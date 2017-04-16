UFC Fight Night Kansas City: Live recap

The main card Saturday's UFC Fight Night, which emanates from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, is underway. We're running down the action, as it happens, in the lead-up to the main event between record-seeking flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and challenger Wilson Reis.

Moicano neutralizes Stephens's power, takes decision

Featherweight Renato Moicano (11-0-1) picked up the biggest win of his career, edging past Jeremy Stephens (25-14) via split decision (29-28. 29-28, 28-29).

Moicano, of Brasilia, Brazil, utilized his reach well. He constantly circled away from Stephens's notorious power, while regularly scoring with leg kicks and jabs.

Stephens appeared to figure Moicano out in the second round, as he cornered him several times along the fence and landed a few heavy shots to the body. He spent most of the first and third rounds chasing Moicano around the Octagon, however, and also gave up two takedowns. ESPN.com scored the fight for Moicano as well, 29-28.

Fighting out San Diego, Stephens falls to 2-5 in his last seven. Moicano is now 3-0 in the UFC.

After an early onslaught from Roy Nelson in the first round, Alexander Volkov took control and earned his second career UFC victory. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Volkov outpoints Nelson, moves to 2-0 in Octagon

Russian heavyweight Alexander Volkov (28-6) improved to 2-0 in the UFC with a decision win over fan-favorite Roy Nelson (22-14). All three judges scored it for Volkov, 30-27.

Nelson, 40, had some success wrestling Volkov early, but appeared gassed by the second round. When he did have Volkov down, he did very little damage. Referee Dan Miragliotta stood Nelson up from top position late in the first round.

Volkov racked up offense with front kicks to the body and a handful of right hands. He had Nelson covering up at the end of the opening round, with a flurry near the fence.

A former Bellator MMA champion, Volkov has now won four in a row.