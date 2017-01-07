Left for dead: Baseball's power outage in left field
Teams used to reserve the corner for sluggers, but the days of fence-busting electricity are over. Why are clubs pulling the plug?
Josh Donaldson has scored 426 runs over the last four seasons, with 284 extra-base hits. His defensive metrics have declined markedly over the last couple of seasons. Where does Donaldson rank on Buster Olney's list? Top third basemen (Insider)
In his first full season with the Blue Jays, Troy Tulowitzki hit for power with a relatively light on-base percentage (.318). The 32-year-old continues to be an excellent defender. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top shortstops (Insider)
Being one of MLB's top power hitters hasn't helped Joey Bats find any suitors this winter. The biggest issue he is facing might just be himself.
Edwin Encarnacion is in Cleveland, and Jose Bautista is in limbo. Where does that leave Toronto? In a heap of trouble.
Playing his home games in Kansas City had a significantly negative impact on Kendrys Morales' actual output. Since he's moving to a more friendly hitting environment in Toronto, there's a good chance he has a better season, Tony Blengino writes. Unluckiest batters of 2016
David Schoenfield thinks a return to the Blue Jays is the best option for Canadian native Michael Saunders. At the right price, of course. Free-agent bargain bin
With his family watching proudly, Edwin Encarnacion stood in front of his new locker inside Cleveland's clubhouse, pulled on a fitted cap and slowly buttoned the front of his white No. 10 jersey.
Reliever Gavin Floyd is staying with the Toronto Blue Jays, agreeing Thursday to a minor league contract and an invitation to big league spring training.
The Blue Jays have one of the best starting rotations in the league and stellar defense at several positions. Toronto will miss Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Bautista, and doesn't have much depth in the setup role. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
The Rockies and Blue Jays have talked about a deal for Charlie Blackmon, but the talks reportedly lack momentum.
It's the 1st All-Unemployed team of 2017! 1B) Mike Napoli 2B) Chase Utley SS) Erick Aybar 3B) Luis Valbuena LF) Brandon Moss CF) Michael Bourn RF) Jose Bautista DH) Mark Trumbo C) Matt Wieters
Buster Olney could see Toronto attempting to work out a deal with the Mets for either Jay Bruce or Curtis Granderson to fill an outfield spot. A reunion with Michael Saunders is still a possibility. Contenders' holes (Insider)
The newly signed Steve Pearce has thrived in such a role for the Orioles and Rays over the last few years. Toronto could use him in a multi-position platoon to keep his bat regularly in the lineup. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
The Red Sox are the clear favorites in the AL East, but all of the other four teams could make noise in the playoff race.
The Toronto Blue Jays are actively monitoring the trade market in their quest to add an outfielder, and they have Pittsburgh's Andrew McCutchen on their list of potential targets, according to a source. Pirates GM Neal Huntington recently said it's likely the team will hang onto McCutchen, but the Blue Jays and several other clubs have an interest in the 2013 National League MVP. One obvious question: Does Toronto have enough pieces in the farm system to put together a viable package?
The Indians signing Encarnacion means they improve at DH, the Blue Jays lose out and the Rangers could be next to make a move for an offensive upgrade.
New Indians DH Edwin Encarnación has 193 HR over the last 5 seasons. The only player with more is Chris Davis of the Orioles with 197.
Edwin Encarnacion can be happy that he has a great deal. But was Cleveland a sure thing? Not until Chris Antonetti and the Indians topped a surprising late offer from another club.
It's understandable they lament the loss of Edwin Encarnacion, but Toronto's fans should trust the front office to keep the team in the playoff hunt.
Free agent Ben Revere may have a deal soon, but it reportedly will not be with the Orioles or Blue Jays.
Buster Olney talks to Jerry Crasnick about Edwin Encarnacion's deal in Cleveland, Hall of Fame voting trends and more. Plus, conversations with Adam Rubin on the Mets, Rob Biertempfel on the Pirates and Patrick Saunders on the Rockies.
Mike Napoli was a great fit for the 2016 Indians. But he's hit 30+ HR once in the last 5 seasons. Edwin Encarnacion has hit 30+ HR 5 years in a row. Even changing parks, much safer to project his next 3 years than Napoli's.
The Indians are adding a big bat to their lineup, reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $60 million deal with free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion.
