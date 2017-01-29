Shevchenko submits Pena, wants Nunes next
Valentina Shevchenko eyes a shot at bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes after submitting Julianna Pena in the second round of their bout at UFC Fight Night in Denver.
UFC champion Conor McGregor says his sole focus is fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr., while the retired boxer says he is also hopeful the fight happens.
British bantamweight Brad Pickett will walk away from UFC with "bittersweet" emotions but full of belief that Conor McGregor will lift mixed martial arts to new heights.
Watch a replay of the ESPN Deportes broadcast of Bellator 171 from Mulvane, Kansas, as welterweight Chidi Njokuani defeated Melvin Guillard by unanimous decision on Friday night.
Daniel Cormier will defend his UFC light heavyweight championship against Anthony Johnson at UFC 210 in April. The rematch will mark Cormier's first official defense since October 2015.
Brett Okamoto and The Brian Campbell recap a wild Bellator 170, discuss the latest news and give you some conspiracy theories and bold predictions. Plus, Dan Hardy and Donald Cerrone interviews.
No longer willing to take on debt to accept a fight, former UFC interim title challenger Michael McDonald currently can't afford to take one. It's a "simple numbers game" he continues to lose.
UFC superstar Ronda Rousey visits North Dakota and takes a stand against the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, who recently announced he is moving up to welterweight, went into detail describing how his body shut down ahead of consecutive losses in 2016.
Sage Northcutt's experiment in the welterweight division is over. The 20-year-old fighter is ready to move back to the 155-pound division.
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will face off at UFC 209, but Nurmagomedov is looking beyond his upcoming bout and the chance to fight Conor McGregor.
Travis Browne and Derrick Lewis' heavyweight fight will now headline a UFC Fight Night on Feb. 19. The fight was originally scheduled to take place on Feb. 11.
The UFC announced former middleweight champion Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi will fight in a 185-pound match at UFC 210.
In the final bout of his 20-year career, former UFC champion Tito Ortiz made quick work of Chael Sonnen via first-round submission at Bellator 170 on Saturday.
Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal will get a chance to avenge a close decision loss to Quinton "Rampage" Jackson when the two meet at heavyweight on March 31, Bellator MMA announced Saturday.
Julianna Peña goes into intense training mode two months before an MMA fight. And this list -- with songs from the Rolling Stones and Wu Tang Clan -- is what keeps her motivated.
First female Brazilian UFC Champion Amanda Nunes joins Cari Champion to discuss how she beat Ronda Rousey in 48 seconds and why she's here to stay. Plus, her girlfriend, UFC Fighter Nina Ansaorff joins the conversation to discuss the culture of same-sex relationships in the UFC .
Admitting to over 25 concussions in his 20-year career, Tito Ortiz said recent symptoms forced him to decide that Saturday's Bellator 170 return against Chael Sonnen would be his final fight.
Brett Okamoto and The Brian Campbell welcome Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz to the show, who will face off at Bellator 170 this weekend. Plus, some awesome Brennan Ward audio.
UFC veteran Nate Diaz is in the process of applying for a professional boxing license in the state of Nevada, the Nevada State Athletic Commission confirmed to ESPN.com.
At 41, Tito Ortiz will enter the cage for the final time on Saturday when he matches wrestling skills against Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170 in Los Angeles.
Chael Sonnen's recent personal loss has put Saturday's return from retirement against Tito Ortiz at Bellator 170 in Los Angeles in perspective.
With the fighters, fans and media in full support, Chael Sonnen believes a Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match is not only realistic, he's not sure why others don't understand.
On paper, welterweight Brennan Ward checks off every box when it comes to potential star power. But can he finally make that jump when he faces Paul Daley at Bellator 170 on Saturday?
Tyron Woodley claimed race has affected his stature as welterweight champion. He also said the UFC hasn't promoted him as well as other champions and that fans haven't embraced him like others.
Conor McGregor has filed for trademarks on his name and his nickname "The Notorious."
The UFC opted to book a fight for Angela Hill in February rather than force her to sit on the sideline for four months. She re-entered the UFC's random drug testing pool on Dec. 13.
Former Strikeforce middleweight title challenger and UFC veteran Tim Kennedy, 37, has announced his retirement from active competition.
Chael Sonnen's 2014 retirement following a drug suspension put the sport's best talker on the sideline and gave room for Conor McGregor's rise. Now, "The Bad Guy" is back to reclaim his throne.
Despite a two-fight losing skid, Holly Holm opened as a slight betting favorite over Germaine de Randemie in their inaugural featherweight championship bout at UFC 208.
Gegard Mousasi has one fight remaining on his UFC contract, and he's eager to book it. Finding the right opponent, however, has been a problem for the middleweight contender.
Michael Chiesa names which UFC lightweight he hopes to face next and predicts Conor McGregor won't end this year as champion.
Rising featherweight Yair Rodriguez dominated BJ Penn and spoiled the UFC Hall of Famer's return to the Octagon at age 38 with a second-round TKO at UFC Fight Night.
Newly crowned UFC bantamweight Cody Garbrandt and No. 1 contender T.J. Dillashaw have been named to coach against one another on the 25th season of "The Ultimate Fighter" reality series.
Buffalo's KeyBank Center has agreed to host a UFC pay-per-view in April, the fourth live event in New York since the state legalized mixed martial arts last year.
With UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor on break, an interim lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson has been slated for UFC 209.
Undefeated UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov will be about a 2-to-1 betting favorite over Tony Ferguson in their interim lightweight championship fight at UFC 209 on March 4 at opening odds.
Junior dos Santos says he's in perhaps the best shape of his life, making it all the more frustrating that Fabricio Werdum declined to replace the injured Stefan Struve as his opponent Feb. 19.
Dana White, speaking about Conor McGregor's "F--- UFC" Instagram post: "If he wants to go down that road with us, it will be an epic fall."
VIDEO: Heavyweight Francis Ngannou drops Andrei Arlovski with a powerful right hand and a barrage in the 1st round. es.pn/2jJEZrZ