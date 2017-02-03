Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer

Derrick Rose on how he'd react if the Knicks traded Carmelo Anthony: "For me, my job is to come in and play. (I'd feel) disappointment, yeah, because I got to know him and I understand what type of guy he is, how much he loves his family, how much he loves the sport and how much he loves the game. I understand that this is a business. I'm not a part of the front office. I can't make them (calls). That's how I feel."