2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
89-73, 2nd in AL East
2d

Jays agree to one-year deal with reliever Loup

The Blue Jays and lefty Aaron Loup agreed on a one-year deal, with multiple reports saying Loup will make $1,125,000 in 2017. The Jays also exchanged arbitration figures with Marcus Stroman.

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

Tidbit of the day. The Red Sox head into 2017 with 3 starters who pitched 200+ innings last year. The other AL East teams have 2 combined! David Price 230 Chris Sale 226.2 Rick Porcello 223 Marcus Stroman 204 Chris Archer 201.1

4d

Report: Jays agree to deals with Barney, Carrera

Second baseman Darwin Barney has agreed to a $2,887,500, one-year deal with the Blue Jays to avoid arbitration, a source told The Associated Press. Ezequiel Carrera also avoided arbitration.

Toronto's rotation set for strong 2017

The Jays showcased their deep rotation in 2016, and it has a chance to be even better in the upcoming season as Aaron Sanchez develops, writes Buster Olney. A strong showing from Francisco Liriano could also help propel Toronto. Top rotations (Insider)

Martin among Olney's top catchers

Last year, Russell Martin started 119 games at catcher, his most since 2009. For the third season in his career, he achieved 20 homers, and scored 62 runs, the third-most among catchers. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top catchers (Insider)

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Toronto pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Dunedin, Fla. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 18.

Is Donaldson baseball's best third baseman?

Josh Donaldson has scored 426 runs over the last four seasons, with 284 extra-base hits. His defensive metrics have declined markedly over the last couple of seasons. Where does Donaldson rank on Buster Olney's list? Top third basemen (Insider)

Tulo among top shortstops

In his first full season with the Blue Jays, Troy Tulowitzki hit for power with a relatively light on-base percentage (.318). The 32-year-old continues to be an excellent defender. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top shortstops (Insider)

10dDavid Schoenfield

What if nobody wants Jose Bautista?

Being one of MLB's top power hitters hasn't helped Joey Bats find any suitors this winter. The biggest issue he is facing might just be himself.

Will Morales have more luck in 2017?

Playing his home games in Kansas City had a significantly negative impact on Kendrys Morales' actual output. Since he's moving to a more friendly hitting environment in Toronto, there's a good chance he has a better season, Tony Blengino writes. Unluckiest batters of 2016

A return to Toronto for Saunders?

David Schoenfield thinks a return to the Blue Jays is the best option for Canadian native Michael Saunders. At the right price, of course. Free-agent bargain bin

11d

Goal of 'perfect fit' Encarnacion: Title for Indians

With his family watching proudly, Edwin Encarnacion stood in front of his new locker inside Cleveland's clubhouse, pulled on a fitted cap and slowly buttoned the front of his white No. 10 jersey.

Jays rank in the middle of the pack

The Blue Jays have one of the best starting rotations in the league and stellar defense at several positions. Toronto will miss Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Bautista, and doesn't have much depth in the setup role. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

It's the 1st All-Unemployed team of 2017! 1B) Mike Napoli 2B) Chase Utley SS) Erick Aybar 3B) Luis Valbuena LF) Brandon Moss CF) Michael Bourn RF) Jose Bautista DH) Mark Trumbo C) Matt Wieters

Jays still in need of an outfielder

Buster Olney could see Toronto attempting to work out a deal with the Mets for either Jay Bruce or Curtis Granderson to fill an outfield spot. A reunion with Michael Saunders is still a possibility. Contenders' holes (Insider)

Who could be the Blue Jays' Ben Zobrist?

The newly signed Steve Pearce has thrived in such a role for the Orioles and Rays over the last few years. Toronto could use him in a multi-position platoon to keep his bat regularly in the lineup. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

Jerry Crasnick ESPN Senior Writer 

The Toronto Blue Jays are actively monitoring the trade market in their quest to add an outfielder, and they have Pittsburgh's Andrew McCutchen on their list of potential targets, according to a source. Pirates GM Neal Huntington recently said it's likely the team will hang onto McCutchen, but the Blue Jays and several other clubs have an interest in the 2013 National League MVP. One obvious question: Does Toronto have enough pieces in the farm system to put together a viable package?

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs7599th
Batting Average.24823rd
On Base Percentage.3306th
Slugging Percentage.42612th
Earned Run Average3.786th
Quality Starts100Tied-1st
WHIP1.235th
BAA.2424th

