UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson will attempt to tie Anderson Silva's record of 10 consecutive title defenses Saturday when he meets Wilson Reis at UFC Fight Night in Kansas City, Missouri.

It's a historic opportunity for Johnson. For Reis, it's a first crack at UFC gold and something he has eyed closely since last summer, when an initial meeting with Johnson fell through due to injury.

Who will prevail in Saturday night's attractive lineup of fights inside Sprint Center? MMA analyst Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) makes his predictions for the top matchups.

Demetrious Johnson (25-2-1) vs. Wilson Reis (22-6), flyweight championship

Odds: Johnson -840; Reis +660

What's the obligatory phrase in a fight like this? "Everybody's got a puncher's chance"? That's what we say, anyway, but I don't know if it applies this time.

Reis has been fighting professionally for nearly 10 years, almost 30 fights. He has won 22 times. Never by knockout. That's downright difficult to do. Yes, he's a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and his bread and butter has always been his grappling, but to never even fall into a random knockout victory? That's a heck of a stat.

That's not to completely discredit Reis' striking, which is adequate, but it does say something about his power. And when you're trying to shock the world and upset the odds, power is a nice commodity.

He's not a terribly effective striker from a distance. He'll throw a good leg kick here and there, but he's not terrorizing Johnson with it. His best punch is probably his right hook, but he has to be pretty tight to land it and, usually, once Reis is in tight, his main focus is locking an opponent up.

You can say this about Reis: American wrestlers are not his kryptonite and never have been. He has faced several good ones over the course of his career and pretty much beaten all of them. A lot of that is attributed to his quality takedown defense. Really, if you look at his record, with the exception of Jussier da Silva, Reis has only lost to bigger opposition with good BJJ -- where he couldn't impose his grappling.

Will he be able to impose his grappling against Johnson? Probably not. Let's remind ourselves that Johnson did encounter a scary moment in his last fight, when Tim Elliott caught him in an early guillotine and rocked him with a left hand moments later. Johnson is close to being invincible -- but he's still human. You can't completely dismiss Reis' chances of catching him with a submission, but it sure seems unlikely.

Reis is a muscular flyweight, and that shows in his physicality in the clinch, but Johnson's clinch game is second to none, perhaps in the entire sport. Reis' usual paths to getting top position are either takedowns from the clinch or sprawling on attempts to take him down, which he usually turns into favorable positions.

Johnson doesn't lose those battles though, especially when he's not dealing with a size disadvantage. With his feints, footwork, speed and combinations, Johnson will dictate range, as he pretty much always does. The best counter Reis has to all that is likely just pure, straightforward aggression -- but again, even if Reis is successful in chasing Johnson down and getting into close quarters, I'd still favor Johnson in that kind of fight.

Prediction: Johnson via decision.

Michelle Waterson (14-4) vs. Rose Namajunas (5-3), strawweight

The secret is out on Waterson, who was always talented enough to be a threat in this division but had been hampered by injuries. She has battled a size disadvantage in this division, though. Will Namajunas take advantage of that?

Prediction: Namajunas via submission, second round.

Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza (24-4) vs. Robert Whittaker (17-4), middleweight

It's not unreasonable to suggest that on any given night, Souza is the best middleweight in the world. Can't say the same about Whittaker ... yet. Souza's power-grappling game is always hard to bet against.

Prediction: Souza via TKO, third round.

Jeremy Stephens (25-13) vs. Renato Moicano (10-0-1), featherweight

Knockout is always on the table for Stephens, especially against a willing striker like Moicano. The young Brazilian certainly has paths to victory, but his margin for error is quite small.

Prediction: Stephens by decision.

Roy Nelson (22-13) vs. Alexander Volkov (27-6), heavyweight

Both of these heavyweights are iron-chinned. It's not a great sign when perhaps your greatest attribute is taking a punch, but these two are, nevertheless, quite impressive at doing so. Slobber-knocker potential, here.

Prediction: Nelson via KO, first round.