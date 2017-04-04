Cormier on McGregor vs. Mayweather: 'Floyd kills him'

Daniel Cormier weighs in on the potential Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight saying "Floyd kills him." Video by Andrew Feldman (1:26)

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and top contender Anthony Johnson were in Bristol on Tuesday to promote their upcoming title fight at UFC 210 on Saturday night in Buffalo, N.Y, a rematch of Cormier's submission victory at UFC 187 in May, 2015. Throughout the morning and early afternoon, both fighters appeared on television shows, podcasts and answered reporters' questions about what to expect this weekend at the KeyBank Center.

But one particular topic had Cormier shaking his head: how will Conor McGregor fare against Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring?

"Floyd kills him," Cormier said. "Conor McGregor can't box Floyd Mayweather. Let's be real with ourselves. Neither one of these guys can do the other guy's sport."

The proposed fight between an MMA star and boxing legend has long been in doubt, but recent talk from the competitors and UFC President Dana White has many thinking it's now a strong possibility. Appearing on "Conan" on March 15, White admitted to a change of heart.

"I do think it's going to happen," he says. "Obviously there are lot of egos involved in this deal and a lot of people. But on the flip side, there's so much money involved. I just don't see how it doesn't happen."

Speaking Tuesday on the ESPN campus, Cormier echoed this notion.

"It's looking more and more likely," the San Jose native said. "Even if Conor was to fight for $50 million and the UFC took $20 million, you don't make a $30 million pay day in MMA. You just don't in one fight...I say go do it."