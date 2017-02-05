'Korean Zombie' returns with KO over Bermudez
Chan Sung Jung is back. After three-and-a-half years away from the Octagon, "The Korean Zombie" scored a first-round win over Dennis Bermudez at UFC fight night in Houston.
Chan Sung Jung is back. After three-and-a-half years away from the Octagon, "The Korean Zombie" scored a first-round win over Dennis Bermudez at UFC fight night in Houston.
UFC fighters Paige VanZant and Cris "Cyborg" Justino put in a little extra work while doing some "secret ninja training" to make each other better on Thursday afternoon.
Matt Brown isn't sure what's next for himself inside the Octagon, but he is sure he's ready to help others learn and develop as fighters.
UFC heavyweight Travis Browne joins Brett Okamoto and The Brian Campbell to talk life in the spotlight dating Ronda Rousey as he prepares for his Feb. 19 return. Plus, welterweight Matt Brown joins the show.
Heavyweight Travis Browne sets the record straight on rumors surrounding his embattled coach, Edmond Tarverdyan, as he prepares for his Feb. 19 return against Derrick Lewis.
Check out MMA fighter Rafael Fiziev's incredible "Matrix" move during a recent match in Thailand.
It's Ronda Rousey's birthday today, and she was given an early gift from current champ Amanda Nunes in the form of an apology.
UFC president Dana White said former bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is "probably done" from fighting and is going to "ride off in the sunset."
Pending approval by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, former light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans will make his middleweight debut at UFC 209 on March 4 in Las Vegas.
Former UFC combatant Josh Koscheck will take on Mauricio Alonso in his Bellator debut February 18 in San Jose, California.
TJ Dillashaw will open as a slight betting favorite over UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt for their fight later this year.
UFC champion Conor McGregor says his sole focus is fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr., while the retired boxer says he is also hopeful the fight happens.
Valentina Shevchenko eyes a shot at bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes after submitting Julianna Pena in the second round of their bout at UFC Fight Night in Denver.
British bantamweight Brad Pickett will walk away from UFC with "bittersweet" emotions but full of belief that Conor McGregor will lift mixed martial arts to new heights.
Watch a replay of the ESPN Deportes broadcast of Bellator 171 from Mulvane, Kansas, as welterweight Chidi Njokuani defeated Melvin Guillard by unanimous decision on Friday night.
Daniel Cormier will defend his UFC light heavyweight championship against Anthony Johnson at UFC 210 in April. The rematch will mark Cormier's first official defense since October 2015.
Brett Okamoto and The Brian Campbell recap a wild Bellator 170, discuss the latest news and give you some conspiracy theories and bold predictions. Plus, Dan Hardy and Donald Cerrone interviews.
No longer willing to take on debt to accept a fight, former UFC interim title challenger Michael McDonald currently can't afford to take one. It's a "simple numbers game" he continues to lose.
UFC superstar Ronda Rousey visits North Dakota and takes a stand against the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, who recently announced he is moving up to welterweight, went into detail describing how his body shut down ahead of consecutive losses in 2016.
Sage Northcutt's experiment in the welterweight division is over. The 20-year-old fighter is ready to move back to the 155-pound division.
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will face off at UFC 209, but Nurmagomedov is looking beyond his upcoming bout and the chance to fight Conor McGregor.
Travis Browne and Derrick Lewis' heavyweight fight will now headline a UFC Fight Night on Feb. 19. The fight was originally scheduled to take place on Feb. 11.
The UFC announced former middleweight champion Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi will fight in a 185-pound match at UFC 210.
In the final bout of his 20-year career, former UFC champion Tito Ortiz made quick work of Chael Sonnen via first-round submission at Bellator 170 on Saturday.
Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal will get a chance to avenge a close decision loss to Quinton "Rampage" Jackson when the two meet at heavyweight on March 31, Bellator MMA announced Saturday.
Julianna Peña goes into intense training mode two months before an MMA fight. And this list -- with songs from the Rolling Stones and Wu Tang Clan -- is what keeps her motivated.
First female Brazilian UFC Champion Amanda Nunes joins Cari Champion to discuss how she beat Ronda Rousey in 48 seconds and why she's here to stay. Plus, her girlfriend, UFC Fighter Nina Ansaorff joins the conversation to discuss the culture of same-sex relationships in the UFC .
Admitting to over 25 concussions in his 20-year career, Tito Ortiz said recent symptoms forced him to decide that Saturday's Bellator 170 return against Chael Sonnen would be his final fight.
Brett Okamoto and The Brian Campbell welcome Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz to the show, who will face off at Bellator 170 this weekend. Plus, some awesome Brennan Ward audio.
UFC veteran Nate Diaz is in the process of applying for a professional boxing license in the state of Nevada, the Nevada State Athletic Commission confirmed to ESPN.com.
At 41, Tito Ortiz will enter the cage for the final time on Saturday when he matches wrestling skills against Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170 in Los Angeles.
Chael Sonnen's recent personal loss has put Saturday's return from retirement against Tito Ortiz at Bellator 170 in Los Angeles in perspective.
With the fighters, fans and media in full support, Chael Sonnen believes a Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match is not only realistic, he's not sure why others don't understand.
Former Strikeforce middleweight title challenger and UFC veteran Tim Kennedy, 37, has announced his retirement from active competition.
"Loyalty" something Tj knows nothing about!! #Repost @JustinBuchholz with @repostapp ・・・ Great… instagram.com/p/BQJQs5jANI4/
Champions @TWooodley & @Amanda_Leoa visited @AtlantaFalcons final walk through on the eve of #SuperBowl LI ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NwTeQioUJy
Big wins for Blaydes, Skelly & Torres at #UFCHouston ➡️ bit.ly/2kuCs6b pic.twitter.com/63MsmHz08k
Gracie Breakdown is BACK w/ a look at one of @JacareMMA's sweetest submissions #UFC208 pic.twitter.com/4Lo2TVG3Tl
Dana White is hoping New England will blow out Atlanta for its fifth Super Bowl title tonight. es.pn/2lcj8uu
"The fight turned out so well, and I'm really happy it turned out that way." @KoreanZombieMMA is BACK!! #UFCHouston pic.twitter.com/a5ZUL6f965
#UFC208 Countdown: @HollyHolm vs @IronLadyMMA goes down TODAY at 6:30pmET on @FS1!!! pic.twitter.com/lYKVOhGmSQ
One person here knows Nina more than me. Finally I had the chance to meet you @MarkIngram22 finalmente te conheci 🏈🙌 pic.twitter.com/ePFDduUDU3
One person here know Nina more than me. Finally I had the chance to meet you @MarkIngram22 finalmente te conheci 🏈🙌 pic.twitter.com/4EBrvGCs4a
One person here know Nina more than me. Finally I had the chance to meet you markingram22… instagram.com/p/BQIte1kDIY0/
ICYMI: After three-and-a-half years away, "The Korean Zombie" scored a first-round KO over Dennis Bermudez. es.pn/2keC7Gx
Josh Donaldson is good friends with a UFC fighter. torontosun.com/2017/02/01/blu…
After three-and-a-half years away, "The Korean Zombie" scored a first-round KO over Dennis Bermudez. es.pn/2keC7Gx
In his first UFC fight since 2013, "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung wins by 1st-round KO in dynamic fashion. es.pn/2l6r8Ae
Thank you so much Houston 🙌😚
"The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung looks fresh and largely unscathed as he awaits his post-fight press conference.