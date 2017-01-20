2016 ScheduleAll times ET

68-94, 5th in AL East
1d

Smokeless tobacco banned at Rays home games

The St. Petersburg city council has given final approval to an ordinance banning use of smokeless tobacco products at organized sporting events, including baseball games at Tropicana Field.

William Weinbaum ESPN 

St. Petersburg's City Council approved a smokeless tobacco ban at athletic facilities that would make the Tampa Bay Rays' ballpark the 13th of 30 in MLB to have such a prohibition. The city clerk told Outside the Lines that the new law passed Thursday without opposition.

Rays again among top outfield defenses

Call it the Kevin Kiermaier effect. The center fielder is so good defensively that the rest of the group receives a boost. That said, Colby Rasmus, Mallex Smith and Steven Souza Jr. aren't slouches, Jeff Sullivan writes. Difference-making outfield defenses (Insider)

ESPN
3dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The middle 10

As the world champion Cubs and a group of playoff contenders in this tier prove, you can win without sacrificing your farm system.

McGriff falls short in Hall of Fame vote

In his eighth year on the ballot, Fred McGriff received 21.7 percent of the vote to remain far from the 75 percent threshold required. McGriff was on 20.9 percent of ballots last year. Full results

What would Rays say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Rays would admit they need a major fundamental change in their organization in order to sustain success in the AL East. Front-office truths (Insider)

Dylan Floro claimed off waivers by Cubs

The Rays designated the right-hander for assignment after claiming OF Jason Coats off waivers from the White Sox last week. Floro, 26, made his MLB debut for Tampa Bay last season, posting a 4.20 ERA in 12 games out of the bullpen.

Will Blake Snell step up in 2017?

Snell posted solid overall numbers in 2016, despite sky-high walk and line-drive rates. Considering that his command should improve, the 24-year-old could go from good to great, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Rays among MLB's best defensive teams

Kevin Kiermaier is arguably the best defensive outfielder in the game behind strong glove men in 2B Logan Forsythe, SS Matt Duffy and 3B Evan Longoria, Buster Olney writes. Where does Tampa Bay rank? Top defenses (Insider)

McGriff receives little support on ESPN ballots

ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Fred McGriff grabbed three votes. At 17.6 percent, he fell far short of the 75 percent threshold for entry. ESPN's HOF ballot

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

Tidbit of the day. The Red Sox head into 2017 with 3 starters who pitched 200+ innings last year. The other AL East teams have 2 combined! David Price 230 Chris Sale 226.2 Rick Porcello 223 Marcus Stroman 204 Chris Archer 201.1

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Rays get Mallex Smith a potential Michael Bourn type player as he continues to develop. He has to play center field because of no power and he no longer fit for the Braves after they extended Ender Inciarte. They also get Yarbrough who is coming off a nice season is AA . He is a bigger bodied guy but his stuff is just average. He works at 89-90 mph with avg change and slider. He throws strikes with more GB than K's. Profiles at best as a 5th or 6th starter type. They also get Vargas a bigger bodied 18-year old shortstop who will probably have to be moved to a corner in time. He does have some RH power and knows the game.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Outside evaluators agree based on last year performances that Gohara has the most up-side, but they also think if Smyly bounces back Mariners will be big winners in these two connected trades. Three GMs asked me tonight why the Rays didn't learn their lesson fro the Turner, Ross, Myers three way deals....but the truth is only time will tell....but according to several Executives it looks like history is repeating itself in Tampa Bay.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Bottom line is the Braves got the best up-side player in the two trades in Luiz Gohara, the Mariners got the best middle rotation starting pitcher immediately if Drew Smyly is healthy and can bounce back from a down year and a decline in velocity and the Rays just didn't get enough for Drew Smyly If he's the pitcher we saw in 2015 rather than last year. Again just an opinion, augmented by multiple GMs.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

In the Rays - Mariners trade.....Tampa Bay gets Outfielder Mallex Smith as the center piece of the trade from their side. Mallex is solid but wasn't a fit in Atlanta after they extended Ender Inciarte, and he's a definite platoon guy -- check out his splits this past year. Put it to you this way -- he has a lot of tools not sure about his skills. Raw player who still needs time. Carlos Vargas a bigger bodied 18 year old SS w/ some potential RH He understands the game. Likely ends up on a corner as well as LHP Ryan Yarbrough who's is coming off a nice season in AA (SL pitcher of the year). Bigger bodied guy w/ avg type stuff. Works w/ 89-90mph FB, avg CH and SL. Throws strikes, more groundballs than K's. Profiles as 5th/6th starter or middle guy. Bottom-line is Tampa did not get enough in the return for Smiley.

David Schoenfield SweetSpot blogger 

As for the Rays, they had been looking for a DH, but bringing in Mallex Smith for Drew Smyly means they can slide Corey Dickerson to the DH slot and play Smith in left field alongside Kevin Kiermaier, giving the Rays two center fielders and potentially outstanding defense. Trading Smyly also implies that the front office believes Alex Cobb will be ready to handle a regular turn in the rotation. If Chris Archer bounces back, Cobb is healthy and Blake Snell improves his command, the Rays could be this year's sleeper team.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Mariners GM Jerry DiPoto makes his 10th and 11th trades of this off-season, with the last one his best one when he lands Drew Smyly from the Tampa Bay Rays with Mallex Smith the center piece he acquired from the Braves just 45 minutes earlier going to Tampa. The Braves did well acquiring top pitching prospect Luiz Gohara in their swap with Seattle, but one has to wonder why they didn't use Smith to get Smyly for themselves. The Rays seemed to have valued Smith much more than the industry in this deal. I rank the 2 deals this way overall: 1 Mariners 2 Braves 3 Rays.

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

Jerry DiPoto's deal for Drew Smyly is his 11th trade of this offseason. He's been personally responsible for 32 players changing teams!

Tristan H. Cockcroft ESPN Senior Writer 

Though the Rays don't currently project to have a position to play it, a platoon of Mallex Smith/Jason Coats, their two new additions today, could be quite an intriguing one. Good AL-only late picks.

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Tampa Bay pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Port Charlotte, Fla. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 19.

