8hRamona Shelburne

Ronda Rousey lost her own way

Ronda Rousey doesn't apologize for her ambitions, Ramona Shelburne writes. But when Rousey fell apart after losing to Holly Holm, she was in a state that even she had a hard time handling.

2hBrett Okamoto

Jones to Rousey: Show your courage, 'try again'

No stranger to the highs and lows of stardom in the UFC, former champ Jon Jones encouraged Ronda Rousey to pick herself up and "try again" following her knockout loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

White unsure if Rousey ever fights again (1:03)
7hBrian Campbell

Gaethje, Fitch defend titles at WSOF 34

Justin Gaethje and Jon Fitch both defended their respective titles against stubborn opponents at World Series of Fighting 34 in New York's Madison Square Garden.

Nunes expected what she saw from Rousey (2:18)
Sonnen says Rousey 'looked slow' (1:20)
Has Rousey lost her fire? (2:08)
Shelburne says Rousey fight was over before it started (1:31)
5hBrett Okamoto

Dillashaw makes statement against Lineker

Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw moved one step closer to another title shot with a clinical shutout of hard-hitting John Lineker at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

1dBrett Okamoto

Rousey to get $3M for comeback fight at UFC 207

Ronda Rousey's $3 million purse for her UFC 207 comeback fight will tie Conor McGregor for richest disclosed amount in mixed martial arts history.

Nunes says Rousey 'can't take it anymore' (0:59)
2dTony Rehagen

Queen of cuts: Meet UFC's only cutwoman

Swayze Valentine is an MMA cutwoman, meaning she wraps fighters' hands and, during bouts, tends to their injuries. She's the only female "cutman" in the UFC, and the road there wasn't easy.

4dBrett Okamoto

USADA flags Barnett for possible doping violation

The United States Anti-Doping Agency said former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett faces a potential doping violation stemming from an out-of-competition drug test administered on Dec. 9.

3dBrett Okamoto

Hendricks misses weight for 2nd time this year

Johny Hendricks, former UFC champion, fails to make weight for his welterweight bout against Neil Magny at UFC 207, the second time this year Hendricks has missed weight.

Rousey, Nunes face off before title fight (1:18)
2dESPN Staff

Guide to UFC 207: Predictions and analysis

Everything you need to know about UFC 207, which takes place Friday, Dec. 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is headlined by the return of Ronda Rousey.

Rousey's dominance before the loss (0:40)
What is on the line for Rousey? (1:38)

UFC 207: Simulations

Who wins between Rousey and Nunes?

Who wins between Cruz and Garbrandt?

Has Rousey been quiet just in case she loses to Nunes? (2:08)
Dana White confirms Rousey will address media after fight (1:37)
3d

UFC 207 preview: Rousey returns

Brett Okamoto and The Brian Campbell recap the latest news in MMA and get you ready for the return of Ronda Rousey at UFC 207.

3dBrett Okamoto

Last call for Goldberg: UFC commentator leaving

After working as a UFC commentator for nearly 20 years, Mike Goldberg will call his final event at UFC 207 on Friday; no reason was given for his departure.

Why is Ronda allowed to skip media appearances? (1:25)
5dReed Kuhn

Who are the best strikers at UFC 207?

Reed Kuhn, author of "Fightnomics," breaks down the numbers to identify the best strikers in Saturday's UFC 207 card -- and women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes stands out.

Dana White: Three breakout fighters to watch in 2017 (0:53)
10dBrett Okamoto

Rashad Evans: 'I'm 100 percent committed to fighting again'

Despite his recent trouble with gaining medical clearance to compete, former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans, 37, remains steadfast in his desire to fight on at middleweight.

Dana White on UFC 207

11dBrett Okamoto

Hunt to return against Overeem at UFC 209

Heavyweight Mark Hunt will return to the Octagon to face Alistair Overeem on March 4 at UFC 209, marking Hunt's first fight since his controversial loss to Brock Lesnar at UFC 200.

Jon Bones Jones @JonnyBones

Maybe she just needs to complement her coach with an MMA family. Maybe she should join one of the bigger MMA teams