It has been more than 6½ years since Fedor Emelianenko's rule over heavyweight mixed martial arts came to an end in San Jose, California -- courtesy of Fabricio Werdum's clever guard.

Bellator 172: Fedor-Mitrione Where: SAP Center in San Jose, California

When: Saturday

TV: Spike TV/ESPN Deportes/ESPN3, 9 p.m. ET

Prior to tapping to a Werdum triangle choke in June 2010, Emelianenko had lost just once and was a popular candidate for being considered the best in the world. The stoic, well-rounded big man from Russia had been deemed all but invincible up to that point.

It has been a different story, post-Werdum. Emelianenko went on to lose his next two fights (badly) in the United States before returning to an easier lineup of opposition in Russia. He retired in 2012, but re-emerged in 2015. Since returning to competition he has fought twice, in Russia and Japan.

On Saturday, Emelianenko, 40, will be back inside the SAP Center, the same building in which he suffered that iconic loss to Werdum. He faces Matt Mitrione in the main event of Bellator 172.

Exactly what Emelianenko (36-4) is fighting for at this point is hard to pin down. He says he wishes to glorify God. Presumably, Bellator is paying him well, too.

Legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko returns to fight in the United States for the first time since 2011 when he faces Matt Mitrione on Saturday at Bellator 172. Ed Mulholland for ESPN

When asked recently how the Fedor of now compares to the Fedor who last fought in the U.S. in 2011, Emelianenko raised an eyebrow and took a long, hard look at the floor before responding in Russian.

"The only thing I can say for sure is that I didn't become any younger," he said.

That revelation doesn't inspire confidence, considering Emelianenko already looked a bit past his prime the last time he fought stateside.

And he didn't exactly look young in June, when he won a controversial unanimous decision against Fabio Maldonado in St. Petersburg, Russia. Emelianenko was badly hurt in the first round. In fact, it appeared as if he was briefly knocked out.

Editor's Picks Thomson hasn't forgotten Chandler entering Bellator return At 38, Josh Thomson is not only training smarter ahead of Saturday's return against Patricky Freire, thoughts of a much-delayed showdown with Bellator champion Michael Chandler loom large.

MacDonald sped up recovery for Bellator debut Initially sidelined until well into 2017 with a badly broken nose, Rory MacDonald moved up his return in order to take the biggest fight possible -- a Bellator debut against Paul Daley.

Koscheck talks Bellator 172, state of MMA At 39, Josh Koscheck is set to make his Bellator debut Saturday. The UFC veteran discusses his return, the advantages of Bellator and the business side of MMA with Brett Okamoto. 2 Related

Whether or not Emelianenko even won that fight is up for debate. The Russian MMA Union that oversaw the contest ruled it a victory for Emelianenko. Another body, the World MMA Association, reviewed the fight and called it a draw.

Regardless, that's not the performance Emelianenko, Bellator and even Mitrione want potential viewers to focus on. As is the case with any aging legend, it's far more fun to discuss the past.

When asked to name his favorite Emelianenko fights, Mitrione rattled off matchups with Mirko "Cro Cop" Filipovic, Kevin Randleman and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira -- all of which occurred in a 14-month window of 2004 and 2005.

No one can blame Mitrione, 38, for wanting this fight, which he specifically asked for. Mitrione (11-5) has said he views Emelianenko's last two fights as essentially warmups to a bigger matchup like Saturday.

"I prepped for the early 2000 Fedor, and that's really what we expect," Mitrione said. "It may not be that way and it will be a shame if it's not. I'm as good as I've ever been and if he comes out and is not that way, it will be a shame. It will be a letdown."

Either way, the event should pull good ratings for Bellator; it has been proven in this sport that the bodies of legends wear down well before the value of their names.

Emelianenko, one of the greatest fighters to ever live, will compete on U.S. soil on Saturday. And he's "not becoming any younger." Make of it what you will.