2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
95-67, 1st in NL East
David Banks/USA TODAY Sports

Eaton among Olney's top center fielders

Adam Eaton ranked second among outfielders in defensive runs saved, and posted a solid OBP, as the White Sox's right fielder in 2016. But he'll be moving back to center with the Nats this season. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top center fielders (Insider)

Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports

Turner among top shortstops

In only 73 games for the Nationals last season, Trea Turner had 33 steals, 35 extra-base hits and 53 runs. He will move from center field back to a full-time shortstop -- his natural position -- in 2017. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top shortstops (Insider)

Chuck Myers/MCT/Getty Images

Will Zimmerman have more luck in 2017?

Ryan Zimmerman's raw 2016 numbers paint an ugly picture, but he also had some of the highest exit-speed averages in the game. With some positive regression in his fly-ball and liner rates, he still might be an average first baseman, Tony Blengino writes. Unluckiest hitters of 2016

Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports

Travis Wood could help the Nats

David Schoenfield thinks the Nationals are the best fit for Wood. At the right price, of course. Free-agent bargain bin

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

2 months into the offseason, 6 teams have yet to sign a free agent who will make more than $3 million a year: Royals, Tigers, Padres, Reds, Diamondbacks & Nationals. Asterisk alert: Washington did trade for Adam Eaton ($4M in 2017). And KC traded for Jorge Soler ($3.67M). Nevertheless, a large group of teams clearly have been trying to wait out this market. Let's just say agents have noticed!

Nats sit high in midwinter rankings

The Nats will get a full year from Trea Turner next season, and Bryce Harper should bounce back. Washington has a void to fill at closer after Mark Melancon signed with the Giants. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

Nationals still in need of a closer

Shawn Kelley would be Washington's go-to ninth inning option for now. Buster Olney suggests that a trade for David Robertson or signing Greg Holland could be options. Contenders' holes (Insider)

ESPN.com

Scherzer ranks second among starters

Max Scherzer comes in at No. 2 on Buster Olney's list of the top 10 starting pitchers in the majors today. Scherzer follows Clayton Kershaw on Olney's list. Top 10 starters (Insider)

Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

Scherzer's K's raise baseball's fun level

Bryce Harper issued the opening salvo in the "Make Baseball Fun Again" movement, but plenty of others played their part as well. Teammate Max Scherzer striking out 20 Tigers in a May start is just one example. Who made baseball fun again

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Who could be the Nationals' Ben Zobrist?

After primarily playing center field last season, Trea Turner is moving back to shortstop for the Nats. However, they shouldn't forget about his versatility in case Bryce Harper departs in two years. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

USA TODAY Sports, AP Photo
14dDavid Schoenfield

Path to the playoffs for every NL East team

The NL East looks like a two-team race again, but how much pressure will the Nationals and Mets get from the Marlins, Phillies and Braves in 2017?

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Happy Festivus, Bryce Harper!

Seinfeld fans know that Dec. 23 is the date when the "feats of strength" are held. It's therefore worth noting the Nationals slugger hit the fourth-longest home run of 2016. Feats of strength

Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

Nationals to appear on Sunday Night Baseball

Washington is currently scheduled to be featured once on Sunday Night Baseball in 2017. The Nats will travel to face the Mets at Citi Field in prime time on April 23. Story

Marly Rivera ESPN Writer 

José Quintana, José Altuve, Oliver Pérez and Alex Colomé are in Puerto Rico as part of the tour honoring the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente organized by the MLBPA.

Nats earn average marks

The Nationals wanted to improve their lineup and did so with the acquisition of center fielder Adam Eaton of the White Sox, but they paid a huge price of three first-round-caliber pitchers in Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter report card (Insider)

Tom Lynn/Getty Images

Nationals sign four to minor deals

LHP Tim Collins, RHPs Jacob Turner and Michael Broadway and INF Emmanuel Burriss were all inked to minor league contracts with invites to spring training, the team announced Tuesday. Turner was the No. 9 pick in the 2009 draft.

Team Stats

  • Pitching
  • Batting
Earned Run Average3.512nd
Quality Starts924th
WHIP1.193rd
BAA.2343rd
Runs7638th
Batting Average.25617th
On Base Percentage.32610th
Slugging Percentage.42611th

Find Tickets

Nationals @ Mets

Tradition Field - Sat 2/25

771 tickets available

ESPN Fan Shop Powered By

  • New Era Men's Washington Nationals 59Fifty Alternate Navy Authentic HatPrice: $34.99 Shop

  • New Era Men's Washington Nationals 59Fifty Game Red Authentic HatPrice: $34.99 Shop