Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer

More on the players traded yesterday: Mariners get: Drew Smiley from the Rays, a middle of rotation starter who is an extreme fly ball pitcher who will benefit from pitching at Safeco with 3 above average defenders in the outfield. He throws strikes and misses bats. His velocity and stuff was down last year but is fully healthy. If he bounces back to 2015 form he could be a real difference maker for the Mariners. They also get Shae Simmons from Atlanta a power arm with 2 options remaining. He is 94-99 mph w wipe out slider and solid split that he struggles with command. His FB SL legit weapons. He is full strength after returning from TJ surgery. Profiles as back of a bullpen reliever.