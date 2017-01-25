Mark Saxon ESPN Staff Writer

Learning of the two major-league players killed in car accidents in the Dominican Republic earlier this week immediately brought back ugly memories for Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak. He lost one of his brightest prospects, Oscar Taveras, in a fatal car wreck in October of 2014. Every spring, the Cardinals gather their players and remind them to take caution on the roads, particularly in the Dominican. "The tragedy this week tells us it's not something we can take a break on," Mozeliak said.