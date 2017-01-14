Cards should boast feared batting order
Buster Olney notes that the addition of Dexter Fowler typifies St. Louis' return to position players who emphasize athleticism and defense. Top 2017 lineups (Insider)
Buster Olney notes that the addition of Dexter Fowler typifies St. Louis' return to position players who emphasize athleticism and defense. Top 2017 lineups (Insider)
The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to one-year contracts with relief pitchers Trevor Rosenthal and Kevin Siegrist and also reached a deal with first baseman Matt Adams.
Trevor Rosenthal had easily his worst season (4.46 ERA and 1.909 WHIP) and lost the closer job, but got an $800,000 raise, to $6.4 million. Arbitration works well for players.
Seung Hwan Oh, a star in his first season with the Cards, is positioned at the back end of a group that includes left-hander Kevin Siegrist and right-hander Jonathan Broxton. There's also the addition of southpaw Brett Cecil. Where does St. Louis' relief corps rank on Buster Olney's list? Top bullpens (Insider)
In today's free-agent market, instead of signing Brandon Moss, teams are looking for the next Brandon Moss.
If St. Louis can make some defensive improvements, Mike Leake could take the Cardinals' rotation from good to great, writes Buster Olney. Top rotations (Insider)
Former All-Star pitcher Mark Mulder apparently is not impressed by my Greek god like physique!!
Molina continues to be one of the best and most durable catchers, and he needs 407 hits for 2,000 in his career, which might be the magic number for a player regarded as perhaps the greatest-ever defender at his position. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top catchers (Insider)
Spring training is nearly here! Cardinals pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Jupiter, Fla. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.
At age 26, Stephen Piscotty is firmly established in the big leagues, with almost 1,000 plate appearances and a career OPS of .815. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top right fielders (Insider)
With Matt Holliday gone and Yadier Molina getting older, St. Louis is counting on its young sluggers to help make it a World Series contender again.
Dexter Fowler missed a month's worth of games with the Cubs last season due to injury, but still reached base 215 times and brought power, speed and patience. He should be an asset to the Cardinals' lineup in 2017. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list. Top center fielders (Insider)
Jan. 9
The Cardinals found their center fielder and leadoff man in Dexter Fowler and also signed lefty reliever Brett Cecil. There's concern about the starting rotation and possible declines of Yadier Molina and Jhonny Peralta, who are both 34. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
Going toe-to-toe with the world champs doesn't appear to be in the cards for the Cards, but that doesn't mean St. Louis can't make noise in October.
It's the 1st All-Unemployed team of 2017! 1B) Mike Napoli 2B) Chase Utley SS) Erick Aybar 3B) Luis Valbuena LF) Brandon Moss CF) Michael Bourn RF) Jose Bautista DH) Mark Trumbo C) Matt Wieters
As the postseason showed, great relief means more than just notching saves in the ninth. These pen men shut down hitters whenever they pitch.
Matt Carpenter is set to start at first base for St. Louis next season, but his experience at second and third shouldn't be discounted when Matt Adams is given a start. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
The Cubs have a chance to become a legendary team, but that won't stop two of the other four clubs in the NL Central from having a shot at the playoffs.
The Cardinals reportedly are part of the growing list of teams making a play for Twins second baseman Brian Dozier.
Phil Gagliano, who played for four teams in a 12-year major league career, has died. He was 74.
St. Louis is currently scheduled to appear four times on Sunday Night Baseball in 2017. Highlights include Opening Night against the Cubs and an April 16 matchup against the Yankees in the Bronx. Story
After a year of long balls at the expense of St. Louis staples such as speed and defense, the Redbirds have made a return to their roots a priority.
With Matt Carpenter set to play first base next season, the Cardinals are listening to trade offers for Matt Adams.
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen approved plans for a $220 million, 550,000 square foot second phase of Ballpark Village on Friday. The project includes a high-rise apartment building and gives the Cardinals an even bigger imprint downtown. It could be a major source of revenue that's unique in the game.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Chicago
|103
|58
|.640
|-
|W1
|St. Louis
|86
|76
|.531
|17.5
|W4
|Pittsburgh
|78
|83
|.484
|25
|L3
|Milwaukee
|73
|89
|.451
|30.5
|W2
|Cincinnati
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L1
Roger Dean Stadium - Sat 2/25