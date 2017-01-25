Source: 1B Moss agrees to sign with Royals
Brandon Moss has agreed to sign with the Royals, according to ESPN and reports. Moss will look to rebound after a late slump led the Cardinals not to extend a qualifying offer.
Learning of the two major-league players killed in car accidents in the Dominican Republic earlier this week immediately brought back ugly memories for Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak. He lost one of his brightest prospects, Oscar Taveras, in a fatal car wreck in October of 2014. Every spring, the Cardinals gather their players and remind them to take caution on the roads, particularly in the Dominican. "The tragedy this week tells us it's not something we can take a break on," Mozeliak said.
In just four months, accidents have taken the lives of Marlins ace Jose Fernandez, Royals ace Yordano Ventura and ex-MLBer Andy Marte. Where does the game go from here?
What was long a source of consistency is no longer guaranteed. The Cardinals need four X factors in their rotation to step up in 2017.
The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to one-year contracts with relief pitchers Trevor Rosenthal and Kevin Siegrist and also reached a deal with first baseman Matt Adams.
Trevor Rosenthal had easily his worst season (4.46 ERA and 1.909 WHIP) and lost the closer job, but got an $800,000 raise, to $6.4 million. Arbitration works well for players.
In today's free-agent market, instead of signing Brandon Moss, teams are looking for the next Brandon Moss.
