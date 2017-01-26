2016 ScheduleAll times ET

95-67, 1st in AL West
1dKeith Law

2017 prospect rankings: 40-21

The players in this group, including nine outfielders and the son of a former major leaguer, may not be in the top tier, but boast major potential.

John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images
1dBradford Doolittle

The most intriguing moves of the offseason

From a player signed to play a position he has never tried to a pitcher moved to an Andrew Miller-esque role, these eyebrow-raising decisions will be fascinating to watch play out on the field.

AP Photo/Schuyler Dixon
2d

Puerto Rico fetes new Hall of Famer Rodriguez

Ivan Rodriguez visited his former elementary school on Friday, part of a three-day celebration Puerto Rico planned for the newly elected Hall of Fame catcher.

A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images
3dJayson Stark

Cooperstown not mulling PED-era election rules

The Baseball Hall of Fame is "comfortable" with its current rules despite the surge in support that has lifted Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens to more than 50 percent of the vote.

David Schoenfield ESPN Senior Writer 

One reason teams have been slow in signing Mike Napoli: He hit .205 against fastballs, worst among qualified regulars, and just .144 against 93 mph and higher, also worst. He's smart enough to hunt out the slow stuff, but there have to be concerns about his bat speed.

LM Otero/AP Photo

Yu Darvish is under pressure

If Darvish has a big year in his first full season since his 2015 Tommy John surgery, he'll get big dollars in free agency. In addition, the Rangers need Darvish and Cole Hamels to anchor their rotation in the upcoming season. Olney: Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)

Derik Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports
5d

Rangers sign 1B Loney to minor league contract

The Rangers have signed first baseman James Loney to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training and given five players a spot in big league camp.

AP Photo/Four Seam Images/Tony Farlow

Two Rangers pitchers among Law's Top 80

Where do southpaw Yohander Mendez and righty Ariel Jurado rank in Keith Law's list this year? 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)

David Schoenfield ESPN Senior Writer 

I think Mike Napoli ends up with the Rangers on a one-year deal. They project to have below average production at both first base and DH and Joey Gallo could use a couple more months in Triple-A. If someone wanted Napoli on a multi-year deal, he would have signed by now.

Juan DeLeon/Icon Sportswire
6dDavid Schoenfield

The most unpredictable division in baseball

The Astros look like the favorites going into the season, but the past has shown us that you can't tell what will happen in the AL West.

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire

Adding a big bat could help

Carlos Beltran, Ian Desmond and Mitch Moreland will be playing elsewhere this upcoming season, which leaves the Rangers a power hitter short. Could they make a play for unrestricted free agent Mike Napoli or Chris Carter? Teams with holes to fill (Insider)

LM Otero/AP Photo
9d

Darvish: Focus is on health, not on contract

Yu Darvish is entering the final year of his contract with the Rangers, but he said Friday night that he is more focused on coming back from Tommy John surgery than getting a new deal.

Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports

A third Texas tour for Mike Napoli?

Jim Bowden sees the Rangers' lack of a big bat for either DH or first base as one of the greatest current needs across the majors. His primary candidates are Napoli and Chris Carter. Biggest holes (Insider)

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

With Mark Trumbo off the board and the Orioles no longer in need for a power hitter, this clearly opens the door for a return to Texas for Mike Napoli who is now on the clock.

Marly Rivera ESPN Writer 

One of the three new members of the 2017 MLB Hall of Fame Class, Iván "Pudge" Rodríguez, alongside his son, Iván Derek Rodríguez.

play
Pudge denies PED use (1:22)

Jerry Crasnick ESPN Senior Writer 

Pudge Rodriguez just gave a roundabout non-answer when Ron Blum of the Associated Press asked him about possible PED use during his career. Rodriguez attributed his success over 21 years to hard work. He declined to elaborate beyond that.

William Weinbaum ESPN 

Asked to address whether he used PEDs, Pudge Rodriguez said at Thursday's Hall of Fame news conference, "No, I didn't." The only catcher other than Johnny Bench to receive first ballot election said, "I worked very hard for 21 years," adding, "I played the game the right way."

play0:19

William Weinbaum ESPN 

Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines & Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez don commemorative Hall of Fame jerseys at a New York news conference Thursday.

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs7657th
Batting Average.2625th
On Base Percentage.32215th
Slugging Percentage.4336th
Earned Run Average4.3722nd
Quality Starts848th
WHIP1.3722nd
BAA.26021st

