89-73, 2nd in AL East
Is Donaldson baseball's best third baseman?

Josh Donaldson has scored 426 runs over the last four seasons, with 284 extra-base hits. His defensive metrics have declined markedly over the last couple of seasons. Where does Donaldson rank on Buster Olney's list? Top third basemen (Insider)

Tulo among top shortstops

In his first full season with the Blue Jays, Troy Tulowitzki hit for power with a relatively light on-base percentage (.318). The 32-year-old continues to be an excellent defender. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top shortstops (Insider)

What if nobody wants Jose Bautista?

Being one of MLB's top power hitters hasn't helped Joey Bats find any suitors this winter. The biggest issue he is facing might just be himself.

Will Morales have more luck in 2017?

Playing his home games in Kansas City had a significantly negative impact on Kendrys Morales' actual output. Since he's moving to a more friendly hitting environment in Toronto, there's a good chance he has a better season, Tony Blengino writes. Unluckiest batters of 2016

A return to Toronto for Saunders?

David Schoenfield thinks a return to the Blue Jays is the best option for Canadian native Michael Saunders. At the right price, of course. Free-agent bargain bin

Goal of 'perfect fit' Encarnacion: Title for Indians

With his family watching proudly, Edwin Encarnacion stood in front of his new locker inside Cleveland's clubhouse, pulled on a fitted cap and slowly buttoned the front of his white No. 10 jersey.

Jays rank in the middle of the pack

The Blue Jays have one of the best starting rotations in the league and stellar defense at several positions. Toronto will miss Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Bautista, and doesn't have much depth in the setup role. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

It's the 1st All-Unemployed team of 2017! 1B) Mike Napoli 2B) Chase Utley SS) Erick Aybar 3B) Luis Valbuena LF) Brandon Moss CF) Michael Bourn RF) Jose Bautista DH) Mark Trumbo C) Matt Wieters

Jays still in need of an outfielder

Buster Olney could see Toronto attempting to work out a deal with the Mets for either Jay Bruce or Curtis Granderson to fill an outfield spot. A reunion with Michael Saunders is still a possibility. Contenders' holes (Insider)

Who could be the Blue Jays' Ben Zobrist?

The newly signed Steve Pearce has thrived in such a role for the Orioles and Rays over the last few years. Toronto could use him in a multi-position platoon to keep his bat regularly in the lineup. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

Jerry Crasnick ESPN Senior Writer 

The Toronto Blue Jays are actively monitoring the trade market in their quest to add an outfielder, and they have Pittsburgh's Andrew McCutchen on their list of potential targets, according to a source. Pirates GM Neal Huntington recently said it's likely the team will hang onto McCutchen, but the Blue Jays and several other clubs have an interest in the 2013 National League MVP. One obvious question: Does Toronto have enough pieces in the farm system to put together a viable package?

ESPN Stats and Information  

New Indians DH Edwin Encarnación has 193 HR over the last 5 seasons. The only player with more is Chris Davis of the Orioles with 197.

How the Encarnacion deal finally came together

Edwin Encarnacion can be happy that he has a great deal. But was Cleveland a sure thing? Not until Chris Antonetti and the Indians topped a surprising late offer from another club.

BBTN: Impact Of Encarnacion Deal On AL

Buster Olney talks to Jerry Crasnick about Edwin Encarnacion's deal in Cleveland, Hall of Fame voting trends and more. Plus, conversations with Adam Rubin on the Mets, Rob Biertempfel on the Pirates and Patrick Saunders on the Rockies.

Did Encarnacion make a Durant-like move to the Indians? (1:52)

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

Mike Napoli was a great fit for the 2016 Indians. But he's hit 30+ HR once in the last 5 seasons. Edwin Encarnacion has hit 30+ HR 5 years in a row. Even changing parks, much safer to project his next 3 years than Napoli's.

Source: Slugger Encarnacion chooses Indians

The Indians are adding a big bat to their lineup, reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $60 million deal with free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion.

Team Stats

  • Pitching
  • Batting
Earned Run Average3.786th
Quality Starts100Tied-1st
WHIP1.235th
BAA.2424th
Runs7599th
Batting Average.24823rd
On Base Percentage.3306th
Slugging Percentage.42612th

