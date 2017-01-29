Favoritessettings

Mayweather: McGregor fight can 'absolutely' happen (1:42)
Ngannou knocks out Arlovski with devastating barrage (0:28)
Masvidal stops Cerrone in second round (0:32)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Image
2dPA Sport

Pickett: McGregor can grow UFC even more

British bantamweight Brad Pickett will walk away from UFC with "bittersweet" emotions but full of belief that Conor McGregor will lift mixed martial arts to new heights.

AP Photo
4dBrett Okamoto

Cormier to defend title vs. Johnson at UFC 210

Daniel Cormier will defend his UFC light heavyweight championship against Anthony Johnson at UFC 210 in April. The rematch will mark Cormier's first official defense since October 2015.

3d

Dan Hardy & Donald Cerrone join the show

Brett Okamoto and The Brian Campbell recap a wild Bellator 170, discuss the latest news and give you some conspiracy theories and bold predictions. Plus, Dan Hardy and Donald Cerrone interviews.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
4dBrett Okamoto

McDonald exposes financial realities of a UFC fighter

No longer willing to take on debt to accept a fight, former UFC interim title challenger Michael McDonald currently can't afford to take one. It's a "simple numbers game" he continues to lose.

    Instagram.com/paulinepitamacias
    4dD'Arcy Maine

    Ronda Rousey visits Standing Rock

    UFC superstar Ronda Rousey visits North Dakota and takes a stand against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

    Reigns has no doubt Rousey could make transition to WWE (1:40)
    Michael Adamucci/USA TODAY Sports
    6dBrett Okamoto

    Browne-Lewis heavyweight bout moved to Feb. 19

    Travis Browne and Derrick Lewis' heavyweight fight will now headline a UFC Fight Night on Feb. 19. The fight was originally scheduled to take place on Feb. 11.

    Daley knocks out Ward with flying knee (0:49)
    Dave Mandel/Sherdog.com
    8dBrett Okamoto

    'Rampage' vs. 'King Mo' rematch set for March 31

    Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal will get a chance to avenge a close decision loss to Quinton "Rampage" Jackson when the two meet at heavyweight on March 31, Bellator MMA announced Saturday.

    Sonnen breaks down loss to Ortiz (1:20)
    espnW
    6dBlair Henley

    MMA star Julianna Peña's high-energy playlist

    Julianna Peña goes into intense training mode two months before an MMA fight. And this list -- with songs from the Rolling Stones and Wu Tang Clan -- is what keeps her motivated.

    Ortiz says Dana White texted after win (0:50)
    Ortiz describes emotions of winning final career fight (2:07)
    10d

    Be Honest: Amana Nunes & Nina Ansaroff

    First female Brazilian UFC Champion Amanda Nunes joins Cari Champion to discuss how she beat Ronda Rousey in 48 seconds and why she's here to stay. Plus, her girlfriend, UFC Fighter Nina Ansaorff joins the conversation to discuss the culture of same-sex relationships in the UFC .

    10d

    Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz interviews

    Brett Okamoto and The Brian Campbell welcome Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz to the show, who will face off at Bellator 170 this weekend. Plus, some awesome Brennan Ward audio.

    12dBrett Okamoto

    UFC's Nate Diaz applying for boxing license

    UFC veteran Nate Diaz is in the process of applying for a professional boxing license in the state of Nevada, the Nevada State Athletic Commission confirmed to ESPN.com.

    Nunes praises Rousey, but says now is her time (2:22)
    play2:02
    10dBrett Okamoto

    Sonnen: Mayweather-McGregor 'likely to happen'

    With the fighters, fans and media in full support, Chael Sonnen believes a Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match is not only realistic, he's not sure why others don't understand.

    Woodley, Thompson heated talking up rematch (2:05)
    In focus with Chael Sonnen (4:57)
    Ed Mulholland for ESPN
    12dBrett Okamoto

    UFC waives four-month testing window for Hill

    The UFC opted to book a fight for Angela Hill in February rather than force her to sit on the sideline for four months. She re-entered the UFC's random drug testing pool on Dec. 13.

    Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
    12dBrett Okamoto

    UFC veteran Kennedy, 37, announces retirement

    Former Strikeforce middleweight title challenger and UFC veteran Tim Kennedy, 37, has announced his retirement from active competition.

    Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
    13dBrett Okamoto

    Holm opens as betting favorite at UFC 208

    Despite a two-fight losing skid, Holly Holm opened as a slight betting favorite over Germaine de Randemie in their inaugural featherweight championship bout at UFC 208.

    Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
    12dBrett Okamoto

    Mousasi asking for Weidman but open to volunteers

    Gegard Mousasi has one fight remaining on his UFC contract, and he's eager to book it. Finding the right opponent, however, has been a problem for the middleweight contender.

    Lauzon defeats Hield by split decision (0:30)
    Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
    14dBrett Okamoto

    Garbrandt, Dillashaw named coaches for TUF 25

    Newly crowned UFC bantamweight Cody Garbrandt and No. 1 contender T.J. Dillashaw have been named to coach against one another on the 25th season of "The Ultimate Fighter" reality series.

    Jeff Bottari/Getty Images
    14dBrett Okamoto

    UFC will return to New York with Buffalo event

    Buffalo's KeyBank Center has agreed to host a UFC pay-per-view in April, the fourth live event in New York since the state legalized mixed martial arts last year.

    Getty Images
    17dBrett Okamoto

    Nurmagomedov-Ferguson interim title bout set

    With UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor on break, an interim lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson has been slated for UFC 209.

      Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
      16dBrett Okamoto

      Nurmagomedov opens as 2-to-1 betting favorite over Ferguson

      Undefeated UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov will be about a 2-to-1 betting favorite over Tony Ferguson in their interim lightweight championship fight at UFC 209 on March 4 at opening odds.

      Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images
      17dBrett Okamoto

      Dos Santos frustrated Werdum declined to fight him

      Junior dos Santos says he's in perhaps the best shape of his life, making it all the more frustrating that Fabricio Werdum declined to replace the injured Stefan Struve as his opponent Feb. 19.

      Now

      Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN

      Dana White, speaking about Conor McGregor's "F--- UFC" Instagram post: "If he wants to go down that road with us, it will be an epic fall."