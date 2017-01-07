2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
95-67, 1st in AL West
David Schoenfield

Is Ivan Rodriguez the greatest catcher ever?

Would you take Pudge behind the plate over, say, Johnny Bench? Here's where soon-to-be-Hall of Famer Rodriguez ranks among baseball's best backstops.

Is Beltre baseball's best third baseman?

Adrian Beltre is approaching milestones that are usually rewarded with Hall of Fame induction. The veteran seems to be closing in on the end of his career with a flourish as one of the elite players at his position. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top third basemen (Insider)

Is Odor baseball's best second baseman?

Rougned Odor is a dynamic player and still unfinished at age 22. He had 70 extra-base hits, including 33 homers, but also racked up 135 strikeouts and only 19 walks. Where does Odor rank on Buster Olney's list? Top second basemen (Insider)

Texas ranks high, but has work to do

Yu Darvish and Cole Hamels are the best one-two punch in the AL West, but the back end of the Rangers' rotation remains a question mark. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Jim Bowden

Which MLB sluggers are on deck to sign next?

Cancel the next 'Party at Napoli's' in Cleveland, because Mike Napoli is looking elsewhere after the Encarnacion deal. Who will sign next, and where?

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

All-Unemployed Team's starting rotation: Jason Hammel, Doug Fister, Colby Lewis, Tyson Ross, Jered Weaver

Rangers still in need of first base help

Texas seems to be heading toward a reunion with Mike Napoli, who is coming off a great season with Cleveland. If no deal is reached, there are still several free-agent first basemen available. Contenders' holes (Insider)

Who could be the Rangers' Ben Zobrist?

Texas' best bet at getting Joey Gallo in the lineup might be in a utility role. The slugger wouldn't play in the middle of the diamond, but could be an option at first, third and as a corner outfielder. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

Rangers claim David Rollins off waivers

The left-handed pitcher has changed teams four times since the start of the offseason and was with Texas before being claimed by Philadelphia. To make room for him on the roster, the Rangers DFA'd RHP Tyrell Jenkins, whom they acquired from the Braves earlier this month.

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

Amazing how many people in MLB predict Edwin Encarnacion will end up in Texas despite denials from the Rangers. Guess is $51-55M for 3 with front-loaded money and a first-year opt-out. Sounds like the Yoenis Cespedes template from last winter!

Should Rangers just let Joey Gallo be?

Although Gallo's strikeout rate is a problem, Tony Blengino believes that Texas would be wise to avoid making major adjustments to his swing. Gallo looks a lot like Chris Davis, who eventually hit his stride after struggling a few years. Rookies ready to rebound (Insider)

Rangers sign eight to minor deals

C Robert Lucido, 3B Jason Martinson, OF Matt Lipka, IF Alex Burg and right-handers David Perez, Anthony Carter, Austin Bibens-Dirkx, Dario Beltre were all inked to minor league contracts, the team announced.

Rangers acquire Dykstra from White Sox

Texas acquired right-hander James Dykstra from Chicago in exchange for cash. The 26-year-old posted a 4.93 ERA in 28 games (15 starts) at the Double-A level in 2016.

Rangers earn average marks

The Rangers will improve before spring training, but for now, their only moves have been overpaying for Andrew Cashner and re-signing Carlos Gomez. Texas still needs another starting pitcher and might need another big bat, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter report card (Insider)

