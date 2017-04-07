A UFC fight involving strawweight Pearl Gonzalez will go on as scheduled Saturday night after the New York State Athletic Commission determined she was "medically cleared" to fight with breast implants.

The fight had appeared to be in limbo Friday because of her breast implants. The NYSAC's Medical Standards for Professional Boxers states, "Due to the concern over rupture, boxers who have breast implants are not eligible to box in New York."

"After careful consideration and review, including a conversation with Pearl Gonzalez's treating physician, the commission has determined that Ms. Gonzalez is medically cleared to participate in the UFC 210 event in Buffalo, N.Y.," NYSAC spokesperson Laz Benitez said in a statement.

Benitez added that the fight never had been pulled from the card. Rather, the NYSAC chose to conduct a review "based on information presented at the weigh-in earlier today."

Pearl Gonzalez had successfully made weight Friday morning ahead of her fight against Cynthia Calvillo at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday night. Mike Roach/Getty Images

"[The commission] just said that breast implants were not allowed in this state," Gonzalez said. "I was a little appalled. I said, 'OK, can I talk to my team?' The commission said, 'Yes.' That was it."

Gonzalez had successfully made weight Friday morning ahead of her fight against Cynthia Calvillo at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday night.

"At end of day, it's out and there's nothing I can do about it," Gonzalez said. "I'm not going to dwell on this."

Gonzalez (6-1) has not fought since April 2016. Calvillo (4-0) made her UFC debut last month.

"I've never heard of such a thing," Gonzalez said of the breast-implant rule. "I put it in my paperwork. I never lied about it. They asked me if I had surgery and I told them. I was surprised. Nothing I can do about it now. I'm just riding my wave and enjoying this."

Information from ESPN's Brett Okamoto was used in this report.