Lauzon defeats Hield by split decision (0:30)
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
10hBrett Okamoto

Garbrandt, Dillashaw named coaches for TUF 25

Newly crowned UFC bantamweight Cody Garbrandt and No. 1 contender T.J. Dillashaw have been named to coach against one another on the 25th season of "The Ultimate Fighter" reality series.

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images
10hBrett Okamoto

UFC will return to New York with Buffalo event

Buffalo's KeyBank Center has agreed to host a UFC pay-per-view in April, the fourth live event in New York since the state legalized mixed martial arts last year.

Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports
3dBrett Okamoto

Anderson Silva back to face Brunson at UFC 208

Off since dropping a short-notice fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 200, former champ Anderson Silva will step back into the Octagon to take on Derek Brunson on Feb. 11 at UFC 208.

Getty Images
4dBrett Okamoto

Nurmagomedov-Ferguson interim title bout set

With UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor on break, an interim lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson has been slated for UFC 209.

    Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
    3dBrett Okamoto

    Nurmagomedov opens as 2-to-1 betting favorite over Ferguson

    Undefeated UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov will be about a 2-to-1 betting favorite over Tony Ferguson in their interim lightweight championship fight at UFC 209 on March 4 at opening odds.

    Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images
    3dBrett Okamoto

    Dos Santos frustrated Werdum declined to fight him

    Junior dos Santos says he's in perhaps the best shape of his life, making it all the more frustrating that Fabricio Werdum declined to replace the injured Stefan Struve as his opponent Feb. 19.

    Julie Jacobson/AP Photo
    5dBrett Okamoto

    Woodley an underdog (again) to Thompson at UFC 209

    Tyron Woodley, who fought Stephen Thompson to a majority draw at UFC 205, opens as an underdog once again in the UFC 209 rematch. It's his seventh consecutive fight as a non-favorite.

    Ice Cube says Mayweather vs. McGregor would be 'too weird' (0:52)
    Mayweather has advice for Rousey (0:57)
    Ed Mulholland for ESPN
    6dBrett Okamoto

    Esparza to fight Markos next month in Halifax

    Carla Esparza will fight Randa Markos at UFC Fight Night next month in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on the undercard of Junior dos Santos-Stefan Struve, promotion officials confirmed Tuesday.

    Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
    6dBrett Okamoto

    Guillard-Njokuani to headline Bellator 171

    Bellator officials announced Tuesday that Melvin Guillard will headline Bellator 171 opposite Chidi Njokuani on Jan. 27.

    Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
    7dBrett Okamoto

    UFC's White spurns Streep for Golden Globes dis

    Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech Sunday included a brief shot at the sport of MMA, which drew reactions from UFC president Dana White and Bellator MMA president Scott Coker.

    Dave Mandel/Sherdog.com
    7dBrett Okamoto

    McGeary-Fields bout to headline Bellator 173

    Former Bellator MMA light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary will face Chris Fields in the main event of Bellator 173 on Feb. 24 in Northern Ireland.

    Rod Mar for ESPN.com
    10dBrett Okamoto

    Ex-lightweight champ dos Anjos moving to 170 pounds

    Former UFC lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos described making weight at 155 pounds as "a hard journey," and announced Friday that he'll be moving up to the welterweight division.

    Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images
    11dMikaela Mayer, as told to Laura Marcinek

    Olympic boxer describes her respect for Ronda Rousey

    After returning home from Rio this year, boxer Mikaela Mayer received an interesting message. It was from Ronda Rousey's coach asking if she'd come spar with the former UFC champ.

    10d

    2016 awards and Todd Duffee interview

    Brett Okamoto and Brian Campbell cover the latest headlines, including a recap of UFC 207. Plus, their 2016 awards and an interview with UFC heavyweight Todd Duffee.

    play2:18
    12dBrett Okamoto

    Women's P4P rankings: Nunes rises

    With a pair of emphatic wins against two of the biggest stars in women's MMA, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has built her case as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.

    Does loss tarnish Ronda's legacy? (2:25)
    play1:31
    13dRamona Shelburne

    Ronda Rousey lost her own way

    Ronda Rousey doesn't apologize for her ambitions, Ramona Shelburne writes. But when Rousey fell apart after losing to Holly Holm, she was in a state that even she had a hard time handling.

    White unsure if Rousey ever fights again (1:03)
    UFC 207 shows Rousey is officially history (1:01)

    Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN

    Yair Rodriguez officially finishes BJ Penn very early in the second round. The fight was really over in the first.

    Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN

    Wow, Joe Lauzon wins split decision, says "I disagree [with scoring] 100 percent." Don't see that every day. Lauzon's always been all class.