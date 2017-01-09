Mark Saxon ESPN Staff Writer

One of the prominent theories for why the Cardinals were so porous on defense in 2016 was the absence of longtime infield instructor Jose Oquendo. Perhaps the best fielder in Cardinals history added his voice to that belief on Wednesday. "He is the go-to guy when guys are having problems from a defensive standpoint," Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith told ESPN.com Wednesday. "He's a guy a manager can say, ‘Hey, bring so-and-so out for early work, he needs work on his defense.' Those things appear to be small things, but over the long haul of 162 games, one play here and there not made and the outcome may have been different. When you lack the ability to catch and throw the baseball, it creates a problem over the long haul." The Cardinals finished 11th in the National League in UZR after Oquendo underwent knee surgery near the end of spring training and did not coach third base or travel with the team. Oquendo will work with minor-leaguers and be at spring training, but will not re-join the coaching staff in 2017. The club added minor-league teacher Mike Shildt as a quality control coach.