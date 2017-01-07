Is Ivan Rodriguez the greatest catcher ever?
Would you take Pudge behind the plate over, say, Johnny Bench? Here's where soon-to-be-Hall of Famer Rodriguez ranks among baseball's best backstops.
Adrian Beltre is approaching milestones that are usually rewarded with Hall of Fame induction. The veteran seems to be closing in on the end of his career with a flourish as one of the elite players at his position. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top third basemen (Insider)
Free agent outfielder Travis Snider has agreed to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers and will attend major league spring training.
Rougned Odor is a dynamic player and still unfinished at age 22. He had 70 extra-base hits, including 33 homers, but also racked up 135 strikeouts and only 19 walks. Where does Odor rank on Buster Olney's list? Top second basemen (Insider)
The Rangers and Cubs are the favorites to land free agent Tyson Ross, who had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in October.
Yu Darvish and Cole Hamels are the best one-two punch in the AL West, but the back end of the Rangers' rotation remains a question mark. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
Cancel the next 'Party at Napoli's' in Cleveland, because Mike Napoli is looking elsewhere after the Encarnacion deal. Who will sign next, and where?
All-Unemployed Team's starting rotation: Jason Hammel, Doug Fister, Colby Lewis, Tyson Ross, Jered Weaver
Texas seems to be heading toward a reunion with Mike Napoli, who is coming off a great season with Cleveland. If no deal is reached, there are still several free-agent first basemen available. Contenders' holes (Insider)
The Indians' deal with Edwin Encarnacion may improve the odds of a reunion between the Rangers and Mike Napoli.
Texas' best bet at getting Joey Gallo in the lineup might be in a utility role. The slugger wouldn't play in the middle of the diamond, but could be an option at first, third and as a corner outfielder. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
Winning another 95 games might be a tall order for Texas. Can they fend off the rest to remain best in the West?
Former Rangers pitcher John Barfield was fatally shot after an altercation on Dec. 24 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was 52.
The Indians signing Encarnacion means they improve at DH, the Blue Jays lose out and the Rangers could be next to make a move for an offensive upgrade.
Texas has reportedly inquired about Jose Quintana again after showing initial interest in the left-hander at last season's trade deadline.
The left-handed pitcher has changed teams four times since the start of the offseason and was with Texas before being claimed by Philadelphia. To make room for him on the roster, the Rangers DFA'd RHP Tyrell Jenkins, whom they acquired from the Braves earlier this month.
Despite missing almost all of last season, around 20 teams, including the Cubs, Rangers, Indians and Pirates, have reportedly checked in on Tyson Ross.
Having toyed with the idea of moving Matt Bush to the rotation earlier this offseason, Rangers GM Jon Daniels says that's no longer being considered.
Amazing how many people in MLB predict Edwin Encarnacion will end up in Texas despite denials from the Rangers. Guess is $51-55M for 3 with front-loaded money and a first-year opt-out. Sounds like the Yoenis Cespedes template from last winter!
Former Rangers right-hander Anthony Bass reportedly is drawing interest after a year in Japan.
Although Gallo's strikeout rate is a problem, Tony Blengino believes that Texas would be wise to avoid making major adjustments to his swing. Gallo looks a lot like Chris Davis, who eventually hit his stride after struggling a few years. Rookies ready to rebound (Insider)
C Robert Lucido, 3B Jason Martinson, OF Matt Lipka, IF Alex Burg and right-handers David Perez, Anthony Carter, Austin Bibens-Dirkx, Dario Beltre were all inked to minor league contracts, the team announced.
Texas acquired right-hander James Dykstra from Chicago in exchange for cash. The 26-year-old posted a 4.93 ERA in 28 games (15 starts) at the Double-A level in 2016.
The Rangers reportedly discussed Edwin Encarnacion's asking price with his agent. It's unclear if Texas has made an offer for the free-agent slugger.
The Rangers will improve before spring training, but for now, their only moves have been overpaying for Andrew Cashner and re-signing Carlos Gomez. Texas still needs another starting pitcher and might need another big bat, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter report card (Insider)
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Texas
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|L2
|Seattle
|86
|76
|.531
|9
|L2
|Houston
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Los Angeles
|74
|88
|.457
|21
|W1
|Oakland
|69
|93
|.426
|26
|W2
