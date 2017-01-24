2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
87-75, 2nd in NL West

ESPN Stats and Information  

Giants reach agreement on a deal with catcher Nick Hundley, formerly of the Rockies. Hundley hit .260 with 10 home runs in 289 at-bats last season. The Giants now have the catching leader in defensive runs saved (Buster Posey, 23) and the catcher who ranked last in that stat (Hundley, -16) in 2016.

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Tyler Beede among Law's top 80 prospects

There are a lot of ways that Beede, the Giants' first-round pick in 2014, could become a No. 2 starter. But much hinges on the command and development of his new cutter, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)

Pouya Dianat/Getty Images
3d

Report: Giants finalizing deal with Korean IF

The Giants are working to finalize a minor league contract with South Korean infielder Jae-gyun Hwang, who could provide some insurance at third base, The Associated Press reports.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Santiago Casilla's deal with the Oakland Athletics was made official Friday. Casilla is 1 of 8 players to win 3 World Series with the Giants, along with Jeremy Affeldt, Madison Bumgarner, Tim Lincecum, Javier Lopez, Buster Posey, Sergio Romo and Pablo Sandoval. Bumgarner and Posey are the only players still with the team.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
6d

P Casilla returns to Athletics on a 2-year deal

Reliever Santiago Casilla, who spent his first six seasons with Oakland and the past seven with San Francisco, will return to the A's after signing a two-year deal on Friday.

Getty Images

Early 2018 support for Clemens, Bonds?

If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include both Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds. "[The Hall] needs to be a place that tells the story of what happened -- the good and the bad," Stark writes. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot

Stats & Info

Bonds approaching Hall at steady rate

After three years of hovering around 35 percent, Barry Bonds has seen his support jump nearly 20 percent the last two years. He received 53.8 percent of the vote on the 2017 ballot.

ESPN
7dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The middle 10

As the world champion Cubs and a group of playoff contenders in this tier prove, you can win without sacrificing your farm system.

Getty Images

Increased support big for Bonds, Clemens

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens finally climbed above 50 percent in their fifth year on the ballot. The history of that number suggests the duo will find their way to Cooperstown in due time, David Schoenfield writes. HOF night winners/losers

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

Biggest jumps in the voting this year: Tim Raines (16.2 pct), Edgar Martinez (15.2), Jeff Bagwell (14.6), Barry Bonds (9.4), Roger Clemens (8.9), Mike Mussina (8.8)

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

Why Barry Bonds (& Roger Clemens) should expect to get elected: Only one player (Gil Hodges) has ever gotten this close to election with 5 years left on the ballot without making it eventually.

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

A Roger Clemens voting oddity: He has now gotten more votes than Barry Bonds in all 5 years they've been on the ballot, but never by more than 12 votes. This year's totals: Clemens 239, Bonds 238. No idea how to explain that.

Donald Miralle/Getty Images

Bonds, Kent fall short in HOF vote

In his fifth year on the ballot, Barry Bonds received 53.8 percent of the vote to miss the 75 percent threshold required. Jeff Kent (fourth year) also missed out, totaling 16.7 percent. Bonds saw a notable jump in support, as he received only 44.3 percent of the vote last year. Full results

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

Turns out Roger Clemens & Barry Bonds didn't make as dramatic a jump as we expected. Clemens went from 45.2 pct to 54.1, Bonds from 44.3 to 53.8. So both would need close to 100 more votes to get elected. Still, they were both around 36 pct 2 years ago. They have 5 years left on the ballot. And only Gil Hodges got this close with this many years left and didn't get into the Hall

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

What would Giants say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Giants would admit their constant push to win in recent years has drained their farm system and limited their trade options. Front-office truths (Insider)

play
Selig's HOF induction changing voters' PEDs perspective (1:16)
Jason O. Watson/Getty Images
9d

McCovey among those pardoned by Obama

President Barack Obama pardoned baseball Hall of Famer Willie McCovey on Tuesday, forgiving his 1995 conviction for tax evasion.

Jeff Chiu/AP Photo

Will Ty Blach step up in 2017?

Blach proved that he's a pitcher to watch late last season by outdueling Clayton Kershaw in a key start. The 26-year-old is one Matt Cain injury away from being called upon on a regular basis, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Should Giants have Belt lead off?

Denard Span is no longer a high-OBP guy, while Brandon Belt drew 104 walks last season and posted a .394 OBP. Belt usually hits in the middle of the order, but he could also fit atop the lineup, David Schoenfield writes. Unconventional leadoff options

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs71519th
Batting Average.25811th
On Base Percentage.3297th
Slugging Percentage.39825th
Earned Run Average3.654th
Quality Starts857th
WHIP1.214th
BAA.2436th

Find Tickets

Giants vs Reds

Scottsdale Stadium - Fri 2/24

1,531 tickets available