87-75, 2nd in NL West
Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports

Is Crawford baseball's best shortstop?

Brandon Crawford is arguably the best defensive shortstop in the National League and has developed into a major run producer. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top shortstops (Insider)

Giants rank high, but have some holes

The Giants filled their most critical offseason need by signing closer Mark Melancon and have baseball's best battery in Madison Bumgarner and Buster Posey. San Francisco still needs relief pitching help and has a void to fill in left field. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire

Melancon among top relievers

He's not as flashy as some of the other names on Buster Olney's list, but Mark Melancon is consistent and effective. No wonder the Giants paid him handsomely this offseason. Top relievers (Insider)

ESPN.com

Bumgarner third among starters

Madison Bumgarner comes in at No. 3 on Buster Olney's list of the top 10 starters in the majors. Bumgarner had his best regular season in 2016, with a 2.74 ERA in 34 starts. Teammate Johnny Cueto also makes the list. Top 10 starters (Insider)

Icon Sportswire, USA TODAY Sports
9dTony Blengino

What's next for baseball's seven unluckiest batters?

Few batters hit the ball as hard as Miguel Cabrera or Buster Posey, but they're among guys who didn't get the results you'd expect in 2016. What does that mean for them in 2017?

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Crawford, Bumgarner bring plenty of fun

Bryce Harper issued the opening salvo in the "Make Baseball Fun Again" movement, but plenty of others played their part as well. Brandon Crawford had seven hits in one game in August, and Madison Bumgarner pushed for a spot in the HR Derby with his prowess at the plate. Who made baseball fun again

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Who could be the Giants' Ben Zobrist?

San Francisco already has a player like that in Eduardo Nunez, who is expected to start at third base next season. However, his versatility could allow the Giants to go out and acquire another big bat at third. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Proof that anything is possible in baseball

How can you not love a sport in which only one hitter in baseball has homered off the best pitcher alive (Clayton Kershaw) in each of the last two seasons -- and it's a PITCHER (Madison Bumgarner)? Strange but true

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Royals signed infielder Brooks Conrad and pitcher Jonathan Sánchez to minor-league contracts. The two share a connection to one of the most famous Giants games in their 5-year, 3-title run. Sánchez started Game 3 of the 2010 NLDS against the Braves, a game the Giants trailed 2-1 in the 9th inning. Aubrey Huff tied the game with a hit and Conrad then made an error on a ground ball hit by Buster Posey to put the Giants ahead. The Giants won the game, and went on to win that series and the World Series.

ESPN Stats and Information  

In addition to signing Jimmy Rollins, the Giants also signed OF Justin Ruggiano and 1B Michael Morse to minor-league deals. Ruggiano's claim to fame is that he's 5-for-11 with 3 HR vs new teammate, Madison Bumgarner. The 3 HR are his most vs a pitcher and make him 1 of 4 players with at least 3 vs Bumgarner. Morse helped the Giants (and Bumgarner) win a World Series, getting 2 RBIs in Game 7 against the Royals in 2014.

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports
21dDavid Schoenfield

Jimmy Rollins, future Hall of Famer?

By signing a minor league deal with the Giants, Jimmy Rollins is trying to write a final chapter to a great career. Did he do enough to be HOF worthy?

Jerry Crasnick ESPN Senior Writer 

Jimmy Rollins grew up in Oakland, so he's giving himself a late-career opportunity to play at home after agreeing to a one-year minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants are set up the middle with Brandon Crawford at shortstop and Joe Panik at second base, but they plan to give Rollins a chance to compete for a bench job in spring training. After being released by the Chicago White Sox in June, Rollins wanted to go out on his own terms. He'll try to contribute to a winning team in San Francisco at age 38.

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Giants acquire Alberto Rodriguez

San Francisco sent cash to Atlanta in exchange for the left-hander. Rodriguez, 21, posted a 2.95 ERA and struck out 15 in 18 1/3 innings in the Gulf Coast League this year.

Giants grading well this winter

The Giants' No. 1 priority this offseason was to land one of the top three closers on the free-agent market, and they got that when they signed Mark Melancon. Melancon's four-year, $62 million deal tapped out the team's budget, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter report card (Insider)

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

Catchers with 13+ HR in each of the last 3 years: Buster Posey, Yasmani Grandal, Sal Perez, Brian McCann and ... Welington Castillo

Stats & Info

Relievers getting paid like never before

With Kenley Jansen agreeing to a five-year, $80 million deal with the Dodgers, he joins Mark Melancon and Aroldis Chapman in making at least $4 million more a year than any other reliever signed/extended prior to this offseason.

USA TODAY Sports, AP Photo
27dBradford Doolittle

Baseball has gone cuckoo for closers

In pursuit of the difference a super-reliever can make, teams paid Mark Melancon, Kenley Jansen and Aroldis Chapman more money than Mariano Rivera's lifetime earnings. Has the game gone crazy?

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs71519th
Batting Average.25811th
On Base Percentage.3297th
Slugging Percentage.39825th
Earned Run Average3.654th
Quality Starts857th
WHIP1.214th
BAA.2436th

