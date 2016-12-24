Ahead of a comeback fight at UFC 207 on Dec. 30, former UFC champion Ronda Rousey will not be taking part in traditional fight week media appearances.

Rousey (12-1) will face defending bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in the main event of UFC 207 next week inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

According to the UFC's official fight week schedule, Rousey will not appear at an Ultimate Media Day on Dec. 28. The promotion has also eliminated its fight week news conference and public open workout. Nunes (13-4) is also absent from the Ultimate Media Day.\

As part of an agreement with the UFC, Ronda Rousey participated in a stare-down with UFC 207 opponent Amanda Nunes at Madison Square Garden last month. Rousey will not take part in traditional media appearances in the week leading up to the fight. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rousey, 29, hasn't fought since she suffered her first professional loss to Holly Holm via knockout in November 2015. She has been mostly away from the public eye since the loss and has not promoted UFC 207 outside a handful of appearances, including "Ellen" and "Conan."

In an interview for a recent feature in ESPN The Magazine, Rousey referenced an agreement with the UFC to make less public appearances than usual. The agreement included several high-profile interviews, a day of filming at her gym for a commercial, and one stare-down with Nunes in New York last month.

Rousey appeared for that stare-down inside Madison Square Garden, but did not speak. UFC president Dana White later said it was agreed she wouldn't grant an interview.

It's an interesting development, given the UFC's rift with Irish star Conor McGregor earlier this year. The UFC pulled McGregor from a headlining role at UFC 200 against Nate Diaz when he refused to fly to Las Vegas for a prefight news conference in April. McGregor ended up fighting one month after UFC 200 at UFC 202.

An Olympic bronze medalist in judo, Rousey finished her first 12 professional fights before suffering the one-sided loss to Holm. During the interview on "Ellen," she stated UFC 207 would be one of her final fights.