Predictions: Ortiz faces Sonnen in career finale
At 41, Tito Ortiz will enter the cage for the final time on Saturday when he matches wrestling skills against Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170 in Los Angeles.
Brett Okamoto and The Brian Campbell welcome Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz to the show, who will face off at Bellator 170 this weekend. Plus, some awesome Brennan Ward audio.
Admitting to over 25 concussions in his 20-year career, Tito Ortiz said recent symptoms forced him to decide that Saturday's Bellator 170 return against Chael Sonnen would be his final fight.
The UFC announced former middleweight champion Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi will fight in a 185-pound match at UFC 210.
Chael Sonnen's recent personal loss has put Saturday's return from retirement against Tito Ortiz at Bellator 170 in Los Angeles in perspective.
With the fighters, fans and media in full support, Chael Sonnen believes a Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match is not only realistic, he's not sure why others don't understand.
First female Brazilian UFC Champion Amanda Nunes joins Cari Champion to discuss how she beat Ronda Rousey in 48 seconds and why she's here to stay. Plus, her girlfriend, UFC Fighter Nina Ansaorff joins the conversation to discuss the culture of same-sex relationships in the UFC .
On paper, welterweight Brennan Ward checks off every box when it comes to potential star power. But can he finally make that jump when he faces Paul Daley at Bellator 170 on Saturday?
Tyron Woodley claimed race has affected his stature as welterweight champion. He also said the UFC hasn't promoted him as well as other champions and that fans haven't embraced him like others.
UFC veteran Nate Diaz is in the process of applying for a professional boxing license in the state of Nevada, the Nevada State Athletic Commission confirmed to ESPN.com.
Conor McGregor has filed for trademarks on his name and his nickname "The Notorious."
The UFC opted to book a fight for Angela Hill in February rather than force her to sit on the sideline for four months. She re-entered the UFC's random drug testing pool on Dec. 13.
Former Strikeforce middleweight title challenger and UFC veteran Tim Kennedy, 37, has announced his retirement from active competition.
Chael Sonnen's 2014 retirement following a drug suspension put the sport's best talker on the sideline and gave room for Conor McGregor's rise. Now, "The Bad Guy" is back to reclaim his throne.
Despite a two-fight losing skid, Holly Holm opened as a slight betting favorite over Germaine de Randemie in their inaugural featherweight championship bout at UFC 208.
Gegard Mousasi has one fight remaining on his UFC contract, and he's eager to book it. Finding the right opponent, however, has been a problem for the middleweight contender.
Michael Chiesa names which UFC lightweight he hopes to face next and predicts Conor McGregor won't end this year as champion.
Rising featherweight Yair Rodriguez dominated BJ Penn and spoiled the UFC Hall of Famer's return to the Octagon at age 38 with a second-round TKO at UFC Fight Night.
Newly crowned UFC bantamweight Cody Garbrandt and No. 1 contender T.J. Dillashaw have been named to coach against one another on the 25th season of "The Ultimate Fighter" reality series.
Buffalo's KeyBank Center has agreed to host a UFC pay-per-view in April, the fourth live event in New York since the state legalized mixed martial arts last year.
Off since dropping a short-notice fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 200, former champ Anderson Silva will step back into the Octagon to take on Derek Brunson on Feb. 11 at UFC 208.
With UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor on break, an interim lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson has been slated for UFC 209.
Undefeated UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov will be about a 2-to-1 betting favorite over Tony Ferguson in their interim lightweight championship fight at UFC 209 on March 4 at opening odds.
Junior dos Santos says he's in perhaps the best shape of his life, making it all the more frustrating that Fabricio Werdum declined to replace the injured Stefan Struve as his opponent Feb. 19.
UFC president Dana White said he'd give $25 million to both Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor for a boxing match between the two.
Tyron Woodley, who fought Stephen Thompson to a majority draw at UFC 205, opens as an underdog once again in the UFC 209 rematch. It's his seventh consecutive fight as a non-favorite.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. countered Conor McGregor's $100 million purse demand at $15 million plus a cut of pay-per-view.
After her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, Ronda Rousey has virtually disappeared. But she made her return to social media on Instagram on Monday in dramatic fashion.
Heavyweight Mark Hunt has filed a civil suit against the UFC, president Dana White and Brock Lesnar relating to the UFC 200 fight between Hunt and Lesnar.
Bellator MMA president Scott Coker says the promotion intends to crown a female flyweight champion by the end of 2017.
Carla Esparza will fight Randa Markos at UFC Fight Night next month in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on the undercard of Junior dos Santos-Stefan Struve, promotion officials confirmed Tuesday.
The UFC Fight Night, which was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas on March 3, has been postponed, according to a statement.
Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson will fight again in March at UFC 209 in a rematch of their five-round majority draw.
Bellator officials announced Tuesday that Melvin Guillard will headline Bellator 171 opposite Chidi Njokuani on Jan. 27.
Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech Sunday included a brief shot at the sport of MMA, which drew reactions from UFC president Dana White and Bellator MMA president Scott Coker.
Top UFC women's bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington will miss the first half of 2017 with a shoulder injury she aggravated while helping prepare Ronda Rousey for UFC 207.
Former Bellator MMA light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary will face Chris Fields in the main event of Bellator 173 on Feb. 24 in Northern Ireland.
A 145-pound championship bout between Marloes Coenen and Julia Budd will headline Bellator 174 in March -- the promotion's first female featherweight title fight.
