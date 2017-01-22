Favoritessettings

Play
2d

Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz interviews

Brett Okamoto and The Brian Campbell welcome Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz to the show, who will face off at Bellator 170 this weekend. Plus, some awesome Brennan Ward audio.

play
Nunes praises Rousey, but says now is her time (2:22)
play2:02
2dBrett Okamoto

Sonnen: Mayweather-McGregor 'likely to happen'

With the fighters, fans and media in full support, Chael Sonnen believes a Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match is not only realistic, he's not sure why others don't understand.

1 Related

play
GLORY bringing big fights to L.A. (1:32)
Play
2d

Be Honest: Amana Nunes & Nina Ansaroff

First female Brazilian UFC Champion Amanda Nunes joins Cari Champion to discuss how she beat Ronda Rousey in 48 seconds and why she's here to stay. Plus, her girlfriend, UFC Fighter Nina Ansaorff joins the conversation to discuss the culture of same-sex relationships in the UFC .

play
Woodley, Thompson heated talking up rematch (2:05)
play
In focus with Chael Sonnen (4:57)
play1:11
4dBrett Okamoto

UFC's Nate Diaz applying for boxing license

UFC veteran Nate Diaz is in the process of applying for a professional boxing license in the state of Nevada, the Nevada State Athletic Commission confirmed to ESPN.com.

Ed Mulholland for ESPN
4dBrett Okamoto

UFC waives four-month testing window for Hill

The UFC opted to book a fight for Angela Hill in February rather than force her to sit on the sideline for four months. She re-entered the UFC's random drug testing pool on Dec. 13.

1 Related

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
4dBrett Okamoto

UFC veteran Kennedy, 37, announces retirement

Former Strikeforce middleweight title challenger and UFC veteran Tim Kennedy, 37, has announced his retirement from active competition.

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
5dBrett Okamoto

Holm opens as betting favorite at UFC 208

Despite a two-fight losing skid, Holly Holm opened as a slight betting favorite over Germaine de Randemie in their inaugural featherweight championship bout at UFC 208.

1 Related

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
5dBrett Okamoto

Mousasi asking for Weidman but open to volunteers

Gegard Mousasi has one fight remaining on his UFC contract, and he's eager to book it. Finding the right opponent, however, has been a problem for the middleweight contender.

play
Lauzon defeats Hield by split decision (0:30)
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
6dBrett Okamoto

Garbrandt, Dillashaw named coaches for TUF 25

Newly crowned UFC bantamweight Cody Garbrandt and No. 1 contender T.J. Dillashaw have been named to coach against one another on the 25th season of "The Ultimate Fighter" reality series.

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images
6dBrett Okamoto

UFC will return to New York with Buffalo event

Buffalo's KeyBank Center has agreed to host a UFC pay-per-view in April, the fourth live event in New York since the state legalized mixed martial arts last year.

Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports
8dBrett Okamoto

Anderson Silva back to face Brunson at UFC 208

Off since dropping a short-notice fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 200, former champ Anderson Silva will step back into the Octagon to take on Derek Brunson on Feb. 11 at UFC 208.

Getty Images
9dBrett Okamoto

Nurmagomedov-Ferguson interim title bout set

With UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor on break, an interim lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson has been slated for UFC 209.

    Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
    8dBrett Okamoto

    Nurmagomedov opens as 2-to-1 betting favorite over Ferguson

    Undefeated UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov will be about a 2-to-1 betting favorite over Tony Ferguson in their interim lightweight championship fight at UFC 209 on March 4 at opening odds.

    1 Related

    Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images
    9dBrett Okamoto

    Dos Santos frustrated Werdum declined to fight him

    Junior dos Santos says he's in perhaps the best shape of his life, making it all the more frustrating that Fabricio Werdum declined to replace the injured Stefan Struve as his opponent Feb. 19.

    1 Related

    Julie Jacobson/AP Photo
    10dBrett Okamoto

    Woodley an underdog (again) to Thompson at UFC 209

    Tyron Woodley, who fought Stephen Thompson to a majority draw at UFC 205, opens as an underdog once again in the UFC 209 rematch. It's his seventh consecutive fight as a non-favorite.

    1 Related

    play
    Ice Cube says Mayweather vs. McGregor would be 'too weird' (0:52)
    play
    Mayweather has advice for Rousey (0:57)
    Ed Mulholland for ESPN
    11dBrett Okamoto

    Esparza to fight Markos next month in Halifax

    Carla Esparza will fight Randa Markos at UFC Fight Night next month in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on the undercard of Junior dos Santos-Stefan Struve, promotion officials confirmed Tuesday.

    Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
    11dBrett Okamoto

    Guillard-Njokuani to headline Bellator 171

    Bellator officials announced Tuesday that Melvin Guillard will headline Bellator 171 opposite Chidi Njokuani on Jan. 27.

    Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
    12dBrett Okamoto

    UFC's White spurns Streep for Golden Globes dis

    Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech Sunday included a brief shot at the sport of MMA, which drew reactions from UFC president Dana White and Bellator MMA president Scott Coker.

    Dave Mandel/Sherdog.com
    12dBrett Okamoto

    McGeary-Fields bout to headline Bellator 173

    Former Bellator MMA light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary will face Chris Fields in the main event of Bellator 173 on Feb. 24 in Northern Ireland.

    Now

    Arash Markazi ESPN Senior Writer 

    Laila Ali and Jon Lovitz are here supporting their "The New Celebrity Apprentice" cast member Chael Sonnen.

    Arash Markazi ESPN Senior Writer 

    Meryl Streep hasn't showed up yet but Jon Lovitz has. Close enough, right?

    Arash Markazi ESPN Senior Writer 

    The program for Bellator 170, headlined by Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen in the main event.

    Arash Markazi ESPN Senior Writer 

    Bellator officials have reserved a front row seat for Meryl Streep if she wanted to check out a mixed martial arts event.

    Arash Markazi ESPN Senior Writer 

    At Bellator 170 where Tito Ortiz will face Chael Sonnen in the main event.