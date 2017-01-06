Jerry Crasnick ESPN Senior Writer

Jimmy Rollins grew up in Oakland, so he's giving himself a late-career opportunity to play at home after agreeing to a one-year minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants are set up the middle with Brandon Crawford at shortstop and Joe Panik at second base, but they plan to give Rollins a chance to compete for a bench job in spring training. After being released by the Chicago White Sox in June, Rollins wanted to go out on his own terms. He'll try to contribute to a winning team in San Francisco at age 38.