Nationals sign Guthrie to minors deal
The Nationals signed veteran right-hander Jeremy Guthrie to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.
Dustin Pedroia getting down and dirty. Trea Turner's speed. Nelson Cruz's power. Put those all together and there's a lot to be excited about in 2017.
Having hit .368/.420/.553 as a 17-year-old last season, a similar season for Soto in 2017 could put him close to being a top 50 prospect next year, Keith Law writes. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)
Shawn Kelley should be competent, if not better, for Washington. The greater challenge will be rebuilding the stock of setup men.
Succeeding in the batter's box isn't all about blasting home runs or hitting for a high average. Which star's unique talent stands out the most? Vote for your choice now.
The Nationals sold the farm for him, but Adam Eaton isn't worried. The undersized outfielder has plenty of fuel for his fire.
The Nationals added two potential pieces to their bullpen on Tuesday, agreeing to minor league deals with Joe Nathan and Matt Albers.
Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?
Werth's seven-year contract with the Nationals is set to come to an end this year. Can he prove he's more than a platoon bat against left-handers before becoming a free agent at 38 years old? Schoenfield: MLB players motivated for next contract
Win-now priorities cost Washington most of its best talent in trades this winter as top-10 prospect Victor Robles heads a thinned-out system.
The Mets and Nationals are in a position to battle for a division title, but the Braves' farm system -- the best in the business -- could put Atlanta in the mix pretty soon.
Can Bryce Harper resurrect the magic of his 2015 MVP season? Will Jason Heyward retool his swing? Here's a look at each team's biggest question mark.
Backup infielder Stephen Drew has agreed to a one-year contract with the Washington Nationals, the team announced Thursday.
Here is my initial blush on the Rockies signing of Greg Holland: 1. He could be the final piece the Rockies need to get back to the playoffs. 2. He couldn't have picked a worse team to sign a "pillow" deal with, as he has to pitch half of his games at Coors Field while trying to earn back his true market value. 3. The Nationals have now officially been shut out of every free-agent closer this offseason from Jansen to Chapman to Melancon and now Holland. 4. Scott Boras once again did well for his client. 5. Bud Black is going to love the depth and power arms of his new bullpen.
Lots of evaluators assume Harper will bounce back from the issues that plagued his swing last season. If he gets off to a slow start, however, Harper will get the kind of attention he does not want, Buster Olney writes. Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)
The Washington Nationals, Colorado Rockies and a mystery team might be the finalists to land former Royals closer Greg Holland.
Dusty Baker doesn't know who his closer is and the Dodgers still have a hole at second base, but they aren't the only ones with problems to solve.
The Nationals offered approximately $85m to Kenley Jansen before he turned them down. They traded three good prospects for Adam Eaton who will be cost effective for 4yrs. Now it's hard to believe they won't spend part of that $85m saved from Jansen to land both Free Agents Greg Holland and Matt Wieters. Both would put them over the top.
5'8" Tim Raines said his idol, 5'7" Joe Morgan, inspired him as a young athlete to give up football for baseball when the Reds' second-baseman won two straight MVP awards. Until receiving a congratulatory call Wednesday, Raines said they hadn't been in touch for a few years and he was concerned about Morgan's health. "Just to hear his voice made this day so much more special."
Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines & Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez don commemorative Hall of Fame jerseys at a New York news conference Thursday.
Not including the Raiders' potential move to Las Vegas, NFL franchises have moved nine times since 1980, more than any other major U.S. team sport. In that span, only one MLB team (Expos/Nationals) has changed cities. (ESPN Stats & Info)
Tim Raines was more than just fast. He was an incredibly efficient basestealer and a great hitter in clutch situations.
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Nationals would admit they are ramping up to win before Bryce Harper leaves as a free agent in 2019. Front-office truths (Insider)
The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.
How will Washington's current closer situation work out? Shawn Kelley and Blake Treinen are the leading in-house candidates to take over the job, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Chicago
|103
|58
|.640
|-
|W1
|Washington
|95
|67
|.586
|8.5
|W2
|Los Angeles
|91
|71
|.562
|12.5
|L3
|New York
|87
|75
|.537
|16.5
|L1
|San Francisco
|87
|75
|.537
|16.5
|W4
|St. Louis
|86
|76
|.531
|17.5
|W4
|Miami
|79
|82
|.491
|24
|L2
|Pittsburgh
|78
|83
|.484
|25
|L3
|Colorado
|75
|87
|.463
|28.5
|L2
|Milwaukee
|73
|89
|.451
|30.5
|W2
|Philadelphia
|71
|91
|.438
|32.5
|W1
|Arizona
|69
|93
|.426
|34.5
|W3
|Atlanta
|68
|93
|.422
|35
|W2
|San Diego
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L4
|Cincinnati
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L1
