King Felix is under pressure
In a more competitive AL West, the Seattle Mariners need the 31-year-old Felix Hernandez to still be able to lead their pitching staff, Buster Olney writes. Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)
El segunda base de los Marineros de Seattle se mostró visiblemente afectado por la muerte del lanzador dominicano. Mirar
Edgar Martinez's No. 11 will be retired by the Mariners on Aug. 12.
The Mariners will retire the number 11 of Edgar Martínez. He will join Ken Griffey Jr as the only Mariners players with retired numbers. Martínez is the franchise's all-time leader in games played, runs scored and RBI.
A center fielder in the past, Lewis injured his ACL in July of last year and might have to move to a corner outfield spot if he loses speed. The bat should still play in right, with 30-homer potential if he hits enough to get to it, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)
The Astros look like the favorites going into the season, but the past has shown us that you can't tell what will happen in the AL West.
If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include Martinez. Stark predicts that the longtime DH will take Tim Raines' mantle as the candidate most beloved by sabermetricians everywhere. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot
Joining CF Leonys Martin next season will be Jarrod Dyson and Mitch Haniger, two other outfielders capable of playing center. That gives Seattle a clear strength, Jeff Sullivan writes. Difference-making outfield defenses (Insider)
After sitting at just 27 percent two years ago, Edgar Martinez is up to 58.6 percent. The amount of inductees in recent years has been a big help to his candidacy, David Schoenfield writes. HOF night winners/losers
Edgar Martinez continued his steady climb toward becoming the first player who was primarily a designated hitter to be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
In his eighth year on the ballot, Edgar Martinez received 58.6 percent of the vote to miss the 75 percent threshold required. Martinez saw a notable jump in support, as he received only 43.4 percent of the vote last year. Full results
The BBWAA has now elected 12 Hall of Famers in the past four years, helping to clear some of the logjam on the ballot. This should help Edgar Martinez possibly make the jump from mid-50s percentile to 75 in his final two years, just as Tim Raines did.
Biggest jumps in the voting this year: Tim Raines (16.2 pct), Edgar Martinez (15.2), Jeff Bagwell (14.6), Barry Bonds (9.4), Roger Clemens (8.9), Mike Mussina (8.8)
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Mariners would admit they need to win right now due to their core of aging stars. Front-office truths (Insider)
The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.
The choice is easier than ever -- and that's why more teams should opt to push their best young arms to relief roles.
Once again, Zunino figures to be an X factor for the Mariners next season. A fully evolved Zunino is a potential All-Star and the type of player who could make this team a contender, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
Longtime major league executive Dan O'Brien Sr. has died at 87.
The M's might have their best team since 2001, as GM Jerry Dipoto continues to upgrade the roster bit by bit. However, Felix Hernandez is a notable X factor in the rotation. Where does Seattle rank on Buster Olney's list? Top teams (Insider)
Adding Jarrod Dyson and Mitch Haniger to the outfield mix figures to be a big plus for Seattle's defense. Where do the Mariners rank on Buster Olney's list? Top defenses (Insider)
Wed.'s HoF election will likely expand list of expansion teams' players in Hall. Expos (Raines & Guerrero), M's (Martinez), Astros (Bagwell) & Padres (Hoffman) candidates could join their teams' Carter & Dawson, Griffey Jr. & Johnson, Biggio and Gwynn. Pudge Rodriguez would be first electee whose primary team was expansion Tex/Was.
ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Edgar Martinez was one of seven players to make it in. Martinez received 15 votes, good for 88.2 percent. ESPN's HoF ballot
Few teams can match Seattle's power with Nelson Cruz and Robinson Cano. Buster Olney also applauds the additions of speedy Jean Segura and Jarrod Dyson. Top 2017 lineups (Insider)
Battle of the Seager brothers: Using ESPN standard fantasy points, Kyle Seager (450) actually outscored Corey Seager (422) in 11 fewer plate appearances in 2016.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Texas
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|L2
|Seattle
|86
|76
|.531
|9
|L2
|Houston
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Los Angeles
|74
|88
|.457
|21
|W1
|Oakland
|69
|93
|.426
|26
|W2
