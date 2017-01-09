Midwinter power rankings: Beasts of the East
No other division is as well represented in the top five as the NL East, but where in the overall rankings do the Mets and Nationals finish?
Adam Eaton ranked second among outfielders in defensive runs saved, and posted a solid OBP, as the White Sox's right fielder in 2016. But he'll be moving back to center with the Nats this season. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top center fielders (Insider)
In only 73 games for the Nationals last season, Trea Turner had 33 steals, 35 extra-base hits and 53 runs. He will move from center field back to a full-time shortstop -- his natural position -- in 2017. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top shortstops (Insider)
Ryan Zimmerman's raw 2016 numbers paint an ugly picture, but he also had some of the highest exit-speed averages in the game. With some positive regression in his fly-ball and liner rates, he still might be an average first baseman, Tony Blengino writes. Unluckiest hitters of 2016
David Schoenfield thinks the Nationals are the best fit for Wood. At the right price, of course. Free-agent bargain bin
2 months into the offseason, 6 teams have yet to sign a free agent who will make more than $3 million a year: Royals, Tigers, Padres, Reds, Diamondbacks & Nationals. Asterisk alert: Washington did trade for Adam Eaton ($4M in 2017). And KC traded for Jorge Soler ($3.67M). Nevertheless, a large group of teams clearly have been trying to wait out this market. Let's just say agents have noticed!
The Nats will get a full year from Trea Turner next season, and Bryce Harper should bounce back. Washington has a void to fill at closer after Mark Melancon signed with the Giants. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
Shawn Kelley would be Washington's go-to ninth inning option for now. Buster Olney suggests that a trade for David Robertson or signing Greg Holland could be options. Contenders' holes (Insider)
Max Scherzer comes in at No. 2 on Buster Olney's list of the top 10 starting pitchers in the majors today. Scherzer follows Clayton Kershaw on Olney's list. Top 10 starters (Insider)
Bryce Harper issued the opening salvo in the "Make Baseball Fun Again" movement, but plenty of others played their part as well. Teammate Max Scherzer striking out 20 Tigers in a May start is just one example. Who made baseball fun again
After primarily playing center field last season, Trea Turner is moving back to shortstop for the Nats. However, they shouldn't forget about his versatility in case Bryce Harper departs in two years. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
A curse ended. Legends said goodbye. No matter whom you root for, drama on the diamond wasn't scarce in 2016. What do fans have to look forward to in the new year?
The NL East looks like a two-team race again, but how much pressure will the Nationals and Mets get from the Marlins, Phillies and Braves in 2017?
Seinfeld fans know that Dec. 23 is the date when the "feats of strength" are held. It's therefore worth noting the Nationals slugger hit the fourth-longest home run of 2016. Feats of strength
Ben Revere and the Angels have agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney.
Washington is currently scheduled to be featured once on Sunday Night Baseball in 2017. The Nats will travel to face the Mets at Citi Field in prime time on April 23. Story
The Nationals are reportedly hoping to re-sign reliever Aaron Barrett, who elected free agency after being outrighted earlier this offseason.
Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper married his longtime girlfriend in a San Diego ceremony over the weekend.
José Quintana, José Altuve, Oliver Pérez and Alex Colomé are in Puerto Rico as part of the tour honoring the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente organized by the MLBPA.
The Nationals wanted to improve their lineup and did so with the acquisition of center fielder Adam Eaton of the White Sox, but they paid a huge price of three first-round-caliber pitchers in Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter report card (Insider)
Now that Adam Eaton is in D.C.'s outfield, what does that mean for the long-term future of the Nationals' signature superstar, Bryce Harper?
When the Nationals traded three prospects to the White Sox for Adam Eaton, they got ripped for it. But history shows the move will likely pay off.
Changing cities is never easy for families, but at least Adam Eaton's infant son is embracing his father's trade from Chicago to Washington D.C.
Former Chicago outfielder Adam Eaton thinks he's the only player whose throwback jersey wasn't cut up by Chris Sale last year.
LHP Tim Collins, RHPs Jacob Turner and Michael Broadway and INF Emmanuel Burriss were all inked to minor league contracts with invites to spring training, the team announced Tuesday. Turner was the No. 9 pick in the 2009 draft.
