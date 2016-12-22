Cris "Cyborg" Justino, the top-ranked female featherweight, has been informed by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency of a possible doping violation, the UFC said in a statement.

The promotion said it was formally notified by the USADA of the potential violation on Thursday. It stems from an out-of-competition collection taken Dec. 5.

Cris "Cyborg" Justino last fought in September in her native Brazil. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Justino last fought Sept. 24, beating Lina Lansberg by TKO in Round 2 as part of a UFC Fight Night in her native Brazil.

"USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case," the UFC said. "It is important to note that, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full fair legal review process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed."

In December 2011, the 31-year-old Justino tested positive for an anabolic steroid following a knockout win as the Strikeforce featherweight champion. She blamed the positive test on a diet supplement given to her by a former coach.

In a statement released late Thursday through Justino's representative and boyfriend, Ray Elbe, the fighter said steroids were not the reason that USADA had flagged her.

"Not for a steroid, and she has a prescription as part of the post fight therapy she's been receiving due to the severe weight cut," Elbe said on The Underground, an MMA forum. "This has been known for a few days, and Cris' doctor has been in direct contact with USADA turning over all the necessary patient files to document the reasons Cris needs the medication."

Earlier this month, the UFC passed over Justino for the first 145-pound female fight in promotion history. She said she felt "saddened" and "disrespected" by the UFC's decision to book Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie instead.

UFC president Dana White disputed Justino's take by saying the promotion made Justino three offers for the inaugural title fight. After she declined all of them, White said the promotion had to move on.

Information from ESPN's Brett Okamoto was used in this report.