Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer

Rays get Mallex Smith a potential Michael Bourn type player as he continues to develop. He has to play center field because of no power and he no longer fit for the Braves after they extended Ender Inciarte. They also get Yarbrough who is coming off a nice season is AA . He is a bigger bodied guy but his stuff is just average. He works at 89-90 mph with avg change and slider. He throws strikes with more GB than K's. Profiles at best as a 5th or 6th starter type. They also get Vargas a bigger bodied 18-year old shortstop who will probably have to be moved to a corner in time. He does have some RH power and knows the game.