Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer

2 months into the offseason, 6 teams have yet to sign a free agent who will make more than $3 million a year: Royals, Tigers, Padres, Reds, Diamondbacks & Nationals. Asterisk alert: Washington did trade for Adam Eaton ($4M in 2017). And KC traded for Jorge Soler ($3.67M). Nevertheless, a large group of teams clearly have been trying to wait out this market. Let's just say agents have noticed!