2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
1st in NL East
Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports
2hESPN.com

Nationals sign Guthrie to minors deal

The Nationals signed veteran right-hander Jeremy Guthrie to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire

Sky is the limit for Juan Soto

Having hit .368/.420/.553 as a 17-year-old last season, a similar season for Soto in 2017 could put him close to being a top 50 prospect next year, Keith Law writes. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)

ESPN
4dKeith Law

2017 prospect rankings: 20-1

Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Jayson Werth has much to prove this year

Werth's seven-year contract with the Nationals is set to come to an end this year. Can he prove he's more than a platoon bat against left-handers before becoming a free agent at 38 years old? Schoenfield: MLB players motivated for next contract

Tony Farlow/Four Seam Images via AP Images
5dKeith Law

Washington Nationals: Top prospects report

Win-now priorities cost Washington most of its best talent in trades this winter as top-10 prospect Victor Robles heads a thinned-out system.

Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports
5dKeith Law

NL East team-by-team top prospects

The Mets and Nationals are in a position to battle for a division title, but the Braves' farm system -- the best in the business -- could put Atlanta in the mix pretty soon.

Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports
8dDavid Schoenfield

The most unpredictable players of 2017

Can Bryce Harper resurrect the magic of his 2015 MVP season? Will Jason Heyward retool his swing? Here's a look at each team's biggest question mark.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Here is my initial blush on the Rockies signing of Greg Holland: 1. He could be the final piece the Rockies need to get back to the playoffs. 2. He couldn't have picked a worse team to sign a "pillow" deal with, as he has to pitch half of his games at Coors Field while trying to earn back his true market value. 3. The Nationals have now officially been shut out of every free-agent closer this offseason from Jansen to Chapman to Melancon and now Holland. 4. Scott Boras once again did well for his client. 5. Bud Black is going to love the depth and power arms of his new bullpen.

Scott Kane/Icon SMI

Bryce Harper is under pressure

Lots of evaluators assume Harper will bounce back from the issues that plagued his swing last season. If he gets off to a slow start, however, Harper will get the kind of attention he does not want, Buster Olney writes. Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

The Nationals offered approximately $85m to Kenley Jansen before he turned them down. They traded three good prospects for Adam Eaton who will be cost effective for 4yrs. Now it's hard to believe they won't spend part of that $85m saved from Jansen to land both Free Agents Greg Holland and Matt Wieters. Both would put them over the top.

play0:08

William Weinbaum ESPN 

5'8" Tim Raines said his idol, 5'7" Joe Morgan, inspired him as a young athlete to give up football for baseball when the Reds' second-baseman won two straight MVP awards. Until receiving a congratulatory call Wednesday, Raines said they hadn't been in touch for a few years and he was concerned about Morgan's health. "Just to hear his voice made this day so much more special."

play0:19

William Weinbaum ESPN 

Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines & Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez don commemorative Hall of Fame jerseys at a New York news conference Thursday.

ESPN Stats & Info

Treasure your NFL team while you have it

Not including the Raiders' potential move to Las Vegas, NFL franchises have moved nine times since 1980, more than any other major U.S. team sport. In that span, only one MLB team (Expos/Nationals) has changed cities. (ESPN Stats & Info)

Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery
16dESPN Stats & Information

What makes Tim Raines a Hall of Famer?

Tim Raines was more than just fast. He was an incredibly efficient basestealer and a great hitter in clutch situations.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

What would Nats say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Nationals would admit they are ramping up to win before Bryce Harper leaves as a free agent in 2019. Front-office truths (Insider)

e
17dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The bottom 10

The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.

Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

Will a Nationals reliever step up in 2017?

How will Washington's current closer situation work out? Shawn Kelley and Blake Treinen are the leading in-house candidates to take over the job, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Team Stats

  • Pitching
  • Batting
Earned Run Average3.512nd
Quality Starts924th
WHIP1.193rd
BAA.2343rd
Runs7638th
Batting Average.25617th
On Base Percentage.32610th
Slugging Percentage.42611th

Find Tickets

Nationals @ Mets

Tradition Field - Sat 2/25

787 tickets available