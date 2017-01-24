Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer

Turns out Roger Clemens & Barry Bonds didn't make as dramatic a jump as we expected. Clemens went from 45.2 pct to 54.1, Bonds from 44.3 to 53.8. So both would need close to 100 more votes to get elected. Still, they were both around 36 pct 2 years ago. They have 5 years left on the ballot. And only Gil Hodges got this close with this many years left and didn't get into the Hall