of inductees in recent years has been a big help to his candidacy, David Schoenfield writes. HOF night winners/losers
Edgar Martinez continued his steady climb toward becoming the first player who was primarily a designated hitter to be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
In his eighth year on the ballot, Edgar Martinez received 58.6 percent of the vote to miss the 75 percent threshold required. Martinez saw a notable jump in support, as he received only 43.4 percent of the vote last year. Full results
The BBWAA has now elected 12 Hall of Famers in the past four years, helping to clear some of the logjam on the ballot. This should help Edgar Martinez possibly make the jump from mid-50s percentile to 75 in his final two years, just as Tim Raines did.
Biggest jumps in the voting this year: Tim Raines (16.2 pct), Edgar Martinez (15.2), Jeff Bagwell (14.6), Barry Bonds (9.4), Roger Clemens (8.9), Mike Mussina (8.8)
