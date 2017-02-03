David Schoenfield ESPN Senior Writer

Dodgers fans may be disappointed Jose De Leon didn't land Brian Dozier to play second, but Logan Forsythe is an underrated player, sixth among second basemen the past two years with 8.4 WAR -- similar to Dozier's 8.9. De Leon replaces Drew Smyly in the Tampa rotation and has top-of-the-rotation potential, but will have to curb home run issues he's had in the upper minors.