BUFFALO -- Saturday was one crazy night in Buffalo.

A UFC light heavyweight title rematch between Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson inside KeyBank Center ended in similar fashion as their first fight, with Cormier submitting Johnson via rear-naked choke. The finish came at 3:37 of the second round in the UFC 210 main event.

In a stunning twist, Johnson (22-6) announced his retirement from professional mixed martial arts. Johnson, 33, won 12 of his last 14 fights. If the retirement sticks, he leaves what seemed to be an inevitable big-money fight against former champion Jon Jones on the table.

"This is my last fight," Johnson said. "I didn't even tell [UFC president] Dana White. My coaches knew. My family knew. My friends knew. I have to thank you all for being there for me. I gave my commitment to something I've wanted to do for awhile. It's not MMA-related. It's just time to move on.

"I'm tired of getting punched by other guys. There's nothing fun about that. I enjoyed it though. I enjoyed the UFC."

Cormier (18-2), who recorded his second title defense, acknowledged Jones in his post-fight interview. The two fought for the title back in 2015, before Jones was stripped due to legal reasons. They were supposed to fight again at UFC 200 last July, but Jones was pulled from the fight for a failed drug test. His suspension ends on July 6.

"Don't talk to me about a guy that's ineligible," Cormier said, as Jones stood cageside. "When you get your s--- together and are ready to fight, I've been waiting for two years."

Saturday's fight itself was surprising, particularly because of Johnson's strategy.

Daniel Cormier choked out Anthony Johnson at the 3:37 mark of Round 2 to defend his UFC light heavyweight title for a second time. Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Known as a feared knockout artist, Johnson spent the entire fight looking to take down Cormier, a former Olympic wrestler. He shot on Cormier almost immediately and drove him to the fence, resulting in a grueling positional battle.

In one brief separation, Johnson hit Cormier with a knee to the body and then an explosive high left head kick, before they tied up again.

It was more of the same in the second round. Johnson threw a knee, which Cormier caught and used to push him against the fence. Johnson worked on a takedown again and got it, but Cormier got back up and eventually worked a takedown of his own and moved toward Johnson's back.

After landing several hard punches to the side of Johnson's head, Cormier secured the rear-naked choke and tapped Johnson the same way he did in the first first encounter in May 2015.

"I couldn't believe he was forcing the wrestling," Cormier said. "We were OK giving up the first round. I didn't want to take that head kick.

"Rumble has that big burst and then panics. At the end of the day, he's a wrestler and he took me down twice. But you've got to keep me down once you get me down. I hope Anthony Johnson is not walking away from this sport. He has so much more to offer this sport."