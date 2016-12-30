2016 ScheduleAll times ET

86-76, 2nd in AL West

Can D.J. Peterson correct mistakes?

Seattle drafted the first baseman in the middle of the first round in 2013. Peterson will need to improve his plate discipline in order become more than a bench bat, said one scout. Make-or-break season (Insider)

Who could be the Mariners' Ben Zobrist?

Acquired from the Rays last month, Taylor Motter played all over the diamond as a rookie in 2016. His weak bat will likely keep him from being a regular, but he could be a platoon starter against lefties. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

Mariners release Arquimedes Caminero

The M's cut Caminero over the weekend, thus allowing him to pursue the opportunity to pitch in Japan. The 29-year-old right-hander posted a 3.56 ERA in 57 games between the Pirates and Mariners last season.

Marly Rivera ESPN Writer 

Puerto Rican Pride! Bernie Williams, Carlos Beltrán, Joe Colón, Edwin Díaz, René Rivera, Carlos Delgado and Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar taking part in the MLBPA tour honoring the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente!

Mariners grading well this winter

The M's have made several upgrades and improvements so far this offseason, including trading for Jean Segura and Danny Valencia and signing Carlos Ruiz as a free agent, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter report card (Insider)

Padres claim Zach Lee off waivers

The Pads claimed the right-hander off waivers from the Mariners after he was designated for assignment on Dec. 3. A former Dodgers top prospect, Lee, 25, posted a 6.14 ERA at the Triple-A level (Dodgers and M's) this year.

M's should swoop in on Encarnacion

Sure, it would stretch their budget, but the Mariners' window to win is now. Edwin Encarnacion could give Seattle a stacked offense capable of hanging tough against a rotation like the Red Sox's in a playoff series. Schoenfield: Moves teams need to make

Mariners trade Tyler Pike to Braves

Pike was the player to be named later in the Nov. 28 deal that sent Alex Jackson to Atlanta. The 22-year-old left-hander posted a 4.01 ERA in 25 starts at Class A Advanced this year, striking out 134 batters in 125 2/3 innings.

Mariners a match for Jose Quintana?

The M's are looking to add an experienced starter, and the White Sox left-hander would look great atop their rotation. However, Seattle might not have the prospects to entice Chicago. Schoenfield: Potential packages for Quintana

How did M's fare at winter meetings?

The Mariners acquired Chris Heston from the Giants in exchange for a player to be named later. How many wins could this move provide? Dan Szymborski breaks it down. Surplus values after winter meetings (Insider)

Marly Rivera ESPN Writer 

Listado oficial de transacciones realizadas estas reuniones invernales. NO incluye canjes que no hayan sido anunciados de manera oficial por el equipo.

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

The Mariners have been telling teams they're shopping for "reliable innings" in their hunt for another starter. The only two remaining free-agent starters who worked 162 IP & had an ERA under 4.50: Jason Hammel (3.83 in 166.2 IP) and Ivan Noval (4.17 in 162 IP).

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Mariners in serious talks with free agent Mark Trumbo. He would bring serious thump and length to Mariners lineup behind Segura, Cano, Cruz and Seaver.

Has Hernandez lost his pitching power?

Felix Hernandez wasn't terrible last season, with an 11-8 win-loss record, but he's seen a dropoff in his ERA since 2014. The Mariners have focused on offensive depth, in hopes that Hernandez can return to form. Schoenfield: Vets who could bounce back

