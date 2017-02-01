Favoritessettings

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
2hKatie Barnes

Nunes apologizes to Rousey

It's Ronda Rousey's birthday today, and she was given an early gift from current champ Amanda Nunes in the form of an apology.

1 Related

Ed Mulholland for ESPN
14hBrett Okamoto

Evans middleweight debut likely set for UFC 209

Pending approval by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, former light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans will make his middleweight debut at UFC 209 on March 4 in Las Vegas.

play
Mayweather: McGregor fight can 'absolutely' happen (1:42)
play
Ngannou knocks out Arlovski with devastating barrage (0:28)
play
Masvidal stops Cerrone in second round (0:32)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Image
5dPA Sport

Pickett: McGregor can grow UFC even more

British bantamweight Brad Pickett will walk away from UFC with "bittersweet" emotions but full of belief that Conor McGregor will lift mixed martial arts to new heights.

AP Photo
7dBrett Okamoto

Cormier to defend title vs. Johnson at UFC 210

Daniel Cormier will defend his UFC light heavyweight championship against Anthony Johnson at UFC 210 in April. The rematch will mark Cormier's first official defense since October 2015.

Play
6d

Dan Hardy & Donald Cerrone join the show

Brett Okamoto and The Brian Campbell recap a wild Bellator 170, discuss the latest news and give you some conspiracy theories and bold predictions. Plus, Dan Hardy and Donald Cerrone interviews.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
7dBrett Okamoto

McDonald exposes financial realities of a UFC fighter

No longer willing to take on debt to accept a fight, former UFC interim title challenger Michael McDonald currently can't afford to take one. It's a "simple numbers game" he continues to lose.

    Instagram.com/paulinepitamacias
    7dD'Arcy Maine

    Ronda Rousey visits Standing Rock

    UFC superstar Ronda Rousey visits North Dakota and takes a stand against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

    1 Related

    play
    Reigns has no doubt Rousey could make transition to WWE (1:40)
    Michael Adamucci/USA TODAY Sports
    9dBrett Okamoto

    Browne-Lewis heavyweight bout moved to Feb. 19

    Travis Browne and Derrick Lewis' heavyweight fight will now headline a UFC Fight Night on Feb. 19. The fight was originally scheduled to take place on Feb. 11.

    play
    Daley knocks out Ward with flying knee (0:49)
    Dave Mandel/Sherdog.com
    11dBrett Okamoto

    'Rampage' vs. 'King Mo' rematch set for March 31

    Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal will get a chance to avenge a close decision loss to Quinton "Rampage" Jackson when the two meet at heavyweight on March 31, Bellator MMA announced Saturday.

    play
    Sonnen breaks down loss to Ortiz (1:20)
    espnW
    9dBlair Henley

    MMA star Julianna Peña's high-energy playlist

    Julianna Peña goes into intense training mode two months before an MMA fight. And this list -- with songs from the Rolling Stones and Wu Tang Clan -- is what keeps her motivated.

    1 Related

    play
    Ortiz says Dana White texted after win (0:50)
    play
    Ortiz describes emotions of winning final career fight (2:07)
    Play
    13d

    Be Honest: Amana Nunes & Nina Ansaroff

    First female Brazilian UFC Champion Amanda Nunes joins Cari Champion to discuss how she beat Ronda Rousey in 48 seconds and why she's here to stay. Plus, her girlfriend, UFC Fighter Nina Ansaorff joins the conversation to discuss the culture of same-sex relationships in the UFC .

    Play
    13d

    Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz interviews

    Brett Okamoto and The Brian Campbell welcome Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz to the show, who will face off at Bellator 170 this weekend. Plus, some awesome Brennan Ward audio.

    play1:11
    15dBrett Okamoto

    UFC's Nate Diaz applying for boxing license

    UFC veteran Nate Diaz is in the process of applying for a professional boxing license in the state of Nevada, the Nevada State Athletic Commission confirmed to ESPN.com.

    play
    Nunes praises Rousey, but says now is her time (2:22)
    play2:02
    13dBrett Okamoto

    Sonnen: Mayweather-McGregor 'likely to happen'

    With the fighters, fans and media in full support, Chael Sonnen believes a Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match is not only realistic, he's not sure why others don't understand.

    1 Related

    play
    Woodley, Thompson heated talking up rematch (2:05)
    play
    In focus with Chael Sonnen (4:57)
    Ed Mulholland for ESPN
    15dBrett Okamoto

    UFC waives four-month testing window for Hill

    The UFC opted to book a fight for Angela Hill in February rather than force her to sit on the sideline for four months. She re-entered the UFC's random drug testing pool on Dec. 13.

    1 Related

    Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
    15dBrett Okamoto

    UFC veteran Kennedy, 37, announces retirement

    Former Strikeforce middleweight title challenger and UFC veteran Tim Kennedy, 37, has announced his retirement from active competition.

    Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
    16dBrett Okamoto

    Holm opens as betting favorite at UFC 208

    Despite a two-fight losing skid, Holly Holm opened as a slight betting favorite over Germaine de Randemie in their inaugural featherweight championship bout at UFC 208.

    1 Related

    Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
    15dBrett Okamoto

    Mousasi asking for Weidman but open to volunteers

    Gegard Mousasi has one fight remaining on his UFC contract, and he's eager to book it. Finding the right opponent, however, has been a problem for the middleweight contender.

    play
    Lauzon defeats Hield by split decision (0:30)
    Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images
    19dBrett Okamoto

    Dos Santos frustrated Werdum declined to fight him

    Junior dos Santos says he's in perhaps the best shape of his life, making it all the more frustrating that Fabricio Werdum declined to replace the injured Stefan Struve as his opponent Feb. 19.

    1 Related

    Now

    Brett Okamoto ESPN Staff Writer 

    Per sources, UFC has targeted a middleweight fight between Rashad Evans and Daniel Kelly at UFC 209 on March 4 in Las Vegas. Evans had two fights canceled late last year after failing to receive a license in New York and Toronto. Nevada Commission would need to approve the bout. Evans has said repeatedly he is healthy and cleared by multiple physicians.

    Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN

    Per sources, not official yet but UFC has targeted Rashad Evans vs. Daniel Kelly at middleweight for UFC 209 on March 4 in Las Vegas.

    Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN

    Gegard Mousasi's manager says they are "optimistic" travel ban won't affect UFC fight on 4/8 in NY. Situation to monitor. GM born in Iran.

    espnW @espnW

    Ronda Rousey has never been one to shy away from issues she cares about, and the travel ban is no different. es.pn/2kOaJQT