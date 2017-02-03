2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Heath Quinn a perfect fit for Giants

Quinn, San Francisco's third-round pick in 2016, has the kind of tools that the Giants love, Keith Law writes. The outfielder's all-fields approach could get him to Double-A in his first full pro season. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)

Giants announce 11 non-roster invitees

The San Francisco Giants announced 11 players who will start spring training in the big league camp, including top prospect Tyler Beede.

NL West team-by-team top prospects

While the Padres went all-in on their rebuild, the other teams in the division were quietly improving their farm systems -- except for the Diamondbacks, who have the worst in baseball.

Johnny Cueto has much to prove this year

Cueto is signed through at least 2021, but his contract includes an opt-out clause that he can exercise this year. Another healthy season and he could get an even bigger deal as a free agent this winter, David Schoenfield writes. MLB players motivated for next contract

Giants reach agreement on a deal with catcher Nick Hundley, formerly of the Rockies. Hundley hit .260 with 10 home runs in 289 at-bats last season. The Giants now have the catching leader in defensive runs saved (Buster Posey, 23) and the catcher who ranked last in that stat (Hundley, -16) in 2016.

Tyler Beede among Law's top 80 prospects

There are a lot of ways that Beede, the Giants' first-round pick in 2014, could become a No. 2 starter. But much hinges on the command and development of his new cutter, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)

Report: Giants finalizing deal with Korean IF

The Giants are working to finalize a minor league contract with South Korean infielder Jae-gyun Hwang, who could provide some insurance at third base, The Associated Press reports.

Santiago Casilla's deal with the Oakland Athletics was made official Friday. Casilla is 1 of 8 players to win 3 World Series with the Giants, along with Jeremy Affeldt, Madison Bumgarner, Tim Lincecum, Javier Lopez, Buster Posey, Sergio Romo and Pablo Sandoval. Bumgarner and Posey are the only players still with the team.

P Casilla returns to Athletics on a 2-year deal

Reliever Santiago Casilla, who spent his first six seasons with Oakland and the past seven with San Francisco, will return to the A's after signing a two-year deal on Friday.

Early 2018 support for Clemens, Bonds?

If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include both Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds. "[The Hall] needs to be a place that tells the story of what happened -- the good and the bad," Stark writes. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot

Bonds approaching Hall at steady rate

After three years of hovering around 35 percent, Barry Bonds has seen his support jump nearly 20 percent the last two years. He received 53.8 percent of the vote on the 2017 ballot.

Farm system rankings: The middle 10

As the world champion Cubs and a group of playoff contenders in this tier prove, you can win without sacrificing your farm system.

Increased support big for Bonds, Clemens

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens finally climbed above 50 percent in their fifth year on the ballot. The history of that number suggests the duo will find their way to Cooperstown in due time, David Schoenfield writes. HOF night winners/losers

Biggest jumps in the voting this year: Tim Raines (16.2 pct), Edgar Martinez (15.2), Jeff Bagwell (14.6), Barry Bonds (9.4), Roger Clemens (8.9), Mike Mussina (8.8)

Why Barry Bonds (& Roger Clemens) should expect to get elected: Only one player (Gil Hodges) has ever gotten this close to election with 5 years left on the ballot without making it eventually.

