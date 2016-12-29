2016 ScheduleAll times ET

Who could be the Cardinals' Ben Zobrist?

Matt Carpenter is set to start at first base for St. Louis next season, but his experience at second and third shouldn't be discounted when Matt Adams is given a start. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

5dDavid Schoenfield

Path to the playoffs for every NL Central team

The Cubs have a chance to become a legendary team, but that won't stop two of the other four clubs in the NL Central from having a shot at the playoffs.

Plenty of Cardinals on Sunday Night Baseball

St. Louis is currently scheduled to appear four times on Sunday Night Baseball in 2017. Highlights include Opening Night against the Cubs and an April 16 matchup against the Yankees in the Bronx. Story

12dMark Saxon

Cardinals to go back to the future in 2017

After a year of long balls at the expense of St. Louis staples such as speed and defense, the Redbirds have made a return to their roots a priority.

Mark Saxon ESPN Staff Writer 

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen approved plans for a $220 million, 550,000 square foot second phase of Ballpark Village on Friday. The project includes a high-rise apartment building and gives the Cardinals an even bigger imprint downtown. It could be a major source of revenue that's unique in the game.

Cardinals grading well this winter

GM John Mozeliak's trademark is making precision moves for his absolute needs, and this offseason was no different. The Cards signed the best free-agent center fielder in Dexter Fowler and one the best lefty relievers in the open market in Brett Cecil, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter report card (Insider)

Mark Saxon ESPN Staff Writer 

I thought this comment by Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith was really well put: "An organization has to start looking like its community. If it doesn't look like its community, then when you look at the ballpark you don't see the community. It's got to be more inclusive. If you want more African-Americans at the ballpark, the imperative is to get African-American players. If you get them, and they go out and do their job every day and entertain people, you're probably going to get more people out at the ballpark. This is not rocket science."

Mark Saxon ESPN Staff Writer 

One of the prominent theories for why the Cardinals were so porous on defense in 2016 was the absence of longtime infield instructor Jose Oquendo. Perhaps the best fielder in Cardinals history added his voice to that belief on Wednesday. "He is the go-to guy when guys are having problems from a defensive standpoint," Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith told ESPN.com Wednesday. "He's a guy a manager can say, ‘Hey, bring so-and-so out for early work, he needs work on his defense.' Those things appear to be small things, but over the long haul of 162 games, one play here and there not made and the outcome may have been different. When you lack the ability to catch and throw the baseball, it creates a problem over the long haul." The Cardinals finished 11th in the National League in UZR after Oquendo underwent knee surgery near the end of spring training and did not coach third base or travel with the team. Oquendo will work with minor-leaguers and be at spring training, but will not re-join the coaching staff in 2017. The club added minor-league teacher Mike Shildt as a quality control coach.

Cardinals receive comp pick in 2017 draft

Via the competitive balance rounds, St. Louis has tentatively earned the 74th pick (Round B) of the 2017 MLB draft. Pick numbers are subject to change based on trades and free-agent signings. Thirteen other teams were also awarded competitive balance picks. MLB.com

Mark Saxon ESPN Staff Writer 

The Cardinals have signed three players to minor league deals with invites to spring training: catcher Eric Fryer, outfielder/left-handed pitcher Jordan Schafer and catcher Gabriel Lino. Fryer, 31, opened last season with the Cardinals after Brayan Pena got hurt at the end of spring training and batted .368 in 41 plate appearances. He could be Molina's primary backup once again next season.

play
Fowler makes Cardinals more diverse (0:46)
How did Cards fare at winter meetings?

The Cardinals signed outfielder Dexter Fowler to a five-year, $82.5 million contract, a source told ESPN's Mark Saxon. The Cards lost a draft pick as a result of the Fowler deal, but will he provide enough wins to make up the difference? Dan Szymborski breaks it down. Surplus value after winter meetings (Insider)

play
Fowler happy to be playing in St. Louis (0:36)

Mark Saxon ESPN Staff Writer 

Source: Dexter Fowler signed for five years and $82.5 million.

