Players worth the price of admission for every MLB team
Dustin Pedroia getting down and dirty. Trea Turner's speed. Nelson Cruz's power. Put those all together and there's a lot to be excited about in 2017.
If he goes to low-A and continues to hit this season, Sanchez could have the best chance among Rays farmhands to jump into the top 100 next winter, Keith Law writes. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)
Infielder Rickie Weeks and right-handed relievers Cory Rasmus and David Carpenter have agreed to minor league contracts with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Some skills you can't teach, and these players are proof of that. Which star's natural talent is most impressive? Weigh in now.
Tampa Bay has reportedly reached out to the Rangers about utility player Jurickson Profar in an attempt to fill its hole at second base.
Free-agent outfielder Colby Rasmus and the Tampa Bay Rays have finalized a $5 million, one-year contract.
Cobb was one of the AL's best starters from 2013-14 before missing most of the past two seasons after Tommy John surgery, David Schoenfield writes. Can the right-hander rebound before becoming a free agent? MLB players motivated for next contract
The Rays could move Brad Miller to second base after trading Logan Forsythe to the Dodgers.
Canny trades have made up for weaker drafts, but with prospects like Willy Adames on the way, the Rays have help worth getting excited about.
Trades have reshaped the farm systems in this division, with the Yankees' prospect pool becoming deeper, the Red Sox getting thinner while the O's, Blue Jays and Rays lag far behind.
It looks like the Tampa Bay Rays might be interested in adding right-handed hitter Billy Butler.
The Twins and Rays reportedly have entered the stalled market for free-agent slugger Mike Napoli.
Where do right-hander Brent Honeywell and shortstop Willy Adames rank in Keith Law's list of prospects this year? 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)
Teams reportedly are interested in Alex Colome, but the Rays feel no urgency to deal their closer.
Steve Mason and Freddie Prinze Jr. talk with Dodgers GM Farhan Zaidi about the trade for Logan Forsythe and how difficult it was to trade a prospect like Jose De Leon.
Jose De Leon dominated at every level of the minors -- including Triple-A, where he struck out 32 percent of opposing batters with his deceptive delivery and change of speeds. Where does the Rays' new acquisition rank on Keith Law's list? 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)
Los Angeles has proved it wouldn't have acquired Logan Forsythe unless its projections for Jose De Leon were lower than the league's perception.
After the Milwaukee Brewers non-tendered 2016 NL home run leader Chris Carter, the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays are reportedly expressing interest.
Dodgers fans may be disappointed Jose De Leon didn't land Brian Dozier to play second, but Logan Forsythe is an underrated player, sixth among second basemen the past two years with 8.4 WAR -- similar to Dozier's 8.9. De Leon replaces Drew Smyly in the Tampa rotation and has top-of-the-rotation potential, but will have to curb home run issues he's had in the upper minors.
The Tampa Bay Rays traded second baseman Logan Forsythe to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday in exchange for top pitching prospect Jose De Leon.
The Dodgers landed a second baseman Monday, acquiring Logan Forsythe from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for RHP Jose De Leon. Forsythe is also expected to lead off for the Dodgers in 2017.
The St. Petersburg city council has given final approval to an ordinance banning use of smokeless tobacco products at organized sporting events, including baseball games at Tropicana Field.
St. Petersburg's City Council approved a smokeless tobacco ban at athletic facilities that would make the Tampa Bay Rays' ballpark the 13th of 30 in MLB to have such a prohibition. The city clerk told Outside the Lines that the new law passed Thursday without opposition.
Call it the Kevin Kiermaier effect. The center fielder is so good defensively that the rest of the group receives a boost. That said, Colby Rasmus, Mallex Smith and Steven Souza Jr. aren't slouches, Jeff Sullivan writes. Difference-making outfield defenses (Insider)
As the world champion Cubs and a group of playoff contenders in this tier prove, you can win without sacrificing your farm system.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Texas
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|L2
|Cleveland
|94
|67
|.584
|0.5
|W3
|Boston
|93
|69
|.574
|2
|L2
|Baltimore
|89
|73
|.549
|6
|W1
|Toronto
|89
|73
|.549
|6
|W2
|Detroit
|86
|75
|.534
|8.5
|L2
|Seattle
|86
|76
|.531
|9
|L2
|New York
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Houston
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Kansas City
|81
|81
|.500
|14
|L4
|Chicago
|78
|84
|.481
|17
|L2
|Los Angeles
|74
|88
|.457
|21
|W1
|Oakland
|69
|93
|.426
|26
|W2
|Tampa Bay
|68
|94
|.420
|27
|W2
|Minnesota
|59
|103
|.364
|36
|W2
