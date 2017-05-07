        <
          Conor McGregor now 'proud and blessed Daddy' after birth of son

          1:05 PM ET
          • Brett OkamotoESPN Staff Writer
          UFC star Conor McGregor and girlfriend Dee Devlin welcomed the birth of a son this past week in Ireland.

          McGregor, 28, posted a photo of his newborn to social media early Sunday. In a separate post, Devlin wrote that the baby, Conor Jack McGregor, was born on Friday and weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces.

          "Dee and Junior are doing great everyone!" McGregor wrote on Twitter: "Thank you for all the kind words, I am one proud and blessed Daddy."

          A verified Instagram account for Conor McGregor Jr., with zero posts as of Sunday morning, already had over 40,000 followers.

          Immediately after capturing the UFC's lightweight title in November, McGregor (21-3) announced he would take a break from the Octagon in anticipation of the birth of his first child.

