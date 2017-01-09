Favoritessettings

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
49mBrett Okamoto

UFC's White spurns Streep for Golden Globes dis

Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech Sunday included a brief shot at the sport of MMA, which drew reactions from UFC president Dana White and Bellator MMA president Scott Coker.

Rod Mar for ESPN.com
3dBrett Okamoto

Ex-lightweight champ dos Anjos moving to 170 pounds

Former UFC lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos described making weight at 155 pounds as "a hard journey," and announced Friday that he'll be moving up to the welterweight division.

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
3dBrett Okamoto

Rua to face Villante at UFC Fight Night

UFC officials announced the light heavyweight matchup between former champion Mauricio Rua and Gian Villante has been booked to UFC Fight Night on March 11 in Brazil.

Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images
4dMikaela Mayer, as told to Laura Marcinek

Olympic boxer describes her respect for Ronda Rousey

After returning home from Rio this year, boxer Mikaela Mayer received an interesting message. It was from Ronda Rousey's coach asking if she'd come spar with the former UFC champ.

1 Related

Play
3d

2016 awards and Todd Duffee interview

Brett Okamoto and Brian Campbell cover the latest headlines, including a recap of UFC 207. Plus, their 2016 awards and an interview with UFC heavyweight Todd Duffee.

play2:18
5dBrett Okamoto

Women's P4P rankings: Nunes rises

With a pair of emphatic wins against two of the biggest stars in women's MMA, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has built her case as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.

Dux Carvajal/ONE Championship via AP
6d

Angela Lee to defend title vs. Huang in Thailand

Hawaiian Angela Lee will defend her women's atomweight title against Taiwan's Jenny Huang when ONE Championship hosts its second mixed martial arts promotion in Thailand on March 11.

play
Does loss tarnish Ronda's legacy? (2:25)
play1:31
9dRamona Shelburne

Ronda Rousey lost her own way

Ronda Rousey doesn't apologize for her ambitions, Ramona Shelburne writes. But when Rousey fell apart after losing to Holly Holm, she was in a state that even she had a hard time handling.

1 Related

play
White unsure if Rousey ever fights again (1:03)
play1:03
9dBrett Okamoto

Jones to Rousey: Show your courage, 'try again'

No stranger to the highs and lows of stardom in the UFC, former champ Jon Jones encouraged Ronda Rousey to pick herself up and "try again" following her knockout loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

1 Related

play
UFC 207 shows Rousey is officially history (1:01)
play
Nunes expected what she saw from Rousey (2:18)
play
Sonnen says Rousey 'looked slow' (1:20)
play
Has Rousey lost her fire? (2:08)
play
Shelburne says Rousey fight was over before it started (1:31)
play0:29
10dBrett Okamoto

Dillashaw makes statement against Lineker

Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw moved one step closer to another title shot with a clinical shutout of hard-hitting John Lineker at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports
10dBrett Okamoto

Rousey to get $3M for comeback fight at UFC 207

Ronda Rousey's $3 million purse for her UFC 207 comeback fight will tie Conor McGregor for richest disclosed amount in mixed martial arts history.

1 Related

play
Nunes says Rousey 'can't take it anymore' (0:59)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
11dTony Rehagen

Queen of cuts: Meet UFC's only cutwoman

Swayze Valentine is an MMA cutwoman, meaning she wraps fighters' hands and, during bouts, tends to their injuries. She's the only female "cutman" in the UFC, and the road there wasn't easy.

1 Related

play
Rousey, Nunes face off before title fight (1:18)

Now

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN

Cris Cyborg has retained attorney Howard Jacobs (rep'd Jones, Lesnar, Means) in USADA case. Applying for retroactive TUE. Takes a few weeks.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN

"I'm addicted. When this is done, I think the only thing that will be as exciting will be replaying the memories in my head." -B.J. Penn.