LAS VEGAS -- UFC star Ronda Rousey will receive a $3 million disclosed fight purse for her bantamweight championship fight against Amanda Nunes on Friday.

Editor's Picks Guide to UFC 207: Predictions and analysis Everything you need to know about UFC 207, which takes place Friday, Dec. 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is headlined by the return of Ronda Rousey.

Cheat Sheet: The Ronda Rousey mystery On paper, Ronda Rousey matches up well against Amanda Nunes in Friday's bantamweight title bout at UFC 207. But how well the former champion responds to her first defeat remains to be seen.

Ronda Rousey's forgotten competitor She's the defending UFC women's bantamweight champion and could halt Ronda Rousey in her quest to become the undisputed top dog. Meet the other half of UFC 207's main card fight. 2 Related

Rousey (12-1) has not fought since a stunning loss to Holly Holm in November 2015. Her comeback fight is scheduled to headline a UFC 207 pay-per-view event inside T-Mobile Arena.

The figure, which ESPN.com confirmed with Nevada State Athletic Commission officials, ties the richest disclosed fight purse in mixed martial arts history. UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor netted the same amount for a non-title welterweight bout against Nate Diaz at UFC 202 in August.

McGregor's most recent purse for a lightweight title fight in November in New York was not disclosed.

Nunes (13-4) will make a guaranteed purse of $100,000, plus an additional potential $100,000 win bonus.

Ronda Rousey's $3 million purse for her UFC 207 comeback fight will tie Conor McGregor for richest disclosed amount in mixed martial arts history. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

UFC president Dana White publicly stated Nunes will also receive a pay-per-view bonus. As one of the sport's biggest stars, Rousey is expected to profit on PPV sales as well.

Rousey's last two fight purses were not disclosed, as they took place in jurisdictions that do not disclose purse information. Her last disclosed purse was $180,000 for a headlining fight against Cat Zingano at UFC 184 in February 2015 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Defending bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz will make a guaranteed purse of $350,000 for his title defense against Cody Garbrandt. Garbrandt will make $200,000.