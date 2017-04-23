Cub Swanson was confident his skill and experience would be too much for Artem Lobov in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Nashville on Saturday.

Despite a slow start, he was proven correct.

Swanson controlled rounds two through five and easily earned the unanimous decision win over Lobov. Following the victory, he told the packed crowd at Bridgestone Arena that he wants to face the winner of Jose Aldo and Max Holloway, who square off to unify the featherweight title at UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro on June 3.

"I think I've won 9 out of 11," Swanson said. "So let's do it."

After earning a unanimous decision over Artem Lobov, featherweight contender Cub Swanson calls for a bout against the winner of the Jose Aldo-Max Holloway UFC title fight set for June. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The first round saw both fighters trade shots, but neither suffered major damage. Swanson took over in the second round with a barrage of powerful kicks, jabs and left hooks that caused blood to flow from Lobov's left eyelid.

Rounds three through five saw Swanson continue the barrage. He had great success with left-handed counter punches following Lobov's right-handed jabs or hooks, however he was not limited to just that. Swanson showed offensive versatility by landing multiple head kicks and a spinning back elbow out of a clinch that rocked Lobov in the fourth.

"I thought I could take him, but it wasn't to be tonight," Lobov said following his loss.

Swanson has now won four consecutive fights and hopes his next involves a shot at the division belt.

Iaquinta knocks out Sanchez in first round

Ring rust? Not if you're Al Iaquinta.

The Long Island native, who hasn't fought in the UFC in over two years due to grievances with the company, returned and made his presence known almost immediately with a knockout victory over Diego Sanchez.

After a right jab to the face stunned Sanchez just one minute and 30 seconds in, forcing him to the mat, Iaquinta followed moments later with a powerful right hook landing between the eyes that ended the fight. The victory was Iaquinta's fifth in a row but the first since he defeated Jorge Masvidal at UFC Fight Night 63 in April 2015.

Sanchez has split his last six fights.

Dodson defeats Wineland by unanimous decision

John Dodson, despite massive height and reach disadvantage, utilized his superior speed and defensive skills to beat Eddie Wineland by unanimous decision on Saturday night in Nashville.

Dodson earned his 11th victory in 14 fights with carefully timed jabs and head kicks that left his opponent's face bloody and he virtually unscathed.

Wineland, who entered the bout on a two-fighting winning streak, drops to 23-12 in his career.