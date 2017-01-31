GM Mozeliak: 'People want to see us get kicked'
Cardinals GM John Mozeliak talks to Bernie Miklasz about the actual cost of the penalty they received from MLB and the perception of their organization around baseball.
St. Louis must give up its 56th and 75th overall picks to Houston as punishment for a hacking scandal. There are quality players that can be had with those picks, notes ESPN Stats & Info.
Cardinals CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. explains to Bernie Miklasz how their punishment for hacking impacts the organization and why the notion that they got off easy is simply not true
Chris Correa, who was permanently banned from baseball Monday, maintains the Astros first stole information from the Cardinals.
Some in baseball think the Cardinals got off lightly after punishment was handed down for the hacking scandal that involved a former team employee breaking into an Astros database.
No first-round picks lost. Houston rewarded for bad security. St. Louis acting suspiciously out of character. Teams aren't happy with MLB's ruling.
Only in baseball can $2 million in cash, plus the Nos. 56 and 75 overall picks in the draft, seem like chump change. That's what the St.
The Pirates and the Brewers have star prospects, the Reds have depth, the Cards always find gems and the Cubs still have talent. When it comes to farm systems, this division is baseball's best.
Alex Reyes is ready to graduate to the majors, and the lower rungs of the organization boast plenty of prospects on the Cardinals' way.
Did St. Louis get lucky in losing two draft picks and $2 million for hacking Houston? Maybe. But Chris Correa's prison term -- and the team's embarrassment -- is a powerful deterrent.
Handing two draft picks and $2 million to the Astros might sound like a lot, but St. Louis should be breathing a sigh of relief about its punishment.
The Cardinals continue to maintain that former scouting director Chris Correa was a "rogue" employee who accessed the Astros' data bases and e-mails on his own and for his own benefit. "The conduct is contrary to everything the Cardinals organization is about," Cardinals GM John Mozeliak said. "No one in the Cardinals organization directed or authorized him to access the Astros' data base or knew he was viewing Astros' confidential and proprietary information."
Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?
Commissioner Manfred's decision and penalties levied against the Cardinals that include the forfeit of picks 56 and 75 from the up-coming 2017 Draft to the Astros along with a $2m fine also payable to Houston is fair and justified. For those thinking the penalties were not harsh enough, one must factor in that it was a singular rogue employee acting on his own with no evidence that any other employee or superior were aware of his crimes. The employee was banned from baseball as part of the decision as expected.
The commissioner said evidence indicated that Chris Correa was the only Cardinals employee "responsible" for hacking into the Astros database. Didn't specify whether any other Cardinals execs used the information. But says he was still "holding the Cardinals responsible for his conduct." Hence the fine and stripped draft picks.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred awarded the Houston Astros the Cardinals' top two 2017 draft picks and $2 million in a decision handed down Monday. Manfred said he found the Cardinals "vicariously liable" for the misconduct of a former employee, Chris Correa, in federal prison for hacking into the Astros' data bases.
MLB announced that the Cardinals must forfeit their top two 2017 draft picks and pay $2 million to the Astros, as a result of the investigation into the breach of the Astros' database.
Commissioner Rob Manfred fines Cardinals $2 million & sends their 2 highest draft picks this June to Astros
What should happen to St. Louis after an employee admitted to accessing the Astros' computer system? Rival teams have some suggestions.
