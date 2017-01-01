Rousey to take time to 'think about the future'
Ronda Rousey, in a statement to ESPN less than 24 hours after she lost to Amanda Nunes in her return to the Octagon, says she will take some time to decide her next step.
Ronda Rousey doesn't apologize for her ambitions, Ramona Shelburne writes. But when Rousey fell apart after losing to Holly Holm, she was in a state that even she had a hard time handling.
No stranger to the highs and lows of stardom in the UFC, former champ Jon Jones encouraged Ronda Rousey to pick herself up and "try again" following her knockout loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.
Justin Gaethje and Jon Fitch both defended their respective titles against stubborn opponents at World Series of Fighting 34 in New York's Madison Square Garden.
As Ronda Rousey navigates an uncertain future, her handling of defeat was more telling than any of her victories, after she shut out the media before and after her UFC 207 loss to Amanda Nunes.
Ronda Rousey's return to the Octagon was over almost as soon as it began Friday, as champion Amanda Nunes rocked her with repeated blows and earned a TKO victory just 48 seconds in at UFC 207.
The first-round TKO by Amanda Nunes was the fastest Ronda Rousey has ever been knocked out in a UFC fight.
There was plenty of social media reaction to Amanda Nunes' dominating win over Ronda Rousey, but Nunes herself fired a big shot at Rousey on Twitter just minutes after retaining her title.
Cody Garbrandt staked his claim as UFC's next star after taking the bantamweight belt from Dominick Cruz in a five-round title fight that featured plenty of barbs and back-and-forth taunting.
Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw moved one step closer to another title shot with a clinical shutout of hard-hitting John Lineker at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.
Ronda Rousey's $3 million purse for her UFC 207 comeback fight will tie Conor McGregor for richest disclosed amount in mixed martial arts history.
Swayze Valentine is an MMA cutwoman, meaning she wraps fighters' hands and, during bouts, tends to their injuries. She's the only female "cutman" in the UFC, and the road there wasn't easy.
The United States Anti-Doping Agency said former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett faces a potential doping violation stemming from an out-of-competition drug test administered on Dec. 9.
On paper, Ronda Rousey matches up well against Amanda Nunes in Friday's bantamweight title bout at UFC 207. But how well the former champion responds to her first defeat remains to be seen.
Johny Hendricks, former UFC champion, fails to make weight for his welterweight bout against Neil Magny at UFC 207, the second time this year Hendricks has missed weight.
Before Ronda Rousey could return to the Octagon, she had to answer a simple question: Why should she?
As headliners like Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey prepare for Friday's final card of 2016, their journey to UFC 207 holds similarities to other prominent pro athletes.
Everything you need to know about UFC 207, which takes place Friday, Dec. 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is headlined by the return of Ronda Rousey.
Betting lines for the three bantamweight fights at UFC 207 -- including the Amanda Nunes-Ronda Rousey main event -- are close, but there's value to be found, according to Reed Kuhn.
Who wins between Rousey and Nunes?
Who wins between Cruz and Garbrandt?
Dana White said Ronda Rousey will fulfill her media obligations in any future fights, but her agreed-upon silence ahead of UFC 207 is not ideal.
Can bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz put a cap on one of the greatest comeback years in the sport's history against Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207 on Friday?
Brett Okamoto and The Brian Campbell recap the latest news in MMA and get you ready for the return of Ronda Rousey at UFC 207.
It has been more than a year since Ronda Rousey's shocking loss and subsequent disappearance from the public eye, yet she's as big a star as ever. Now she needs a win to keep the momentum going.
Richard Mann of FightMetric breaks down Friday's title fight between bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and former champ Ronda Rousey at UFC 207.
After working as a UFC commentator for nearly 20 years, Mike Goldberg will call his final event at UFC 207 on Friday; no reason was given for his departure.
She's the defending UFC women's bantamweight champion and could halt Ronda Rousey in her quest to become the undisputed top dog. Meet the other half of UFC 207's main card fight.
Johny Hendricks has lost three of his past four fights and Neil Magny has won 10 of 12. Is Hendricks in trouble, or does he have a path to victory?
Being described as a "brawler" can be positive or negative. John Lineker, for one, has always loved it, but can he defeat a technically sound TJ Dillashaw at UFC 207 on Friday?
Reed Kuhn, author of "Fightnomics," breaks down the numbers to identify the best strikers in Saturday's UFC 207 card -- and women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes stands out.
If you were to build a female MMA fighter from scratch, what would you take from Ronda Rousey or Joanna Jedrzejczyk? Our panel of experts voted trait-by-trait to create the perfect fighter.
Despite his recent trouble with gaining medical clearance to compete, former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans, 37, remains steadfast in his desire to fight on at middleweight.
Cain Velasquez will not fight at UFC 207 because the Nevada State Athletic Commission will not approve him for next week's fight against Fabricio Werdum.
Heavyweight Mark Hunt will return to the Octagon to face Alistair Overeem on March 4 at UFC 209, marking Hunt's first fight since his controversial loss to Brock Lesnar at UFC 200.
So thankful for my @TeamAlphaMale coaches, teammates and TAM supporters. That ones for you!! That gym saved my life! #BelieveInTheSystem
I don't think taking a bunch of time off is necessarily what she needs. she needs a better stylistic match up. twitter.com/rogersutd/stat…
It represents me not beating myself up too bad for all the ways I've let myself down in the past. #Movingforward twitter.com/lordwinandrew/…
In my opinion leaving with her dignity would be trying again. Sends a huge message twitter.com/kurd_i/status/…
That definitely helped Connor after his Diaz loss, same with Chael. twitter.com/demiellas19/st…
Constantly being humbled is never a bad thing in a sport like this
Maybe she just needs to complement her coach with an MMA family. Maybe she should join one of the bigger MMA teams
