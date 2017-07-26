White reflects on Mayweather, McGregor mind games, addresses controversial comments

Dana White reflects on Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather's world tour for their megafight as well as what he thinks could go down on August 26th in Las Vegas. (1:35)

LAS VEGAS -- UFC president Dana White has had two weeks to reflect on the Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor press tour -- for which he enjoyed a front row seat.

The tour was akin to a traveling rap battle at times, with the fighters trading insults to promote their highly anticipated boxing match on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

Some have wondered whether the four-day spectacle will prove to be more entertaining than the actual fight, but White believes it also served as an important first round. A chance for each fighter to get an early leg up on the other.

"It's impossible not to get an edge one way or the other," White told ESPN. "Somebody did and we'll find out (who) soon. But it's impossible for one not to.

"To go out and find the most embarrassing moments, the flaws in character, the weaknesses in fighting -- whatever it may be -- and tell it to someone's face in front of millions of people, it's impossible not to affect you mentally."

While the tour certainly delivered plenty of material to promote the 12-round bout, which will take place at T-Mobile Arena, it also stirred some controversy.

McGregor drew accusations of racism when he told Mayweather, "Dance for me, boy," multiple times. The UFC star also referenced "dancing monkeys," when speaking about the film 'Rocky 3,' although it was unclear exactly what he meant. On the final stop in London, Mayweather directed a homophobic slur in McGregor's direction.

White said he did not believe McGregor's comments crossed any lines and added it's hard for lines to even exist in combat sports, due to the genuine fistfight everything culminates in.

"Let me put it this way," White said. "I've known Conor now for three, four years. I've spent a lot of time with him. There are people you hang around that you know are racist. You know it. Conor McGregor is not a racist, in my opinion. In no way shape or form do I think he was going out and trying to be a racist. I know the kid. He's just not like that. He doesn't treat people that way.

"I knew the media would pick up on it. The media loves stuff like that. To you guys, that's a home run. 'Oh, he's being racist,' and this and that. These two are going to try and knock each other unconscious in 30 days. I don't think there's anything you can say that's meaner than that."

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor recently completed a four-city press tour promoting their boxing fight taking place on Aug. 26. Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Ultimately, White did not believe anything said or done by either fighter had a negative impact on the Aug. 26 event. Tickets for the bout went on sale on Monday.

The event could generate revenue that would rival or surpass Mayweather's mega-fight against Manny Pacquiao in 2015, which is currently the most lucrative fight in combat sports history. Mayweather defeated Pacquiao by decision, in an incredibly poorly received bout.

White has been very critical of that fight, but says he doesn't believe matching the UFC's lightweight champion in McGregor against an all-time great in Mayweather will produce a similar result.

"All these naysayers, let me tell you what," White said. "This fight goes two ways. Either Floyd Mayweather runs around and does his style of fighting, defense, stays away from Conor and tries to not get hit. Conor will go right after Floyd Mayweather and try to knock him out. That's Conor's style. When have you ever seen a boring Conor McGregor fight?

"And then there's the other side, where Floyd thinks that Conor is so weak at boxing he comes right after him. Speed kills, tries to use his speed and actually knock Conor McGregor out. I want it to be a good fight and I truly believe it will be a good fight."