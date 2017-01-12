Nunez reaches $4.2 million deal with Giants
In order to avoid arbitration, infielder Eduardo Nunez reached a $4.2 million, one-year agreement with the San Francisco Giants on Friday.
Third baseman Conor Gillaspie and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $1.4 million, one-year contract, a raise from his $1 million salary last year.
Spring training is nearly here! Giants pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.
The Giants are not looking to make a high-profile signing in left field, at least for now.
The Royals signed infielder Brooks Conrad and pitcher Jonathan Sánchez to minor-league contracts. The two share a connection to one of the most famous Giants games in their 5-year, 3-title run. Sánchez started Game 3 of the 2010 NLDS against the Braves, a game the Giants trailed 2-1 in the 9th inning. Aubrey Huff tied the game with a hit and Conrad then made an error on a ground ball hit by Buster Posey to put the Giants ahead. The Giants won the game, and went on to win that series and the World Series.
In addition to signing Jimmy Rollins, the Giants also signed OF Justin Ruggiano and 1B Michael Morse to minor-league deals. Ruggiano's claim to fame is that he's 5-for-11 with 3 HR vs new teammate, Madison Bumgarner. The 3 HR are his most vs a pitcher and make him 1 of 4 players with at least 3 vs Bumgarner. Morse helped the Giants (and Bumgarner) win a World Series, getting 2 RBIs in Game 7 against the Royals in 2014.
Jimmy Rollins grew up in Oakland, so he's giving himself a late-career opportunity to play at home after agreeing to a one-year minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants are set up the middle with Brandon Crawford at shortstop and Joe Panik at second base, but they plan to give Rollins a chance to compete for a bench job in spring training. After being released by the Chicago White Sox in June, Rollins wanted to go out on his own terms. He'll try to contribute to a winning team in San Francisco at age 38.
Shortstop Jimmy Rollins agreed to a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants.
San Francisco sent cash to Atlanta in exchange for the left-hander. Rodriguez, 21, posted a 2.95 ERA and struck out 15 in 18 1/3 innings in the Gulf Coast League this year.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Los Angeles
|91
|71
|.562
|-
|L3
|San Francisco
|87
|75
|.537
|4
|W4
|Colorado
|75
|87
|.463
|16
|L2
|Arizona
|69
|93
|.426
|22
|W3
|San Diego
|68
|94
|.420
|23
|L4
Scottsdale Stadium - Fri 2/24