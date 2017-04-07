BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The New York State Athletic Commission has pulled UFC strawweight Pearl Gonzalez from her scheduled fight at UFC 210 on Saturday night because of her breast implants.

The NYSAC pulled Gonzalez, who was supposed to make her UFC debut against Cynthia Calvillo on Saturday, after she successfully made weight Friday morning.

UFC officials started working immediately to salvage the fight, according to multiple sources, but have not yet announced anything regarding the bout at KeyBank Center.

It does not appear Gonzalez was informed of New York's rule against implants prior to accepting the fight. The NYSAC's Medical Standards for Professional Boxers states, "Due to the concern over rupture, boxers who have breast implants are not eligible to box in New York."

Gonzalez (6-1) has not fought since April 2016. Calvillo (4-0) made her UFC debut last month.