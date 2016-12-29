Who could be the Cardinals' Ben Zobrist?
Matt Carpenter is set to start at first base for St. Louis next season, but his experience at second and third shouldn't be discounted when Matt Adams is given a start. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
The Cubs have a chance to become a legendary team, but that won't stop two of the other four clubs in the NL Central from having a shot at the playoffs.
The Cardinals reportedly are part of the growing list of teams making a play for Twins second baseman Brian Dozier.
Phil Gagliano, who played for four teams in a 12-year major league career, has died. He was 74.
St. Louis is currently scheduled to appear four times on Sunday Night Baseball in 2017. Highlights include Opening Night against the Cubs and an April 16 matchup against the Yankees in the Bronx. Story
After a year of long balls at the expense of St. Louis staples such as speed and defense, the Redbirds have made a return to their roots a priority.
With Matt Carpenter set to play first base next season, the Cardinals are listening to trade offers for Matt Adams.
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen approved plans for a $220 million, 550,000 square foot second phase of Ballpark Village on Friday. The project includes a high-rise apartment building and gives the Cardinals an even bigger imprint downtown. It could be a major source of revenue that's unique in the game.
GM John Mozeliak's trademark is making precision moves for his absolute needs, and this offseason was no different. The Cards signed the best free-agent center fielder in Dexter Fowler and one the best lefty relievers in the open market in Brett Cecil, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter report card (Insider)
I thought this comment by Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith was really well put: "An organization has to start looking like its community. If it doesn't look like its community, then when you look at the ballpark you don't see the community. It's got to be more inclusive. If you want more African-Americans at the ballpark, the imperative is to get African-American players. If you get them, and they go out and do their job every day and entertain people, you're probably going to get more people out at the ballpark. This is not rocket science."
The Cardinals know what they need from Dexter Fowler on the field, but they have a much larger goal for him too: strengthen the bridge between the club and the city's African-American community.
By signing Dexter Fowler, the Cardinals will add an impact player on the bases, in the field and at bat -- and could narrow the gap with the Cubs.
The St. Louis Cardinals announced Thursday that catcher Carson Kelly and right-hander Luke Weaver have been named the organization's minor league player and pitcher of the year, respectively.
One of the prominent theories for why the Cardinals were so porous on defense in 2016 was the absence of longtime infield instructor Jose Oquendo. Perhaps the best fielder in Cardinals history added his voice to that belief on Wednesday. "He is the go-to guy when guys are having problems from a defensive standpoint," Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith told ESPN.com Wednesday. "He's a guy a manager can say, ‘Hey, bring so-and-so out for early work, he needs work on his defense.' Those things appear to be small things, but over the long haul of 162 games, one play here and there not made and the outcome may have been different. When you lack the ability to catch and throw the baseball, it creates a problem over the long haul." The Cardinals finished 11th in the National League in UZR after Oquendo underwent knee surgery near the end of spring training and did not coach third base or travel with the team. Oquendo will work with minor-leaguers and be at spring training, but will not re-join the coaching staff in 2017. The club added minor-league teacher Mike Shildt as a quality control coach.
Via the competitive balance rounds, St. Louis has tentatively earned the 74th pick (Round B) of the 2017 MLB draft. Pick numbers are subject to change based on trades and free-agent signings. Thirteen other teams were also awarded competitive balance picks. MLB.com
The Cardinals have signed three players to minor league deals with invites to spring training: catcher Eric Fryer, outfielder/left-handed pitcher Jordan Schafer and catcher Gabriel Lino. Fryer, 31, opened last season with the Cardinals after Brayan Pena got hurt at the end of spring training and batted .368 in 41 plate appearances. He could be Molina's primary backup once again next season.
The Cardinals landed one of the top free agents available in Dexter Fowler. Could they also pursue Mark Trumbo or Edwin Encarnacion?
Dexter Fowler signed a deal to become the St. Louis Cardinals' center fielder on Thursday, and his daughter already appears ready for the adventure ahead.
Cardinals OF Randal Grichuk talks to Anthony Stalter and Michael Young about adjusting his swing, the signing of Dexter Fowler and monitoring the offseason on Twitter.
By bringing on Dexter Fowler, the Cards not only filled a gaping hole in their lineup, but at five years, $82.5 million they got good value as well.
Dexter Fowler, after getting a "taste" of winning with the Cubs, believes he can prolong that feeling with the Cardinals.
The Cardinals signed outfielder Dexter Fowler to a five-year, $82.5 million contract, a source told ESPN's Mark Saxon. The Cards lost a draft pick as a result of the Fowler deal, but will he provide enough wins to make up the difference? Dan Szymborski breaks it down. Surplus value after winter meetings (Insider)
Source: Dexter Fowler signed for five years and $82.5 million.
Busch Stadium - Sun 4/2