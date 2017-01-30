2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
68-94, 5th in AL East
Alex Cobb has much to prove this year

Cobb was one of the AL's best starters from 2013-14 before missing most of the past two seasons after Tommy John surgery, David Schoenfield writes. Can the right-hander rebound before becoming a free agent? MLB players motivated for next contract

2dKeith Law

Tampa Bay Rays: Top prospects report

Canny trades have made up for weaker drafts, but with prospects like Willy Adames on the way, the Rays have help worth getting excited about.

2dKeith Law

AL East team-by-team top prospects

Trades have reshaped the farm systems in this division, with the Yankees' prospect pool becoming deeper, the Red Sox getting thinner while the O's, Blue Jays and Rays lag far behind.

Honeywell, Adames make Law's Top 60

Where do right-hander Brent Honeywell and shortstop Willy Adames rank in Keith Law's list of prospects this year? 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)

Play
8d

How difficult was it to trade Jose De Leon?

Steve Mason and Freddie Prinze Jr. talk with Dodgers GM Farhan Zaidi about the trade for Logan Forsythe and how difficult it was to trade a prospect like Jose De Leon.

De Leon among Law's Top 80 prospects

Jose De Leon dominated at every level of the minors -- including Triple-A, where he struck out 32 percent of opposing batters with his deceptive delivery and change of speeds. Where does the Rays' new acquisition rank on Keith Law's list? 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)

8dBuster Olney

Dodgers don't deal prospects for bad cards

Los Angeles has proved it wouldn't have acquired Logan Forsythe unless its projections for Jose De Leon were lower than the league's perception.

David Schoenfield ESPN Senior Writer 

Dodgers fans may be disappointed Jose De Leon didn't land Brian Dozier to play second, but Logan Forsythe is an underrated player, sixth among second basemen the past two years with 8.4 WAR -- similar to Dozier's 8.9. De Leon replaces Drew Smyly in the Tampa rotation and has top-of-the-rotation potential, but will have to curb home run issues he's had in the upper minors.

9dDoug Padilla

Dodgers get Forsythe; Rays' Longoria 'upset'

The Tampa Bay Rays traded second baseman Logan Forsythe to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday in exchange for top pitching prospect Jose De Leon.

Doug Padilla ESPN Staff Writer 

The Dodgers landed a second baseman Monday, acquiring Logan Forsythe from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for RHP Jose De Leon. Forsythe is also expected to lead off for the Dodgers in 2017.

12d

Smokeless tobacco banned at Rays home games

The St. Petersburg city council has given final approval to an ordinance banning use of smokeless tobacco products at organized sporting events, including baseball games at Tropicana Field.

William Weinbaum ESPN 

St. Petersburg's City Council approved a smokeless tobacco ban at athletic facilities that would make the Tampa Bay Rays' ballpark the 13th of 30 in MLB to have such a prohibition. The city clerk told Outside the Lines that the new law passed Thursday without opposition.

Rays again among top outfield defenses

Call it the Kevin Kiermaier effect. The center fielder is so good defensively that the rest of the group receives a boost. That said, Colby Rasmus, Mallex Smith and Steven Souza Jr. aren't slouches, Jeff Sullivan writes. Difference-making outfield defenses (Insider)

13dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The middle 10

As the world champion Cubs and a group of playoff contenders in this tier prove, you can win without sacrificing your farm system.

McGriff falls short in Hall of Fame vote

In his eighth year on the ballot, Fred McGriff received 21.7 percent of the vote to remain far from the 75 percent threshold required. McGriff was on 20.9 percent of ballots last year. Full results

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

What would Rays say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Rays would admit they need a major fundamental change in their organization in order to sustain success in the AL East. Front-office truths (Insider)

AP Photo/Scott Boehm

Dylan Floro claimed off waivers by Cubs

The Rays designated the right-hander for assignment after claiming OF Jason Coats off waivers from the White Sox last week. Floro, 26, made his MLB debut for Tampa Bay last season, posting a 4.20 ERA in 12 games out of the bullpen.

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs67224th
Batting Average.24328th
On Base Percentage.30727th
Slugging Percentage.42613th
Earned Run Average4.2016th
Quality Starts74Tied-14th
WHIP1.3214th
BAA.25512th

