Reports: Bautista close to deal with Blue Jays
Jose Bautista and the Blue Jays are close to a deal for the free-agent slugger to stay with Toronto, according to multiple reports.
The Blue Jays and lefty Aaron Loup agreed on a one-year deal, with multiple reports saying Loup will make $1,125,000 in 2017. The Jays also exchanged arbitration figures with Marcus Stroman.
The Blue Jays reportedly have remained in contact with free-agent outfielder Michael Saunders.
Second baseman Darwin Barney has agreed to a $2,887,500, one-year deal with the Blue Jays to avoid arbitration, a source told The Associated Press. Ezequiel Carrera also avoided arbitration.
The Jays showcased their deep rotation in 2016, and it has a chance to be even better in the upcoming season as Aaron Sanchez develops, writes Buster Olney. A strong showing from Francisco Liriano could also help propel Toronto. Top rotations (Insider)
Last year, Russell Martin started 119 games at catcher, his most since 2009. For the third season in his career, he achieved 20 homers, and scored 62 runs, the third-most among catchers. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top catchers (Insider)
Spring training is nearly here! Toronto pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Dunedin, Fla. on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 18.
There is growing speculation that free agent Jose Bautista might have to settle for a one-year deal.
Teams used to reserve the corner for sluggers, but the days of fence-busting electricity are over. Why are clubs pulling the plug?
Josh Donaldson has scored 426 runs over the last four seasons, with 284 extra-base hits. His defensive metrics have declined markedly over the last couple of seasons. Where does Donaldson rank on Buster Olney's list? Top third basemen (Insider)
In his first full season with the Blue Jays, Troy Tulowitzki hit for power with a relatively light on-base percentage (.318). The 32-year-old continues to be an excellent defender. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top shortstops (Insider)
Being one of MLB's top power hitters hasn't helped Joey Bats find any suitors this winter. The biggest issue he is facing might just be himself.
Edwin Encarnacion is in Cleveland, and Jose Bautista is in limbo. Where does that leave Toronto? In a heap of trouble.
Playing his home games in Kansas City had a significantly negative impact on Kendrys Morales' actual output. Since he's moving to a more friendly hitting environment in Toronto, there's a good chance he has a better season, Tony Blengino writes. Unluckiest batters of 2016
David Schoenfield thinks a return to the Blue Jays is the best option for Canadian native Michael Saunders. At the right price, of course. Free-agent bargain bin
With his family watching proudly, Edwin Encarnacion stood in front of his new locker inside Cleveland's clubhouse, pulled on a fitted cap and slowly buttoned the front of his white No. 10 jersey.
Reliever Gavin Floyd is staying with the Toronto Blue Jays, agreeing Thursday to a minor league contract and an invitation to big league spring training.
The Blue Jays have one of the best starting rotations in the league and stellar defense at several positions. Toronto will miss Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Bautista, and doesn't have much depth in the setup role. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
The Rockies and Blue Jays have talked about a deal for Charlie Blackmon, but the talks reportedly lack momentum.
Buster Olney could see Toronto attempting to work out a deal with the Mets for either Jay Bruce or Curtis Granderson to fill an outfield spot. A reunion with Michael Saunders is still a possibility. Contenders' holes (Insider)
The newly signed Steve Pearce has thrived in such a role for the Orioles and Rays over the last few years. Toronto could use him in a multi-position platoon to keep his bat regularly in the lineup. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
The Red Sox are the clear favorites in the AL East, but all of the other four teams could make noise in the playoff race.
The Toronto Blue Jays are actively monitoring the trade market in their quest to add an outfielder, and they have Pittsburgh's Andrew McCutchen on their list of potential targets, according to a source. Pirates GM Neal Huntington recently said it's likely the team will hang onto McCutchen, but the Blue Jays and several other clubs have an interest in the 2013 National League MVP. One obvious question: Does Toronto have enough pieces in the farm system to put together a viable package?
