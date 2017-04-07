BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Saturday's light heavyweight championship fight and UFC 210 main event between Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson is official, although it has already fallen under some controversy.

At Friday's weigh-in, Cormier arrived to the scale just minutes before a two-hour window ended and initially weighed 206.2 pounds, which is 1.2 pounds over the allowable limit.

After missing weight, he walked behind a curtain that was set up in the room. He emerged moments later to step back on the scale and weigh in at 205 pounds.

Officials from the New York State Athletic Commission approved Cormier's weight at 205. Johnson (22-5) weighed in moments later at 203.8 pounds.

In most jurisdictions, a fighter is not allowed to re-weigh after missing weight on the official scale. NYSAC executive officer Tony Giardina told reporters that NYSAC policy allows a second weigh-in for title fights.

"The policy of the athletic commission in championship bouts is to allow a fighter to get on the scale a second time if they are overweight the first time," Giardina said. "He came in 1.2 pounds overweight. He's allowed, according to commission policy, up to two hours to get back on the scale. He came back a short time after, and he re-weighed exactly 205 pounds.

"So according to commission policy, it's a legal weigh-in."

Asked where the policy is written, Giardina said it's not a part of the state's statutes but a "published policy." ESPN has not yet located a copy of the policy.

Cormier (18-1), who cuts a good amount of weight to compete at 205 pounds, may have used an old wrestling trick to lose 1.2 pounds in such a short amount of time.

During the second weigh-in, UFC officials held a towel out in front of Cormier, who had stripped off all his clothes. Cormier clearly pushed down on the towels, which would presumably offset his weight slightly.

Giardina said commission officials did not notice Cormier's hands on the towel.

"I didn't see that," Giardina said.

Johnson has not commented on the weigh-in; he happily left the room after making weight. Had Cormier missed weight, the bout would have likely gone on but would not have been an official title defense for Cormier.

Saturday's fight is a rematch of a UFC 187 bout in which Cormier submitted Johnson in the third round to win the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship.