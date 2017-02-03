Players worth the price of admission for every MLB team
Dustin Pedroia getting down and dirty. Trea Turner's speed. Nelson Cruz's power. Put those all together and there's a lot to be excited about in 2017.
Josh Morgan is still an infielder, but the possibility of a switch to catcher remains. If he does move behind the plate, Keith Law would rank him in the top 100. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)
The Rangers could have more roster flexibility to sign free agent slugger Mike Napoli after February 14th.
Texas has reportedly increased its pursuit of White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana, but it is unclear if a deal is imminent.
Megadeals for Cole Hamels and Jonathan Lucroy have thinned the Rangers' farm system, and many of their top prospects are years from the big leagues.
Thanks to their depth throughout the minors, the Astros have the best farm system in a division that easily has the weakest collection of prospects in baseball.
Tampa Bay has reportedly reached out to the Rangers about utility player Jurickson Profar in an attempt to fill its hole at second base.
The players in this group, including nine outfielders and the son of a former major leaguer, may not be in the top tier, but boast major potential.
Yu Darvish and Jonathan Lucroy should be two of the most sought-after free agents next offseason, David Schoenfield writes. However, both are on the wrong end of 30, so a bad season could derail their markets. MLB players motivated for next contract
Ivan Rodriguez visited his former elementary school on Friday, part of a three-day celebration Puerto Rico planned for the newly elected Hall of Fame catcher.
Left-handed reliever Wesley Wright has agreed to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers and will report to major league spring training.
The Baseball Hall of Fame is "comfortable" with its current rules despite the surge in support that has lifted Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens to more than 50 percent of the vote.
One reason teams have been slow in signing Mike Napoli: He hit .205 against fastballs, worst among qualified regulars, and just .144 against 93 mph and higher, also worst. He's smart enough to hunt out the slow stuff, but there have to be concerns about his bat speed.
If Darvish has a big year in his first full season since his 2015 Tommy John surgery, he'll get big dollars in free agency. In addition, the Rangers need Darvish and Cole Hamels to anchor their rotation in the upcoming season. Olney: Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)
The Rangers have signed first baseman James Loney to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training and given five players a spot in big league camp.
Where do southpaw Yohander Mendez and righty Ariel Jurado rank in Keith Law's list this year? 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)
I think Mike Napoli ends up with the Rangers on a one-year deal. They project to have below average production at both first base and DH and Joey Gallo could use a couple more months in Triple-A. If someone wanted Napoli on a multi-year deal, he would have signed by now.
The Rangers are interested in Mike Napoli, but may not budge off a one-year offer to the 35-year-old first baseman.
After the Milwaukee Brewers non-tendered 2016 NL home run leader Chris Carter, the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays are reportedly expressing interest.
First baseman James Loney has agreed to a minor league contract with the Rangers, The Associated Press is reporting.
The Astros look like the favorites going into the season, but the past has shown us that you can't tell what will happen in the AL West.
The Rangers and Marlins reportedly have had internal discussions regarding National League home run champ Chris Carter.
Carlos Beltran, Ian Desmond and Mitch Moreland will be playing elsewhere this upcoming season, which leaves the Rangers a power hitter short. Could they make a play for Mike Napoli or Chris Carter? Teams with holes to fill (Insider)
Yu Darvish is entering the final year of his contract with the Rangers, but he said Friday night that he is more focused on coming back from Tommy John surgery than getting a new deal.
Los Angeles has reportedly expanded its search for a second baseman to include Rangers utility player Jurickson Profar.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Texas
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|L2
|Cleveland
|94
|67
|.584
|0.5
|W3
|Boston
|93
|69
|.574
|2
|L2
|Baltimore
|89
|73
|.549
|6
|W1
|Toronto
|89
|73
|.549
|6
|W2
|Detroit
|86
|75
|.534
|8.5
|L2
|Seattle
|86
|76
|.531
|9
|L2
|New York
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Houston
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Kansas City
|81
|81
|.500
|14
|L4
|Chicago
|78
|84
|.481
|17
|L2
|Los Angeles
|74
|88
|.457
|21
|W1
|Oakland
|69
|93
|.426
|26
|W2
|Tampa Bay
|68
|94
|.420
|27
|W2
|Minnesota
|59
|103
|.364
|36
|W2
Surprise Stadium - Sat 2/25