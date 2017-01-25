Honeywell, Adames make Law's Top 60
Where do right-hander Brent Honeywell and shortstop Willy Adames rank in Keith Law's list of prospects this year? 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)
Teams reportedly are interested in Alex Colome, but the Rays feel no urgency to deal their closer.
Steve Mason and Freddie Prinze Jr. talk with Dodgers GM Farhan Zaidi about the trade for Logan Forsythe and how difficult it was to trade a prospect like Jose De Leon.
Jose De Leon dominated at every level of the minors -- including Triple-A, where he struck out 32 percent of opposing batters with his deceptive delivery and change of speeds. Where does the Rays' new acquisition rank on Keith Law's list? 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)
Los Angeles has proved it wouldn't have acquired Logan Forsythe unless its projections for Jose De Leon were lower than the league's perception.
After the Milwaukee Brewers non-tendered 2016 NL home run leader Chris Carter, the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays are reportedly expressing interest.
Dodgers fans may be disappointed Jose De Leon didn't land Brian Dozier to play second, but Logan Forsythe is an underrated player, sixth among second basemen the past two years with 8.4 WAR -- similar to Dozier's 8.9. De Leon replaces Drew Smyly in the Tampa rotation and has top-of-the-rotation potential, but will have to curb home run issues he's had in the upper minors.
The Tampa Bay Rays traded second baseman Logan Forsythe to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday in exchange for top pitching prospect Jose De Leon.
The Dodgers landed a second baseman Monday, acquiring Logan Forsythe from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for RHP Jose De Leon. Forsythe is also expected to lead off for the Dodgers in 2017.
The St. Petersburg city council has given final approval to an ordinance banning use of smokeless tobacco products at organized sporting events, including baseball games at Tropicana Field.
St. Petersburg's City Council approved a smokeless tobacco ban at athletic facilities that would make the Tampa Bay Rays' ballpark the 13th of 30 in MLB to have such a prohibition. The city clerk told Outside the Lines that the new law passed Thursday without opposition.
Call it the Kevin Kiermaier effect. The center fielder is so good defensively that the rest of the group receives a boost. That said, Colby Rasmus, Mallex Smith and Steven Souza Jr. aren't slouches, Jeff Sullivan writes. Difference-making outfield defenses (Insider)
As the world champion Cubs and a group of playoff contenders in this tier prove, you can win without sacrificing your farm system.
In his eighth year on the ballot, Fred McGriff received 21.7 percent of the vote to remain far from the 75 percent threshold required. McGriff was on 20.9 percent of ballots last year. Full results
The Tigers have acquired outfielder Mikie Mahtook from the Rays for a player to be named or cash.
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Rays would admit they need a major fundamental change in their organization in order to sustain success in the AL East. Front-office truths (Insider)
The Rays designated the right-hander for assignment after claiming OF Jason Coats off waivers from the White Sox last week. Floro, 26, made his MLB debut for Tampa Bay last season, posting a 4.20 ERA in 12 games out of the bullpen.
Snell posted solid overall numbers in 2016, despite sky-high walk and line-drive rates. Considering that his command should improve, the 24-year-old could go from good to great, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
Kevin Kiermaier is arguably the best defensive outfielder in the game behind strong glove men in 2B Logan Forsythe, SS Matt Duffy and 3B Evan Longoria, Buster Olney writes. Where does Tampa Bay rank? Top defenses (Insider)
ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Fred McGriff grabbed three votes. At 17.6 percent, he fell far short of the 75 percent threshold for entry. ESPN's HOF ballot
The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to one-year deals with outfielders Kevin Kiermaier and Corey Dickerson, avoiding arbitration. The club also agreed to terms with seven other players.
The Rays have a glut of center fielders but reportedly have no plans to deal Gold-Glover Kevin Kiermaier.
Tidbit of the day. The Red Sox head into 2017 with 3 starters who pitched 200+ innings last year. The other AL East teams have 2 combined! David Price 230 Chris Sale 226.2 Rick Porcello 223 Marcus Stroman 204 Chris Archer 201.1
Rays get Mallex Smith a potential Michael Bourn type player as he continues to develop. He has to play center field because of no power and he no longer fit for the Braves after they extended Ender Inciarte. They also get Yarbrough who is coming off a nice season is AA . He is a bigger bodied guy but his stuff is just average. He works at 89-90 mph with avg change and slider. He throws strikes with more GB than K's. Profiles at best as a 5th or 6th starter type. They also get Vargas a bigger bodied 18-year old shortstop who will probably have to be moved to a corner in time. He does have some RH power and knows the game.
Outside evaluators agree based on last year performances that Gohara has the most up-side, but they also think if Smyly bounces back Mariners will be big winners in these two connected trades. Three GMs asked me tonight why the Rays didn't learn their lesson fro the Turner, Ross, Myers three way deals....but the truth is only time will tell....but according to several Executives it looks like history is repeating itself in Tampa Bay.
