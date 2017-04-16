UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has officially tied one of the most prestigious records in combat sports -- Anderson Silva's mark of 10 consecutive UFC title defenses.

Johnson (26-2-1) tied Silva's record at UFC Fight Night on Saturday, submitting Wilson Reis (22-7) via armbar at 4:49 of the third round. The 125-pound championship fight headlined the event, inside Sprint Center in Kansas City.

The finish was merciful; it was obvious Reis had no chance at dethroning the champ. Johnson outlanded Reis in total strikes 135 to 18, according to Fightmetric.

After the victory, Johnson declared himself the greatest of all time.

"I think the crowd recognizes it," said Johnson, as Kansas City cheered him on. "[Georges] St-Pierre, Anderson Silva -- they were great champions. But I'm the best champion to ever stand in this Octagon."

When asked if he wanted to break the record or move up in weight next, Johnson stated he only intends to move up if the price is right, something he's stated for years.

"I already told [UFC president] Dana White I need seven figures [to move up]," Johnson said. "I need that million-dollar payday."

Ranked the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world by ESPN.com, Johnson's performance was essentially flawless.

He picked Reis apart on the feet early, landing leg kicks from the outside and short knees and punches in the clinch. Reis was lost in terms of scoring his own offense and managed to land just one significant left hand the entire fight.

Late in the second round, Johnson hurt Reis with a brutal step-in knee to the midsection. Reis doubled over and eventually wound up on his back, where Johnson went to work with hammerfists. Had the bell not sounded, Johnson might have finished him there.

In the next frame, Johnson easily took the bloodied Reis down, passed guard into side control and went to work with ground and pound. With the clock winding down, he transitioned to the armbar and produced the quick tap.

Johnson's title run began in September 2012. None of his title defenses could be characterized as close. He did survive a guillotine choke during his ninth defense against Tim Elliott last December, but the fight was one-sided other than that.

Current bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has expressed interest in moving down to flyweight to challenge Johnson's record-tying title run, but he would have to at least get past TJ Dillashaw first in their title fight scheduled for July.

Fighting out of San Diego, Reis suffered his first defeat since May 2015 as well as the first submission loss of his career.