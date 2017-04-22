Patricio "Pitbull" Freire defeats Daniel Straus via guillotine choke just 37 seconds into the second round of the Bellator featherweight title fight on Friday night. (0:40)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Patricio "Pitbull" Freire defeated champion Daniel Straus by guillotine choke 37 seconds into the second round to recapture the Bellator featherweight title Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Freire (26-4) avenged his title-bout loss to Straus in November 2015 and has now won three of their four meetings. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Freire has the most wins in Bellator history with 14.

"It's a dream come true," Freire said in the cage following his victory, his 10th in his past 12 fights. "I told my son, it's a gift for him."

Dave Mandel/Sherdog.com

Following a first round filled with grappling and leg kicks from both fighters, neither Freire nor Straus absorbed much damage. But early in the second round, with Freire's back against the cage, he forced Straus into a standing guillotine and pulled guard, dropping his opponent to the mat.

Straus had no choice but to tap seconds later, relinquishing the division title.

"I was just waiting for the right moment," Freire said on his timing for the submission.

Next up for Freire is top featherweight contender Daniel Weichel of Germany. Weichel, fighting out of Team MMA Spirit, is 11-1 in his past 12 bouts, the lone loss coming to Freire by second-round knockout at Bellator 138 in June 2015.