NL West team-by-team top prospects
While the Padres went all-in on their rebuild, the other teams in the division were quietly improving their farm systems -- except for the Diamondbacks, who have the worst in baseball.
Thanks to sneaky-good drafts, the Giants' strong farm system has prospects they can promote or can parlay in trades.
Buster Posey took to Instagram to remember William "Ryan" Owens, a Navy SEAL and Giants fan who was recently killed in Yemen.
Cueto is signed through at least 2021, but his contract includes an opt-out clause that he can exercise this year. Another healthy season and he could get an even bigger deal as a free agent this winter, David Schoenfield writes. MLB players motivated for next contract
We've pitted four of the most talented players in the game against each other to find out who owns MLB's top defensive trait. Which star is the cream of the crop? That's up to you to decide.
The signing of veteran Nick Hundley is not expected to reduce the innings behind the plate for Buster Posey.
Giants reach agreement on a deal with catcher Nick Hundley, formerly of the Rockies. Hundley hit .260 with 10 home runs in 289 at-bats last season. The Giants now have the catching leader in defensive runs saved (Buster Posey, 23) and the catcher who ranked last in that stat (Hundley, -16) in 2016.
There are a lot of ways that Beede, the Giants' first-round pick in 2014, could become a No. 2 starter. But much hinges on the command and development of his new cutter, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)
The Giants have agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract with Nick Hundley to serve as Buster Posey's backup catcher.
The Giants are working to finalize a minor league contract with South Korean infielder Jae-gyun Hwang, who could provide some insurance at third base, The Associated Press reports.
Santiago Casilla's deal with the Oakland Athletics was made official Friday. Casilla is 1 of 8 players to win 3 World Series with the Giants, along with Jeremy Affeldt, Madison Bumgarner, Tim Lincecum, Javier Lopez, Buster Posey, Sergio Romo and Pablo Sandoval. Bumgarner and Posey are the only players still with the team.
Reliever Santiago Casilla, who spent his first six seasons with Oakland and the past seven with San Francisco, will return to the A's after signing a two-year deal on Friday.
After three Tommy John surgeries on his right elbow, pitcher Josh Johnson is retiring with a 48-45 record and a 3.40 ERA.
The Diamondbacks have signed ex-Giant outfielder Gregor Blanco, 33, to a minor league contract.
If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include both Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds. "[The Hall] needs to be a place that tells the story of what happened -- the good and the bad," Stark writes. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot
As the world champion Cubs and a group of playoff contenders in this tier prove, you can win without sacrificing your farm system.
Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens finally climbed above 50 percent in their fifth year on the ballot. The history of that number suggests the duo will find their way to Cooperstown in due time, David Schoenfield writes. HOF night winners/losers
In his fifth year on the ballot, Barry Bonds received 53.8 percent of the vote to miss the 75 percent threshold required. Jeff Kent (fourth year) also missed out, totaling 16.7 percent. Bonds saw a notable jump in support, as he received only 44.3 percent of the vote last year. Full results
