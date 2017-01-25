2017 prospect rankings: 20-1
Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?
Can Bryce Harper resurrect the magic of his 2015 MVP season? Will Jason Heyward retool his swing? Here's a look at each team's biggest question mark.
Backup infielder Stephen Drew has agreed to a one-year contract with the Washington Nationals, the team announced Thursday.
Here is my initial blush on the Rockies signing of Greg Holland: 1. He could be the final piece the Rockies need to get back to the playoffs. 2. He couldn't have picked a worse team to sign a "pillow" deal with, as he has to pitch half of his games at Coors Field while trying to earn back his true market value. 3. The Nationals have now officially been shut out of every free-agent closer this offseason from Jansen to Chapman to Melancon and now Holland. 4. Scott Boras once again did well for his client. 5. Bud Black is going to love the depth and power arms of his new bullpen.
Lots of evaluators assume Harper will bounce back from the issues that plagued his swing last season. If he gets off to a slow start, however, Harper will get the kind of attention he does not want, Buster Olney writes. Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)
The Washington Nationals, Colorado Rockies and a mystery team might be the finalists to land former Royals closer Greg Holland.
Dusty Baker doesn't know who his closer is and the Dodgers still have a hole at second base, but they aren't the only ones with problems to solve.
The Nationals offered approximately $85m to Kenley Jansen before he turned them down. They traded three good prospects for Adam Eaton who will be cost effective for 4yrs. Now it's hard to believe they won't spend part of that $85m saved from Jansen to land both Free Agents Greg Holland and Matt Wieters. Both would put them over the top.
5'8" Tim Raines said his idol, 5'7" Joe Morgan, inspired him as a young athlete to give up football for baseball when the Reds' second-baseman won two straight MVP awards. Until receiving a congratulatory call Wednesday, Raines said they hadn't been in touch for a few years and he was concerned about Morgan's health. "Just to hear his voice made this day so much more special."
Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines & Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez don commemorative Hall of Fame jerseys at a New York news conference Thursday.
Not including the Raiders' potential move to Las Vegas, NFL franchises have moved nine times since 1980, more than any other major U.S. team sport. In that span, only one MLB team (Expos/Nationals) has changed cities. (ESPN Stats & Info)
Tim Raines was more than just fast. He was an incredibly efficient basestealer and a great hitter in clutch situations.
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Nationals would admit they are ramping up to win before Bryce Harper leaves as a free agent in 2019. Front-office truths (Insider)
The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.
How will Washington's current closer situation work out? Shawn Kelley and Blake Treinen are the leading in-house candidates to take over the job, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
The Nats won 95 games last season, and that was with Bryce Harper struggling and Stephen Strasburg hurt. Not having a definite closer, however, poses a problem. Where does Washington rank on Buster Olney's list? Top teams (Insider)
Wed.'s HoF election will likely expand list of expansion teams' players in Hall. Expos (Raines & Guerrero), M's (Martinez), Astros (Bagwell) & Padres (Hoffman) candidates could join their teams' Carter & Dawson, Griffey Jr. & Johnson, Biggio and Gwynn. Pudge Rodriguez would be first electee whose primary team was expansion Tex/Was.
Daniel Murphy was a big surprise for Washington last season in a good way. Bryce Harper was something of a surprise in a disappointing way. Buster Olney wonders how some of the departed bats will be replaced. Top 2017 lineups (Insider)
Bryce Harper avoided arbitration with the Nationals, agreeing to a one-year deal for $13.625M, a source told ESPN.
Max Scherzer is the backbone of the Nats' rotation. But a strong season from Stephen Strasburg, whose career ERA is 3.17 with more than a strikeout per inning, could take Washington's pitching to the next level, writes Buster Olney. Top rotations (Insider)
Spring training is nearly here! Nationals pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Feb. 16 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 19.
Before the 2016 season, there was no doubt who was No. 1 in right field: Bryce Harper. But after a down year, does the 2015 NL MVP still top the list?
NL Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer revealed Monday that he pitched at the end of last season with an injured finger on his throwing hand and now will skip the World Baseball Classic.
No other division is as well represented in the top five as the NL East, but where in the overall rankings do the Mets and Nationals finish?
Adam Eaton ranked second among outfielders in Defensive Runs Saved, and posted a solid OBP, as the White Sox's right fielder in 2016. But he'll be moving back to center with the Nats this season. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top center fielders (Insider)
|Washington
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|W2
|New York
|87
|75
|.537
|8
|L1
|Miami
|79
|82
|.491
|15.5
|L2
|Philadelphia
|71
|91
|.438
|24
|W1
|Atlanta
|68
|93
|.422
|26.5
|W2
Tradition Field - Sat 2/25