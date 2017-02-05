Favoritessettings

play
UFC President has a message for Patriot-haters (0:21)
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images
3dKatie Barnes

UFC's VanZant and Cyborg train togther

UFC fighters Paige VanZant and Cris "Cyborg" Justino put in a little extra work while doing some "secret ninja training" to make each other better on Thursday afternoon.

1 Related

Play
4d

Headlines, Travis Browne and Matt Brown

UFC heavyweight Travis Browne joins Brett Okamoto and The Brian Campbell to talk life in the spotlight dating Ronda Rousey as he prepares for his Feb. 19 return. Plus, welterweight Matt Brown joins the show.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
4dKatie Barnes

Nunes apologizes to Rousey

It's Ronda Rousey's birthday today, and she was given an early gift from current champ Amanda Nunes in the form of an apology.

1 Related

Ed Mulholland for ESPN
5dBrett Okamoto

Evans middleweight debut likely set for UFC 209

Pending approval by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, former light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans will make his middleweight debut at UFC 209 on March 4 in Las Vegas.

play
Ngannou knocks out Arlovski with devastating barrage (0:28)
play
Masvidal stops Cerrone in second round (0:32)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Image
9dPA Sport

Pickett: McGregor can grow UFC even more

British bantamweight Brad Pickett will walk away from UFC with "bittersweet" emotions but full of belief that Conor McGregor will lift mixed martial arts to new heights.

AP Photo
11dBrett Okamoto

Cormier to defend title vs. Johnson at UFC 210

Daniel Cormier will defend his UFC light heavyweight championship against Anthony Johnson at UFC 210 in April. The rematch will mark Cormier's first official defense since October 2015.

Play
10d

Dan Hardy & Donald Cerrone join the show

Brett Okamoto and The Brian Campbell recap a wild Bellator 170, discuss the latest news and give you some conspiracy theories and bold predictions. Plus, Dan Hardy and Donald Cerrone interviews.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
11dBrett Okamoto

McDonald exposes financial realities of a UFC fighter

No longer willing to take on debt to accept a fight, former UFC interim title challenger Michael McDonald currently can't afford to take one. It's a "simple numbers game" he continues to lose.

    Instagram.com/paulinepitamacias
    11dD'Arcy Maine

    Ronda Rousey visits Standing Rock

    UFC superstar Ronda Rousey visits North Dakota and takes a stand against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

    1 Related

    play
    Reigns has no doubt Rousey could make transition to WWE (1:40)
    Michael Adamucci/USA TODAY Sports
    13dBrett Okamoto

    Browne-Lewis heavyweight bout moved to Feb. 19

    Travis Browne and Derrick Lewis' heavyweight fight will now headline a UFC Fight Night on Feb. 19. The fight was originally scheduled to take place on Feb. 11.

    play
    Daley knocks out Ward with flying knee (0:49)
    Dave Mandel/Sherdog.com
    15dBrett Okamoto

    'Rampage' vs. 'King Mo' rematch set for March 31

    Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal will get a chance to avenge a close decision loss to Quinton "Rampage" Jackson when the two meet at heavyweight on March 31, Bellator MMA announced Saturday.

    play
    Sonnen breaks down loss to Ortiz (1:20)
    espnW
    13dBlair Henley

    MMA star Julianna Peña's high-energy playlist

    Julianna Peña goes into intense training mode two months before an MMA fight. And this list -- with songs from the Rolling Stones and Wu Tang Clan -- is what keeps her motivated.

    1 Related

    play
    Ortiz says Dana White texted after win (0:50)
    play
    Ortiz describes emotions of winning final career fight (2:07)
    Play
    17d

    Be Honest: Amana Nunes & Nina Ansaroff

    First female Brazilian UFC Champion Amanda Nunes joins Cari Champion to discuss how she beat Ronda Rousey in 48 seconds and why she's here to stay. Plus, her girlfriend, UFC Fighter Nina Ansaorff joins the conversation to discuss the culture of same-sex relationships in the UFC .

    Play
    17d

    Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz interviews

    Brett Okamoto and The Brian Campbell welcome Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz to the show, who will face off at Bellator 170 this weekend. Plus, some awesome Brennan Ward audio.

    play1:11
    19dBrett Okamoto

    UFC's Nate Diaz applying for boxing license

    UFC veteran Nate Diaz is in the process of applying for a professional boxing license in the state of Nevada, the Nevada State Athletic Commission confirmed to ESPN.com.

    play
    Nunes praises Rousey, but says now is her time (2:22)
    play2:02
    17dBrett Okamoto

    Sonnen: Mayweather-McGregor 'likely to happen'

    With the fighters, fans and media in full support, Chael Sonnen believes a Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match is not only realistic, he's not sure why others don't understand.

    1 Related

    Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
    19dBrett Okamoto

    UFC veteran Kennedy, 37, announces retirement

    Former Strikeforce middleweight title challenger and UFC veteran Tim Kennedy, 37, has announced his retirement from active competition.

    Now

    Phil Murphy ESPN Video 

    "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung looks fresh and largely unscathed as he awaits his post-fight press conference.