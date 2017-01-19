2016 ScheduleAll times ET
2016 Schedule
86-76, 2nd in AL West
Early 2018 support for Edgar Martinez?
If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include Martinez. Stark predicts that the longtime DH will take Tim Raines' mantle as the candidate most beloved by sabermetricians everywhere. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot
Can outfield D push M's to playoffs?
Joining CF Leonys Martin next season will be Jarrod Dyson and Mitch Haniger, two other outfielders capable of playing center. That gives Seattle a clear strength, Jeff Sullivan writes. Difference-making outfield defenses (Insider)
Increase in votes notable for Martinez
After sitting at just 27 percent two years ago, Edgar Martinez is up to 58.6 percent. The amount of inductees in recent years has been a big help to his candidacy, David Schoenfield writes. HOF night winners/losers
Edgar Martinez encouraged by jump in voting
Edgar Martinez continued his steady climb toward becoming the first player who was primarily a designated hitter to be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Martinez falls short in Hall of Fame vote
In his eighth year on the ballot, Edgar Martinez received 58.6 percent of the vote to miss the 75 percent threshold required. Martinez saw a notable jump in support, as he received only 43.4 percent of the vote last year. Full results
David Schoenfield SweetSpot blogger
The BBWAA has now elected 12 Hall of Famers in the past four years, helping to clear some of the logjam on the ballot. This should help Edgar Martinez possibly make the jump from mid-50s percentile to 75 in his final two years, just as Tim Raines did.
Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer
Biggest jumps in the voting this year: Tim Raines (16.2 pct), Edgar Martinez (15.2), Jeff Bagwell (14.6), Barry Bonds (9.4), Roger Clemens (8.9), Mike Mussina (8.8)
What would Mariners say off the record?
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Mariners would admit they need to win right now due to their core of aging stars. Front-office truths (Insider)
Farm system rankings: The bottom 10
The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.
Struggling starter or lights-out reliever? The choice is easy
The choice is easier than ever -- and that's why more teams should opt to push their best young arms to relief roles.
Will Mike Zunino step up in 2017?
Once again, Zunino figures to be an X factor for the Mariners next season. A fully evolved Zunino is a potential All-Star and the type of player who could make this team a contender, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
Longtime baseball exec O'Brien Sr. dies at 87
Longtime major league executive Dan O'Brien Sr. has died at 87.
Mariners among MLB's best teams
The M's might have their best team since 2001, as GM Jerry Dipoto continues to upgrade the roster bit by bit. However, Felix Hernandez is a notable X factor in the rotation. Where does Seattle rank on Buster Olney's list? Top teams (Insider)
M's among MLB's best defensive teams
Adding Jarrod Dyson and Mitch Haniger to the outfield mix figures to be a big plus for Seattle's defense. Where do the Mariners rank on Buster Olney's list? Top defenses (Insider)
William Weinbaum ESPN
Wed.'s HoF election will likely expand list of expansion teams' players in Hall. Expos (Raines & Guerrero), M's (Martinez), Astros (Bagwell) & Padres (Hoffman) candidates could join their teams' Carter & Dawson, Griffey Jr. & Johnson, Biggio and Gwynn. Pudge Rodriguez would be first electee whose primary team was expansion Tex/Was.
Martinez makes it on ESPN's ballot
ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Edgar Martinez was one of seven players to make it in. Martinez received 15 votes, good for 88.2 percent. ESPN's HoF ballot
M's should boast feared batting order
Few teams can match Seattle's power with Nelson Cruz and Robinson Cano. Buster Olney also applauds the additions of speedy Jean Segura and Jarrod Dyson. Top 2017 lineups (Insider)
Tristan H. Cockcroft ESPN Senior Writer
Battle of the Seager brothers: Using ESPN standard fantasy points, Kyle Seager (450) actually outscored Corey Seager (422) in 11 fewer plate appearances in 2016.
Mariners avoid arbitration with Smyly, Dyson
The Mariners agreed to terms Friday on 2017 contracts with all of their arbitration-eligible players, including left-hander Drew Smyly and outfielder Jarrod Dyson after acquiring them in trades.
M's rotation makes Olney's Top 10
The addition of Yovani Gallardo and Drew Smyly gives the Mariners the kind of rotation depth necessary to compete in the AL West. But a healthy Felix Hernandez is crucial for Seattle, writes Buster Olney. Top rotations (Insider)
Mark Simon ESPN Staff
Despite a 4.88 ERA, new Mariners starter Drew Smyly ranked 4th in MLB in lowest hard-hit rate last season (10.6%), trailing only Rich Hill (8.1%), Clayton Kershaw (8.5%} and Kyle Hendricks (8.9%). Smyly and Madison Bulgarner were the only pitchers to have multiple starts of 7 IP and 1 H or fewer allowed last season.
Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer
More on the players traded yesterday: Mariners get: Drew Smiley from the Rays, a middle of rotation starter who is an extreme fly ball pitcher who will benefit from pitching at Safeco with 3 above average defenders in the outfield. He throws strikes and misses bats. His velocity and stuff was down last year but is fully healthy. If he bounces back to 2015 form he could be a real difference maker for the Mariners. They also get Shae Simmons from Atlanta a power arm with 2 options remaining. He is 94-99 mph w wipe out slider and solid split that he struggles with command. His FB SL legit weapons. He is full strength after returning from TJ surgery. Profiles as back of a bullpen reliever.
Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer
Outside evaluators agree based on last year performances that Gohara has the most up-side, but they also think if Smyly bounces back Mariners will be big winners in these two connected trades. Three GMs asked me tonight why the Rays didn't learn their lesson fro the Turner, Ross, Myers three way deals....but the truth is only time will tell....but according to several Executives it looks like history is repeating itself in Tampa Bay.
Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer
Bottom line is the Braves got the best up-side player in the two trades in Luiz Gohara, the Mariners got the best middle rotation starting pitcher immediately if Drew Smyly is healthy and can bounce back from a down year and a decline in velocity and the Rays just didn't get enough for Drew Smyly If he's the pitcher we saw in 2015 rather than last year. Again just an opinion, augmented by multiple GMs.
2016 AL West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Texas
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|L2
|Seattle
|86
|76
|.531
|9
|L2
|Houston
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Los Angeles
|74
|88
|.457
|21
|W1
|Oakland
|69
|93
|.426
|26
|W2
Team Leaders 2016
- Batting
- Pitching
Team Stats
- Batting
- Pitching
Runs7686th
Batting Average.25910th
On Base Percentage.3269th
Slugging Percentage.4308th
Earned Run Average4.008th
Quality Starts74Tied-14th
WHIP1.2810th
BAA.25310th
