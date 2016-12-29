2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
95-67, 1st in AL West
Who could be the Rangers' Ben Zobrist?

Texas' best bet at getting Joey Gallo in the lineup might be in a utility role. The slugger wouldn't play in the middle of the diamond, but could be an option at first, third and as a corner outfielder. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

9dJim Bowden

Which sluggers are on deck to sign next?

Cancel the next 'Party at Napoli's' in Cleveland, because Mike Napoli is looking elsewhere after the Encarnacion deal. Who will sign next, and where?

Rangers claim David Rollins off waivers

The left-handed pitcher has changed teams four times since the start of the offseason and was with Texas before being claimed by Philadelphia. To make room for him on the roster, the Rangers DFA'd RHP Tyrell Jenkins, whom they acquired from the Braves earlier this month.

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

Amazing how many people in MLB predict Edwin Encarnacion will end up in Texas despite denials from the Rangers. Guess is $51-55M for 3 with front-loaded money and a first-year opt-out. Sounds like the Yoenis Cespedes template from last winter!

Should Rangers just let Joey Gallo be?

Although Gallo's strikeout rate is a problem, Tony Blengino believes that Texas would be wise to avoid making major adjustments to his swing. Gallo looks a lot like Chris Davis, who eventually hit his stride after struggling a few years. Rookies ready to rebound (Insider)

Rangers sign eight to minor deals

C Robert Lucido, 3B Jason Martinson, OF Matt Lipka, IF Alex Burg and right-handers David Perez, Anthony Carter, Austin Bibens-Dirkx, Dario Beltre were all inked to minor league contracts, the team announced.

Rangers acquire Dykstra from White Sox

Texas acquired right-hander James Dykstra from Chicago in exchange for cash. The 26-year-old posted a 4.93 ERA in 28 games (15 starts) at the Double-A level in 2016.

Rangers earn average marks

The Rangers will improve before spring training, but for now, their only moves have been overpaying for Andrew Cashner and re-signing Carlos Gomez. Texas still needs another starting pitcher and might need another big bat, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter report card (Insider)

17d

Derek Holland sends farewell message to Rangers

After signing a one-year deal with the Chicago White Sox, left-handed pitcher Derek Holland took to Instagram to deliver a farewell message to the Texas Rangers.

Billy Hamilton could still fit on Rangers

Texas re-signed Carlos Gomez, but he isn't exactly the best defender in center. Trading for Hamilton could allow the team to shift Gomez to right and DH the injury-prone Shin-Soo Choo. Schoenfield: Who needs a center fielder?

19d

Rangers finalize contract with Carlos Gomez

The Texas Rangers have re-signed free-agent outfielder Carlos Gomez, finishing the one-year, $11.5 million agreement reached during winter meetings.

Will Rangers sign Encarnacion or Napoli?

As it stands, Texas looks like one of the most likely landing spots for one of the free agents, Jim Bowden writes. Edwin Encarnacion would be the bigger difference-maker on offense, while Mike Napoli's clubhouse presence is a plus. Power bats on the market (Insider)

Rangers a match for Jose Quintana?

The White Sox left-hander would give Texas a formidable rotation, but the Rangers' farm system isn't as strong as it once was. Could they still get a deal done? Schoenfield: Potential packages for Quintana

