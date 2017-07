Jon Jones defeated Daniel Cormier by TKO in the third round to capture the UFC light heavyweight championship in their much anticipated rematch Saturday night at UFC 214 in Anaheim, California.

Jones rocked Cormier with a left headkick and then went in for the finish as Cormier dropped to the canvas and covered up.

The referee stopped the fight at 3:01 of the third round.

Jones won the first meeting with Cormier by unanimous decision at UFC 182 on Jan. 3, 2015.