        <
        >

          UFC Fight Night Kansas City: Live recap

          Renato Moicano earned a split decision victory over ten-year UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens Saturday night in Kansas City. Jamie Squire/Getty Images
          8:51 PM ET
          • Brett OkamotoESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • MMA columnist for ESPN.com
            • Analyst for "MMA Live"
            • Covered MMA for Las Vegas Sun

          The main card Saturday's UFC Fight Night, which emanates from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, is underway. We're running down the action, as it happens, in the lead-up to the main event between record-seeking flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and challenger Wilson Reis.

          Moicano neutralizes Stephens's power, takes decision

          Featherweight Renato Moicano (11-0-1) picked up the biggest win of his career, edging past Jeremy Stephens (25-14) via split decision (29-28. 29-28, 28-29).

          Moicano, of Brasilia, Brazil, utilized his reach well. He constantly circled away from Stephens's notorious power, while regularly scoring with leg kicks and jabs.

          Stephens appeared to figure Moicano out in the second round, as he cornered him several times along the fence and landed a few heavy shots to the body. He spent most of the first and third rounds chasing Moicano around the Octagon, however, and also gave up two takedowns. ESPN.com scored the fight for Moicano as well, 29-28.

          Fighting out San Diego, Stephens falls to 2-5 in his last seven. Moicano is now 3-0 in the UFC.

          Volkov outpoints Nelson, moves to 2-0 in Octagon

          Russian heavyweight Alexander Volkov (28-6) improved to 2-0 in the UFC with a decision win over fan-favorite Roy Nelson (22-14). All three judges scored it for Volkov, 30-27.

          Nelson, 40, had some success wrestling Volkov early, but appeared gassed by the second round. When he did have Volkov down, he did very little damage. Referee Dan Miragliotta stood Nelson up from top position late in the first round.

          Volkov racked up offense with front kicks to the body and a handful of right hands. He had Nelson covering up at the end of the opening round, with a flurry near the fence.

          A former Bellator MMA champion, Volkov has now won four in a row.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.