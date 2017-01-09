Q&A: Pennington talks shoulder surgery, sparring Rousey
Top UFC women's bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington will miss the first half of 2017 with a shoulder injury she aggravated while helping prepare Ronda Rousey for UFC 207.
Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech Sunday included a brief shot at the sport of MMA, which drew reactions from UFC president Dana White and Bellator MMA president Scott Coker.
A 145-pound championship bout between Marloes Coenen and Julia Budd will headline Bellator 174 in March -- the promotion's first female featherweight title fight.
Former UFC lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos described making weight at 155 pounds as "a hard journey," and announced Friday that he'll be moving up to the welterweight division.
Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza, who is knocking on the door for middleweight title contention, will fight Tim Boetsch at UFC 208 on Feb. 11.
Through two rounds at UFC 205, middleweights Yoel Romero and Chris Weidman were locked in a stalemate. And then just like that, Romero ended it with one of the most vicious knockouts of 2016.
The trial date for John "War Machine" Koppenhaver, who has been charged with attempted murder, is set for Feb. 27.
UFC officials announced the light heavyweight matchup between former champion Mauricio Rua and Gian Villante has been booked to UFC Fight Night on March 11 in Brazil.
Nearly 10 years to the day that her MMA career began, Miesha Tate cemented her legacy by winning a UFC title via dramatic submission over Holly Holm at UFC 196 in March.
After returning home from Rio this year, boxer Mikaela Mayer received an interesting message. It was from Ronda Rousey's coach asking if she'd come spar with the former UFC champ.
Former mixed martial arts champion Gael Grimaud is taking legal action against a ban hitting the sport in France.
During a year in which there was no shortage of options for fighter of the year, Michael Bisping's unlikely run to the UFC middleweight title at age 37 stands out above the rest.
Brett Okamoto and Brian Campbell cover the latest headlines, including a recap of UFC 207. Plus, their 2016 awards and an interview with UFC heavyweight Todd Duffee.
UFC heavyweight Brock Lesnar has been suspended one year by USADA because of multiple failed drug tests around UFC 200.
With a pair of emphatic wins against two of the biggest stars in women's MMA, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has built her case as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.
By handing Dominick Cruz his first loss since 2007, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt made the leap into the pound-for-pound top 10, while former champion TJ Dillashaw kept climbing.
UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov has offered to pay Tony Ferguson $200,000 out of his own pocket to fight him.
Cub Swanson's victory over Doo Ho Choi in December may not have been the most important fight of 2016, but the three-round featherweight war featured unforgettable action.
Ronda Rousey's knockout loss at UFC 207 created wildly different reactions on social media, including a new dance from Bellator prospect Michael Page.
After a pair of dominant wins at UFC 207, there may not be a better fight to make stylistically in 2017 than Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw -- with no shortage of drama between former teammates.
UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping took to social media to promote the idea of a superfight against welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley.
Hawaiian Angela Lee will defend her women's atomweight title against Taiwan's Jenny Huang when ONE Championship hosts its second mixed martial arts promotion in Thailand on March 11.
History has proved to be kind to MMA trailblazers like Ronda Rousey, who should be remembered far more for opening doors than for a pair of knockout defeats that place her future in question.
Ronda Rousey doesn't apologize for her ambitions, Ramona Shelburne writes. But when Rousey fell apart after losing to Holly Holm, she was in a state that even she had a hard time handling.
Ronda Rousey, in a statement to ESPN less than 24 hours after she lost to Amanda Nunes in her return to the Octagon, says she will take some time to decide her next step.
No stranger to the highs and lows of stardom in the UFC, former champ Jon Jones encouraged Ronda Rousey to pick herself up and "try again" following her knockout loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.
As Ronda Rousey navigates an uncertain future, her handling of defeat was more telling than any of her victories, after she shut out the media before and after her UFC 207 loss to Amanda Nunes.
Ronda Rousey's return to the Octagon was over almost as soon as it began Friday, as champion Amanda Nunes rocked her with repeated blows and earned a TKO victory just 48 seconds in at UFC 207.
The first-round TKO by Amanda Nunes was the fastest Ronda Rousey has ever been knocked out in a UFC fight.
There was plenty of social media reaction to Amanda Nunes' dominating win over Ronda Rousey, but Nunes herself fired a big shot at Rousey on Twitter just minutes after retaining her title.
Cody Garbrandt staked his claim as UFC's next star after taking the bantamweight belt from Dominick Cruz in a five-round title fight that featured plenty of barbs and back-and-forth taunting.
Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw moved one step closer to another title shot with a clinical shutout of hard-hitting John Lineker at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.
Ronda Rousey's $3 million purse for her UFC 207 comeback fight will tie Conor McGregor for richest disclosed amount in mixed martial arts history.
Swayze Valentine is an MMA cutwoman, meaning she wraps fighters' hands and, during bouts, tends to their injuries. She's the only female "cutman" in the UFC, and the road there wasn't easy.
On paper, Ronda Rousey matches up well against Amanda Nunes in Friday's bantamweight title bout at UFC 207. But how well the former champion responds to her first defeat remains to be seen.
Before Ronda Rousey could return to the Octagon, she had to answer a simple question: Why should she?
As headliners like Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey prepare for Friday's final card of 2016, their journey to UFC 207 holds similarities to other prominent pro athletes.
"I'm addicted. When this is done, I think the only thing that will be as exciting will be replaying the memories in my head." -B.J. Penn.