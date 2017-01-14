Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer

In the Braves - Mariners trade Seattle gets Shae Simmons a power arm w/ 2 years of MLS and 2 options remaining. He's 94-99 w/ a wicked SL and a solid SPL (that he struggles to command). The FB/SL are legit weapons, he's always been a high strikeouts guy and will be at full strength in '17 after returning from TJ last year. Looked very good in late season, is still just 26 years old and profiles as back of the pen type. In their follow-up trade with Tampa Bay, the Mariners get Drew Smyly who slides into the middle of their rotation and really fits their club well. Extreme fly ball pitcher who should benefit from Safeco Park, division and w/ their upgraded OF defense. Throws strikes, misses bats and has a track record of success in the AL. I also believe there's some upside left to him. A real steal from my vantage point.