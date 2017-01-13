2016 ScheduleAll times ET

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

Tidbit of the day. The Red Sox head into 2017 with 3 starters who pitched 200+ innings last year. The other AL East teams have 2 combined! David Price 230 Chris Sale 226.2 Rick Porcello 223 Marcus Stroman 204 Chris Archer 201.1

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Rays get Mallex Smith a potential Michael Bourn type player as he continues to develop. He has to play center field because of no power and he no longer fit for the Braves after they extended Ender Inciarte. They also get Yarbrough who is coming off a nice season is AA . He is a bigger bodied guy but his stuff is just average. He works at 89-90 mph with avg change and slider. He throws strikes with more GB than K's. Profiles at best as a 5th or 6th starter type. They also get Vargas a bigger bodied 18-year old shortstop who will probably have to be moved to a corner in time. He does have some RH power and knows the game.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Outside evaluators agree based on last year performances that Gohara has the most up-side, but they also think if Smyly bounces back Mariners will be big winners in these two connected trades. Three GMs asked me tonight why the Rays didn't learn their lesson fro the Turner, Ross, Myers three way deals....but the truth is only time will tell....but according to several Executives it looks like history is repeating itself in Tampa Bay.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Bottom line is the Braves got the best up-side player in the two trades in Luiz Gohara, the Mariners got the best middle rotation starting pitcher immediately if Drew Smyly is healthy and can bounce back from a down year and a decline in velocity and the Rays just didn't get enough for Drew Smyly If he's the pitcher we saw in 2015 rather than last year. Again just an opinion, augmented by multiple GMs.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

In the Rays - Mariners trade.....Tampa Bay gets Outfielder Mallex Smith as the center piece of the trade from their side. Mallex is solid but wasn't a fit in Atlanta after they extended Ender Inciarte, and he's a definite platoon guy -- check out his splits this past year. Put it to you this way -- he has a lot of tools not sure about his skills. Raw player who still needs time. Carlos Vargas a bigger bodied 18 year old SS w/ some potential RH He understands the game. Likely ends up on a corner as well as LHP Ryan Yarbrough who's is coming off a nice season in AA (SL pitcher of the year). Bigger bodied guy w/ avg type stuff. Works w/ 89-90mph FB, avg CH and SL. Throws strikes, more groundballs than K's. Profiles as 5th/6th starter or middle guy. Bottom-line is Tampa did not get enough in the return for Smiley.

David Schoenfield SweetSpot blogger 

As for the Rays, they had been looking for a DH, but bringing in Mallex Smith for Drew Smyly means they can slide Corey Dickerson to the DH slot and play Smith in left field alongside Kevin Kiermaier, giving the Rays two center fielders and potentially outstanding defense. Trading Smyly also implies that the front office believes Alex Cobb will be ready to handle a regular turn in the rotation. If Chris Archer bounces back, Cobb is healthy and Blake Snell improves his command, the Rays could be this year's sleeper team.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Mariners GM Jerry DiPoto makes his 10th and 11th trades of this off-season, with the last one his best one when he lands Drew Smyly from the Tampa Bay Rays with Mallex Smith the center piece he acquired from the Braves just 45 minutes earlier going to Tampa. The Braves did well acquiring top pitching prospect Luiz Gohara in their swap with Seattle, but one has to wonder why they didn't use Smith to get Smyly for themselves. The Rays seemed to have valued Smith much more than the industry in this deal. I rank the 2 deals this way overall: 1 Mariners 2 Braves 3 Rays.

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

Jerry DiPoto's deal for Drew Smyly is his 11th trade of this offseason. He's been personally responsible for 32 players changing teams!

Tristan H. Cockcroft ESPN Senior Writer 

Though the Rays don't currently project to have a position to play it, a platoon of Mallex Smith/Jason Coats, their two new additions today, could be quite an intriguing one. Good AL-only late picks.

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Tampa Bay pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Port Charlotte, Fla. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 19.

ESPN Stats and Information  

New Rays outfielder Colby Rasmus hit .206 last season. That was the 3rd-lowest batting average among players with at least 350 at-bats. The only players to fare worse were Derek Norris (.186) and Mark Teixeira (.204).

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Rays have agreed to a deal with free-agent outfielder Colby Rasmus. Rasmus hit only .206 in 107 games with the Astros last season, but ranked 3rd among leftfielders with 14 Defensive Runs Saved. The only players with more were Starling Marte with 19 and Adam Duvall with 16.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to terms with free agent outfielder Colby Rasmus as confirmed by the Rays and first reported by Fanragsports. The Rays tell me that Rasmus will play one of the outfield corners against right-handed pitchers and also get some time at DH and backing up Kevin Kiermaier.

Kiermaier among Olney's top center fielders

Kevin Kiermaier attacks his defensive work with a special ferocity. Since the start of the 2014 season, no center fielder is close to to him in defensive runs saved. Where does the two-time Gold Glove-winner rank on Buster Olney's list? Top center fielders (Insider)

Longoria among top third basemen

In 2016, Evan Longoria played in 160 games for the fourth consecutive season and bashed 36 homers among 81 extra-base hits, for a .521 slugging percentage. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top third basemen (Insider)

Rays rank toward bottom of the pack

The good news: the Rays have the game's best defensive center fielder in Kevin Kiermaier and Evan Longoria is still performing at an elite level. The bad news: Tampa Bay isn't elite defensively at most positions and the the lineup lacks professional hitters with high on-base percentages. Bowden: Mindwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Who could be the Rays' Ben Zobrist?

Tampa Bay intends to have Brad Miller play first base after he hit 30 homers last season, but his .304 OBP isn't a great number for the position. Moving him around could allow the Rays to take advantage of the current free-agent market for first basemen. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

21dJim Bowden

Will teams pay the price for rotation help?

The free-agent market for pitching is tight, but teams who can trade for starters will find there are plenty out there -- if they can pay in prospects.

