ESPN Stats and Information

The Royals signed infielder Brooks Conrad and pitcher Jonathan Sánchez to minor-league contracts. The two share a connection to one of the most famous Giants games in their 5-year, 3-title run. Sánchez started Game 3 of the 2010 NLDS against the Braves, a game the Giants trailed 2-1 in the 9th inning. Aubrey Huff tied the game with a hit and Conrad then made an error on a ground ball hit by Buster Posey to put the Giants ahead. The Giants won the game, and went on to win that series and the World Series.