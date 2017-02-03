2017 ScheduleAll times ET

William Weinbaum ESPN 

Of MLB's 30 ballparks, Busch Stadium is likely to be the 14th to have smokeless tobacco banned, following Friday's approval of a citywide prohibition at organized sporting events by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. A board official told Outside the Lines the measure passed 27-0 and was sent to the mayor to be signed into law.

Andy Altenburger/Icon SMI

Mark Saxon ESPN Staff Writer 

The St. Louis Cardinals and pitcher Carlos Martinez have agreed to a $51 million, five-year contract extension, ESPN has confirmed. "I love it here," Martinez told ESPN.com last season while standing in the Busch Stadium home dugout. "I want to stay here all my life."

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images
4dMark Saxon

The Cardinals announced they've reached a contract extension with Carlos Martinez that sets new precedent for a player in his first year of arbitration eligibility.

ESPN Stats & Info

St. Louis must give up its 56th and 75th overall picks to Houston as punishment for a hacking scandal. There are quality players that can be had with those picks, notes ESPN Stats & Info.

Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
5dKeith Law

The Pirates and the Brewers have star prospects, the Reds have depth, the Cards always find gems and the Cubs still have talent. When it comes to farm systems, this division is baseball's best.

Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
5dKeith Law

Alex Reyes is ready to graduate to the majors, and the lower rungs of the organization boast plenty of prospects on the Cardinals' way.

Taka Yanagimoto/St. Louis Cardinals Archive
5dJerry Crasnick

Did St. Louis get lucky in losing two draft picks and $2 million for hacking Houston? Maybe. But Chris Correa's prison term -- and the team's embarrassment -- is a powerful deterrent.

Mark Saxon ESPN Staff Writer 

The Cardinals continue to maintain that former scouting director Chris Correa was a "rogue" employee who accessed the Astros' data bases and e-mails on his own and for his own benefit. "The conduct is contrary to everything the Cardinals organization is about," Cardinals GM John Mozeliak said. "No one in the Cardinals organization directed or authorized him to access the Astros' data base or knew he was viewing Astros' confidential and proprietary information."

ESPN
6dKeith Law

Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Commissioner Manfred's decision and penalties levied against the Cardinals that include the forfeit of picks 56 and 75 from the up-coming 2017 Draft to the Astros along with a $2m fine also payable to Houston is fair and justified. For those thinking the penalties were not harsh enough, one must factor in that it was a singular rogue employee acting on his own with no evidence that any other employee or superior were aware of his crimes. The employee was banned from baseball as part of the decision as expected.

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

The commissioner said evidence indicated that Chris Correa was the only Cardinals employee "responsible" for hacking into the Astros database. Didn't specify whether any other Cardinals execs used the information. But says he was still "holding the Cardinals responsible for his conduct." Hence the fine and stripped draft picks.

Mark Saxon ESPN Staff Writer 

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred awarded the Houston Astros the Cardinals' top two 2017 draft picks and $2 million in a decision handed down Monday. Manfred said he found the Cardinals "vicariously liable" for the misconduct of a former employee, Chris Correa, in federal prison for hacking into the Astros' data bases.

Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
6d

MLB announced that the Cardinals must forfeit their top two 2017 draft picks and pay $2 million to the Astros, as a result of the investigation into the breach of the Astros' database.

