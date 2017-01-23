LAS VEGAS -- Khabib Nurmagomedov has big plans in mind for 2017 -- and they include turning down a big-money fight against Conor McGregor at some point.

Nurmagomedov (24-0) is currently booked to one of the most anticipated matchups of the first quarter, a lightweight interim title fight against Tony Ferguson (22-3) at UFC 209 on March 4. The fight will take place in Las Vegas.

Should he defeat Ferguson, Nurmagomedov says McGregor (21-3) would have no option but to fight him, and after unifying the 155-pound title against McGregor, Nurmagomedov claims he'd do the unthinkable: turn down a rematch.

"After I finish [Ferguson], then Conor," Nurmagomedov said. "And after I finish Conor, UFC will maybe want to make rematch. But I say, 'No, calm down. You have to stand in line.'"

Of course, a lot of steps still have to take place before Nurmagomedov would even be in position to deny McGregor a fight. A victory over Ferguson -- who has won nine in a row -- is far from a guarantee.

And even if things played out as Nurmagomedov has described, an immediate rematch against the sport's biggest star would be an incredibly lucrative offer.

But Nurmagomedov, who famously argued with UFC president Dana White about McGregor in the middle of his last fight in November, said his goals are winning the UFC title and fighting the best. Money does not dictate his career.

"Nate Diaz is ranked No. 10? All top-level lightweight fighters beat him and [McGregor] lost to him one time and their second fight was very close," Nurmagomedov said. "After that, he beat Eddie Alvarez, who has a 3-2 record in the UFC? He's never had a fight with the top-level lightweights. This is my opinion.

"I came to the UFC to fight with top-level fighters and become the undisputed, undefeated champion. This is my goal. A lot of people fight with [McGregor] because of money. I can give him money if he needs money."

As is the case each year, Nurmagomedov will miss time during the Muslim observation of Ramadan. The monthlong period of fasting during daylight hours begins on May 26 in 2017 and extends until June 25.

McGregor is out indefinitely as he and his girlfriend await the birth of their first child. Nurmagomedov said he is not concerned that his own unavailability during the early summer would affect a potential fight against McGregor.

"Once I'm interim lightweight champion, what's he gonna do?" Nurmagomedov said. "Fight at welterweight? I don't think this is a good idea for him. Or go to a boxing match with [Floyd Mayweather Jr.]? I think that is just talk, playing games.

"He'd have to fight with me. What's he gonna do? He'd have to."