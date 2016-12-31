LAS VEGAS -- After thoroughly outclassing John Lineker at UFC 207 on Friday, former 135-pound champion TJ Dillashaw did not mince words on what he expects next.

"Dominick Cruz is a b----," Dillashaw said. "He's fighting Nos. 6 and 8 [ranked]. He's running from me. That's my belt.

"If I don't get the next title shot, we all know this s--- is rigged."

Dillashaw (14-3) lost the title to Cruz via split decision in January. The Denver-based bantamweight has adamantly stated he should have won that fight. He campaigned for an immediate rematch but was paired with Raphael Assuncao in July instead. He defeated Assuncao via decision.

Dillashaw called out current UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz after the bout, closing with, "I want my belt back." Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

It will be hard to deny Dillashaw after Friday's performance. He avoided Lineker's big left hook and right hand, and kept him guessing with perfectly timed takedowns.

Lineker (29-8) continued to stalk him until the very end -- and landed several hard shots to the body in the final minute -- but fell well behind on the scorecards. All three judges scored the fight 30-26 for Dillashaw.

Dillashaw disguised his takedowns well and drew the heavy-hitting Lineker in with footwork and counter punching. Lineker motioned to Dillashaw and the crowd, asking for a brawl, but Dillashaw continued to execute his game plan. His best work came in the second round, as he landed hard elbows from top position.

A former member of Team Alpha Male now training out of Ludwig Martial Arts, Dillashaw picked up his 10th win inside the Octagon. He won the title by knocking out Renan Barao in May 2014 and defended it twice before the narrow loss to Cruz.

Kim takes split decision from Saffiedine

Welterweight Dong Hyun Kim took a close decision over Tarec Saffiedine despite being outlanded through the three-round bout. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

In his only appearance of 2016, welterweight Dong Hyun Kim (22-3-1) picked up a split-decision nod over Tarec Saffiedine (16-6).

Two judges had the fight for Kim, 29-28. A third saw it completely in Saffiedine's favor, 30-27. ESPN.com scored the fight 29-28 for Saffiedine.

Neither fighter looked particularly sharp and the crowd booed long positional stalemates along the fence. Kim, of South Korea, was unquestionably more aggressive, but enjoyed little success. He walked into Saffiedine jabs and body kicks and was relatively ineffective in the clinch.

Other than a brief exchange early in the third round, it was a slow-paced fight start to finish. Kim did land one takedown in the third round, but was out-struck 78-to-57 according to Fightmetric. The win extends his current win streak to three and he has won seven of his last eight.

Borg outworks Smolka

Flyweight Ray Borg utilized his grappling to control Louis Smolka and earn a unanimous decision. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Flyweight Ray Borg (10-2) picked up his fourth win in the UFC, defeating Louis Smolka (11-3) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27).

Borg, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, showcased his superior grappling throughout the three-round bout, which was fought at 129.5 pounds because Borg missed weight. He beat out Smolka in one positional battle after another, and threatened an arm-triangle finish in the third round.

The 23-year-old has gotten off to a 4-2 start in the UFC. His two losses have come against very good opposition in Dustin Ortiz and Justin Scoggins. He has missed weight twice in his last three bouts but expressed confidence in staying at 125 pounds.

"I have to make adjustments," Borg said. "I want to fight [champion] Demetrious Johnson some day, so I have to learn how to fix those things."

Magny sends Hendricks to a third straight defeat

Welterweight Neil Magny worked from the bottom with strikes on the ground to sway the judges in a disputed decision win over Johny Hendricks. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Welterweight Neil Magny (19-5) narrowly defeated Johny Hendricks (17-6) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28), in a bout contested at 173.5 pounds due to Hendricks missing weight. It was Magny's fourth win in his last five fights.

The crowd booed the decision, but ESPN.com also scored it 29-28 for Magny. Hendricks, a former welterweight champion, looked to take Magny down throughout the fight and had some success doing so, but scored limited offense from the top. Magny arguably won the fight from the bottom, as he attacked with elbows and multiple triangle attempts.

Once known for his powerful left hand, Hendricks did not throw many strikes on the feet. He focused almost exclusively on his wrestling and converted seven total takedowns, according to Fightmetric. Hendricks has now lost four of five and missed weight in his last two contests.