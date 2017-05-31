UFC president Dana White calls Oscar De La Hoya's criticism of a potential fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor "the weirdest thing that I've ever seen" in any promotion. (2:24)

UFC president Dana White has not delivered a contract for a fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor yet -- but he clearly does not appreciate Oscar De La Hoya badmouthing it.

White posted a video to social media on Wednesday, which combined two interviews given by De La Hoya. The video was accompanied by a caption that read, "WTF?????"

The video first shows De La Hoya, CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, bashing the potential Mayweather-McGregor fight, referring to it as a "disrespect to boxing," and predicting the contest won't be close.

A second interview, which White said was filmed four months ago, shows De La Hoya speaking positively on a potential boxing match between McGregor and Canelo Alvarez, whom De La Hoya represents.

White, who says he's always had a good relationship with De La Hoya and was in attendance for a Golden Boy Promotions event last month featuring Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., spoke to TMZ about De La Hoya's comments.

"This could be one of those fights where the press conference is 1,000 times better than the fight -- you know how the press conference is going to be," said White, speaking about Mayweather-McGregor. "But nobody can tell a fight until a fight is over.

Editor's Picks De La Hoya warns fans off Floyd-Conor 'circus' Oscar De La Hoya, one of boxing's most significant promoters, issued an open letter to boxing fans on Thursday slamming the proposed match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Cotto inks multi-fight deal with Golden Boy Four division champion Miguel Cotto has signed a multi-fight deal with Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions. 1 Related

"Just like -- hey, Oscar -- when I showed up in my seat to watch Canelo-Chavez. The fight sucked. You know the fight sucked. The whole world knows the fight sucked. You've got a better fight in [Gennady Golvkin] and Canelo [announced for Sept. 16]. Be confident about what you're doing. Be a little confident about your business, Oscar. And don't s--- on other people's stuff. It makes you look weird, especially when you wanted this fight four months ago."

Earlier this month, the UFC and McGregor, a current lightweight champion, announced they'd agreed to terms for the Mayweather fight. The next step would be working out a deal with Mayweather.

White confirmed Sept. 16 was a potential target date, but said they "lost" that when Golden Boy Promotions announced Golovkin-Alvarez.

"We're moving on this thing, and I'm confident this thing can get done," White said. "We'll see. Obviously, there's still some hurdles to get through. It's a crazy deal to make."