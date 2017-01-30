2016 ScheduleAll times ET

89-73, 2nd in AL East
Estrada has much to prove this year

Marco Estrada will turn 34 this season, but another solid campaign could equal a big payday for him as a free agent at the end of the year, David Schoenfield writes. MLB players motivated for next contract

2dKeith Law

Toronto Blue Jays: Top prospects report

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. provides plenty of promise for Canada's MLB team, but he's one of the gems in a Blue Jays system lacking much MLB-ready talent.

2dKeith Law

AL East team-by-team top prospects

Trades have reshaped the farm systems in this division, with the Yankees' prospect pool becoming deeper, the Red Sox getting thinner while the O's, Blue Jays and Rays lag far behind.

Alford, Vlad Jr. make Law's Top 60

Where do Anthony Alford and Vladmir Guerrero Jr. -- yes, that's Vlad Guerrero's son -- rank on Keith Law's list of prospects this year? 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)

8d

Reports: Saltalamacchia, Jays agree to deal

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a minor league contract with free-agent catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia.

Reid-Foley among Law's top 80 prospects

The Jays' second-round pick in the 2014 draft, Sean Reid-Foley, has No. 2 starter potential. Where does the righty rank on Keith Law's list this year? 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)

8dSam Miller

Show me the mind games! Mutual options not about the money

The Blue Jays re-signed Jose Bautista to a one-year deal. To sweeten the pot, Toronto tacked on a mutual option for a second year. Wait ... what the heck is a mutual option? And what's the point?

Early 2018 support for Clemens, Bonds?

If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include both Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds. "[The Hall] needs to be a place that tells the story of what happened -- the good and the bad," Stark writes. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot

13d

Blue Jays ownership pushed for Bautista return

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says ownership made it "abundantly clear" that they were willing to help with the re-signing of slugger Jose Bautista.

Stats & Info

Clemens approaching Hall at steady rate

After three years of hovering around 35 percent, Roger Clemens has seen his support jump nearly 20 percent the last two years. He received 54.1 percent of the vote on the 2017 ballot.

14d

J.P. Arencibia announces his retirement

Former Toronto Blue Jays catcher J.P. Arencibia, 31, announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Twitter on Wednesday.

Increased support big for Bonds, Clemens

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens finally climbed above 50 percent in their fifth year on the ballot. The history of that number suggests the duo will find their way to Cooperstown in due time, David Schoenfield writes. HOF night winners/losers

Clemens falls short in Hall of Fame vote

In his fifth year on the ballot, Roger Clemens received 54.1 percent of the vote to miss the 75 percent threshold required. The seven-time Cy Young winner saw a notable jump in support, as he received only 45.2 percent of the vote last year. Full results

What would Jays say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Blue Jays would reveal whether Aaron Sanchez's signing with Scott Boras altered his innings timeline last season. Front-office truths (Insider)

14dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The bottom 10

The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.

ESPN Stats and Information  

José Bautista agreed to a 1-year, $18 million free agent deal with the Blue Jays, the largest 1-year free agent deal for a position player in MLB history.

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs7599th
Batting Average.24823rd
On Base Percentage.3306th
Slugging Percentage.42612th
Earned Run Average3.786th
Quality Starts100Tied-1st
WHIP1.235th
BAA.2424th

