UFC star Conor McGregor has applied for a professional boxing license in the state of Nevada.

Nevada State Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett confirmed to ESPN.com that McGregor had submitted his application on Thursday, following multiple reports. The news comes one day after McGregor, 28, confirmed he had agreed to terms with the UFC for a potential boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

According to Bennett, McGregor's application was incomplete due to missing medical documents, but the commission will consider McGregor's request once those are provided.

"Conor is intimately familiar with our licensing procedures, having fought here multiple times for the UFC," Bennett said. "When he has time, and all sides have come to a contractual agreement, I'm sure he will fulfill our requirements, and we look forward to having him fight in Nevada."

UFC president Dana White announced on Wednesday he'd struck a deal with McGregor on the lucrative fight and would now turn his attention to Mayweather and the fighter's advisor, Al Haymon.

White told ESPN on Thursday night he's hoping to meet with Al Haymon, Mayweather's adviser, next week.

McGregor (21-3) was ineligible to receive a boxing license in Nevada as recently as March, due to an outstanding fine for his involvement in a UFC media conference last year. The NSAC initially fined McGregor $75,000 for his actions during that media conference, but that amount was later reduced to $25,000.

Bennett said the decision to approve a boxing match between Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs) and McGregor will ultimately be up to the NSAC chairman and commissioners, but he expects it would receive approval.

"McGregor is younger, taller, has a longer reach and most of his wins in MMA have come by knockout, which shows he's a talented striker," Bennett said. "I think both are phenomenal fighters with exceptional skills."

No date has been set for the blockbuster fight between Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs) and McGregor. Earlier this month, White said the fight had lost its date, when a match between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin was announced for Sept. 16.