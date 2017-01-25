2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
95-67, 1st in NL East

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Here is my initial blush on the Rockies signing of Greg Holland: 1. He could be the final piece the Rockies need to get back to the playoffs. 2. He couldn't have picked a worse team to sign a "pillow" deal with, as he has to pitch half of his games at Coors Field while trying to earn back his true market value. 3. The Nationals have now officially been shut out of every free-agent closer this offseason from Jansen to Chapman to Melancon and now Holland. 4. Scott Boras once again did well for his client. 5. Bud Black is going to love the depth and power arms of his new bullpen.

Scott Kane/Icon SMI

Bryce Harper is under pressure

Lots of evaluators assume Harper will bounce back from the issues that plagued his swing last season. If he gets off to a slow start, however, Harper will get the kind of attention he does not want, Buster Olney writes. Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

The Nationals offered approximately $85m to Kenley Jansen before he turned them down. They traded three good prospects for Adam Eaton who will be cost effective for 4yrs. Now it's hard to believe they won't spend part of that $85m saved from Jansen to land both Free Agents Greg Holland and Matt Wieters. Both would put them over the top.

play0:08

William Weinbaum ESPN 

5'8" Tim Raines said his idol, 5'7" Joe Morgan, inspired him as a young athlete to give up football for baseball when the Reds' second-baseman won two straight MVP awards. Until receiving a congratulatory call Wednesday, Raines said they hadn't been in touch for a few years and he was concerned about Morgan's health. "Just to hear his voice made this day so much more special."

play0:19

William Weinbaum ESPN 

Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines & Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez don commemorative Hall of Fame jerseys at a New York news conference Thursday.

ESPN Stats & Info

Treasure your NFL team while you have it

Not including the Raiders' potential move to Las Vegas, NFL franchises have moved nine times since 1980, more than any other major U.S. team sport. In that span, only one MLB team (Expos/Nationals) has changed cities. (ESPN Stats & Info)

Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery
8dESPN Stats & Information

What makes Tim Raines a Hall of Famer?

Tim Raines was more than just fast. He was an incredibly efficient basestealer and a great hitter in clutch situations.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

What would Nats say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Nationals would admit they are ramping up to win before Bryce Harper leaves as a free agent in 2019. Front-office truths (Insider)

e
8dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The bottom 10

The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.

Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

Will a Nationals reliever step up in 2017?

How will Washington's current closer situation work out? Shawn Kelley and Blake Treinen are the leading in-house candidates to take over the job, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Are the Nationals MLB's best team?

The Nats won 95 games last season, and that was with Bryce Harper struggling and Stephen Strasburg hurt. Not having a definite closer, however, poses a problem. Where does Washington rank on Buster Olney's list? Top teams (Insider)

William Weinbaum ESPN 

Wed.'s HoF election will likely expand list of expansion teams' players in Hall. Expos (Raines & Guerrero), M's (Martinez), Astros (Bagwell) & Padres (Hoffman) candidates could join their teams' Carter & Dawson, Griffey Jr. & Johnson, Biggio and Gwynn. Pudge Rodriguez would be first electee whose primary team was expansion Tex/Was.

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Nats should boast feared batting order

Daniel Murphy was a big surprise for Washington last season in a good way. Bryce Harper was something of a surprise in a disappointing way. Buster Olney wonders how some of the departed bats will be replaced. Top 2017 lineups (Insider)

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Nationals rotation in Olney's top 10

Max Scherzer is the backbone of the Nats' rotation. But a strong season from Stephen Strasburg, whose career ERA is 3.17 with more than a strikeout per inning, could take Washington's pitching to the next level, writes Buster Olney. Top rotations (Insider)

AP Photo/John Raoux

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Nationals pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Feb. 16 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 19.

ESPN Illustration
16dBuster Olney

Top right fielders: Is No. 1 Harper or Betts?

Before the 2016 season, there was no doubt who was No. 1 in right field: Bryce Harper. But after a down year, does the 2015 NL MVP still top the list?

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo
17d

Nationals: Scherzer has pitching finger injury

NL Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer revealed Monday that he pitched at the end of last season with an injured finger on his throwing hand and now will skip the World Baseball Classic.

David Banks/USA TODAY Sports

Eaton among Olney's top center fielders

Adam Eaton ranked second among outfielders in Defensive Runs Saved, and posted a solid OBP, as the White Sox's right fielder in 2016. But he'll be moving back to center with the Nats this season. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top center fielders (Insider)

Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports

Turner among top shortstops

In only 73 games for the Nationals last season, Trea Turner had 33 steals, 35 extra-base hits and 53 runs. He will move from center field back to a full-time shortstop -- his natural position -- in 2017. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top shortstops (Insider)

Chuck Myers/MCT/Getty Images

Will Zimmerman have more luck in 2017?

Ryan Zimmerman's raw 2016 numbers paint an ugly picture, but he also had some of the highest exit-speed averages in the game. With some positive regression in his fly-ball and liner rates, he still might be an average first baseman, Tony Blengino writes. Unluckiest hitters of 2016 (Insider)

Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports

Travis Wood could help the Nats

David Schoenfield thinks the Nationals are the best fit for Wood. At the right price, of course. Free-agent bargain bin

Team Stats

  • Pitching
  • Batting
Earned Run Average3.512nd
Quality Starts924th
WHIP1.193rd
BAA.2343rd
Runs7638th
Batting Average.25617th
On Base Percentage.32610th
Slugging Percentage.42611th

Find Tickets

Nationals @ Mets

Tradition Field - Sat 2/25

617 tickets available