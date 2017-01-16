Rodriguez stops Penn at UFC Phoenix
Rising featherweight Yair Rodriguez dominated BJ Penn and spoiled the UFC Hall of Famer's return to the Octagon at age 38 with a second-round TKO at UFC Fight Night.
Newly crowned UFC bantamweight Cody Garbrandt and No. 1 contender T.J. Dillashaw have been named to coach against one another on the 25th season of "The Ultimate Fighter" reality series.
Buffalo's KeyBank Center has agreed to host a UFC pay-per-view in April, the fourth live event in New York since the state legalized mixed martial arts last year.
Off since dropping a short-notice fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 200, former champ Anderson Silva will step back into the Octagon to take on Derek Brunson on Feb. 11 at UFC 208.
With UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor on break, an interim lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson has been slated for UFC 209.
Undefeated UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov will be about a 2-to-1 betting favorite over Tony Ferguson in their interim lightweight championship fight at UFC 209 on March 4 at opening odds.
Junior dos Santos says he's in perhaps the best shape of his life, making it all the more frustrating that Fabricio Werdum declined to replace the injured Stefan Struve as his opponent Feb. 19.
UFC president Dana White said he'd give $25 million to both Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor for a boxing match between the two.
Tyron Woodley, who fought Stephen Thompson to a majority draw at UFC 205, opens as an underdog once again in the UFC 209 rematch. It's his seventh consecutive fight as a non-favorite.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. countered Conor McGregor's $100 million purse demand at $15 million plus a cut of pay-per-view.
After her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, Ronda Rousey has virtually disappeared. But she made her return to social media on Instagram on Monday in dramatic fashion.
Heavyweight Mark Hunt has filed a civil suit against the UFC, president Dana White and Brock Lesnar relating to the UFC 200 fight between Hunt and Lesnar.
Bellator MMA president Scott Coker says the promotion intends to crown a female flyweight champion by the end of 2017.
Carla Esparza will fight Randa Markos at UFC Fight Night next month in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on the undercard of Junior dos Santos-Stefan Struve, promotion officials confirmed Tuesday.
The UFC Fight Night, which was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas on March 3, has been postponed, according to a statement.
Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson will fight again in March at UFC 209 in a rematch of their five-round majority draw.
Bellator officials announced Tuesday that Melvin Guillard will headline Bellator 171 opposite Chidi Njokuani on Jan. 27.
Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech Sunday included a brief shot at the sport of MMA, which drew reactions from UFC president Dana White and Bellator MMA president Scott Coker.
Top UFC women's bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington will miss the first half of 2017 with a shoulder injury she aggravated while helping prepare Ronda Rousey for UFC 207.
Former Bellator MMA light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary will face Chris Fields in the main event of Bellator 173 on Feb. 24 in Northern Ireland.
A 145-pound championship bout between Marloes Coenen and Julia Budd will headline Bellator 174 in March -- the promotion's first female featherweight title fight.
Former UFC lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos described making weight at 155 pounds as "a hard journey," and announced Friday that he'll be moving up to the welterweight division.
Through two rounds at UFC 205, middleweights Yoel Romero and Chris Weidman were locked in a stalemate. And then just like that, Romero ended it with one of the most vicious knockouts of 2016.
The trial date for John "War Machine" Koppenhaver, who has been charged with attempted murder, is set for Feb. 27.
Nearly 10 years to the day that her MMA career began, Miesha Tate cemented her legacy by winning a UFC title via dramatic submission over Holly Holm at UFC 196 in March.
After returning home from Rio this year, boxer Mikaela Mayer received an interesting message. It was from Ronda Rousey's coach asking if she'd come spar with the former UFC champ.
During a year in which there was no shortage of options for fighter of the year, Michael Bisping's unlikely run to the UFC middleweight title at age 37 stands out above the rest.
Brett Okamoto and Brian Campbell cover the latest headlines, including a recap of UFC 207. Plus, their 2016 awards and an interview with UFC heavyweight Todd Duffee.
With a pair of emphatic wins against two of the biggest stars in women's MMA, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has built her case as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.
By handing Dominick Cruz his first loss since 2007, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt made the leap into the pound-for-pound top 10, while former champion TJ Dillashaw kept climbing.
Cub Swanson's victory over Doo Ho Choi in December may not have been the most important fight of 2016, but the three-round featherweight war featured unforgettable action.
Ronda Rousey's knockout loss at UFC 207 created wildly different reactions on social media, including a new dance from Bellator prospect Michael Page.
After a pair of dominant wins at UFC 207, there may not be a better fight to make stylistically in 2017 than Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw -- with no shortage of drama between former teammates.
UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping took to social media to promote the idea of a superfight against welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley.
History has proved to be kind to MMA trailblazers like Ronda Rousey, who should be remembered far more for opening doors than for a pair of knockout defeats that place her future in question.
Ronda Rousey doesn't apologize for her ambitions, Ramona Shelburne writes. But when Rousey fell apart after losing to Holly Holm, she was in a state that even she had a hard time handling.
Ronda Rousey, in a statement to ESPN less than 24 hours after she lost to Amanda Nunes in her return to the Octagon, says she will take some time to decide her next step.
As headliners like Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey prepare for Friday's final card of 2016, their journey to UFC 207 holds similarities to other prominent pro athletes.
