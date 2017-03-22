Tensions ran high at the UFC 202 news conference for Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz as the two fighters ended up hurling water bottles at each other. (1:43)

LAS VEGAS -- The Nevada State Athletic Commission on Wednesday reduced its punishment on UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor regarding an incident from August.

The NSAC unanimously voted in favor of a settlement package that ordered McGregor to pay a $25,000 fine and perform 25 hours of community service. The settlement comes less than one month after McGregor met with NSAC officials in Las Vegas to submit a written request to reopen his disciplinary case.

In October, the NSAC had ordered McGregor to pay a $75,000 fine, produce a public service announcement with a minimum production value of $75,000 and perform 50 hours of community service.

The NSAC's original order stemmed from a UFC news conference last year, during which McGregor threw water bottles and energy cans in the direction of Nate Diaz, whom he fought at UFC 202 in Las Vegas. Diaz was fined $50,000 for his role in the incident.

The settlement should clear a path for McGregor, 28, to apply for a professional boxing license in Nevada. Updates regarding a potential boxing match between McGregor and former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather Jr. have dominated headlines for months.

Prior to Wednesday, McGregor's path to a boxing license was blocked by the NSAC's disciplinary order, which he had challenged through a formal petition for judicial review in Nevada District Court.

McGregor attended the hearing via phone but did not speak. His attorney, Jennifer Goldstein, spoke in favor of the new terms on his behalf.

The $75,000 amount represented 2.5 percent of McGregor's record-setting $3 million disclosed purse for UFC 202. On Wednesday, Deputy Attorney General Caroline Bateman argued that basing an athlete's fine on a percentage of his or her disclosed purse could be unfair, based on the wide discrepancies in fighters' pay.

NSAC executive director Bob Bennett recommended a six-month window for McGregor to complete his 25 hours of community service.