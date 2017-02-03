2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Position switch could be big for Morgan

Josh Morgan is still an infielder, but the possibility of a switch to catcher remains. If he does move behind the plate, Keith Law would rank him in the top 100. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)

3dKeith Law

Texas Rangers: Top prospects report

Megadeals for Cole Hamels and Jonathan Lucroy have thinned the Rangers' farm system, and many of their top prospects are years from the big leagues.

3d

AL West team-by-team top prospects

Thanks to their depth throughout the minors, the Astros have the best farm system in a division that easily has the weakest collection of prospects in baseball.

4dKeith Law

2017 prospect rankings: 40-21

The players in this group, including nine outfielders and the son of a former major leaguer, may not be in the top tier, but boast major potential.

Darvish, Lucroy have much to prove this year

Yu Darvish and Jonathan Lucroy should be two of the most sought-after free agents next offseason, David Schoenfield writes. However, both are on the wrong end of 30, so a bad season could derail their markets. MLB players motivated for next contract

7d

Puerto Rico fetes new Hall of Famer Rodriguez

Ivan Rodriguez visited his former elementary school on Friday, part of a three-day celebration Puerto Rico planned for the newly elected Hall of Fame catcher.

8dJayson Stark

Cooperstown not mulling PED-era election rules

The Baseball Hall of Fame is "comfortable" with its current rules despite the surge in support that has lifted Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens to more than 50 percent of the vote.

David Schoenfield ESPN Senior Writer 

One reason teams have been slow in signing Mike Napoli: He hit .205 against fastballs, worst among qualified regulars, and just .144 against 93 mph and higher, also worst. He's smart enough to hunt out the slow stuff, but there have to be concerns about his bat speed.

Yu Darvish is under pressure

If Darvish has a big year in his first full season since his 2015 Tommy John surgery, he'll get big dollars in free agency. In addition, the Rangers need Darvish and Cole Hamels to anchor their rotation in the upcoming season. Olney: Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)

10d

Rangers sign 1B Loney to minor league contract

The Rangers have signed first baseman James Loney to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training and given five players a spot in big league camp.

Two Rangers pitchers among Law's Top 80

Where do southpaw Yohander Mendez and righty Ariel Jurado rank in Keith Law's list this year? 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)

David Schoenfield ESPN Senior Writer 

I think Mike Napoli ends up with the Rangers on a one-year deal. They project to have below average production at both first base and DH and Joey Gallo could use a couple more months in Triple-A. If someone wanted Napoli on a multi-year deal, he would have signed by now.

11dDavid Schoenfield

The most unpredictable division in baseball

The Astros look like the favorites going into the season, but the past has shown us that you can't tell what will happen in the AL West.

Adding a big bat could help Texas

Carlos Beltran, Ian Desmond and Mitch Moreland will be playing elsewhere this upcoming season, which leaves the Rangers a power hitter short. Could they make a play for Mike Napoli or Chris Carter? Teams with holes to fill (Insider)

14d

Darvish: Focus is on health, not on contract

Yu Darvish is entering the final year of his contract with the Rangers, but he said Friday night that he is more focused on coming back from Tommy John surgery than getting a new deal.

