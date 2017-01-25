O's Davis says Jays' Bautista 'easy to dislike'
Chris Davis told a young fan at the Orioles' FanFest on Saturday that the Blue Jays' Jose Bautista is an easy person to dislike.
The agent for reliever Jerry Blevins expects his client to get a two-year, $12 million contract.
A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a minor league contract with free-agent catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia.
The Blue Jays re-signed Jose Bautista to a one-year deal. To sweeten the pot, Toronto tacked on a mutual option for a second year. Wait ... what the heck is a mutual option? And what's the point?
The Toronto Blue Jays have expressed an interest in free-agent catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who could back up Russell Martin.
After three Tommy John surgeries on his right elbow, pitcher Josh Johnson is retiring with a 48-45 record and a 3.40 ERA.
If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include both Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds. "[The Hall] needs to be a place that tells the story of what happened -- the good and the bad," Stark writes. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot
Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says ownership made it "abundantly clear" that they were willing to help with the re-signing of slugger Jose Bautista.
Former Toronto Blue Jays catcher J.P. Arencibia, 31, announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Twitter on Wednesday.
The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.
The choice is easier than ever -- and that's why more teams should opt to push their best young arms to relief roles.
Just when it looked like Jose Bautista's multiyear contract ambitions had been iced, the Blue Jays swooped in. Does a reunion work for both?
Jose Bautista and the Blue Jays have reached a one-year contract with mutual options for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
