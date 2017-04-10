Who is the world's best men's mixed martial artist, regardless of weight class? My latest top-10 rankings are listed below.

In addition, here are my women's pound-for-pound rankings.

Note: Results through April 10.

= champion

1. Demetrious Johnson

Record: 25-2-1

Div.: Flyweight (UFC)

Last: W (UD) Tim Elliott, Dec. 3, 2016

Next: UFC Fight Night on April 15, vs. Wilson Reis

"Mighty Mouse" is up to nine straight title defenses, one away from tying Anderson's Silva's all-time UFC mark. He avoided a first-round scare against Tim Elliott in December, which might have been the closest thing to drama in Johnson's entire flyweight reign. He is the best.

2. Conor McGregor

Record: 21-3

Div.: Lightweight/Featherweight (UFC)

Last: W (KO2) Eddie Alvarez, Nov. 12, 2016

Next: TBD

McGregor made history in a historic venue at UFC 205, and he did it by channeling a legendary performance -- with plenty of showmanship. This sport has never seen anything equal to McGregor.

3. TJ Dillashaw

Record: 14-3

Div.: Bantamweight (UFC)

Last: W (UD3) John Lineker, Dec. 30, 2016

Next: UFC 213 on July 8, vs. Cody Garbrandt

As far as Dillashaw is concerned, he should still be the UFC's bantamweight champion. He felt he was robbed in a decision loss to Dominick Cruz in 2016, but at least he's now in a terrific position to challenge for that title again.

4. Jon Jones

Record: 22-1

Div.: Light heavyweight (UFC)

Last: W (UD5) Ovince Saint Preux, April 23, 2016

Next: TBD

Jones falls on this list, despite the fact that he has never been legitimately defeated in his career. He's suspended until July. The talent is there, but part of being a pound-for-pound best is reserving the ability to compete.

5. Daniel Cormier

Record: 19-1

Div.: Light heavyweight

Last: W (Sub2) Anthony Johnson, April 8, 2017

Next: TBD

Cormier is now the owner of two UFC title defenses, after submitting Anthony Johnson for the second time at UFC 210. The Jon Jones rematch still lurks, but this man deserves to be considered a bona fide champion.

6. Jose Aldo

Record: 26-2

Div.: Featherweight (UFC)

Last: W (UD5) Frankie Edgar, July 9, 2016

Next: UFC 212 on June 3, vs. Max Holloway

Once again, Aldo was in the driver's seat of a 145-pound fight with the great Frankie Edgar. Aldo is now 2-0 against Edgar, but he has yet to beat Conor McGregor.

7. Stipe Miocic

Record: 16-2

Div.: Heavyweight (UFC)

Last: W (KO1) Alistair Overeem, Sept. 10, 2016

Next: UFC 211 on May 13, vs. Junior dos Santos

Miocic enjoyed a highlight moment in his hometown of Cleveland, knocking out Overeem in the first round of UFC 203 for his first title defense. The top of the UFC's heavyweight division has been a revolving door in terms of the No. 1 spot. Has it finally found its first long-reigning champ?

8. Tyron Woodley

Record: 17-3-1

Div.: Welterweight (UFC)

Last: W (MD) Stephen Thompson, March, 4, 2017

Next: TBD

Woodley finally put Stephen Thompson in the rearview mirror in March by earning a majority decision in their welterweight title fight. The fight was slow and it won't turn Woodley into a superstar, but it keeps the belt in his possession. Over the course of two fights, he spent 10 rounds in the Octagon with an unorthodox striker and emerged the champ.

9. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Record: 24-0

Div.: Lightweight (UFC)

Last: W (SUB3) Michael Johnson, Nov. 12, 2016

Next: TBD

Nurmagomedov has had some difficulty staying healthy, but when active, he has done nothing but win. His style appears to be kryptonite for any fighter out there, and he's fast closing in on a UFC title.

10. Cody Garbrandt

Record: 11-0

Div.: Bantamweight (UFC)

Last: W (UD5) Dominick Cruz, Dec. 30, 2016

Next: UFC 213 on July 8, vs. TJ Dillashaw

Garbrandt's rise has been nothing if not meteoric. And he's outperforming high expectations. A prospect versus prospect bout with Thomas Almeida? Garbrandt finishes it in the first round. A UFC title fight against Cruz, the best bantamweight of all time? Garbrandt schools him. If this keeps up, we'll have a crossover star on our hands.