Mark Saxon ESPN Staff Writer 

Learning of the two major-league players killed in car accidents in the Dominican Republic earlier this week immediately brought back ugly memories for Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak. He lost one of his brightest prospects, Oscar Taveras, in a fatal car wreck in October of 2014. Every spring, the Cardinals gather their players and remind them to take caution on the roads, particularly in the Dominican. "The tragedy this week tells us it's not something we can take a break on," Mozeliak said.

Carson Kelly makes Law's Top 60

Everyday catchers are hard to find and the offensive standard is low, so Kelly looks like a very likely regular, with a chance to be more if his bat develops further, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)

Inside Heat: Goold On Cards' Rebuilding Efforts

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch talks to Buster Olney about the Cardinals' offseason efforts, who will emerge as the leaders on the club and much more.

Delvin Perez among Law's top 80 prospects

Even if he never sees 10 homers in a season, Perez's glove and speed would at least get him to the majors as a defense-only shortstop ... if he's willing to put in the work, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)

Flaherty makes Law's Top 100

Jack Flaherty has all the elements you'd want to see in a 200-inning, mid-rotation starter, Keith Law writes. How does the Cardinals prospect fare in Law's rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)

Looking ahead to the 2018 HOF ballot

Among notable first-timers on the ballot will be Chipper Jones, Scott Rolen, Andruw Jones, Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel.

Keith Law

Farm system rankings: The middle 10

As the world champion Cubs and a group of playoff contenders in this tier prove, you can win without sacrificing your farm system.

What would Cards say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Cardinals would admit injuries are the only way they feel they can catch the Cubs in the NL Central. Front-office truths (Insider)

Will Alex Reyes step up in 2017?

Purely on talent, Reyes might be the Cardinals' best or second-best starter, ranking with Carlos Martinez, Tony Blengino writes. Despite their pitching depth, the Cards might be best served to have the 22-year-old in their rotation. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Cardinals among MLB's best teams

The addition of Dexter Fowler should make the Cards a much more well-rounded team. However, not having a superstar on the roster could pose a problem. Where does St. Louis rank on Buster Olney's list? Top teams (Insider)

Cards should boast feared batting order

Buster Olney notes that the addition of Dexter Fowler typifies St. Louis' return to position players who emphasize athleticism and defense. Top 2017 lineups (Insider)

Mark Saxon ESPN Staff Writer 

Trevor Rosenthal had easily his worst season (4.46 ERA and 1.909 WHIP) and lost the closer job, but got an $800,000 raise, to $6.4 million. Arbitration works well for players.

Cardinals bullpen in Olney's top 10

Seung Hwan Oh, a star in his first season with the Cards, is positioned at the back end of a group that includes left-hander Kevin Siegrist and right-hander Jonathan Broxton. There's also the addition of southpaw Brett Cecil. Where does St. Louis' relief corps rank on Buster Olney's list? Top bullpens (Insider)

Cardinals on the cusp of Olney's top 10

If St. Louis can make some defensive improvements, Mike Leake could take the Cardinals' rotation from good to great, writes Buster Olney. Top rotations (Insider)

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Former All-Star pitcher Mark Mulder apparently is not impressed by my Greek god like physique!!

Is Yadier Molina baseball's best catcher?

Molina continues to be one of the best and most durable catchers, and he needs 407 hits for 2,000 in his career, which might be the magic number for a player regarded as perhaps the greatest-ever defender at his position. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top catchers (Insider)

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Cardinals pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Jupiter, Fla. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.

Piscotty among Olney's top right fielders

At age 26, Stephen Piscotty is firmly established in the big leagues, with almost 1,000 plate appearances and a career OPS of .815. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top right fielders (Insider)

Mark Saxon

Can Baby Birds carry the Cardinals?

With Matt Holliday gone and Yadier Molina getting older, St. Louis is counting on its young sluggers to help make it a World Series contender again.

Fowler among Olney's top center fielders

Dexter Fowler missed a month's worth of games with the Cubs last season due to injury, but still reached base 215 times and brought power, speed and patience. He should be an asset to the Cardinals' lineup in 2017. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list. Top center fielders (Insider)

Cards rank in the middle of the pack

The Cardinals found their center fielder and leadoff man in Dexter Fowler and also signed lefty reliever Brett Cecil. There's concern about the starting rotation and possible declines of Yadier Molina and Jhonny Peralta, who are both 34. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs7794th
Batting Average.25518th
On Base Percentage.32511th
Slugging Percentage.4434th
Earned Run Average4.0812th
Quality Starts839th
WHIP1.3213th
BAA.25818th

