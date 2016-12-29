MLB Rumor Central: Mike Napoli to Rangers more likely?
The Indians' deal with Edwin Encarnacion may improve the odds of a reunion between the Rangers and Mike Napoli.
Texas' best bet at getting Joey Gallo in the lineup might be in a utility role. The slugger wouldn't play in the middle of the diamond, but could be an option at first, third and as a corner outfielder. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
Winning another 95 games might be a tall order for Texas. Can they fend off the rest to remain best in the West?
Former Rangers pitcher John Barfield was fatally shot after an altercation on Dec. 24 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was 52.
The Indians signing Encarnacion means they improve at DH, the Blue Jays lose out and the Rangers could be next to make a move for an offensive upgrade.
Cancel the next 'Party at Napoli's' in Cleveland, because Mike Napoli is looking elsewhere after the Encarnacion deal. Who will sign next, and where?
Texas has reportedly inquired about Jose Quintana again after showing initial interest in the left-hander at last season's trade deadline.
The left-handed pitcher has changed teams four times since the start of the offseason and was with Texas before being claimed by Philadelphia. To make room for him on the roster, the Rangers DFA'd RHP Tyrell Jenkins, whom they acquired from the Braves earlier this month.
Despite missing almost all of last season, around 20 teams, including the Cubs, Rangers, Indians and Pirates, have reportedly checked in on Tyson Ross.
Having toyed with the idea of moving Matt Bush to the rotation earlier this offseason, Rangers GM Jon Daniels says that's no longer being considered.
Amazing how many people in MLB predict Edwin Encarnacion will end up in Texas despite denials from the Rangers. Guess is $51-55M for 3 with front-loaded money and a first-year opt-out. Sounds like the Yoenis Cespedes template from last winter!
Former Rangers right-hander Anthony Bass reportedly is drawing interest after a year in Japan.
Although Gallo's strikeout rate is a problem, Tony Blengino believes that Texas would be wise to avoid making major adjustments to his swing. Gallo looks a lot like Chris Davis, who eventually hit his stride after struggling a few years. Rookies ready to rebound (Insider)
C Robert Lucido, 3B Jason Martinson, OF Matt Lipka, IF Alex Burg and right-handers David Perez, Anthony Carter, Austin Bibens-Dirkx, Dario Beltre were all inked to minor league contracts, the team announced.
Texas acquired right-hander James Dykstra from Chicago in exchange for cash. The 26-year-old posted a 4.93 ERA in 28 games (15 starts) at the Double-A level in 2016.
The Rangers reportedly discussed Edwin Encarnacion's asking price with his agent. It's unclear if Texas has made an offer for the free-agent slugger.
The Rangers will improve before spring training, but for now, their only moves have been overpaying for Andrew Cashner and re-signing Carlos Gomez. Texas still needs another starting pitcher and might need another big bat, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter report card (Insider)
Josh Hamilton, hoping for a minor league deal with the Rangers, has been cleared for baseball activities after having knee surgery in June.
After signing a one-year deal with the Chicago White Sox, left-handed pitcher Derek Holland took to Instagram to deliver a farewell message to the Texas Rangers.
Jose Bautista's agent reportedly called the Texas Rangers about the free-agent slugger, but conversations went nowhere and aren't expected to advance.
Former Rangers left-hander Derek Holland has agreed to a one-year deal with the White Sox.
Texas re-signed Carlos Gomez, but he isn't exactly the best defender in center. Trading for Hamilton could allow the team to shift Gomez to right and DH the injury-prone Shin-Soo Choo. Schoenfield: Who needs a center fielder?
The Texas Rangers have re-signed free-agent outfielder Carlos Gomez, finishing the one-year, $11.5 million agreement reached during winter meetings.
As it stands, Texas looks like one of the most likely landing spots for one of the free agents, Jim Bowden writes. Edwin Encarnacion would be the bigger difference-maker on offense, while Mike Napoli's clubhouse presence is a plus. Power bats on the market (Insider)
The White Sox left-hander would give Texas a formidable rotation, but the Rangers' farm system isn't as strong as it once was. Could they still get a deal done? Schoenfield: Potential packages for Quintana
